Neosurf is widely popular in Canada and in 55 countries worldwide; it is safe, easy to use, and trustworthy, which is why online casinos accepting Neosurf are considered by many to be the best. In this review, you can find all the information you’ll need to know about Neosurf before signing up for a Neosuf casino. Below we have compiled a list of the best Neosurf casino sites you can check out once you’ve read this review.

List of the Best Neosurf Casinos in Canada

Casinos that Accept Neosurf

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

One feature that caught our team's attention at Dolly Casino was its array of casino promos for both new and returning customers. Along with several payment methods, including Interac and Neteller, you can also bet on these promotions using Neosurf. The current welcome package at Dolly Casino is especially generous; players can get up to 1,500 CAD across three bonuses. Three separate deposits of 30 CAD are required from players. On their first deposit, players will get a 100% bonus of up to $750; on their second deposit, they can get a 75% deposit bonus when they make their deposit, rewarding them with up to 450 CAD. The third deposit offers a 50% bonus, claimable up to $300.

Pros ✅ : Great welcome bonus.

Many payment options.

Over 3,500 games.

Quick registration. Cons ❌ : Limited FAQ section.

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

The following casino is also well-known as a well-liked sports betting website. In its more than 15 years of existence, Betway has grown into a well-regarded casino with a tonne of fantastic features and incentives. Over 400 titles, including enormous jackpot games, are available to users across the website. Additionally, players can get fantastic promotions for all of their betting needs, including VIP, sports, and casino promotions. As a new Betway Casino customer, you can claim a welcome bonus worth up to C$1,000 upon making your first deposit. Please note there is minimum deposit and wagering requirements attached to this offer, which can be found in the terms and conditions. Be sure to read the T&Cs before claiming.

Pros ✅ : Slots, roulette, blackjack and live games can be enjoyed.

Range of jackpot games.

Sports betting options.

Available in many languages. Cons ❌ : High wagering requirements.

Strict terms and conditions.

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

This is a fantastic Canadian online casino with extremely low minimum deposit requirements. The LeoVegas Originals, games created by LeoVegas and only accessible on the website, are a fantastic aspect of LeoVegas. Bettors can also find a variety of other games from leading software developers in addition to the LeoVegas Originals. Immortal Romance, Mega Moolah, Fishin Frenzy, Book of Dead, and Sweet Bonanza are among the more well-known games. Not to mention LeoVegas Casino’s current welcome offer, this promotion is offering players up to C$1,000 in cash bonuses and 200 free spins. Bettors have seven days from signing up to claim the offer and must deposit a minimum of C$10 for each deposit.

Pros ✅ : Range of great promotions.

Bingo games on offer.

Has won casino of the year multiple times.

Available across many countries. Cons ❌ : Complicated and long Terms and Conditions.

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

The fact that Royal Panda Casino gives customers a wide variety of payment alternatives to select from is a nice bonus. Furthermore, minimum deposits are low. Users can make use of Interac, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and Neosurf, among other payment options. You can deposit money on the website and claim bonuses using these options. This great range of payment options can be used to claim the Royal Panda welcome promotion, which offers bettors a deposit bonus worth up to C$1,000 and 200 free spins. Players can also use these methods to meet the offer 20x wagering requirements, which must be met within 7 days of the initial deposit.

Pros ✅: Top-quality games from the best software providers.

Many promos to choose from.

Fair wagering requirements.

Unique and fun-themed site. Cons ❌ : Limited support options.

Long terms and conditions.

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

An aspect of Vegas Mobile Casino that our team of experts loved is its great mobile casino app for both iOS and Android devices. It offers a range of games and additional casino bonuses. Mobile casinos mean that players can bet wherever and whenever they want. Bettors can find most of the payment methods on the desktop site on the mobile site. In the current Vegas Mobile Casino welcome offer, bettors can get their hands on 100 free spins and a deposit bonus of up to C$1,000, which can be claimed using a range of payment methods.

