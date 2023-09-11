LeoVegas Casino is an award-winning online casino in Canada. Recognized for providing one of the best mobile gaming experiences around, we have been getting stuck in and exploring all of the fantastic features it has to offer to bring players this casino review.

In this review, expect to find our personal experiences, the pros and cons of this online casino, how to sign up, the bonuses and promotions offered, stand-out features, its mobile app, payment methods, and so much more. Keep reading to find out all about LeoVegas.







LeoVegas Casino – Expert's Review

Home to a fantastic library of games, LeoVegas Casino has something for everyone. Novice and experienced bettors can play traditional and new games. Not only does it have a great game variety, but all of them are also from top software providers, with the site being powered by nine of the best names in the business, including Microgaming and Netent. Featuring all of the top online casino games such as Book of Dead, Big Bass Splash and Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Gate of Olympus and more, no matter your preference, you can enjoy any of these games and the more traditional ones on the go via the LeoVegas mobile app.

That is still not all – the versatile casino offers safe and secure recognized payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, Interac Online, NeoSurf, Paysafecard, and more. Make your deposits and withdrawals quickly and easily. Instantly make your deposits at LeoVegas Casino, and withdrawals are deposited into your account within five working days. Need a hand? Contact the casino customer support team, who are available through a live chat service and email – they are fast at responding, too! Finally, players can be assured that LeoVegas has the correct licenses to operate in Canada, holding them from both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Great game library

iOS and Android mobile app

Excellent customer support

Plenty of banking options

Reputable brand with a track record

❌ Cons:

Limited withdrawal options

Standout Features of LeoVegas Casino: What are the Public Saying?

Based on consumer research, we have compiled what the general public had to say about LeoVegas Casino and shared their experiences to give players a full insight into what it is like to play at this casino.

Game Variety

The first part of this online casino that the public discussed was the variety of games available. With over 2000 games for players to choose from, it is no wonder that the popularity of LeoVegas is continually rising. In fact, it has even won multiple awards in its time. Having such a large number of games means that there is something for everyone, and players shouldn’t get bored. All of the games at LeoVegas are from some of the top providers, too, meaning that each game is of top quality, and players will not be left disappointed; expect to find games from the likes of Microgaming, Playtech and Pragmatic Play.

User Experience

Another feature of LeoVegas Casino that received glowing reviews was the user experience. The site is easy to navigate, and transitions between pages and games are smooth and seamless for the players. Not only this, they also were fans of the site's general appearance. Featuring the LeoVegas orange across the top of the webpage and pairing it with a plain white background makes identifying all the features easy and makes the games stand out and look almost more exciting to play.

Mobile Compatibility

With a reputation of being the king of mobile casinos, we were not surprised to hear all the positive reviews from the public who enjoy playing at online casinos on mobile. Fully compatible with a mobile device using a browser, this online casino also has its own app available to download on iOS and Android devices from its dedicated app stores. Bursting with high-definition graphics, quick loading time, easy-to-use features and all the same features present that are on the website, it is very safe to say that the mobile gaming experience went down a treat with the public.

VIP Program

Players will be pleased to know that there is a popular VIP program available at LeoVegas. Once you have made your initial deposit, this can be joined at any time, and it's quick and easy to get started. Be in with the chance to win some incredible prizes from the platform's monthly prize draws. These can be things like iPhones, invitations to VIP events and more! Players have a progress bar displayed at the top of their screens that increases as they play at the online casino; prizes will be based on their score.

Bonuses and Promotions

Just like the rest of its features, players will not be disappointed with the bonuses and promotions that are run at the online casino. In fact, as soon as you sign up, you are greeted by a great welcome bonus offer. As well as this, players can expect to find an entire page dedicated purely to promotions. Whether this is a specific game promo, tournaments with prizes, free spins, social media promos or weekly offers, there is so much choice at LeoVegas Casino.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

An area that was one of the most important to the public was the payment methods available at LeoVegas Casino, and they were certainly not disappointed. As one of the most popular places to play in Canada, it was a given that it was going to handle its banking well. With only safe and secure payment methods available to be used, players can feel assured their transactions are safe. While it may be lacking slightly in variety, it does have the most popular and trusted methods, such as Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Bank Transfer, iDebit, NeoSurf and more. Players will also be pleased to know that withdrawals can be expected within 1-5 business days.

Customer Support

LeoVegas does not fall short when it comes to its customer support either. The team can be reached by live chat, email and social media channels. From the experiences of the public, the customer support team was very knowledgeable and fast to respond to an enquiry made, despite not providing a 24/7 support service. There is also a range of different languages customers can receive customer support in, which just further cements the high overall opinions of LeoVegas Casino in this review.

