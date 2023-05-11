If you love live casinos like many Canadian players and are looking for the best ones to enjoy, look no further; we’ve done all the hard work for you. Below you will find all the top sites for betting on live casinos, including why we think these are the best sites.

What is a Live Casino?

Every gambler knows what casino games are, but not all know about the excellent gambling option that is a live casino; live casino games constantly happen over a range of sites. Put simply, live casino games are just like the normal versions of Blackjack and Roulette, but instead of playing with a computer dealer, you get to experience the real deal. Players enjoy the feeling of being at a real casino in the comfort of their own homes. You can also enjoy the community aspect of live casino games as you play with your soon-to-be friends worldwide.

Live Casinos Canada

Best Live Casino Sites

A huge positive about Jackpot City Casino is its good selection of reputable casino payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Apple Pay, Paysafecard and MuchBetter.

Jackpot City’s new customer bonus offers Canadian players a whopping C$1600 deposit bonus when they make their first four deposits with them, a minimum of $10. Each deposit offers a match-up bonus of up to $400, which can be used on all casino games on their site, including live dealer casinos. Please note that this offer comes with 70x wagering requirements.

Leo Vegas has become one of the most trusted and reputable casinos with one of the top live casinos out there at the moment with licencing from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and multiple awards over its 10 years of operation, including Mobile Operator Of The Year (Gaming Awards 2023) and the Online Casino Of The Year (Global Gaming Awards 2023).

In their welcome promotion, players can claim up to $1000 in matched deposit bonuses and $30 in golden chips when they sign up and deposit $10 or more. The wagering requirement of 40x can be used on live casino games.

Bet365 has one of the best live online casinos available, with a vast range of options spanning from Roulette to Blackjack to Baccarat, all of which come from the best software providers, including games run by them.

The team at Bet365 also makes it a priority to ensure players are gambling responsibly by offering a safer gambling site in which players can set deposit limits, reality check, exclude themselves and time out.

The Spin Casino is one of the best live casinos with one of the best casino apps on the market, it is available on both iOS and Android, and all games have been optimized specifically for them. All their live casino games have also been made available on the apps.

Spin Casino offers players who create an account with them and make a minimum deposit of $10 a chance to receive C$1000 over their first three deposits. This offer comes with 70x wagering requirements which can be met on slot and table games.

Royal Panda is known for its excellent customer support service, with a next-level help centre with a vast FAQ section and customer support team contact. It has a live chat option, making it one of the best live casinos in Canada. Players can feel secure knowing any problems or queries and be solved and answered quickly.

In their welcome offer, Royal Panda gives new players a match-up bonus of up to $1000 and 200 free spins. This promotion will expire after 7 days and comes with 20x wagering requirements.

Betway is known as one of the top sports betting sites; however, only a few people know that they offer one of the leading live dealer casinos online and a vast range of casino games and esports options for gamblers.

The Betway new customer promotion provides new players with match-up bonuses of up to $1000 over three deposits; up to $250 can be claimed on the first, $250 again on the second and $500 on the third. All deposits must be a minimum of $10.

This site is primarily known as a sports betting site but has one of the best live casinos online. Sports Interaction has many payment methods, including Visa, iDebit, Instadebit, Paysafecard, and more.

Their live casino welcome offers players a 150 deposit offer of up to $1000, which they can use on slot and live dealer games. They must make a minimum deposit of $10 and meet the 30x wagering requirement before any winnings can be claimed or withdrawn.

With one of the best live casinos out there with games from some of the top gaming providers in the world, such as Microgaming, Blueprint and Playtech, it is no wonder that Casino Tropez is so famous.

In their promotion for new players, they offer a bonus in which they can win up to $3000 in welcome bonuses when they make a first deposit of $20. Players must be aged 19 years or older to sign up and claim this bonus.

Powerplay Casino has so many casinos and live casino games it's hard to keep track of, making it one of the top live online casinos. Players can enjoy Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Slots and Table Games.

All games from Powerplay Casino come from the giants in the gaming software industry, including Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Nektan. This makes their games safe and secure, meaning gamblers can easily play.

What Makes a Good Live Dealer Casino?

As mentioned previously, we have done all the hard work for you; we have compiled a list of the top priority qualities players that a live dealer casino should have and then based our decision on this. Below are all the aspects we looked for, including bonuses and payouts.

Software Providers

A key aspect in selecting the best live casino sites is which sites offer games from the best software developers; some giants include Evolution Gaming, NetEnt and Playtech. The sites we have chosen have one or a combination of these providers. This is vital because by selecting the best providers, such as the Evolution Gaming live casinos, we know that players will receive the best experience due to security, great graphics, trained dealers, game variations and top-notch quality.

