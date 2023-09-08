The popularity of Mastercard in Canada is staggering! After some research by our team of experts, we feel and understand now the importance of such a great commodity. What we especially loved about Mastercard was its useability in online casinos and its acceptance to gambling sites.

In this review, we have covered everything you could possibly want to know, such as how to deposit funds with Mastercard for the use of online casinos, the security and safety aspects of Mastercard, the mobile feature with Mastercard, talk about the benefits and rewards of Mastercard that the majority of people don’t know they exist.

Top MasterCard Online Casinos

Best Mastercard Casinos 2023

Jackpot City Casino

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Jackpot City Casino includes an impressive assortment of games, tournaments, and progressive jackpots that customers will find hard to resist. The games are well-structured and laid out as slots, table games, live casino games, poker, etc. The Jackpot City welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match bonus that can be claimed over your first four deposits. It is possible to collect up to $400 on each of those deposits. Each deposit must be at least $10. Jackpot City Casino has many payment methods, and being one of the best Mastercard casinos makes payments so much more efficient and flexible.

Pros✅:

Great welcome promotion.

Boasts over 430 different slots.

Very friendly customer service with a quick response time.

Midweek and weekend bonuses for all active players.

Cons❌:

Players from Spain, Malta, South Africa and the UK are not accepted.

The welcome bonus is only aimed at slot players.

Dolly Casino

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

We gave Dolly Casino a rating of 4.9/5 for a number of reasons, one of which was its seamless and user-friendly interface with immersive features and bright colours; this site will encapsulate you. All the features have been moulded to the finest detail so that players receive the best betting experience.

Dolly Casino's welcome package is a series of match deposit bonuses worth up to C$1,500, which can be claimed over a player's first three deposits. The minimum deposit for these three match bonuses is CA$30. Dolly Casino has a number of banking methods to choose from, covering all preferences, including Mastercard, making it one of the many casinos that accept Mastercard.

Pros✅:

Several great promotions throughout the week.

Quality bilingual customer support (English & French).

There is a solid selection of games.

Cons❌:

Wagering requirements are on the high side.

TonyBet Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

TonyBet’s main stand-out feature for us was the overall game selection; the live dealer casino games are pretty cool, and its slots are some of the best around. The TonyBet welcome bonus offers new players a 100% deposit match up to C$1,000 in addition to 120 free spins in Cowboys Gold. The free spins are divided into 4 days, where you get 30 free spins a day. Banking methods with TonyBet Casino are as good as any other; it is one of the many online casinos that take Mastercard. The other payment methods offered at TonyBet Casino are reputable and safe.

Pros✅:

30+ markets, including niche options like ski jumping and esports.

Potential integration of casino and live dealer games.

Easy app download process with QR code.

Cons❌:

Cluttered desktop betting dashboard.

Difficulty in changing the odds format on the betting dashboard.

Casino Tropez

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

What we liked about Casino Tropez was the state-of-the-art software; the bright colours and fun theme really stood out to our experts. As well as the choice of over 350 games at hand. There is something for everyone at Casino Tropez. At Casino Tropez, you can fund your account by whatever means that suits you; all are safe and secure. The best Mastercard casinos are a really sure thing, knowing that customers' money and data are always going to be safe and secure while playing on this platform.

Pros✅:

Wide variety of promotions.

Huge progressive jackpots.

Many deposit and withdrawal methods.

VIP program.

Cons❌:

Limited customer support hours.

Below-average number of table games.

PowerPlay Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

PowerPlay Casino is a relatively small casino but mighty in all aspects; customers will be aware of PowerPlay for its sportsbook, but on top of this, the site has a collection of 250 casino games; there is also a worthy welcome package that includes a 100% bonus match. We were pleased to see that most of the games come from top developers like Microgaming and Pragmatic Play. This Mastercard casino is great for both new and experienced players due to its user-friendly interface. Regarding banking terms with PowerPlay Casino, there are a number of very reputable brands that all have security and safety aspects it should have.

Pros✅:

Top Microgaming slots, including Mega Moolah.

Live casino tables from Evolution Gaming.

