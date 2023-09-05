If you’re looking for a sportsbook in Canada, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a more extensive legacy than BetVictor Sport. With its roots going back to the 1920s, BetVictor has been operating a top-of-the-range sportsbook in Europe since the ’60s.

Nowadays, BetVictor has a vast international presence, with customers all across the globe, including Canada. We’re here to provide a comprehensive look at BetVictor Sport and what you can expect from them.







BetVictor – Expert's Review

We always love to look at the mainstays in the betting industry. With companies like BetVictor Sport, we can always trust that we’re in for a seamless experience.

Signing up with BetVictor was an easy process that got us into the thick of things lickety-split. From there, navigating the sportsbook was simple; before we knew it, we were placing our bets. The sheer range of sports and markets for us to choose from was overwhelming in the best way possible. We know you’ll find something suitable for you no matter who you are.

We were also particularly impressed with the custom bet builder and the bet calculator. BetVictor provides everything a consumer could need to place the right bet and understand the numbers and odds that could go over a beginner's head.

It’s also pleasing to see BetVictor's commitment to consumer safety. All data on the website is encrypted, and payment methods are secure. Customer well-being is put front and centre with deposit limits, time trackers, self-exclusion restrictions, and helplines to promote responsible gambling. Overall, we were delighted with the experience offered by BetVictor.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Attractive and user-friendly website

Intuitive and convenient mobile app

Over 70 years of experience in the betting industry

Virtual sports options for time flexibility

High security standards to keep your data safe

❌Cons:

Few options for payments

No reward/loyalty program

Standout Features of BetVictor: What is the Public Saying?

We wanted to look at the wider public opinion on BetVictor as this is the best source of honest and unbiased reviews. Using our expert knowledge and the reliable opinion of the general public, we have detailed the standout features of BetVictor below.

Betting Market Variety

Customers at BetVictor seem consistently impressed with the sheer range of betting options on offer. There’s also a lot of praise for the odds, with customers praising how the odds at BetVictor seem much higher than competitors.

The variety doesn’t stop at what you can bet on, but also the markets for each event. Consumers are happy to note that they can make bets in whatever way best suits them. The virtual sports option also ensures you can always vote on your favourite sports, even out of season.

User Experience

Players frequently praise the BetVictor website for its attractive, modern design and easy-to-navigate layout. It’s easy to find what you want, and the pages are well-segmented for easy reading.

However, a few users note the counterintuitive organization of dropdowns. While finding what you need for most information is easy, sometimes the layout goes against the grain, leading to users having to hunt down the pages they’re after. This sort of issue will, of course, vary between consumers, though.

Mobile Compatibility

BetVictor’s mobile accessibility is very well received, with customers noting how the app is easy to navigate, nice to look at, and does everything you would want, including placing bets, perusing promotions, and even making secure and speedy deposits and withdrawals.

For those who can’t always be around to check their wagers, customers appreciate being able to keep tabs on their bets no matter where they may be. The app is available on Apple and Android devices, meaning no matter what hardware you carry, BetVictor is never out of reach.

VIP Program

This is where BetVictor, unfortunately, drops the ball. Unlike most services of its kind, BetVictor doesn’t offer a loyalty program for its customers.

Thanks to its intuitive design and easy-to-use platform, BetVictor has built up a loyal user base despite this. But consumers like it when companies provide a tangible appreciation for their continued patronage. In this instance, there isn’t anything to show for it.

We’d like to say the site might roll something like this out in the future, but due to the company’s age, it looks like this isn’t a feature BetVictor feels is necessary, contrary to industry standards. Users can still relish the exceptional promotions detailed further below.

Bonuses and Promotions

BetVictor offers a range of bonuses and promotions across its sportsbook, with a dedicated tab for customers to browse what’s currently available. BetVictor lets patrons know when these deals pop up and how to claim them through the promotion email service, with new offers clustered around seasonal holidays and big sporting events.

