As one of the top global online payment methods, Paysafecard is prominent within the online casino world in Canada, and we can certainly see why. This highly secure method provides users with a fast way to make deposits and withdrawals at their favourite online casino sites that accept Paysafecard. Keep reading to find out more about the best casino sites that accept this excellent payment method and why you should choose Paysafecard.

Best Paysafecard Casinos Canada







List of the Best Paysafecard Casinos Canada

Casino Sites that Accept Paysafecard

Jackpot City

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Players looking for a vibrant site with a dazzling theme and even better bonuses should check out Jackpot City Casino. This well-established site flaunts a game collection of over 500 titles from top software providers. Our experts were impressed by this Paysafecard casino due to its special customer features, including a live streaming platform where users can play with live dealers. New customers at the site can relish the excellent sign up bonus at Jackpot City, offering players a match deposit on their first, second, third and fourth deposit! Players can get up to $1600 from the welcome offer. Overall, we give this casino an expert rating of 4.9/5.

Pros ✅ : Over 500 casino games from top providers

A generous welcome bonus

Fully mobile compatible Cons ❌ : No cryptocurrency banking methods are accepted

Casino Tropez

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Established in 2001, Casino Tropez is a veteran brand in the online casino community and certainly knows how to keep its players happy. The comprehensive game library blew us away, with over 1000 titles, including slots, Baccarat, Craps and live casino games from Playtech software. Players can enjoy speedy and secure transactions with Paysafecard at this casino. Players can enjoy the generous customer bonuses the site offers, including the current welcome bonus, where players can get a 100% bonus of up to $100 + $3000. Casino Tropez has earnt a high rating of 4.8/5.

Pros ✅ : Compatible with mobile devices

Fantastic live casino on offer

Easy-to-navigate website Cons ❌ : No mobile app available

Spin Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has received an expert rating of 4.8/5, and it is certainly clear why. As one of Canada's most popular casinos that accept Paysafecard, Spin Casino provides users with a multichannel gaming experience that spans mobile and desktop. Users who prefer to play on the go can access the fully optimized mobile app on iOS and Android. Spin Casino also flaunts a high-quality live casino platform for users to enjoy an immersive experience. New users at Spin Casino are in for a treat, as they can claim a welcome bonus of up to $1000!

One of the best features of Spin Casino is that it is a $1 minimum deposit casino. If you want to find out more about the best $1 deposit casinos in Canada, head over to this page!

Pros ✅ : Generous welcome bonus

Fantastic live casino with over 60 titles

Reliable Canadian licensing Cons ❌ : Bonus requirements can be hard to meet

iWild Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Players looking for a thrilling online casino experience full of generous customer bonuses and fantastic games should visit iWild Casino. As one of the best Paysafecard casinos, iWild Casino has received an expert rating of 4.8/5. We were impressed with the comprehensive game library of over 6000 titles with varieties including slots, Blackjack and scratchcards. With licensing from the Government of Curacao, iWild Casino is a secure and high-quality site. Users can also take advantage of the site's customer bonuses, including welcome and reload bonuses. iWild Casino offers users a 260% welcome bonus of up to $5300. Players can also enjoy an additional 270 free spins.

Pros ✅ : Massive game library

Good selection of payment methods

Generous welcome offer Cons ❌ : Comes with withdrawal restrictions

Jokersino Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Despite being a brand new Paysafecard casino launched just this year, Jokersino Casino has made its mark in the online casino world, impressing players with its great special features. The site flaunts a large selection of reliable payment methods that provide players with speedy transactions. Additionally, players can enjoy an excellent selection of game variety from the best software developers in the industry, including Big Time Gaming and Pragmatic Play. A feature that stood out to us is the Jokersino VIP program, where loyal players can enjoy special perks. New customers at the site can enjoy a generous 400% welcome bonus of up to $2500 with only 5x wagering. This casino gets an expert rating of 4.7/5.