Payouts are processed in up to two hours.

Multiple customer support options.

Cons❌:

The welcome bonus has a high wagering requirement of 60x.

BC Game

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

It is one of the better crypto casinos and boasts many accolades, including the Crypto Casino of the Year Sigma Award. Not only does this site of Bitcoin, but it also offers a range of alternative payment methods, including Mastercard. BC Game champions over 6,000 casino games, which come from a range of software providers. Players at BC Game can find a range of promotions and bonuses for casinos and sports; these offers are great for both new and existing customers.

Pros✅:

Range of payment methods.

Great customer support.

Years of experience in the gambling industry.

Bingo, sports and live casino betting options.

Cons❌:

Long T&Cs can be confusing.

Spin Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Spin Casino, in our opinion, has one of the best site designs, and the layout was something that stood out to our team. When you land on a page, it gives you extra information about what to know and expect while you're navigating the platform. We also liked the feature telling you what games are hot/popular at the moment. At Spin Casino, the payment methods are pretty faultless, and it can offer a good range of banking options to select from and relatively rapid processing times to boot. At the time of writing this, new players can claim a welcome bonus of up to CA$1000.

Pros✅:

Generous welcome bonus offer for new players.

Wide range of slot games.

Live casino games with real dealers.

Professional customer support.

Cons❌:

Lack of mobile application.

ICE Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

What we noticed was the array of impressive software used on this Mastercard casino; navigating through the website’s straightforward design was efficient and easy, which is great for newcomers to the online gambling world. Games from developers like Play’n Go, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt are available. There is a vast array of games available, including slots, classic slot machines, live casinos, roulette, and specialty games. ICE Casino's welcome offer is very generous; once you join the platform, you be eligible to receive up to $1,500 in your chosen currency and 270 free spins. Always check the small print for reference and understanding prior to any wagering.

Pros✅:

ICE Casino provides a loyalty program for its active players.

Some slot games at the site come with progressive jackpots.

A welcome bonus is available for those who ‘ve recently joined.

Cons❌:

No deposit bonuses aren’t part of its offers.

Our team of experts have put together a comprehensive casino review of ICE Casino if you're interested in finding out more about the brand.

iWild Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

With over 6,000 games on this site, you are without a doubt going to be spoilt for choice; the video slots alone cater for 4,000 video slots, jackpots, and Megaways such as Big Bonanza and other great classics. Another great feature that regularly stands out with the platform is the creativity and innovation of the leading developers who make the games come to life; Big Time Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger Gaming feature its products here. iWild Casino has one of the best welcome offers in the industry. It is a staggering C$5,300+ 270 free spins spread over four deposits. With iWild Casino, players can find a range of payment methods, including MasterCard and Visa, e-wallets, pre-paid cards, and even cryptocurrencies.

Pros✅:

6,000+ casino games from 60+ best game developers.

VIP program.

Wide variety of available payment methods.

24/7 customer support.

Cons❌:

Limited responsible gambling tools.

Country restrictions.

Jokersino Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

This brand-new casino hits the heights of a well-established brand with its great, intricate, and sophisticated interface. The minimum deposit, depending on the currency, is C$25, and the withdrawal minimum is C$50; according to Jokersino Casino, payout time is 3 working or banking days, with a number of banking methods to choose from, including MasterCard; in fact, the majority of the Canadian casinos that accept MasterCard on our list have many methods of banking. Another enticing feature of Jokersino Casino is the welcome offer of up to C$2500, which has wagering requirements of only 5x.

Pros✅:

Sports betting.

Welcome package.

Great Interface.

Cons❌:

Off-shore license.

No direct flat payment methods.

LeoVegas Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Once you log in with LeoVegas Casino, you're blown away by the sheer multitude of games the brand has on offer; we also were taken back by the number of software providers it took to maintain the games at LeoVegas. Another satisfaction feature we loved was the structure and organization of the site; right from the get-go, you can see you have a built-in search bar to seek those specialized games for play. New players at LeoVegas Canada can claim a deposit bonus of up to C$1,000 in addition to 200 free spins. The best MasterCard Casinos all have security and safety in mind when it comes to customers' money and confidential information, and LeoVegas is no exception.