Bonus Features

Another feature that was highly rated by the public at the casino was that it also had its own sportsbook for players to play at. Providing a platform where customers can play their favourite casino games and also bet on their favourite sports is a huge incentive to sign up for LeoVegas. It is the best of both worlds. Players can expect the Sportsbook to be just as easy to navigate with a great variety of sports. It is living up to the reputation and quality of its casino.

Payment Methods

As touched upon briefly already in this LeoVegas Casino review, there are various different payment methods accepted, including the popular providers too. Players can expect to find the likes of Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, Interac Online and e-Transfer, NeoSurf, MuchBetter and iDebit, which can be used to deposit and withdraw funds. All of these are free to make deposits, all with low minimum amounts required of C$10, landing in your account instantly. Withdrawals, depending on your method, can cost C$2, while other methods, such as bank transfers, are free to withdraw your winnings. They can vary in processing times from 24-48 hours to up to five business days, and most require a minimum withdrawal amount of $20.

Mastercard is a widely used and accepted payment method across most online casinos in Canada. For this reason, our experts wanted to recommend the best online casinos that accept Mastercard payments and you can find out which brands featured on this list by clicking here.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

With all of the great features that have been pointed out throughout this article, where is the catch? We have put together a small list of things to be mindful of when playing at LeoVegas Casino that we have mentioned below.

The first feature to consider is the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts. While these are reasonably low compared to competitors, they still have to be met to allow you to play. The minimum deposit is set at C$10, and the minimum withdrawal at C$20. Also, something to note is the legal age to play at LeoVegas Casino; this is for players who are aged 19+. There are also certain restricted countries to the platform, such as the USA, Belgium, Japan, Romania, Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

How to Sign Up to LeoVegas Casino

Like the sound of it so far? We will guide you right through the sign-up process at LeoVegas. It is now easier than ever to get started, so stick with us and do what we do to ensure your sign-up experience is clean sailing.

First, click the link provided to be taken to the LeoVegas sign-up page.

Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Create a unique username and password combination.

Verify your account.

Sign in and make your first deposit.

Enjoy!

Bonuses and Promos

The range of bonuses and promotions available at LeoVegas Casino is huge. With several different welcome offers available across the platform, there are also many other promotions for existing customers to claim. Players can expect to find weekly boost offers, nighttime offers, social media offers, jackpots, VIP rewards, drops and wins, free spins, and more. All of the promotions have their individual terms and conditions, which are clear and concise for players to familiarize themselves with before proceeding. The promotions are simple and fun to claim. Eligibility requirements, if included in a specific promotion, can be found here, too.

LeoVegas Casino Mobile App

Fully compatible across iOS and Android devices, players can get their hands on hundreds of slot games and the most diverse Live Casino offerings via the dedicated LeoVegas app. Take this online casino on the go with you wherever you are heading and experience high-definition streaming, 24/7 customer support and a quick and easy log-in, picking up right where you left off. Our experience of using the LeoVegas Casino app was just as we expected and more; its smooth and seamless design and stunning visuals are all designed with the user in mind. All of the app's features hold your attention. A top-quality casino app that will compete with the best in the business to keep bringing in new customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LeoVegas pay out?

Yes, it offers several methods to deposit and withdraw funds from your account, including Mastercard, Visa, Neosurf and Interac.

How long does it take for LeoVegas to pay out?

It can take LeoVegas just 24-48 hours to pay out; however, sometimes, this can take longer, and the maximum time frame is 1-5 business days,

Is LeoVegas Casino safe?

Yes, it is safe. Operating with licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority supports this, too. All payment methods are safe and secure from recognized providers.

Who owns LeoVegas?

LeoVegas is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, which ensures the site is operating securely and fairly.

Can I get free spins from LeoVegas?

Yes, free spins can be part of the many promotions the site runs; players can also receive deposit bonuses and free bets.

Is LeoVegas Casino Legit?

The reputation that LeoVegas has in the online casino industry is that of one of the best. Recognized as a reputable brand with a long track record and awards for its mobile casino, LeoVegas Casino is one of the best places to go for casino enthusiasts. Users can play with confidence, too, knowing that the platform is completely compliant with all legal and security requirements. It has been recognized by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission to provide evidence of its legality and legitimacy for everyone. Further assuring its legitimacy is the platform's use of only recognized, safe and secure payment methods.

Our experts love reviewing online casinos and sportsbook platforms to bring you the most current and relevant information to help you make an informed decision about signing up. Check out their latest review of 888 Sport here.

LeoVegas Casino – Final Verdict

There are so many stand-out features at LeoVegas Casino, and it is no wonder it is becoming one of the top online casinos in the country. As one of the most trusted brands in the business with reassurances of its legality and legitimacy, safe and secure payment methods, and a huge variety of games on such an engaging and fun platform, it is hard to find a reason not to sign up to LeoVegas Casino. So, what are you waiting for? Follow the link to get yourself signed up.