Pros ✅ : Over 4000 casino games

Low wagering requirement on the welcome bonus

Mobile compatible Cons ❌ : No progressive jackpot slots

Sports Interaction

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Sports fans can look forward to placing bets on their favourite markets while earning top prizes. Sports Interaction is one of Canada's top-rated online casinos accepting Paysafecard, and we can certainly see why. This fantastic site has an expert rating of 4.7/5 and offers an easy-to-navigate user interface. There is a sports market for everyone at Sports Interaction, ranging from hockey and basketball to golf and horse racing. The site also offers fantastic betting options and generous customer bonuses. Currently, new users can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1000!

Pros ✅ : Great selection of secure payment methods

Excellent live betting platform

Good variety of sports betting markets Cons ❌ : Cryptocurrency payment methods not accepted

Betway Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

A well-respected brand in the online casino industry, Betway Casino is a top online casino that accepts Paysafecard. Betway certainly sets itself apart from the rest due to its casino and sports betting platforms in one convenient place. Players can access their favourite game titles from the comprehensive game library with varieties such as slots, casinos and scratchcards. Our favourite feature of the site was the immersive live casino section where users can get a thrilling casino experience. Players looking for generous bonuses have come to the right place, as new users at the site can currently claim the welcome bonus of up to $1000. We have given this site an expert rating of 4.7/5.

Our experts have tried and tested Betway Casino and have compiled their thoughts into an expert review. Click here to find out more about Betway Casino.

Pros ✅ : Excellent live casino powered by Evolution

Fantastic mobile app

Great live casino section Cons ❌ : Generous welcome bonus

BetVictor Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Our experts were impressed with this well-established casino and wholeheartedly recommend it to readers looking for an exciting and rewarding online casino experience. BetVictor Casino is one of the best casinos that accept Paysafecard and has been online since 2000. Players who prefer to play on the go can enjoy the fully optimized BetVictor Casino mobile app and site for iOS and Android devices. The site also provides reliable banking options for players, including Visa and e-wallet methods. New users at BetVictor can enjoy the 100% deposit matched welcome bonus of up to $400! BetVictor has received a rating of 4.7/5.

Pros ✅ : Huge game library

Competitive odds on sports

Mobile compatible Cons ❌ : No VIP program

Vegas Mobile Casino

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Launched in 2014, Vegas Mobile Casino is an excellent site for users who enjoy the convenience of playing on the go. As one of the top casinos with Paysafecard, Vegas Mobile Casino is highly rated for its game variety, with titles from top developers, including ELK Studios and Evolution Gaming. Additionally, with valid UK and Malta Gambling Commissions licensing, users can rest assured that they will have a safe and secure experience. Users can enjoy speedy payouts from reliable payment methods at the site. New users at Vegas Mobile Casino can claim the 200% welcome bonus of up to $500 and 50 free spins! We have given this awesome site a rating of 4.6/5.

Pros ✅ : Generous customer promotions

Various banking options

Comprehensive game library Cons ❌ : Bonuses have low match percentages

Gaming Club

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Operating since 1994, Gaming Club is a well-established Paysafecard casino. The site stands out for its great features, including fast withdrawal speeds and excellent player security. Players can enjoy a wide variety of games, including slots, roulette and live casino games, for an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, Gaming Club Casino provides a top customer support service that can be contacted via live chat, telephone and email. We have given this brand an expert rating of 4.6/5. Gaming Club is offering new customers a double deposit welcome bonus of up to $350!

Pros ✅ : Great live dealer games

Generous customer bonus

High payouts Cons ❌ : Welcome bonus comes with difficult playthrough requirements

Paysafecard Explained: What is Paysafecard?

Now that players know the best casinos accepting Paysafecard, knowing more about the payment method is essential. Paysafecard is a well-respected brand and is a type of prepaid card players can use to deposit and withdraw at online casinos. For example, this method is an excellent alternative to card and bank transfers as it is highly secure and convenient. Launched in 2000, this well-respected payment method has had years of experience in the casino industry and is extremely simple to use. As well as its convenience, Paysafecard is anonymous and requires no confidential information from users. Visit one of the top Paysafecard casinos listed above and try it out yourself.