The bonuses are usually enticing with very reasonable wagering requirements — the welcome bonus is only x10 — and lenient T&Cs, but these are often few and far between. Customers consistently note the small number of promotions BetVictor rolls out and would like to see them more frequently.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Consumers would have liked to see a broader variety of payment options, however, there is still a decent range of reliable banking options for players to use when making deposits and withdrawals. There’s also a noted lack of options for cryptocurrencies, which have a growing demand in the modern economic climate.

On the contrary, despite the few options, users are happy to note how secure the ones on offer are. This trade-off makes customers feel safe with their transactions, even if they’re limited by choice. Also, there’s a lot of praise for the speed of withdrawals, with some consumers reporting they received their winnings in less than a day when they weren’t expecting it until much later.

Customer Support

Looking at consumer reviews shows how consistently pleased the user base is with customer support. BetVictor has an extensive FAQ page for smaller issues and a 24/7 live chat support service for complicated queries.

You don’t have to look far to find praise for BetVictor aiding customers and getting back to them with help promptly. There isn’t a telephone number to contact, which can disadvantage older patrons, but there’s also an email for those who don’t get on with the live chat.

Bonus Features

One of the most noteworthy aspects of BetVictor consumers like to note is the novelty of their virtual sports and live video. Consumers like how flexible the AI matches are for those without the time to follow live events.

BetVictor is also well-regarded for its betting calculator and custom bet builder. Consumers appreciate all the tools on offer to make sure they’re making precisely the bets they want and understand what they’ll see from it.

Betting Options

As one of the oldest, most prominent names in sports betting, BetVictor has a vast range of betting markets and options to suit all player preferences. There are more than 30 markets that BetVictor has on offer, including hockey, football, baseball and soccer, all with competitive odds. BetVictor goes beyond traditional sports betting into exciting categories such as esports, politics and even a range of virtual sports.

BetVictor also has a variety of ways to place your bets. Whether you’re after money lines or outrights, pregame or in-game, BetVictor is ready to cater to you. In case you’re unfamiliar with what sort of bets are open to you, here are a few definitions of what to look out for when choosing the kind of bet you want to make:

Money line — your classic bet on the outcome of an event.

Outrights — a wager on the overall winner of a competition or tournament.

Parlays — multiple wagers pulled together into the same bet; if any bets in a parlay lose, the entire wager is lost. These often have bigger payouts.

Pregame — making a bet before the event takes place.

In-game — making a bet after an event is underway.

BetVictor Betting Markets

As one of the longest-running bookkeepers on the internet, you know that BetVictor has many different markets to stake your bets on. Here are some events you can make wagers on at BetVictor.

Hockey

You can’t have a sportsbook in Canada without expecting to see some hockey wagers, and sure enough, the hockey tab at BetVictor is in the main menu for easy access. Of course, you have the NHL and the Stanley Cup, but BetVictor covers games from around the world, including the Women’s World Championships and the Champions League.

Basketball

BetVictor also knows how popular basketball is among the Canadian public and is sure to put it front and center, even above hockey. You’ll find many options for betting on basketball matches across all different international leagues. Players can find several betting lines on basketball, including winning margin and highest scoring quarter.

Baseball

As a Canadian summertime favourite, you know that BetVictor has baseball covered. Whether you’re looking for the major league, world series or games out of Japan and Korea, you can find it at BetVictor. Baseball comes with various betting options, such as betting on the outright winner and moneyline betting.

Soccer

With its start as a British company, it’s no shock that fans eager to bet on soccer are well served. BetVictor goes above and beyond with its soccer betting options with great odds, with dozens of leagues worldwide and even extending to esports.

Tennis

It’s a great time to be a tennis fan in Canada, with upcoming big-shot players stepping onto the court. And you know that BetVictor is ready to meet you for whatever wagers you want, whether it’s on Wimbledon, the French Open or the Davis Cup. Players can choose from various bets, such as match winner and over/under markets.

Golf

Golf betting has always been a classic in Canada, and BetVictor has you covered. While it is hitting The Majors and the Ryder Cup, BetVictor also offers player-specific betting markets if you’re looking for a slightly different experience.

