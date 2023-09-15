Innovation, imagination and dedication are the main themes that set Pragmatic Play apart; globally recognised as the leading light in a very competitive market, the strength and driving force of their creativity and high performance make them one of Canada's top casino software providers. Established in 2015, Pragmatic Play has quickly catapulted itself onto the global stage, taking the iGaming world by storm.

Their passion for top-notch gaming and technology means you'll always get that adrenalin-filled experience when using an online casino with its software. This article takes a closer look at the provider and puts a spotlight on the top Pragmatic Play Casinos in Canada and the leading features of Pragmatic Play. If you found this interesting, please read on.

Top Pragmatic Play Casinos Canada

Best Pragmatic Play Casinos: Reviewed

Jackpot City Casino

With the growth of so many online casinos, the competition is getting more and more fierce every day; what this means to the operators is right from the get-go, they must have that well-oiled machine primed.

With Pragmatic Play online casino Jackpot City, you get everything described above. Jackpot Casino has more than 600 slots, ranging from the traditional 3-reel and 5-reel. Moreover, the registration process takes no time, and the overall loading speed of the site is efficient, meaning you can begin playing your favourite games quicker than ever!

Dolly Casino

According to genuine player reviews, Dolly Casino is one of Canada’s go-to casino destinations, established in 2021, and has already made its mark in the gambling industry. Players are impressed by Dolly Casino’s features, which include high stakes, excellent customer bonuses and a vast games library, to name but a few. If you compliment this with a top developer like Pragmatic Play behind the site, these should create the ultimate user experience. Safety is also critical at Dolly Casino, with its vibrant imagery and generous customer incentives.

Tony Bet Casino:

Without a shadow of a doubt, Canadians certainly have access to some of the best Pragmatic Play Casinos; Tony Bet Casino indeed falls in this category! It boasts an incredible amount of games, with over 6,000 table and live dealer games and 3,000 slots to entertain. Alongside its successful casino, Tony Bet offers a sportsbook that can only be said to be just as successful. The vast libraries of games are powered by some of the world’s top developers, including Pragmatic Play. The TonyBet sportsbook is the top go-to destination for online players; it features all the top sports events around and displays all the betting markets with impressive clarity.

Sports Interaction:

Sports Interaction, also known as (SIA), is predominantly an online sportsbook; however, it accommodates Sports Interaction casino so players can choose which platform they want. Pragmatic Play online casinos have built-in features that suit many customer needs. Pragmatic Play is one of the leading developers of this site, and of course, this site has many more attractive features; customers love the poker rooms, which receive a tremendous amount of traffic daily.

BCGame:

Pragmatic Play provides software for the day-to-day online casinos and cryptocurrency casinos, and according to the latest reports, crypto casinos are becoming increasingly popular; some brands are the flag bearers for more cryptocurrency casinos to be more established. That said, the BCGame brand is relatively new to Canadians, and until lately, this was a unique market. The casino supports 17 languages and offers more than 3,500 games. Cryptocurrencies aren’t the only payment method you can use; a limited number of credit cards and bank accounts can be used. Overall, we highly recommend this brand.

PowerPlay Casino:

PowerPlay Casino is another casino powered by Pragmatic Play, boasting over 500 games, including a wide range of casino table games and an assortment of slots. Pragmatic Play casinos understand what the public wants regarding innovative and creative games, and this is shown in the impressive array of slots available at PowerPlay, all of which have a high Return to Player percentage.

Spin Casino:

Spin Casino is a relatively experienced online casino, operating for over 20 years; Spin Casino has done exceptionally well to keep up with the times and is still evolving. The best Pragmatic Play Casinos always understand the need for players to have a smooth transition, game vibrancy, and rapid loading times. Spin Casino falls in this category as an efficient platform and is always ready to deliver the very best to its customers. It boasts over 500 games in its library; like most online casinos, the slot category is its central hub, holding around 380 slots. These include the most well-known titles, the latest releases and fantastic progressives, powered mainly by Pragmatic Play.