How to Make a Deposit Using Paysafecard

When it comes to funding your account, using Paysafecard to do so could not be easier. Players can deposit using this secure method by following a few simple steps. Players must ensure they are meeting all requirements to deposit. Follow the guide below to get started.

Players must begin by purchasing a Paysafecard or voucher. This can be done via the app or website Choose your Paysafecard casino from our list above and create an account Select the ‘deposit’ tab on your chosen casino site and choose Paysafecard as the payment option. Players must enter the card's 16-digit number and complete their first deposit Players can now begin playing at their chosen casino site!

How to Make a Withdrawal Using Paysafecard

Players can not only make deposits at their favourite online casino sites using Paysafecard, they can also use this method to withdraw. This process is extremely simple and can be completed within a few steps. Follow the guide below to get started.

Players must begin by making a Paysafecard account if they do not already have one. Through this account, players also have the option to manage multiple cards at one time Now players have created an account, visit their chosen casino that accepts Paysafecard and visit the ‘withdrawal’ section. Choose Paysafecard as the payment method Provide all necessary information, including the Paysafecard account number and the amount players wish to withdrawal Players should allow the transaction to process, and once completed, they can check their Paysafecard account to see if their funds are there.

Why Should I Choose Paysafecard?

Paysafecard is a highly rated casino payment method widely used and trusted by many. There are various reasons for its success, including its convenience and privacy. Keep reading to learn why you should choose Paysafecard when visiting your next online casino.

Spending Control

One of the several advantages of using the Paysafecard at your favourite online casino is that players can manage their spending. Due to Paysafecard being a pre-paid card method, players must load the card with funds before being able to deposit at their chosen Paysafecard casino. This adds an extra step of separation between a player's bank and the casino site and allows players to control how much they load onto the card, meaning they can manage how much they are spending.

Privacy and Security

The safety and security of a payment method are a top priority to players, as there is nothing more important than keeping their funds and information safe. Players can rest assured that they will be guaranteed complete security and anonymity when using a Paysafecard online casino. Due to Paysafecard being a type of pre-paid card method, users are not required to give any private information to deposit or withdraw at a casino. All players need to enter is the 16-digit pin on the card or voucher. Additionally, casino transactions will not appear on a player's bank statements.

Paysafecard Exclusive Bonuses

Another reason Canadian casino users should opt for Paysafecard during their next online casino visit is that specific bonuses are offered based on this payment method. This is known as a preferred payment bonus, and therefore players who use Paysafecard at a casino that accepts Paysafecard will be rewarded. For example, a standard Paysafecard bonus is a match bonus of up to 10%.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile gaming has increased in popularity over recent years, with more players favouring it due to the convenience of playing on the go. Fortunately, Paysafecard is fully mobile compatible, so players can enjoy online casinos that accept Paysafecard anytime, anywhere. Players can make deposits or withdrawals through their mobile devices, and rest assured that all transactions will be secure and anonymous. Paysafecard has even won the EGR Industry Awards award for being the best mobile payment solution provider.

Simple to Use

The most important aspect of Paysafecard is that it is extremely simple for players to use. As well as being extremely safe and secure, when depositing and withdrawing at a Paysafecard casino, players can complete it in a few simple steps. To find out how to use Paysafecard at an online casino, read the guides provided in this article above.

Are There any Limitations to Using Paysafecard?

Paysafecard is a highly rated casino payment method for various reasons, including its encryption and convenience, however, there are a couple of limitations that players should keep in mind. Firstly, when withdrawing at a casino, players cannot use the same method as they did to deposit. This means users cannot use Paysafecard to deposit and withdraw at the same online casino, they must pick one.

Another disadvantage to Paysafecard casinos is that the deposit limits are often smaller than that of other banking methods, meaning players can only deposit up to a set amount at a casino site. Aside from these points, Paysafecard is an excellent method that we recommend to our readers.

