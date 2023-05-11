Free spins are one of the most sought-after promotions out there, so it’s no surprise that free spins no deposit are even more popular; in this article, we have narrowed down your search and provided you with our top picks of the best sites with no deposit free spins offers. In this article, you can read how we made our decisions and all about the brands.

What are Free Spins No Deposit Offers?

Free spin offers are the most popular among casino promotions; this is because avid casino players love slot games. There is a range of free spins offers at various casinos for players to claim, including no deposit free spins casinos and game-specific offers such as Mega Moolah free spins. Brands provide this kind of bonus to players to entice them into joining their site; most free spin promos can be used on various games.

Free Spins No Deposit Canada

Best No Deposit Free Spins

The wide range of trustworthy casino payment methods available at Jackpot City Casino, including Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Apple Pay, Paysafecard, and MuchBetter, is a major plus.

Canadian players can receive a staggering C$1600 deposit bonus as part of Jackpot City's new customer promotion when they make their first four deposits, each of which must be at least $10. Any casino game on the website, including the range of slot games, is eligible for a match-up bonus on deposits of up to $400. Please be aware that there are 70x wagering requirements for this offer.

With a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and numerous awards over its ten years of operation, including Mobile Operator Of The Year (Gaming Awards 2023) and the Online Casino Of The Year (Global Gaming Awards 2023), Leo Vegas has grown to be one of the most reputable and trusted online casinos with one of the best selections of slot games available right now.

Players who sign up and deposit $10 or more can take advantage of the welcome promotion, which offers up to $1000 in matched deposit bonuses and $30 in golden chips. You can meet the 40x wagering requirement on the range of slot games. There is a selection of casino free spins to claim around their site.

One of the top live online casinos is Bet365, which offers various alternatives for games like Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat. The most fantastic software suppliers provide all these gaming possibilities, and they even create some of the games themselves!

By providing a safer gaming site where users can establish deposit limits, reality check, exclude themselves, and time out, the Bet365 team also places a high standard on ensuring that players gamble responsibly and safely. In the past, Bet365 has been a free spins no deposit casino, so keep an eye out for upcoming promotions.

All the games at Spin Casino have been specially adapted for iOS and Android devices, making it a fantastic online casino with one of the best casino apps on the market.

Players who register an account with Spin Casino and deposit at least $10 can collect C$1000 throughout their first three deposits. The wagering requirements for this offer are 70x and can be fulfilled by playing slots and table games. Although this is not a free spins no deposit offer, there have been some previously, and you can claim free spins in other promotions at the Spin Casino website.

With a top-notch help centre that includes an extensive FAQ section and customer care staff contact information, Royal Panda is renowned for its excellent customer support services. Players can feel confident knowing any issues or questions will be swiftly resolved.

Royal Panda is offering new players a match-up bonus of up to $1000 and 200 free spins as part of its welcome package. This promotion has a seven-day expiration date and a 20x wagering requirement.

Although Betway is well-known as one of the best sports betting sites, only some people know about the extensive selection of casino games, esports, and one of the best live dealer online casinos.

New players can receive match-up bonuses of up to $1000 across three deposits through the Betway new player promotion; up to $250 can be claimed on the first deposit, $250 again on the second, and $500 on the third. Every deposit must be at least $10.

Although this website has one of the best casinos online, it is primarily known as a sports betting site. There are numerous ways to pay at Sports Interaction, including Visa, iDebit, Instadebit, Paysafecard, and others, which is a factor that makes it so well-liked.

Players may utilize the $150 deposit offer, up to $1000, on slots and live dealer games as part of its live casino welcome package. Before any winnings may be redeemed or withdrawn, they must deposit a minimum of $10 and fulfil the 30x wagering requirement.

It is no surprise that Casino Tropez is so well-known, given that it has one of the best casinos available with games from some of the biggest gaming companies in the world, including Microgaming, Blueprint, and Playtech.

When new players make their first deposit of $20, they are eligible for a bonus that allows them to receive welcome bonuses worth up to $3000. For players to sign up and earn this offer, they must be at least 19 years old, outlined in the Casino Tropez bonus terms and conditions.

One of the best online casinos is Powerplay Casino, which offers many casino games and live casino games. Blackjack, roulette, poker, slots, and table games are available to players.

All the games offered by Powerplay Casino are produced by gaming software giants Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Nektan. Gamblers can feel comfortable playing these games because they are safe, secure, and verified for fairness.