ICE Casino:

ICE Casino has operated under the Curacao license since its establishment in 2013; it maintains an icy website theme to go along with its name, and the casino partners with a large cohort of established providers, including Pragmatic Play. Our experts say the platform has thousands of games and over thirty game providers. The game selection is incredible, with thousands of games on offer. The collection is awe-inspiring. The best Pragmatic Play casinos always have one quality that makes the site stand out; in this case, Ice Casino has thousands of impressive games and slots.

iWild Casino:

With iWild Casino, you get the impression that everything about the platform is super efficient and reliable; everything is well-organized and marked with a simple menu. As soon you hit the main page, all the bonuses and promotions are right there for you to click away. The big head-turner for us with the best Pragmatic Play Casinos was the 7,000 titles to select from, including more than 6,000 slots to play! With iWild Casino, however, they have done an excellent job of providing several filters so you can quickly find the appropriate game. Moreover, an impressive 75+ software providers are partnered at iWild Casino, including Pragmatic Play.

LeoVegas Casino:

LeoVegas Casino is the apex of all online casinos in Canada; the site is also a major sportsbook (More on this later). Mainly known for its huge casino. With 1,500 games to select from and a total of 1,300 slots, scores of table games and more games in various categories, LeoVegas’ credibility comes with them partnering with many leading software providers, including Pragmatic Play. Pragmatic Play is just one partner of thirty software providers who supply LeoVegas Casino. We mentioned earlier that Leo Vegas has an amazing sportsbook. We are finding that more casinos are incorporating sportsbooks into their site to attract new customers; what also surprised us is that LeoVegas is an official partner of Manchester City football club, triple cup winners in the 22/23 season.

Other Pragmatic Play Casinos we Recommend:

Introduction to Pragmatic Play:

It’s interesting that the word pragmatic means business, deed or act. These qualities are reflected in this software provider in many ways, being at the forefront in a globally competitive market. Pragmatic Play is a shining example of great success and has seen a meteoric rise since the company was born in 2015. Moreover, this dynamic business has delivered over 250 game titles in such a short time. When starting up, Pragmatic Play acquired several game assets from another prestigious company called TopGame Technology. This was the start of Pragmatic Play’s journey into the online world of providing the top software to the world’s most fun-filled online casinos.

One of the best features of Pragmatic Play is its innovative slots with fun themes and vibrant graphics. Pragmatic slots are packed with many bonus rounds, stacked wilds and respins. Some unique slots with these features include Money Collect, Wheel of Fortune and Lucky Treasure Bag.

Moreover, Pragmatic Play casinos' most widely used games are slots: Diamond Strike, Gold Rush, Wolf Gold, 7 Monkeys, and Hot Safari, to name but a few. Of course, many more stand-out features and games are associated with Pragmatic Play. They are up there with the best technology and innovation.

What Does Pragmatic Play Have to Offer?

Pragmatic Play is one of the leading online software developers organizations, providing to the most iconic brands in the iGaming industry, generating an incredible amount of new possibilities for the next generation of gamers. Pragmatic Play has many award-winning games, from slots to live dealer games, bingo, virtual sports, and sportsbooks. Moreover, they operate in many markets, have the insight to interact in different languages and deal with many currencies. Here, we will summarise the features commonly found at Pragmatic Play casinos.

Safety & Licensing

Pragmatic Play is the deliverer of unrivalled, high-quality, satisfying online software products; this also includes the integration of security protocols, which means you can play anywhere in Canada safely and fairly. Any online gaming that involves gambling must be supported by the authoritative governing body, Pragmatic Play, licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) and Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Additionally, Pragmatic Play claims to have the best air-tight security among its competitors, and it also claims that several IT measures and protocols have been put in place to prevent the interference of third-party manipulation.

Game Portfolio

Pragmatic Play’s dominance in the online casino world is all there to be admired; producing a huge amount of games regularly for the Canadian public, with its vast array of games and constantly striving for excellence, makes it one of the best providers in the business. A recent analysis shows that Pragmatic Play offers Canadian players some of the best return-to-player rates (RTP). With most of their slots, RTP is around 96% or higher. Another feature that stood out for us is you can play some Pragmatic Play casino games for a dollar; just ensure you follow the list of low-deposit casinos in Canada to join. Always comply with all terms and conditions associated with the site and features.

