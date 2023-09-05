Royal Panda is an award-winning online casino, one of Canada's most popular and renowned brands. Earning accolades for its first-rate services, players at Royal Panda Casino can expect to find something for all their needs and preferences, no matter their online casino experience.

In this Royal Panda Casino review, expect to learn about the brand from our expert analysis, as well as the pros and cons of playing here, how to sign up, the bonuses and promotions, standout features, payment methods and more.







Royal Panda – Expert's Review

Players can expect a royal experience when playing at Royal Panda Casino. The premium platform hosts over 3000 casino games and is one of the very few online casinos that offers scratch cards and arcade games, too. Players can expect to find the usual popular gaming titles such as the Book of Dead and Sweet Bonanza for slot games, Roulette, Mega Ball, Blackjack and more, all from some of the top software providers around, too. Not only does it have a great selection of games, but the promotions that are run by the site are top-notch, too, as the site enjoys rewarding its active customers with various chances to win prizes. Playing at Royal Panda Casino Canada could not be made much easier by having well-known, safe and secure payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, Interac and iDebit so players can feel confident placing their transactions there. To add to all of these incredible features, the site is also fully compatible with smartphone devices via a browser with all the same amazing features and promotions. Plus, if you ever need a hand, the customer support team at Royal Panda is available 24/7 via its dedicated live chat service.

Our experts also believe that Royal Panda is the best Live Casino in Canada and if you're interested in finding out more about which other brands featured on our list of the best live casinos in Canada, you can find the article here.

Pros and Cons

There are so many great features at this online casino that it was difficult to narrow them down to just a select few. However, to learn more about everything at Royal Panda, stick with us through this article.

✅Royal Panda Pros:

24/7 customer support.

3000+ casino games.

Safe and secure payment methods.

Licence from Malta Gaming Authority.

Mobile friendly.

❌Royal Panda Cons:

A small variety of payment methods are available.

Restricted countries.

Standout Features of Royal Panda: What Are the Public Saying?

Based on consumer research, we asked members of the public familiar with online casinos and Royal Panda Casino specifically what they had to say about the brand and their experiences. Read below to find out more.

Game Variety

Featuring over 3,000 games, Royal Panda Casino has a top-class lineup for players to choose from. Whether you are a fan of the more original titles, slot games, or table games or like to dabble in live casinos, Royal Panda has it all. Not only that, but the games are all from top software providers in the business; players can expect games from the likes of Play’n GO, Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and others, so players can be confident of playing great quality games at this online casino. Just create an account and get started; all games will be available instantly after signing in.

User Experience

A premium online casino must provide a premium online experience for players. Royal Panda is no different, providing top-quality experiences and features throughout, only enhancing the user's experience more and more. The website is simple to use, and gamers experience seamless transitions between pages and throughout the games. In addition, players liked how the website looked in general, with the contrast of black and white as a colour scheme, just like a panda. This makes all the features simple to recognize and really draws players in.

Mobile Compatibility

As mentioned above, the Royal Panda Casino site looks great on mobile and tablet devices. While there may not be a dedicated app just yet for the online casino, players were impressed with the site’s presentations, stunning graphics and the ability to still provide fluid gameplay on mobile browsers. Thanks to re-development utilizing mobile-friendly technologies, all of the same features available on a desktop are fully transferable and compatible across digital devices. Automatically adjusting to the screen size you are using and the changing orientation, the experience of playing at Royal Panda on your phone is unbeatable.

VIP Program

Royal Panda Casino has an exclusive loyalty club for players where there is the opportunity to earn points from gameplay. The more points you earn, the more your level will build and increase. This will then mean you can earn rewards. The higher your level, the better the rewards that are on offer. Players can expect to be in with the chances to win the likes of Royal Panda merchandise and prioritized withdrawal processing as rewards available for playing at the casino.

Bonuses and Promotions

The bonuses and promotions offered at this online casino will not disappoint even the most experienced casino enthusiasts. Expect to be greeted by a fantastic welcome offer as soon as you sign up. Additionally, players can anticipate discovering a whole page devoted solely to promos where the likes of jackpot joys, tournaments, daily prizes, and so, and so much more can be claimed by active players at the site. With clear terms and conditions, such as players must claim bonuses within seven days, players will be able to familiarize themselves with all of the information they need to know ahead of claiming any bonuses and promotions.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Royal Panda Casino has the most well-known and dependable payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Interac, bank transfers, and iDebit. Players can feel at ease when playing at this online casino, knowing they can only use safe and secure payment methods to complete transactions. With instant deposits, players will not be charged to deposit or withdraw funds from their accounts. Withdrawal processing times can vary from as quick as three days to up to 10 working days. Both have a minimum requirement of C$10 to complete the transactions.