Comparing the Best Canadian Free Spins Casinos

This article aims to help you pick the best free spins casino for you; we have compiled our list based on a range of factors; below, you can find these factors and why we chose to consider them. Each one may be more or less important to you, so the casinos in our list may cater to one aspect more than others.

Reputation and Experience

Finding a reputable site with substantial experience in the industry is important because these sites have been in operation for so long that they know how to cater to customer care. Sites with a positive reputation have earnt this by being safe, secure and fair sites. Like in every field that deals with people, experience is vital. Some sites have even received awards within the industry; for example, Leo Vegas won the Mobile Operator Of The Year in 2023 at the Gaming Awards.

Bonuses and Jackpots

The best free spins casinos don’t just offer bonuses as part of the welcome package but also through promotions throughout the site, such as VIP rewards, jackpots, refer-a-friend bonuses and even event-specified offers that happen at Christmas and Valentine's. Most players also enjoy jackpot games, so the sites we have chosen also provide players with jackpot options. The sites we have chosen, however, don’t only offer free spins promotions but also no deposit, cashback, match deposit and birthday bonuses.

Range of games

The best free spins casino sites don’t only provide slot games but also a vast selection of other games. Some of the games we look out for are table games such as Baccarat, Poker and Blackjack, Jackpots and Real Dealer games. We also keep an eye out for the most popular games, such as Age Of Gods and Sweet Bonanza; we also take note of what gaming software providers the site has, specifically Microgaming, Netent, IGT, Evolution Gaming and BetSoft.

Customer Support

Ensuring that players are safe, supported and satisfied with their experience is vital in our decision-making process. Every site in our list offers secure payment methods and safe information encryption. We also make sure that they have the top customer support services, including live chat, a phone number, an email address, a FAQ section and links to gambling help websites for players to make the most of if they need to. Players can feel safe in knowing that if they have any problems or queries, they should be helped quickly and efficiently.

Mobile Accessibility

Being able to play their favourite games on the go is essential to most avid players, so we’ve considered that when making our decisions. The sites we have chosen either have a mobile-compatible website on which bettors can play games there or have an app that will be compatible with iOS and Android, which they can download with ease. Some of the sites on our list have both, so the decision on how you play is up to you.

Types of Free Spins Bonuses

Now that we’ve established what a free spins offer is, we will cover all the different types of free spins bonuses, specifically those related to no deposit free spins. Players can be sure that the sites we have recommended are either no deposit free spins casinos or no wagering casinos in Canada.

Free Spins No Deposit Welcome Bonus

This type of free spins bonus can be claimed by players as soon as they create an account with their selected casino. Players must sign up with their email address, name, age, address and a form of identification; once this has been completed and verified by the casino, players will receive the free spins in their account. No deposit needs to be made so players can get familiar with the site before spending any money; please note that these bonuses are only ever sign up offers.

Free Spins on Card Registration

This promotion is very similar to free casino spins and no deposit bonuses; this is because, like these, they do not require a deposit either. They are claimed in the same way; you must sign up with your email address, home address, phone number, age, a form of identification and name; however, for this offer, you are also required to enter a valid card, no money will be withdrawn from your card, this will have to be verified like all other details, but once this is done, the bonus can be found in your account upon login.

Spin the Wheel Free Spins

A Spin the Wheel free spins promotion is slightly different from the others; in this offer, instead of players receiving free spins to use on slot games, they receive free spins to use on the site’s ‘Spin the Wheel’; each site has a different spin the wheel prizes, which can include free spins but usually has prizes such as deposit match bonuses and cashback bonuses. Some prizes can also include free spins specific to games, such as Sweet Bonanza.

Free Spins No Wagering

Every offer that you claim will have wagering requirements unless specified otherwise; these types of offers are one of the exceptions. This promotion can be used as any kind of offer the site chooses, however more often than not, they are welcome bonuses; players will be required to make a deposit when claiming these offers, but any winnings they may gain from the free spins can be withdrawn straight away and don’t have to be wagered.

Exclusive Free Spins

Some casinos offer free spins promotions only on specific games, such as Book of Dead free spins, Mega Moolah free spins and Starburst free spins. These offers can be found all over the site as welcome offers, VIP rewards, event-specific promotions (e.g. Valentine’s), mobile bonuses, birthday bonuses and refer-a-friend offers. These usually require a deposit; however, some casinos combine offers, so these can come as no deposit or spin the wheel promos.