High RTP Games:

All players understand the go-to games in online gambling are slot machines, and all software providers have a fantastic amount of slots for players to play. Many Pragmatic Play casinos have thousands of games in their library; a very high percentage are slot machines. However, the trick is to determine which slots have the best RTP. Many Pragmatic Play slots have an excellent RTP, and we will update the list of most popular Pragmatic Play slots below regularly so you can keep playing the best games!

Live Casino Games:

Of course, slots are not the only source of entertainment when gaming online. Live games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat also have generous RTP and are highly popular. Once you understand the layout of the live games and the outcomes and processes, it is equally important to know the RTP of each live match; if you want that edge of gaining awards, then understanding the RTP is essential. Based on the analysis of player reviews and comments, Pragmatic Play, without question, offers some of the highest RTP rates for Canadian players.

Mobile Device Compatibility

Pragmatic Play aptly reflects their acumen through many elements of their creativity, innovation, and high performance, with mobile compatibility being one element where they strive to impress. Slots are available on this top Pragmatic play provider, and all games are optimised for all mobile devices, from Android and iOS to tablets and Windows phones. The beauty of this is that gamers can access any of their favourite games anytime, day or night. Since the migration of phones, every game is easy to access in the shortest of times. Because Pragmatic Play is the giant in software, there is no compromise on the quality of graphics and interface, and the transitioning keeps its status quo.

Top Pragmatic Play Games:

Pragmatic Play is the leading light for some excellent slot games. We have compiled five slots that the public loves to play:

The Catfather: The Catfather slot is based on different breeds of cats, the 3×5 nine-line video slot. Wilds can appear on 1,2 and 3 reels to gain awards. Scatter symbols, free spins and multipliers are the key to awards. RTP for this slot is 98.1%

Triple Tigers: The Triple Tigers slot is based on different tigers, this classic three-reeled slot with one win line. Awards are given once you get all three symbols on one line. RTP for this slot is 97.52%.

888 Gold: The 888 Gold slot is a classic 3×3 5-line slot. Eight is wild and is a substitute for all symbols. RTP for this slot is 97.52%

Gold Train: The Gold Train slot is a 3×3 3-line slot. Features are bonus game, wild symbol, and scatter symbol. RTP for this game is 97.16%

Caishens Gold: The Caishens Gold slot is a five-reeled slot using three rows and uses 243 ways to win. The jackpot on offer here is 1000x your stake at every spin. Features include wild symbols, scatter symbols, and free spins. They are themed on oriental asian Gold.

What Other Casino Software Providers Are Available

Our team of experts recognise that many other software providers equally do a fantastic job partnering with some of the most iconic online casino brands—namely, Playtech, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming.

Playtech: Established in 1999, they are a gambling software development company that provides software for many online casinos: online poker rooms, sports betting and mobile gaming, to name but a few.

Microgaming: With over twenty years of experience providing online software to some huge reputable brands. Microgaming was the original pioneer of the world's first online casino software. Microgaming was also the trailblazer for some amazing slot machines like Jurassic Park, Games of Thrones, and Terminator 2.

Evolution Gaming: Established in 2006, they are a provider of 600 plus operators and employs an incredible 16,000 people in studios in Europe and North America. They are considered one of the leading online software providers to some major brands. Blackjack and Roulette are considered their most popular games to play.

Another popular casino software provider in Canada is Play'n GO, and our experts have recently put together a comprehensive guide to the best online casinos powered by Play'n GO. If you're interested in reading that article and finding out which brands are powered by this software provider giant, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Pragmatic Play Casinos Legit?

According to regulated sources, Playtech is licensed by many gambling authorities (20). Including the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), The Alderney Gaming Commission and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, to name but a few.

What do Pragmatic Play Casinos Have to Offer?

Everything about Pragmatic Play is pure class and sophistication; their attention to detail in every element of their games especially the design of their slots with superb graphics and sound effects, is nothing short of magical.

Which is the Best Pragmatic Play Casino?

According to Canadian Players, the best online casino to play is Betsafe Casino; with over 3,000 games to select from, fantastic regular offers and bonuses coupled with fast withdrawal times make the casino a must to visit.

Are Pragmatic Casinos Available in Canada?

Online casinos and sportsbooks are legal in Canada. However, it is illegal for a casino to operate without an authoritative license. However, it also must be known that something needs to be sorted out for Canadians to operate an outside online betting service.