Pros✅: Many payment options.

Lots of promos to choose from.

Jackpot games available.

Top mobile app. Cons❌: Limited contact options.

Long terms and conditions, which can be confusing.

Neosurf Explained: What is Neosurf?

This online banking method was established back in 2004, and in its two decades of operation has become a trusted and reputable payment option which is now available in over 55 countries across the world. This prepaid card payment method allows players to have an extra layer of security as they don’t have to share banking information. This method also allows players to set betting limits as they purchase vouchers which they can use until the limit is met. Due to the fact this payment method has great features and is easy to use, there are many online casinos that accept Neosurf.

How to Make a Deposit Using Neosurf

Depositing at casinos with Neosurf is one of the easiest processes of any payment method. Just follow the steps below, and you will be playing in a matter of minutes.

Step 1: Sign up for one of the great Neosurf casinos on our list.

Step 2: Purchase a Neosurf voucher and create an account.

Step 3: Go to the cashier/banking page of your chosen casino.

Step 4: Select Neosurf as your desired method.

Step 5: Enter the amount you wish to deposit.

Step 6: Then enter the pin code from the voucher you just purchased; this will be specific to your voucher.

Step 7: Wait for the money to transfer into your casino account. Once done, you can start betting on all your favourite casino games.

How to Make a Withdrawal Using Neosurf

Unfortunately, Neosurf cannot be used to withdraw winnings from any online casino. Due to the fact it is in a voucher format, and it is impossible for a casino to send withdrawals into a voucher. This means bettors have to use alternative payment methods in order to withdraw money from a casino. However, don’t let the fact withdrawals are unavailable discourage you because Neosurf deposits are so quick that, to most players, the pros outweigh the cons. If you want to withdraw with any other method, follow these few steps.

Go to the cashier page of your chosen casino. Click withdrawal and select the payment method you wish to withdraw with. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and your account password. Some withdrawals take up to 5 business days, so be sure to check the terms and conditions before deciding on a method.

Why Should I Choose Neosurf?

As we’ve previously mentioned, Neosurf is widely accessible across many Canadian casinos, below we have explained why Neosurf should be your chosen payment method.

Spending Control

For starters, Neosurf makes it very easy for players to control their spending. Due to the fact, Neosurf is a voucher form payment method, bettors can simply purchase a voucher with their desired limit, and then they can use it at an online casino until it runs out. Then if a player wished to purchase another, they can do so. So casinos that accept Neosurf deposits are the best if you are looking for a great way to control your money and gambling habits.

Privacy and Security

Another big advantage of Neosurf is that it adds extra layers of security to payments at an online casino; this is because players do not have to enter their actual banking information, only the code for their voucher. So, although unlikely, if their casino account does get accessed by someone else, they have no ability to receive your payment information. On top of this, Neosurf payments are anonymous, meaning you don’t have to disclose any personal information when making a deposit.

Mobile Compatibility

Neosurf is fully compatible with mobile web browsers and has its own mobile app, which means there are many mobile casinos that accept Neosurf. Being able to access Neosurf on mobile means users have even more control over their money as they can view their accounts wherever and whenever they want.

Simple to Use

Customers enjoy casinos that take Neosurf so much because it is so easy to use. Deposits are easy with Neosurf; each process is quick and easy. On top of this, all of the Neosurf Casinos on our list are easy to use as well. If you are new to online betting, a Neosurf casino is a great option.

What are the Limitations of Using Neosurf?

No online payment method is perfect, including Neosurf; in this paragraph, we have noted the main disadvantages that you should know before deciding whether or not to use Neosurf. For starters, Neosurf cannot be used as a withdrawal method. This is because it is impossible for a casino to send money back to a voucher. So players have to use an alternative method for withdrawals. Although very popular, Neosurf is not available at a vast majority of casinos. Hence, finding casinos that use Neosurf is harder than finding sites that offer alternative methods such as Visa, Mastercard or Paypal.

