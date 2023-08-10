PowerPlay Casino is a great online casino that was only established in 2018 but, in this short amount of time, has become a well-established, reputable casino site that is great for both new and experienced casino players. At Powerplay Casino, users can find a vast range of games to choose from, including slots, live casino games, roulette, poker, and other table games. This site also has a range of other top-tier features, such as quality payment methods, many customer support options, and many generous new and existing customer promotions. In this review, we have covered everything you could possibly want to know, such as pros and cons, how to sign up, customer opinions, and information on site features.







Powerplay Casino – Expert’s Review

When using Powerplay Casino, we realized why it is considered to be one of the best online casinos available in Canada right now. A feature in particular that stood out to us was the massive variety of casino games, which includes slots, live dealers, blackjack, roulette, poker, and other table games. All of these games come from top gaming software providers such as Microgaming, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming. Players can find a range of game variations, themed games, and popular titles. Some popular tiles are Gold Blitz, Fire and Roses Joker, Classic Blackjack with Sweetheart 16, and Fortune Dragon.

Other features that stood out to us were the great payment options and the next-level customer support service, which includes an extensive FAQ section and many contact methods. One thing we also particularly enjoyed was the ability to also bet on sports betting markets. From experience, we know that Powerplay Casino is safe, secure, and completely user-friendly, meaning it is easy to use, has great graphics, and offers all the options players could possibly want or need. Powerplay prioritizes customer safety and enjoyment, which is why Powerplay offers gambling control options like self-exclusion, betting limits, and links to gambling support sites.

Pros and Cons

Every online casino site has a range of advantages and disadvantages which are essential to know before signing up. Below, we have compiled a list of these to help you decide whether Powerplay Casino is for you.

Pros ✅: Variety of casino games.

Live betting and sports markets are available.

Many customer support options.

Top gaming software providers.

Many top-notch payment methods. Cons ❌: Not many casino promotions.



How to Sign Up to Powerplay Casino

It is easy to sign up for any online casino but to make the process even easier for you, we have created a step-by-step guide for you to follow. So open the Powerplay site or app on your device and follow along.

Step 1: Now that you have the Powerplay site or app open, click on the ‘Join Now’ button in the top right corner of the page. This will take you to a sign-up page where you will be required to enter the following information: 1: Title, First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Gender, Date Of Birth, Citizenship, Email, and Create a Password. 2: Phone Number, Home Address, City, Province, Postcode, Country, and Employment Status. You will also have read the terms and conditions and privacy policy, declare that the account will only be used by you; you are not a domestic or foreign policy person or head of an international organization and tick whether you would like to receive updates.

Step 2: This information will then be processed and verified by the casino; once this is done, you will be able to log in to your account.

Step 3: Make your first deposit and start betting. It's really that easy.

Powerplay Casino Mobile App

Not only does Powerplay Casino offer its services on mobile internet browsers, but they also offer a mobile app that can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices; this app has all of the features you can find on the desktop version of the site including the great payment methods, range of games and customer support services. Powerplay has even offered mobile-specific promotions for players using the mobile app to bet at Powerplay Casino. The app and mobile site are quick, easy to use, and top quality, meaning no big sacrifices have been made to make the site mobile-friendly.

Bonuses and Promos

The Powerplay promotion page is a standout feature of this site; players can always find a range of offers to choose from here. Users can find sports promotions, exclusive bonuses, and casino offers. One casino promotion at the time of writing this is the Bonus Spins Tuesday offer which provides players with ten free spins every Tuesday if they deposit and wager $CAD 20 between Wednesday at 00:00 and Monday at 23:59.

Another promotion available for Powerplay Casino is the new customer promotion which takes place over a player's first three deposits on the site. We have listed what will happen after every deposit here. Each bonus will need to be opted in separately.

First deposit:

The first deposit will reward players with a 100% deposit bonus up to CAD 200, which must be staked 35x before anything can be withdrawn. Any deposit over $25 will not count toward the playthrough. The maximum winnings from this bonus are 4,000 CAD.

Second deposit:

This will reward you with a 100% deposit bonus of up to 500 CAD, so if you deposit 500, you will receive 500 on top. This promotion works the same as the first deposit bonus.

Third deposit:

Just like the previous two bonuses, this one works the same; the only difference is that this bonus will reward you a 100% bonus up to $300.

