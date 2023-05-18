In this article, we will cover everything you should know about how to play roulette online in Canada and the best Canadian Casinos to play at. You will find these listed sites below, along with all of the roulette variants they have on offer, including European roulette online. If you need answers to questions on online roulette for real money or free roulette online, we have a comprehensive FAQ section at the end of this page.

Online Roulette

Roulette Online Canada

As part of Jackpot City's new player promotion, bettors from Canada can receive a mind-blowing C$1600 deposit bonus when they make their first four deposits, each of which must be at least $10. A match-up bonus is available on deposits up to $400 for any casino game on the website, including a selection of slots games. Please be aware that this promotion has a wagering requirement of 70x. Unfortunately, Jackpot City does not offer any sports markets, however, players can take advantage of a range of casino games, bingo, and blackjack are some examples.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Range of roulette games. No sports markets. Variety of payment methods are available. Top promotions.

Over ten years have passed since LeoVegas first opened and since then it has received recognition as the best mobile and casino operator for the previous three years, is fully licenced, and provides players with the one of the safest and most secure gaming environments. In addition, LeoVegas provides bettors with access to bingo games, sports markets and a variety of roulette games for customers of all preferences to choose from. All of these games can be accessed at LeoVegas’ top-notch mobile site, which uses the best software available and is quick and easy to use.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great mobile site. Minimal customer support options. Has sports markets, casino and bingo games. Top partnerships.

Bet365 also maintains a high standard, ensuring players gamble responsibly and safely. It does this by offering a safer gaming environment where users can set deposit limits, reality check, exclude themselves, and make use of the timeout feature. Bet365 also provides players with a range of the best roulette games to choose from. Some of the games at Bet365 Casino come from the best gaming software providers, including the likes of Microgaming and Playtech. Customers can also enjoy live casino and table games.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Games from top software providers. Complicated terms and conditions. Sports betting markets available. Generous welcome offer.

Players who sign up for an account at Spin Casino and make a minimum deposit of $10 are eligible to claim C$1000 over the course of their first three deposits. Playing roulette and other table games will satisfy the 70x wagering requirement for this promotion. Although there have been roulette offers in the past, this one is not one of those; nonetheless, you can still meet wagering requirements on roulette, and there may be roulette promotions later on at the Spin Casino website.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top-notch casino app available. No contact options for customer support. The website has been adapted for mobile browsers. There are no sports markets or bingo games on the site. All the most popular casino games available.

Royal Panda is well known for its superior customer support services. It has a first-rate help centre with a comprehensive FAQ section and contact details for the customer care team. Players may relax knowing that any problems or inquiries will be handled quickly and efficiently. On top of this, Royal Panda also offers some of the best live dealer games available; these include Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Game Shows, Video Poker and other Table Games. Why not check out the selection for yourself?

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great new customer offer. No bingo games. Sports markets, roulette games and the top live dealer games are available. Limited payment methods compared to other casino sites.

Only a select few individuals are aware of Betway's wide variety of casino games, esports, and one of the greatest live dealer online casinos, despite being well-known as one of the best sports betting sites. On top of this, players can also take advantage of the extensive list of roulette games Betway have on offer. Betway has managed to gain partnerships with West Ham United, Ninja In Pyjamas and Tottenham Hotspur; these partnerships have increased the popularity of the site and the teams.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Official partners of West Ham United, Ninja In Pyjamas and Tottenham Hotspur. Hard to find customer support contact options on the site. Extensive help page. Range of payment methods.

Although this website includes one of the top online casinos with a variety of roulette games for punters to pick from, it is primarily known as a sports betting site. One of the reasons Sports Interaction is so well-liked is the variety of payment options it offers, including Visa, iDebit, Instadebit, Paysafecard, and others. The Sports Interaction website is easy to use and navigate, so it is great for less experienced online casino players and new customers; the search bar makes it easier to find specific games.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Easy to use and navigate the site. Limited customer support methods. Top sports betting odds. Live casino and betting are available.

Given that Casino Tropez boasts one of the top casinos online with titles from some of the greatest organisations in worldwide gaming, namely Microgaming, Blueprint, and Playtech, it is not surprising that it is so well-known and loved. This casino also provides every variation of roulette you could want. Customers at Casino Tropez can claim a range of promotions which can be qualified for through different deposit and withdrawal options, like iDebit, Paysafecard, Mastercard and Visa.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top welcome promotion. No mobile app. Variety of deposit and withdrawal options. Loads of promotions for new and existing players.