Paysafecard Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ : Extremely safe payment method

Accepted at many of the top online casinos

Fully mobile compatible

Does not come with any extra fees

Players can manage their expenditure Cons ❌ : Deposit limits are smaller compared to other methods

Customers may have to go to local points in order to buy Paysafecard codes

Is Paysafecard a Safe and Secure Payment Method?

Players can rest assured that when playing at online casinos that accept Paysafecard, they will have a secure and encrypted experience. Firstly, Paysafecard ensures that players are anonymous when making payments at an online casino site, and this is guaranteed due to the fact that with this pre-paid card method, players are not required to share any personal information. Additionally, if fraud were to occur, which is very unlikely, Paysafecard has a maximum deposit of $100, so there is no risk of losing large sums of money. Casino transactions will also not show on a customer's bank statements, maintaining anonymity. Try this safe payment method at one of the top online casinos listed above.

Paysafecard Mobile Casinos

Players who prefer to play on the go are in luck, as Paysafecard is fully mobile-compatible and is therefore accepted by most of the top mobile casino sites. Being mobile-compatible means that Paysafecard can be used to make casino withdrawals or deposits via a player's mobile device. Mobile casinos are extremely popular due to their convenience, allowing players to play anytime, anywhere. Additionally, with high-quality software behind mobile casinos, players can expect the same excellent features they would find on the desktop platform, like brilliant bonuses and games on the mobile casino platform.

Paysafecard Live Casinos

Players can enjoy the immersive experience of live casinos at the best online casinos that take Paysafecard. Players enjoy playing at live casinos to experience the thrill of a real casino, with live dealers making the experience all the more exciting. Players can get the buzz of the casino room from anywhere through a Paysafecard live casino platform. Some games that can be found at a live casino include blackjack, roulette, craps and poker. Visit one of the top Paysafecard casinos listed above to try out live casinos.

What Other Payment Methods Can I Use?

Alongside Paysafecard as a reliable and high-quality casino payment method, the best Paysafecard casinos will provide a large selection of reliable payment methods for users to choose from. Having a good library of payment methods at an online casino site is beneficial to users as it gives them more option to find the method suited to them. Some of the most popular payment methods available to Canadian players include Visa, PayPal, Neteller and InstaDebit. All methods are secure and easy to use, providing speedy transactions with low to no fees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why Should I Use Paysafecard?

Paysafecard is one of the best online casino payment methods, providing direct and safe deposits and withdrawals. This method is extremely secure and requires no personal information.

Is Paysafecard available for everyone?

Yes, as long as users are over 18, they can use Paysafecard at their chosen online casino that accepts Paysafecard. It is straightforward to set up and use, so it is suitable for all players.

Is Paysafecard accepted at all online casinos?

Paysafecard is a reliable payment option that is accepted at most top casinos. Visit one of the Paysafecard casinos listed in this article to try this excellent payment method.

What are the best Paysafecard Casinos in Canada?

Users looking for the best Canadian Paysafecard casinos should check out the brands listed above in this article. All have passed our strict criteria to be the top sites.

Can I use multiple Paysafecards in one deposit?

Yes, if users wish to do so, they can simply enter each Paysafecard 16-digit code during the casino payment to use cards simultaneously.

Can I make withdrawals using Paysafecard?

Yes, casino users can use Paysafecard to make withdrawals. If players need help with how to do so, check out our guide on how to withdraw using Paysafecard provided above.

Summary

Players looking for a reliable and secure casino payment method to use during their next visit to an online casino should try out Paysafecard. Paysafecard is a widely used pre-paid card method, where users can load the card with funds and simply enter the 16-digit pin at their chosen casino site to make deposits. This means no personal information needs to be input making it a highly secure method. Players can also enjoy live Paysafecard casinos and Paysafecard on mobile. Visit one of the best Paysafecard casinos in this article to try this excellent payment method.