UFC/MMA

It’s hard to understate the excitement for the UFC in Canada, and BetVictor is sure to cover all the significant events pregame and in-play for fans. MMA may still be an up-and-comer in the Canadian market, but you can find it at BetVictor, too.

Other

BetVictor has more than 30 categories to bet on, including greyhound racing, snooker, cricket, Formula 1, esports and even politics. All betting options for the sports markets at BetVictor come with competitive odds. Happy sports betting!

Payment Methods

BetVictor offers a range of reliable and safe payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals. This includes Debit/Credit cards, Paypal, Neteller, Interac and Skrill. It’s not the most extensive list of options, but you can trust your money with these methods.

The minimum deposit is $10, and transactions don’t have any tacked-on fees. However, while deposits are instantaneous, withdrawals can take quite a while to get to you. If you use Visa or Mastercard, it can take between 2-5 days to reach you. Choosing a method like PayPal could take as little as a day but with much smaller maximum withdrawals.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

There are a few things that players should consider before registering. There are a few international restrictions at BetVictor, notably in the US, so frequent travellers should be wary.

You want to check you’ll be able to make your payments before signing up, too. BetVictor’s payment methods are secure but limited and exclude crypto options. Also, remember that the BetVictor website functions not only as a sportsbook but also as a casino. Before you commit to something, just ensure you’re on the right half of the website.

How to Sign Up to BetVictor

Signing up for services like BetVictor is easier than ever nowadays. Here’s a quick guide to help you get started.

Find your way to the BetVictor website and click ‘sign up.’ Enter your contact details and create a password. Enter your personal information — like your name, date of birth and address. Opt in or out of promotional emails, accept the T&Cs and let them know what currencies you use. It's time to make your first deposit and get betting.

BetVictor Mobile App

Like all good online services, BetVictor provides its customers with the option of a mobile app, free to download on Apple and Android devices. The app lets you keep track of your bets no matter where you are.

The app is well-designed, with an interface to match its sleek website. You can do anything on the app that you can do from the browser page, including making bets, browsing promotions and cashing out.

For more of the best sports betting apps available for Canadian players, you can find all the relevant information here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is BetVictor legit?

BetVictor is a very legitimate sportsbook with over 70 years of experience in bookkeeping and multiple licences worldwide.

Is BetVictor legal in Canada?

Yes. BetVictor has Canadian gambling licences, including with the iGO, and Canadians over 19 can legally place bets with them.

How long does BetVictor take to withdraw?

BetVictor withdrawals will vary in speed depending on the method but could take anywhere between 0-5 days.

Can you cash out at BetVictor?

Yes. BetVictor is a legal and licensed business that will let you cash out your winnings.

Who owns BetVictor?

BetVictor is owned by the greater company BetVictor Limited, which operates out of its headquarters in Gibraltar.

Is BetVictor Legit?

BetVictor is a legitimate, licenced gambling company operated out of Gibraltar since the 1990s. In Canada, it has a licence from the iGO and is already one of the best online sportsbooks operating in the country. The company’s history of big-name sponsorships and worldwide approval also speaks to its trustworthiness.

BetVictor takes security very seriously, encrypting all of its customers' data, meaning you can use the service without worrying. Not to mention how conscious of safe gambling BetVictor has proven to be, with deposit limit measures and help contacts available and easy to find.

Our experts spend time reviewing the best sportsbooks for Canadian players. Check out their latest review of 888 Sport by following this link: https://wealthofgeeks.com/igaming/en-ca/888-sport-review-canada/

BetVictor – Final Verdict

We’re happy to conclude that BetVictor Sport has been in business for so long for good reason. It’s an excellent sportsbook service with an appealing, easy-to-use website and a fabulous range of sports to make wagers on.

Using BetVictor is also a secure experience. The company cares about the safety of its customers and goes to lengths to protect their data and use reliable payment methods. Payouts are also pleasantly fast at just a few days and sometimes less.

Overall, it’s an enjoyable user experience, and you can’t go wrong with BetVictor if you’re looking for a new sportsbook to sign up with.