The casino industry giants Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Nektan, among others, created each and every game that Powerplay Casino offers, including all of its Roulette games. These games are safe and secure, and fairness has been confirmed, so gamblers may feel at ease playing them. For any questions or problems relating to anything on the site, bettors of Powerplay Casino can access a 24/7 customer support service; this includes questions on how to play, how to claim promotions and how to manage your account.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Offers blackjack, slots and poker games. No bingo is available. 24/7 customer support. Many promotions to choose from.

Variations of Roulette

A great thing about playing at an online roulette site is the additional roulette variations they have on offer, which is a lot more than you may think. Some have different rules, and some have more numbers than others. Below you can find the different kinds of roulette and what they entail.

European Roulette

This variant of roulette is one of the most well-known; however, what some players don’t know is that European roulette offers better odds than other versions. This is due to the fact that European roulette only has one “0”; for example, American roulette’s additional “00” increases the house edge from 2.65% to 5.30%.

American Roulette

As mentioned previously, American online roulette has an additional “00” on its roulette table, which, unfortunately, decreases the house edge. But American roulette is still fun to play, and on top of this, it is also one of the most readily available roulette versions across sites.

French Roulette

French roulette is a variant that has additional rules for players. In this version, players need to wrap their heads around the La Partage and En Prison rules. The La Partage rule means that punters only lose half their bet if the ball lands on “0” on all outside bets. The En Prison rule puts all inside bets ‘in prison’. When the ball lands on “0”, the wager will be held in place for the next spin; if you win, you get out of jail free; if not, you will lose your whole wager.

Mini Roulette

This roulette game is much smaller than the standard, 0-36; in mini roulette, the wheel only goes up to the number 12, with only one “0”. In this game, if the marble lands on zero, half the stake of any bet is returned. Other than this, bets may be placed the same way as classic versions.

Multi-Ball Roulette

This is when multiple balls can be played at once, up to 10 balls; the amount chosen affects the odds, which will increase; this is because only one ball can land in each pocket, so the chances of guessing the outcome correctly increase.

Live Dealer Roulette

Live dealer roulette can be played with any of these roulette variants; live dealer provides players with the experience of playing at an in-person casino from the comfort of their own homes. Players can interact with the dealer, who is able to hear them, as well as other players. One thing punters should note is that live dealer games can only be played with real money.

Multi-Wheel Roulette

This alternative to classic roulette spins eight wheels at the same time; your bets will extend across all 8, which increases the odds. This game also only has one “0”, which also boosts the odds.

Roulette Terms and Definitions

Term: Definition: Bet On The Layout A bet that is placed on any numbers section of the table. Biased Wheel A wheel that gives certain numbers unequal weight to others. Block Betting When you bet on a group of numbers from one section of the wheel. Call Bets Bets that are made through talking to the dealer, not through placing chips. Carr Corner bet – French term. Cheval Split bet – French term. Colonne Column bet – French term. Column Bet When you bet on one of the three columns on the table. Double Zero A space only on American Roulette – reads “00” Dozen Bet A bet placed on groups of 12 numbers, 1-12, 13-24 & 25-36. En Plein A normal bet. En Prison When the outcome is zero, some casinos allow you to withdraw or keep your bet ‘in prison’ until the wheel is spun again. French Bets When you bet on certain sections of the wheel. House Edge This is the advantage that a casino has over a player. Inside Bets This occurs when you place a bet on the inside section of the numbers. La Partage The player loses half their bet, which doesn’t get to be used in a later spin. Marker Used, by the dealer, to mark the winning number. Orphans Any bet on the following numbers; 17, 6 & 34. Outside Bets Similar to inside bets, but instead occurs when you place a bet on the outside section. Six Line When a player bets on two adjacent number lines. Split If you place a chip on the line between numbers, you are betting on both; this is a Split. Straight Up A bet placed on one number. Street Happens when you bet on a row of three numbers.

Roulette Bonuses

Like every online betting site, Roulette betting sites offer players, both new and existing, a range of promotions and bonuses; some examples of these and what they involve can be found below.

Welcome Bonuses

This type of bonus is only for new players at a casino; what these bonuses entail completely depends on the site you are signing up to; these bonuses may or may not require a deposit. The promotions can be many different bonuses, like free spins, match deposits, free bets, free chips, cashback, online roulette bonuses and no wager bonuses. All of these types of bonuses and what they mean can be found below.

No Deposit Bonuses

These bonuses are only ever welcome bonuses; claiming these bonuses are very straightforward at both the best online roulette sites and regular casino sites. Players just need to follow a few very quick and simple steps. First, click the site link at the top of the page, then create an account with the chosen site inputting all information that they require; some promotions may have a bonus code you need to enter while doing this, then log in to your new account and start playing with your bonus. At some sites, you may need to enter a valid card before you can claim this bonus, but don’t worry; no money will be withdrawn.