Be sure to read the terms and conditions fully before claiming this offer to avoid any surprises.

Standout Features of Powerplay Casino: What is the Public Saying?

It is vital to take into account player opinions when deciding whether an online casino should be recommended to players, which is exactly what we did. Below you can find all of the aspects current and previous players liked about Powerplay Casino.

Game Variety

Customers particularly praised the variety of fantastic games that Powerplay Casino provides to its customers as a perk. Table games like Blackjack and Roulette, numerous slot machines with progressive and multiple-win features, and live casino games like Baccarat and Poker are all available to players. Since they are all produced by renowned gambling software developers like Microgaming and Playtech, they are all of the greatest caliber. Among the hundreds of games available, many of them are new and popular gaming titles; some of these include Big Bass Bonanza, Aztec Blaze, Adventure Beyond Wonderland Live, and Book of Kings.

User Experience

Powerplay Casino prioritizes offering players the best user experience possible; it does this in a number of ways, firstly by offering a range of top-quality games which are easy to use, have good graphics and offer decent payouts. Another way Powerplay does this is by providing bettors with the best payment options that are simple to use, quick and secure. On top of this, Powerplay Casino also offers a visually appealing and easy to navigate site and app. If you are new to online betting, Powerplay Casino is a great place to start.

Mobile Compatibility

Powerplay Casino really thought of everything. This site also provides a mobile browser-compatible website that can be used across all devices. Not only this, but Powerplay also has a dedicated mobile app for its casino options. This app is downloadable on both iOS and Android devices, whether that is a phone, laptop or tablet. This means customers of Powerplay Casino can bet on their favourite casino games, whether that is slots, live casino or table games, wherever and whenever they choose to.

VIP Program

Powerplay Casino offers players a very exclusive VIP program; this scheme is for players who are loyal to Powerplay. Some of the bonuses and services ‘VIPs’ can receive are; personal VIP customer support manager, first deposit bonus, regular VIP bonuses and free bets and VIP SWAG and giveaways. Loyalty Programs are so great because it encourages players to keep coming back as they are offered regular new and existing bonuses, making their betting experience even more enjoyable than before.

Bonuses and Promotions

Players don’t only need to be VIPs to receive great Powerplay bonuses; there is a range of promotions for existing customers to choose from. In this review, we’ve already mentioned Powerplay’s welcome bonus; however, there are multiple offers users can claim. For example, at the time of writing this, Powerplay is offering up to 100 free spins every Tuesday. Bettors can also find sports betting offers and other general promos. Some general promotions available are a refer-a-friend bonus which rewards up to CAD 500 per friend, and a casino drops and wins bonus, where players can win daily and weekly bonuses.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Powerplay has a vast range of top-tier deposit and withdrawal options available, all of which are secure, fast and easy to use. The methods you can find for the Canadian site are; Interac e-transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Cryptopay, MuchBetter and Paysafecard. The deposit methods are Interac e-transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Cryptopay, MuchBetter and Paysafecard; these methods come with no fee attached and take up to 30 minutes to deposit. When it comes to withdrawals, bettors can use Interac e-transfer, Cryptopay, MuchBetter, Visa and Mastercard. All fees are variable, and withdrawal processes vary from instant to 3-5 business days.

Customer Support

This online casino is renowned for its next-level customer support options. For starters, customers can find information on all of the common issues and inquiries such as declined deposits, account verification, how to get a casino bonus, minimum withdrawals and how gambling works. If players can’t find what they need in the over 150 guides or just need a little extra support, they can use any of the Powerplay contact options. These customer support options are 24/7 live chat, Facebook, email and phone number. Players can also set betting limits and self-exclude if they deem it necessary.

Bonus Features

One feature of Powerplay Casino we have yet to mention but was covered many times in customer reviews is the huge range of sports betting markets Powerplay provides its customers. Bettors can find basketball, football, soccer, baseball, hockey and tennis. Not only does this site offer all of these markets it also provides a range of sports betting promotions for players to claim and enjoy. Users at Powerplay can also enjoy live betting options.