Pros✅:

Reputable brand with a long track record

One-day payout approval

Plenty of banking options

Award-Winning Casino

Cons❌:

Busy casino lobby

Limited withdrawal options

Mastercard: An Introduction

Mastercard was established in 1966 and is owned by shareholders of Mastercard INC; Mastercard is a US global payment technology company housed in New York. Mastercard is the 2nd largest credit conglomerate in the US, with an astonishing 266.3 million Mastercard users in circulation.

Mastercard INC is a technology company; the operators initiate many payments within its industry. Mastercards are the building blocks for payment structures at the forefront of credit and debit. The best thing about Mastercard is that it can be found as a payment method at almost every online casino.

How to Deposit Using Mastercard

Deposits with Mastercard, in most cases, should take no longer than thirty minutes. Listed below, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to make a deposit using this method.

Get your Mastercard-issued card. Mastercard offers different types of debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards for customers.

Register at a top Mastercard casino; all of the sites on our list are great options.

Go to the cashier and select Mastercard.

Deposit as much as you want.

Verify your transaction and wait.

Once deposited, you can play your favourite online casino games.

How to Withdraw Using Mastercard

With Mastercard, there are so many benefits consumers can take advantage of, one being the process of withdrawing funds from your online casino account with your Mastercard. We have compiled a step-by-step guide for you when you want to withdraw funds from your casino account:

Go to the casino’s banking section.

Choose Mastercard.

Choose the amount you want to withdraw.

Wait for the money. With most casinos, it can take anything from 2-5 working days or bank days for funds to be settled.

Reasons to Choose Mastercard

The worry and anxiety are taken away from you when you use Mastercard because it’s covered by Zero Liability protection; below are the reasons why Mastercard is a great payment method.

Safe and Secure

Debit cards and credit cards are the way to purchase all things online. With millions of people relying on these methods to make many of their purchases, the merchants must have the utmost security in place for the prevention of compromise and fraudulence.

CVV (Card Verification Value) is the key to preventing all types of fraudulence and compromise, which is what Mastercard uses. The merchant will put three or four digital numbers on your card; this number acts as the fraud prevention measure and will counter all scamming and fraudulence. The CVV is another protective measure for the prevention of fraud. Of course, there are other measures put in place by the merchants to uphold the security and safety of the cardholder.

Easy to Use

As discussed in this article earlier, it is very straightforward to transfer money from your Mastercard account to your casino account. The processes for both deposits and withdrawals are quick and easy, so players don’t need to worry about following a long list of steps and waiting ages for their funds. Although some worry that a payment that is easy and quick is not secure, players don’t need to worry; Mastercard takes all of the appropriate security measures, which are discussed above.

Widely Accessible

We know that Mastercard is one of the most accessible cards globally; according to a report, Mastercard is one of the best options for depositing funds, not just for its fantastic security but also for the speedy transaction times. Once more, you can just use it in the majority of casinos; millions upon millions of merchants in over 210 countries and remote territories take Mastercard. When seeking the optimal payment method for online casinos, you will not have to look far; Mastercard and Visa are the ones to opt for.

Mobile Compatible

Everybody knows the benefits of mobile apps, the convenience they bring to the table, and the easy way they allow you to control things while on the go. Mastercard launched its latest AR app (Augmented Reality) in 2020; this lets cardholders get to have a real feel and experience as well as explore all the benefits of their Mastercard. Due to the Mastercard app, users can control their funding from wherever they are, whenever they wish. Mastercard is also mobile accessible in the sense that it can be used for both deposits and withdrawals at mobile casinos.

Fast & Convenient

More and more consumers are now opting for Mastercard for its sheer efficiency, reliability, and trustability. But on top of these reasons, Mastercard is also fast and convenient; as we mentioned previously, deposits and withdrawals are fast and, in some cases, are faster than a range of other payment methods. Mastercard is also very convenient; this is due to a number of factors, such as its mobile compatibility, the fact that it is offered at most online casinos, and the fact players can save their card information in their accounts.