Deposit Required Bonuses

As you’d imagine, these are the exact opposite of no deposit bonuses; these can be any kind of promotion, including any of the ones below and welcome bonuses. For this offer, players have to deposit a minimum amount; this will be set by the casino, sportsbook or roulette casino online in the promo terms and conditions. These can be claimed in a number of ways depending on the nature of the offer, either as a welcome bonus or as one available on the site to existing customers.

Pre-wager Bonuses

The two types of pre-wager bonuses are no deposit and reload, for both of these players will receive the money instantly and do not have to make a deposit. These types of bonuses always come with wagering requirements, which must be met before the winnings can be withdrawn as real money.

After-wager Bonuses

Unlike pre-wager bonuses, players do not have to be concerned about meeting wagering requirements, as they will only be transferred after conditions have been met. This means that once the money is transferred into your account, it can be withdrawn straight away. After-wager and pre-wager bonuses can be activated at the same time.

Casino Bonus Codes

Casino bonus codes can be attached to a range of promotions; most of the time, they can be found in the promotion's terms and conditions; however, on occasion, they are sent via email to existing customers, so be sure to allow promotional messages. These codes must be used to opt-in to certain promotions and can offer you a range of bonuses, including free spins and bonus money.

VIP Program

These are a site's way of rewarding loyal customers; each one has stages on which players will be able to claim different prizes and bonuses. Players can climb up the stages in several ways; this will be down to the site, such as depositing a certain amount over time or winning a set amount over time.

Cashback Bonuses

Cashback bonuses allow players to be refunded a percentage of their overall net losses, terms and conditions will set out how much you will have had to lose in order to be eligible. Although often confused for cash bonuses, which is when players just receive this bonus no wagering requirements attached, cashback bonuses are completely different.

Golden Chips

This bonus is treated the same as regular chips, meaning they can be mixed and matched to increase the overall bet size, this must be done with a combination of real chips, golden ones cannot be combined. Any winnings using a golden chip will count as bonus winnings, and so will have to meet the bonus wagering requirements, even if they were placed with real chips.

Slot Machine Bonuses

If you are already an avid bettor, you probably already know that slot machines are one of the most popular casino games; part of the reason for this is in-play bonuses. In-play bonuses are activated by matching certain symbols on a single spin; some will unlock free spins, cash bonuses or multipliers. The amount of bonus features a game has will vary, along with how to claim them; these will all be set out on the slot game’s paytable.

Free Spins

Free spins bonuses are one of the most popular at casinos; this is because they can be claimed in a wide variety of ways. Some of these include in-play, welcome, VIP, event-specific, game-specific and reload bonuses. Most free spins bonuses will have wagering requirements attached. One of the top free spins promotions is Starburst free spins which can only be used on the Starburst slot game.

Inside Bets vs Outside Bets

When you bet on roulette games online, there are two main types of bets, inside and outside, below we are going to explain what these mean.

Inside Bets

This is when you place chips on an individual number or numbers ‘inside’ the roulette grid. Due to the fact you are picking a specific number, the odds are much lower than an outside bet. However, the lower odds come with a great reward if you are correct in your wager; these are known as straight-up bets.

Outside Bets

As you’d imagine, outside bets are the opposite of inside bets. These bets are placed on the outside of the grid; these included 1-12, 13-24, 25-36, any black or red number, 1-18 or 19-36. Due to the range of these numbers, the odds of winning are much higher, but the payouts are lower than inside bets.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play roulette?

Roulette is much simpler to follow than other table games. Players place a chip(s) somewhere on the roulette grid, either an inside (specific number) or an outside bet (range of numbers); if the marble lands on your number or one of your group of numbers, you win.

Can I play roulette for free?

Yes, there are some roulette games in which players can bet with and win fake money; these games are played against the computer, which uses random number generators.

Can I play roulette for real money?

Yes, at most casino sites, players can find roulette games on which they can win real money, as long as they are betting real money.

What are the best online roulette sites?

The sites we have put on our list are the best of the best; they offer everything you could possibly want from the best online roulette sites in Canada, including a range of additional games and payment methods.

Is online roulette fixed?

No, winning numbers are always random, whether you are playing live roulette, free roulette or roulette online for real money. As long as you pick a secure and trustworthy site, like the ones on our list, you should feel at ease playing roulette.

What is the best bet in roulette?

There is no guaranteed best bet in roulette; inside bets will reward more when you win, but outside bets have higher odds. The best bet will be up to you.

Summary

Overall, the sites on our list provide players with the best online roulette gaming experience due to their range of roulette variations, payment methods, other games and promotions. You can choose to play roulette online for money or play roulette for free, up to you; either way, the sites on our list offer the best online roulette games and the top gaming experience.