Payment Methods

As we mentioned previously, there is a great range of the best betting payment methods available at the Canadian Powerplay Casino site/app. The payment methods on offer are Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-transfer, Cryptopay, MuchBetter and Paysafecard. The methods that can be used for both deposits and withdrawals are Interac e-transfer, MuchBetter, Visa, Mastercard and Cryptopay. Paysafecard can only be used for deposits. All of these have a min deposit and minimum withdrawal of $10. Deposits are instant or take up to 30 minutes, whereas withdrawals can be instant (Visa or Mastercard) or take up to 5 business days (MuchBetter). Please note that the previous times are the partners' process time; it does not include PowerPlay’s process time; however, this is only up to four hours on withdrawals.

Is Powerplay Casino Legit?

This online casino has built an excellent reputation for itself in its short time in the industry. It is operated by Deck Entertainment B.V., which has a sub-license from the C.I.L (Curaçao Interactive Licencing N.V.). This site offers players a range of secure payment methods and betting options for bettors to choose from. On top of this, Powerplay Casino has created an extensive support page with all the common questions and issues users have. Powerplay also offers multiple support options, like 24/7 live support and email. This casino also uses encryption data to ensure players' information is secure.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

There are a few things all players should be wary of before signing up for Powerplay or any other online casino. We have listed these here.

Wagering Requirements:

First is wagering requirements; these will come attached to every bonus unless very clearly stated otherwise. A wagering requirement is the number of times bonus winnings must be wagered before they can be withdrawn. For example, if the wagering requirements are 10x and you have won $10, you will have to wager $100, 10 x 10. At Powerplay Casino, most offers have wagering requirements of 35x.

Minimum Deposits:

These will be attached to every single promotion, except very specific welcome promotions where no deposit is required. Many minimum deposits are between $10 to $20. If you do not meet these minimum requirements, you will not receive the bonus. The minimum deposit of every offer at Powerplay is different.

Age Limits:

To sign up for any casino in Canada, including Powerplay, you must be aged nineteen (19) or older. It is against the law to bet under this age, and it is also illegal to sign up on behalf of someone who is under the age of 19, even if you meet the legal age requirement.

Terms and Conditions:

Max Winnings: Many promotions will have maximum winnings attached; this means even if you hit a big win with your bonus, you can only win up to a certain amount. Any winnings exceeding this amount will be voided. Max winnings will vary on every Powerplay offer.

Geographical Restrictions: Most online casinos will have restrictions relating to where you are currently located; this can be due to laws in other countries or just a lack of licensing. Geographical restrictions can affect anything from promotional offers to access to the site completely. Powerplay is a site with geo-restrictions.

Time Limits: Once again, this is another area that will be attached to many offers; the time limits can affect how long you have to claim the offer, how long the offer will be available on the site and how long your bonus will last. It is essential to keep an eye on these. Time limits are another T&C that will vary at Powerplay, but for the welcome bonus, it must be claimed within seven days of signing up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Powerplay Casino legit?

Yes, Powerplay has received the appropriate licencing to operate as a casino in Canada. The site is safe and easy to use, and bettors can feel at ease knowing their data is protected.

How long does a withdrawal take from Powerplay Casino?

There are five withdrawal methods available. We have lusted them and their withdrawal speed here; Interac e-transfer (0-72 hours), Visa and Mastercard (Instant), Cryptopay (30 minutes) and MuchBetter (3-5 business days).

Is Powerplay Casino legal in Canada?

Yes, Powerplay Casino has obtained all of the required licencing and encryption data to operate legally in Canada. You can sign up for Powerplay as long as you are aged 19 or older and you reside in Canada.

Who owns Powerplay Casino?

This online casino is owned by the Deck Entertainment B.V. group, which works with software providers such as Evolution Gaming and Playtech. This company ensures that Powerplay is safe and fair.

Does Powerplay Casino support iOS and Android users?

Yes, players can either play on their iOS or Android device using a mobile internet browser or through the Powerplay Casino dedicated mobile application.

Powerplay Casino – Final Verdict

Overall, Powerplay Casino has every feature and option you could ask for in an online casino, including a wide range of payment options, customer support options, casino games, software providers, sports betting options, and mobile-friendly features. Powerplay Casino is rated as one of the top casinos in Canada right now by both our team and other customers. It is user-friendly, safe, and has a wide range of options for everything you could possibly need. So sign up and start betting at Powerplay Casino today!