Pros and Cons

No deposit free spins promotions come with both advantages and disadvantages, so to help you decide if claiming a free spins offer is the best option for you, we have compiled a pros and cons list, which can be found below:

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great offer for new players as slots are easy. Some casinos restrict winnings. Players can win real money without spending or losing any of their own. All winnings and offers have terms and conditions players should keep an eye out for. You can sign up for multiple casinos and pick the best one for you without having to spend anything. If you pick an offer with wagering requirements, they are usually higher on free spins offers than others.

Terms and Conditions

As we mentioned in our pros and cons list, all promotions and winnings have terms and conditions attached that players should look out for; we have named each one and explained why you need to be cautious.

Wagering Requirements

Anyone who has claimed any kind of bonus before should know what wagering requirements are. The only promotions that won’t have wagering requirements are ones that have explicitly stated. Wagering requirements come attached to winnings of any promotion, and what it means is that you must wager that amount a certain amount of times before you can withdraw anything. So if you won $10 and the wagering requirements were 10x, you would have to wager $100 before winnings can be withdrawn.

Max Wins

Maximum winnings are associated with more promotions. It means that players can only win up to a certain amount using what they’ve received from the bonus; for example, an offer with 10 spins and maximum winnings of $100 will only allow players to win up to $100; anything exceeding that amount will be forfeited and cannot be reclaimed, this applies even if you haven’t used up all of your free spins/bonus. Some offers don’t have maximum winnings, but this is rare, so always read the T&Cs to avoid disappointment.

Game Restrictions

We’ve established that some free spin promotions, such as free Gonzo Quest spins, will be for specified games. However, you may not know that some promotions prohibit using the bonus on some games; for example, some match-up bonuses don’t allow you to bet your money on live casino games. Something else you should note is that some offers restrict what games you can meet wagering requirements on; for example, some sports promotions won’t allow you to wager on esports.

Expiry Dates

All offers come with an expiry date that you need to look out for; what they are on will vary from offer to offer. However, they usually come attached to the promotion as a whole. For example, some offers last a year, and some, such as Christmas bonuses, will last a month or a few. The other thing promotions come attached to is the actual bonus; in some cases, the free spins will only last 7 days and must be used within this time, or they will be forfeited. Players should also look for time restrictions on the wagering requirements, as some bettors have to meet the wager requirements within a period of time, or winnings will be voided.

Other Restrictions

Game restrictions are not the only condition affecting your bonus players should also be aware that they must meet the minimum gambling age in their country or region to sign up to a casino and therefore claim any bonus. You should also be aware that some promos are limited to locations meaning you cannot claim an offer that is unavailable where you live or where you are at the time of betting.

Maximum Bet

A maximum bet is the largest amount of money a punter can stake on a market, whether that is football, tennis or any other sport you wish to bet on. This is similar to maximum wins in the way that it ensures the casino or sportsbook against significant losses relating to promotions. Although there are limits, these are usually fair, around $100-$500 maximum.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I get free spins?

Free spins can be claimed in multiple offer forms, such as sign up, refer a friend, birthday, mobile bonuses and more. They can also be claimed through sign-up, card registration, deposits and others.

How many free spins can I get?

This will depend on the site you are signing up for; each welcome offer differs, and each casino differs in how many free spins promotions they offer. There is no limit to how many sites you can claim free offers, but be sure to gamble responsibly.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements come attached to all bonuses and bonus winnings unless specified. It means that you must wager your winnings a minimum amount of times before anything can be withdrawn.

Is it safe to get free spins?

Yes, as long as you sign up and claim from a trusted and reputable site, like the ones on our list, then it is safe. However, always read the terms and conditions so you don’t get any surprises.

Can I get free spins on mobile?

Yes, some sites allow offers to be claimed on their mobile app or mobile-friendly site, and some casinos and sportsbooks even offer players mobile-specific offers they can claim for playing on their phones.

What should I look out for when claiming free spins?

Players must always look out for age restrictions, wagering requirements, maximum winnings, maximum bets, time limits relating to the offer, bonus or wagering requirements and game restrictions. All information on these areas can be found in the promotion's terms and conditions.

Summary

Overall, picking the best no deposit free spins offer and the top casino for you can be tedious. This review should have helped you narrow down your decision. Although free spins no deposit casino offers are more difficult to find than regular free spins offers, it is essential always to read the terms and conditions, no matter how good the promotion sounds. The sites we have chosen have the most reasonable T&Cs and are the most trustworthy in the industry. Now the final decision is up to you.