Neosurf Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ : Helps limit spending as gambling payments are separate from other payments.

It can be purchased online and at in-person retail stores.

Transactions are quick and easy.

Acts as a third party, so payments stay anonymous.

High level of security, no personal information is needed, and the registration process is quick and simple.

There are many Neosurf Casinos Canada . Cons ❌ : Can only purchase predetermined amounts.

You have to buy vouchers each time you want to deposit.

Alternative methods are easier for withdrawals.

Is Neosurf a Safe and Secure Payment Method?

As we mentioned previously, one of the big advantages of Neosurf is that it adds extra layers of security to your casino betting. This is because bettors do not need to enter their personal information or banking details into the casino in order to make a deposit like you would for debit or credit card deposits and withdrawals. All users need to do is enter their voucher’s unique code and how much they wish to deposit. All information entered into Neosurf will not be shared. A Neosurf voucher casino is among the safest and most secure out there.

Neosurf Mobile Casinos

Due to the fact that Noeosurf operates its own app and is compatible with mobile web browsers, there are many casinos that accept Neosurf on mobile. Whether you prefer an app or a mobile browser, offering its services on mobile makes Neosurf much more convenient and easy to use. On top of this, being able to access your Neosurf account on mobile means you can manage your spending more efficiently, and it also means you can make payments while betting on casino apps and mobile-compatible sites.

Neosurf Live Casinos

The top Neosurf online casinos offer their players live casino betting options, which are table games that have real dealers and can be played in real-time. Many Neosurf live casinos have a wide selection of live games, which can all be bet on using Neosurf and other payment methods. Live casino games are so great because it offers players the feeling of betting at a real casino from the comfort of their own home. On top of this, it is social, so players don’t have to be at an in-person casino in order to talk to other avid bettors; users can interact with the dealer and other players at the table.

What Other Payment Methods Can I Use?

There is a range of other payment methods that can be found at the best Canadian casinos; bettors can find casinos with Zimpler, American Express, Skrill, Mastercard, PayPal, Paysafecard, Bitcoin, and Interac. These alternative payment sites are definitely worth checking out if you want access to more than one payment method. Most of the sites on our list offer one or more of these payment options.

Whilst Neosurf is a popular payment method amongst Canadian online casinos, we have seen a rise in popularity in Paysafecard Casinos in Canada. If you want to see which casinos featured on our list of top Paysafecard casinos, you can do so by following this link: Best Paysafecard Casinos in Canada.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Should I Use Neosurf?

There are many advantages to using Neosurf at an online casino; some of these are that it is easy to use, secure and anonymous.

Is Neosurf available to everyone?

Neosurf is accessible in over 55 countries, so as long as you reside in a country in which it operates, you can use it, Canada, for example.

Can I Use Neosurf at all online casinos?

Unfortunately, Neosurf is not available at every online casino; however, there is a large number that does offer it, including the Neosurf casinos online on our list.

What is the best Neosurf Casino in Canada?

There are many great Nesourf Casinos in Canada; however, the ones on our list are the best Neosurf casinos out there.

Can I use several Neosurf accounts in one deposit?

Bettors can enter more than one voucher code if they wish when they make a deposit. Neosurf users can only have one account, which means you will not be able to use more than one Neosurf account to make a deposit.

How do you Make a Withdrawal using Neosurf?

Sadly you cannot; however, deposit with Neosurf is simple and speedy, so this is a feature that can be enjoyed. If you wish to withdraw from a casino, you must do so with an alternative payment option.

Summary

Overall, finding what online casinos accept, Neosurf is something all casino players should do if they are looking for a top-notch payment option and a site with a range of great features. Now that you know everything you need to know about Neosurf, why not pick one of the sites on our list and try out this payment option today? On top of this, if you don’t want to use Neosurf for a particular payment, then these sites have a range of alternative options.

