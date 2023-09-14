Play’n GO is easily one of the biggest names in casino software development. Founded in 2005, Play’n GO has since released hundreds of high-quality, real-money games and memorable series to entertain players for hours.

We want to take a closer look at what makes Play’n GO such a heavy hitter, including their history, standout features and their best games. We’ll also review the best Play’n GO casinos out there so you know exactly where to go for your favourite Play’n GO content!

Top Play'n GO Casinos in Canada

Dolly Casino

Dolly Casino was established in 2021 with the goal of bringing players a high-class experience, looking back to the golden days of casinos. Their sleek and stylish website provides a great atmosphere as you browse their immense library of over 4000 games — including Play’n GO titles.

We love their enticing range of promotions, the expansive live casino and how Dolly cares for their patrons. So, it finds its place on our list of best Play’n GO casinos.

TonyBet Casino

TonyBet Casino has a solid base of experience behind it, tracing its origins back to 2003 and rebranding to the name we know today in 2009. Since then, it’s built a great reputation on its expansive library of games (with plenty of Play’n GO slots), intuitive sportsbook and unique VIP program. With all this, we’re pleased to call TonyBet one of our favourite Play’n GO casinos.

BC.Game

Now for a different type of casino, BC.Game stands apart from the crowd by being a crypto casino. They deal exclusively with cryptocurrencies, bringing the world of iGaming into the modern economic meta. More than that, though, BC.Game boasts a library of thousands of your favourite casino games, an easy-to-use interface and plenty of additional features to keep you entertained. Thanks to all this, BC.Game earns its spot on our list of top Play’n GO casinos.

ICE Casino

Launched in 2021, ICE casino has already made itself known as one of the up-and-comers to keep your eye on. With eye-catching theming, a minimal but effective website, and thousands of games hosted on their website — with all of your favourite Play’n GO slots — you can be confident ICE Casino is worth the time and attention it commands.

Jokersino Casino

Jokersino is the youngest casino on our list, only launching in early 2023, and already it’s establishing a place for itself. Enticing you with its very generous welcome package (featuring an incredible 5x wagering requirement) and impressive library with more than 4,000 titles, Jokersino is doing its best to hit fast and hard.

This casino is still in its infancy and, as such, it lacks many of the standard features we expect from a better-established business. But its strong start and promising future still earn Jokersino a place on our list of best Play’n GO casinos.

LeoVegas Casino

Since Play’n GO is so proud of its mobile optimization, it’s hardly a surprise to see LeoVegas on our list of best Play’n GO casinos. LeoVegas was initially released as a mobile-only casino, focused exclusively on its app functionality, so you know the interface is streamlined and slick. While it was only founded about a decade ago, LeoVegas has already established itself as one of the best-trusted online casinos in the world.

Royal Panda

Royal Panda Casino is another of the younger casinos on the market, established in 2014, and we’re happy to have it on our list of best Play’n GO casinos.

Royal Panda doesn’t have the most extensive library of games, but they specialize in slots and have plenty of excellent titles for you to play, including all your favourites from Play’n Go. They also offer a great range of promotions, a stellar sportsbook, and a mobile-optimized interface for handheld web browsers.

HellSpin Casino

HellSpin Casino may be new to the scene, but it’s already made a fiery entrance. With an impressive library with thousands of games, it’s no wonder we’re ranking it among our favourite Play’n Go casinos.

Their website is immediately eye-catching with strong, attractive theming and an intuitive interface that ports well onto a mobile browser (perfectly supporting those mobile-optimized Play’n GO games). Without even mentioning their great bonuses, their support of crypto and the security of their website, we’re already happy to recommend HellSpin to you.

Mr.Bet

Founded in 2017, Mr.Bet is a colourful and quirky casino that we had a lot of fun with. It features hundreds of games from your favourite developers (including Play’n GO), all on their minimalistic but user-friendly website, complete with a handy iOS app for gaming on the go. Add their generous bonuses and the plethora of payment options they support to the pot, and you have a recipe for one of the best Play’n GO casinos out there.

Introduction to Play'n GO

Play’n GO is a Swedish casino game software developer founded in 2005. Today, they sit as one of the most prominent providers of casino games worldwide. Since it opened for business, Play’n GO has produced a portfolio of hundreds of games and has been nominated for and won dozens of awards to show for it.

They pride themselves on being pioneers in bringing iGaming to the mobile field. Their mobile games stand out with an air of experience to them and have the unique feature of allowing players to save progress and transfer it between their mobile and desktop devices.

To call Play’n GO prolific would be an understatement. This studio pumps out games like there’s no tomorrow, with new titles almost every week, all the while maintaining a high standard of quality. This output rate speaks volumes to the dedication and function of Play’n GO.

While they provide various types of games, including a money wheel and table games, Play’n GO specializes in slots and has a plethora of popular titles under their belt. Some of their most recognizable titles include the Rich Wilde series, particularly Book of Dead, and Reactoonz, both games you can play at all of our top Play’n GO casinos.