Live Casino Game Variety

We know that gaming options are essential to avid players, so we ensured that all the sites we chose offer a range of live dealer games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Poker. All these games are vastly different in rules which means players can jump from game to game without feeling bored.

Security and Safety

The safety and security of players are the top priority for us when picking these sites; similar to making sure the players are enjoying games from the best software providers with top security, we also want to ensure that the site is safe and all data is well protected as well as ensuring that they are licensed fully for wherever they plan to operate. On top of this, we pick sites which run regular fairness checkers.

Mobile Accessibility

As we’ve established, enjoying the real casino experience from home is well-loved by players. However, players can also enhance their experience by playing live casino games on the go. We know many players prioritise this, so we’ve put it on our list and picked sites that allow it. The sites we have chosen either have a mobile-compatible website or their own mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Live Casino Bonuses

Something players love even more than playing live casino is receiving and claiming live casino bonuses, the sites we’ve chosen love to provide these. The sites in our list offer a range of promotions relating to live casinos; these include; sign up bonuses, which players receive once they have created an account with the selected casino, VIP programs, which can be claimed through collecting points through deposits; and cashback bonuses which ensure that players won’t lose any money when making their first deposit. Many other bonuses are available at these sites for you to choose from.

Deposits and Withdrawals

As you can likely refer from our list, we prioritize options for players as we know every bettor has their preference on how they like to gamble and what on, so when it comes to deposit and withdrawal methods, this is no exception. The sites found above offer many methods of payment. This can include bank withdrawals and deposits, e-wallets including PayPal and Skrill, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Responsive Customer Support

This is another factor that requires many options; the compiled list of sites provides players with customer support options such as an email, phone number, FAQ section, live chat and links to gambling addiction help sites. Players can also find a customer complaint and suggestion section on many of these sites, which the chosen site reads.

Live Casino Payouts

It is crucial to all gamblers that when they win, they will receive their payout quickly and efficiently without difficulty; obviously, some payment methods will take longer than others, but we’ve ensured the sites we’ve picked do this within a reasonable time. Choosing a site with a high RTP (Return To Player Percentage) is also vital to players; an RTP is what percentage of their deposit a player should receive over time. Another thing to look for is volatility; for example, a game with high volatility should give bettors a high reward over a short period. Low volatility is the opposite, with small rewards over a long period.

Live Dealer Casino Games

There are many live casino games available out there; below, we will briefly touch on some of the more popular of the lot. The sites above offer a range of these live casino games, so for more information on them, read below.

Live Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular table games worldwide, likely due to the simplicity of the game, which is great for ages 19 and over when it comes to gambling. The aim of the game is to beat the deal by having a greater hand than them. However, players must not receive a score over 21. Live Blackjack casinos also offer different kinds of Blackjack, including Party, Power and Free Bet Blackjack.

Live Online Roulette

Roulette is much harder than Blackjack to win but much more exciting. Roulette is a luck-based game; players choose specific numbers and colours, odd or even, by placing chips on a selected bet. Then the wheel will be spun with a small white ball inside; if the ball lands on your bet, you win. Many online casinos have live roulette, so keep an eye out.

Live Baccarat

Although slightly harder to grasp than Blackjack and Roulette, Baccarat is a lot of fun once you get the hang of it, which is good because there are many live Baccarat casinos in Canada. The aim of the game is to receive a higher score than the banker. Cards 2 to 9 are given their numerical value, 10 and face cards are no points, and ace is just one. All you have to do is choose your or the bank's hand (the dealer). The winner is the one with the highest score.

Live Sic Bo

This is originally an Asian game that had been adopted and became an extremely popular casino game among Western countries. Like most casino games, Sic Bo is based on luck alone; the game in simple form is similar to Roulette; players choose specific results, for example, one, two and six. The dealer will then roll the three dice. Players will win points if the number they pick appears; they will also win different amounts if more than one appears. The player with the most points wins.

Live Three Card Poker

This is a variant of regular Poker; in this variation, players receive three cards, and the aim is to get the best hand; the game is played against the dealer, and the winner will the player or dealer who has the biggest hand. This game version has fewer ways to win, as players receive fewer cards.

Live Caribbean Stud Poker

This form of Poker is not as different from the traditional five-card game as you may expect; there are only a few additional rules; first, players are not allowed to bluff in this game, and the second is, unlike other forms in which draws are allowed, this game does not allow players to so.