Limitations of Using Mastercard

Credit cards and debit cards have all become a commodity. Mastercard has its place in society and more so on online gambling sites; however, it does have some limitations, which we have discussed below.

Fees can come attached to transactions. Not always available for withdrawals. It can take up to five business days for withdrawals. Not accepted at all online casinos.

Mastercard Pros & Cons

Pros✅:

Accepted at a range of online casinos.

It can be used for deposits and withdrawals.

Has high security protection.

Easy to use.

Cons❌:

Fees come attached to transactions.

Withdrawals can take a while.

Is Mastercard Safe & Secure?

According to Mastercard, they have one of the best secure security protocols that any technological enterprise can ask for. They are always improving the technological aspects of their successful enterprise. With Mastercard, they keep billions of electronic payments safe with end-to-end encryption, tokenization, authentication, and so much more. For example, many Canadian casinos accept the quality of Mastercard and understand the full benefits of its acumen. Casinos like:

Dolly Casino

Casino Tropez

Spin Casino

Jackpot City Casino

All the above casinos like their players to make deposits and withdrawals in the same method, so what better time to use Mastercard?

Mastercard Mobile Casino

So, ever since the boom of online casinos over the last couple of decades and the advancement of technology, the migration of betting from the high street sportsbook to online casinos to casinos on mobile. In summary, the attractiveness of mobile gambling is not hard to fathom; gambling around the clock is a big attraction for many players. The website is always accessible, and there are no closing limits on the internet. The payout ratios compared to city and high-street casinos are much higher on mobile casinos. Mobile casinos have good competitive incentives, bonuses, and offers to attract players regularly.

Mastercard Fees

By now, this article shows that the benefits of using Mastercard outweigh the negatives on a high ratio. The speed and efficiency of processes are unparalleled; couple this with the high security of Mastercard, and you can see why this method is so well-liked.

However, one feature that players should be aware of, In the case of Mastercard, is that there is occasionally a 2% charge that may apply to withdrawals at many of the most popular and well-established online casinos; banks may also place a hold on funds for a few days in some cases.

Alternative Payment Methods

Many online casinos have an array of methods for payment. It sometimes can be challenging and confusing to select the optimum that suits you. Although Mastercard is one of the best payment options available, there is a range of alternative payment methods available at the casinos on our list that are worth mentioning. We, as a team, have compiled a list of these other methods below in case you want to try something different.

PayPal

Neteller

Skrill

Paysafecard

Apple Pay

Bitcoin

Visa

Bank transfer

For more information on the best Paysafecard casinos in Canada, check out our expert's article here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What online casino accepts Mastercard?

Knowing the benefits of Mastercard, many online casinos will accept only the best. Online casinos like Spin Casino, Casino Tropez, and Jackpot City Casino are just a few that accept Mastercard.

Can I use Mastercard for gambling?

Yes, many of the high street sportsbooks and online gambling sites accept a variety of credit and debit cards. Mastercard, Visa and Maestro are just a few options players can bank with when they are wagering.

Is Mastercard safe to use?

Mastercard is ahead of the game when it comes to the security and anti-prevention processes against fraud. Mastercard detects and fights fraud every step of the way, even before consumers purchase any goods.

What are the best Mastercard casinos?

Mastercard is a global commodity; it has grown in popularity in the last ten years, becoming one of the most reliable and assured methods of payment for online casinos throughout the world. Some of the best casinos that accept Mastercard are Jackpot City Casino, Dolly Casino and TonyBet Casino.

Is it legal to use Mastercard at online casinos?

Yes, we found that using Mastercard at online casinos in Canada is fully legal, so players don’t need to worry.

Can I withdraw using MasterCard?

Without question, you will find the majority of the best Canadian casinos allow players to make withdrawals with Mastercard.

Summary

We believe that Mastercard is one of the best payment methods available at an online casino, and hopefully, after reading this review, you agree with us. This top-notch payment option has a range of benefits alongside very few limitations, so why not give it a try? If you like the sound of Mastercard as much as we do, why not try out one of the best Mastercard casinos in Canada today?