Features of Play'n GO Casinos

Our experts noticed some common threads between casinos featuring Play’n GO games. These are some of the fantastic features you can expect from Play’n GO casinos.

Mobile Compatibility

Play’n GO is proud to let you know they were one of the first pioneers of mobile casino gaming, recognizing early on the true potential for gaming on the go. As such, they’ve been releasing mobile-optimized titles since 2007.

With this long-time commitment to mobile gaming, you can be sure that Play’n GO casinos have an excellent capacity for mobile play. The vast majority of their game library is mobile-compatible, so you can take your favourite Play’n GO games with you wherever you go.

Range of Progressive Jackpot Slots

While Play’n GO isn’t the most prolific in this aspect, they do produce a selection of exciting progressive slots to get invested in. We love working towards those huge payouts, and Play’n GO casinos are all committed to providing it. Not only this, but with Play’n GO games, you can even save that progress between different devices, meaning that a break isn’t going to interrupt your gameplay.

Other Play'n GO Products

The true specialty of Play’n GO may be slots, but that hasn’t stopped them from branching out and dipping their fingers into a few other pots.

Play’n GO casinos sport a number of table games from the developer, including versions of roulette, baccarat, blackjack and, in particular, poker. Many of their non-slot games are poker variants, including Deuces, Joker and Jackpot Poker. They also have a money wheel, which offers low-volatility, laid-back gameplay.

Play’n GO casinos don’t just stop at the online slots but strive to bring a host of fabulous casino experiences right into your home.

Bonuses and Spins

The range of slots from Play’n GO proves very popular, so casinos are eager to tack promotions and free spins onto the best-performing software, like Reactoonz. You can find plentiful bonuses up for grabs when you use Play’n GO casinos, and not just for our favourite Play’n GO slots.

Many of their slots also include chances to win free spins in the game itself, making play more exciting and extending it past your budget for extra entertainment.

Fully Licensed, Safe & Fair

Like any good business, Play’n GO values legitimacy both for themselves and the casinos they work with. Play’n GO works under multiple gambling licenses in Canada, Malta, the UK, the Philippines, Romania and more. Their games are also regularly tested for fairness by Quinel and BMM Testlabs, so you know you’re not being scammed.

Thanks to this, whenever you use Play’n GO casinos, you can be sure they have a great range of fair and licensed games. All our favourite casinos are also fully licensed under at least one gambling authority.

What are Play'n GO's Best Slots?

Here’s a list of our favourite slots to play at Play'n GO casinos!

Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead

You can’t talk about Play'n GO without mentioning a Rich Wilde game. Book of Dead is the most popular entry in the Rich Wilde series, and you can see it promoted at the top of many online casinos. This is a 5-reel slot with 10 playlines and offers a great, classic experience.

Reactoonz

Easily one of Play'n GO’s best-known games, Reactoonz is a wacky 7×7 cascading grid slot featuring cartoony little monsters and lots of exciting gameplay. Sporting a 96% RTP, this high volatility slot is sure to charm your socks off.

Moon Princess 100

To say that Moon Princess was inspired by Sailor Moon would be an understatement, but that theme lends itself well to this cutesy, girl power-themed grid slot game. This high volatility reboot features a 15,000x max payout and an RTP of 96.20%.

Fortune Rewind

This time travel-inspired 5-reel, 20 payline slot has an attractive, colourful design and a max win of 8,500x. The big mismatch of time periods clashing together gives this slot a fun aesthetic that’s sure to stick with you.

Ronin’s Honour

Ronin’s honour is a fun, Japanese-themed slot that’s so cinematic it can feel more like a console game than a slot machine at times. This 5-reel slot has more than 200 paylines and an RTP of 96.22%.

What Other Software Developers Are There?

Play’n GO is a classic casino game developer, but they’re hardly the only one. Here are just a few examples of the other casino game developers you’ll find in your favourite Play’n Go casinos.

Microgaming — Probably the single most prolific developer on the iGaming market, you can’t move two feet without running into something from Microgaming’s incredible library of content. Some of their most popular titles include 9 Pots of Gold and Mega Moolah.

Pragmatic Play — One of the best all-around iGaming content producers, Pragmatic Play has an impressive portfolio of over 250 games, including table games, live dealer titles and even bingo. Some of their best titles are Spaceman and Book of Dead.

Hacksaw Gaming — A smaller game developer specializing in a mobile-first, quality-over-quantity content model. Some of the best games include Rotten and Itero.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Play'n GO Casinos Safe?

Yes. Play’n GO is an established brand that only partners with reputable casinos. Play’n GO casinos are fully licensed and legit, but you should always do your own research when in doubt.

What are the best Play'n GO Casinos?

You can check out our list of the best Play’n GO casinos at the top of this article. These include TonyBet Casino, BC.Game, ICE Casino and Royal Panda.

What are the best Play'n GO Slots?

Play’n GO has hundreds of slots to appeal to everyone, but our favourites are Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Moon Princess 100, Fortune Rewind and Ronin’s Honour.

Can I get Play'n GO in Canada?

Yes! Play’n GO software is featured on most online casinos in the Canadian gambling market.