Live Casino Hold’em

This differs slightly from the traditional Texas Hold’em as it is played directly to the dealer, not other players. The game aims to get the best hand based on the cards on the board and the ones in your hand. Players can fold or call and double their bet based on their cards.

Live Casino Games vs Traditional Casino Games

As great as live casino games are, they come with their disadvantages, much like traditional casino games; in the tables below, we have compiled a list of pros and cons for both types of games.

Live Dealer Table Games

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great for gambles with little experience in land-based casinos. More traditional casino games are available than live ones. You can enjoy the atmosphere of a land-based casino from the comfort of your home. Games can take longer as the pace of each game is determined by how quickly the dealer goes. Players can enjoy chat options to talk to other players and the dealer.

Traditional Casino Games

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ A vast range of casino games is available across every casino site worldwide. Fast-paced games can take more work to keep up with. Better wagering range available, from minimum to maximum. Games aren’t as immersive and can become tiresome. More bonuses and promotions are dedicated to specific games and generic game types. Traditional games can become isolating and tedious as you play against a computer.

Live Dealer Casino Bonuses

Almost every online casino available to Canadian players offers multiple promotions and bonuses for players to claim and gamble with. Don’t let the fact that few live casino bonuses are available to get you down, though, as there is always a wide variety of other casino bonuses available for players will all preferences. You will also likely find an offer with some live dealer game perks, even if it is not the main focus of the promotion. Below you will find a list of the more popular bonuses at Canadian casinos:

Sign-up bonuses – When players create an account with the casino, they will be rewarded with a bonus to use around the site.

No deposit bonuses – Similar to sign-up bonuses, players will receive a bonus when they create an account, but to claim it, players do not need to make a deposit.

Free spins – This promotion is for slot games or spin-the-wheel games and can be a part of many offers, including sign-up.

Deposit match bonuses – This is exactly what you’d expect when a player meets the requirements of an offer through a deposit; the casino will match it so bettors play with double their deposit.

Cashbacks – Usually a welcome bonus, gamblers deposit and wager a certain amount; if the wager loses, they will receive their money back.

Reward and loyalty points – Also known as VIP bonuses, these are received when a player deposits and plays with a certain amount of money.

Refer-a-friend bonus – When someone signs up using your specific link or code, either you or both of you will be rewarded by the casino.

Birthday bonus – When you sign up to s casino site, you have to enter your birthday to confirm your age, and at some casinos, when your birthday rolls around, they will give you a bonus.

Mobile bonus – These bonuses are specific to those playing on mobile devices.

Live Casino Payment Methods

The best and most popular online casinos offer players various deposit and withdrawal methods. The casino site sets many minimum and maximum deposits and withdrawal amounts; however, depending on the method, some, such as bank transfers, are set. Bitcoin live casinos are top-rated among avid Canadian gamblers. However, some of the other payment methods you can find are listed below:

Debit cards

Pay by phone/mobile

Specialized payment methods

E-wallets (e.g. Skrill and PayPal)

Cryptocurrencies (e.g. Litecoin and Ethereum)

Prepaid cards

Bank and wire transfer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is live casino?

A live casino is a game where gamblers can play real-time table games with a real dealer. It gives players the feeling of being at a land-based casino from the comfort of their homes.

What games are available at live casinos?

Many live casino games are available, including Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette. These are generally available at any site, offering live casino games.

Why should I play live casino games?

A great thing about live casinos is that players can enjoy the in-person casino experience and socialize with other players worldwide, all from their homes.

Are live casino games available on mobile?

If the casino you are playing at has a mobile-compatible website or a personalized app, then you should be able to enjoy live casinos on the go.

Is it legal to play live casino games?

Yes, Canadian players are allowed to sign up to casino sites and play online live casino games as long as they are aged 19 years or older.

Are live casino games rigged?

Many players wonder if online live casinos are rigged; the answer is no, as long as you play at legitimate gambling sites.

What do I need to look out for with live casino games?

One thing that always catches players out when playing any casino game, even live casino, is wagering requirements. Wagering requirements come attached to promotions, meaning you wager a certain amount before withdrawing any winnings.

Can you get live chat playing live casino games?

One of the perks of live casino games is that they are sociable due to the live chat feature; this means you can talk to fellow players or dealers while playing.

Summary

Overall finding the best online live casinos is essential to many casino lovers. In this review, we have discussed all the qualities these sites should have and why you should pick the ones on our list. There are many to choose from, but prioritizing certain qualities is vital. Playing live casino games is fun and friendly and worth trying if you haven’t already.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.