Customer Support

When it comes to providing customers at Royal Panda Casino with any support they may need, the online casino does not disappoint. Sending enquiries by email, social media, and live chat are all ways to contact the team, and this platform even has a phone number customers can call to speak to the team. According to the public's experiences, the customer support team was extremely competent and quick to answer requests, also helped by the fact it is available 24/7. There is also a great help section on the website that can answer most customer queries immediately.

Bonus Features

The public was also impressed to discover that Royal Panda did not only offer an online casino but also a Sportsbook on the same site. Offering the best of both worlds to sports fans who are also fans of casino games, both can be played at the same place. The sportsbook also offers live betting options and its own set of promos, players should also expect the same top-quality user experience as provided at the online casino.

Payment Methods

Payment methods accepted at this online casino are tried and trusted staples in their category. Players can expect to find the likes of Visa, MasterCard, iDebit and Interac available to use for transactions. Players will be glad to learn that depositing and withdrawing funds at Royal Panda Casino is free. Deposits are instantly added to your account, and players will need to meet a minimum deposit amount of just C$10. Similarly, for withdrawals, the minimum amount is CAD$10. Players will have to allow a little time to receive the withdrawal into their accounts, with the online casino advising three to ten working days, depending on the payment method used.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

There are a few things to remember when playing at Royal Panda Casino. First is that deposit and withdrawal minimums are present. However, players do not need to worry as these are only a minimum requirement of C$10. It could also improve its lineup of payment methods available to be more diverse by including some e-wallets; while it may appear slightly restricted in this area, players know their money is in the right hands when playing.

Also, the slightly lengthier withdrawal processing times in comparison to some of the platform competitors is something that could be improved on; however, again, players know that the process is being completed legally and following the relevant payment methods processing times, too. Finally, the online casino, unfortunately, is restricted in some countries, with players in the USA, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy and more facing being unable to benefit from everything that Royal Panda Casino has to offer.

How to Sign Up to Royal Panda

Signing up for Royal Panda Casino is now easier than ever, and we have put together a step-by-step guide outlining below just how to get involved.

Firstly, click the link provided to be taken to the site's dedicated sign-up page. Next, enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, etc. Create a unique username and password combination. Verify your account. Sign in and make your first deposit. You are all set – enjoy!

Bonuses and Promos

Promotions run at this online casino are full of great bonuses and rewards for active customers to claim. With top-up bonuses such as spins, jackpots, tournaments, daily prizes and a fantastic welcome offer for new customers signing up, players will certainly not be disappointed. Royal Panda Casino makes it clear that it will provide the same outstanding experiences whether you are a new customer or an existing one. What are the requirements? Each promotion has this outlined clearly in the snippet below the offer and in the terms and conditions of each promotion.

Royal Panda Mobile App

If your preference is playing on a mobile or tablet device, Royal Panda has you covered. Fully compatible across digital devices, all of the games featured on the website can be found on your phone with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay, as all games have been re-developed using mobile-friendly technologies.

A feature we noticed when playing at Royal Panda on a smartphone was that game buttons and menus temporarily disappear during gameplay to ensure that players can have the full screen filled with the chosen game. They appear back on the screen when your input is required. Players can be assured that they will have just as great of an experience playing on a mobile device as they would on a PC. Currently, there is no app available to download specifically; however, with the site being fully optimized for mobile use, it is not an issue as it responds automatically to changes such as screen sizes and orientations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Royal Panda Casino legit?

Yes, the online casino is legit, and this is supported by the relevant licenses from iGaming Ontario and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Is there a Royal Panda Sportsbook?

Royal Panda Casino also has a Sportsbook available on its site for players who like to get involved in both casino games and sports betting.

What payment methods does Royal Panda accept?

Royal Panda Casino accepts the following payment methods at its online casino:

Visa

MasterCard

iDebit

Interac

Is Royal Panda safe?

Yes, Royal Panda Casino is safe and secure for players. It has the relevant licenses and security measures to protect customers and their information.

Is Royal Panda Legit?

After researching this casino, we can confidently confirm that Royal Panda Casino is completely legitimate and is legally operating in Canada. The platform is licensed by iGaming Ontario and the Malta Gaming Authority, so players can feel assured of the legality and security of Royal Panda. Established almost ten years ago in the online casino industry, too, there is a wealth of experience and operation within the casino market to resolve any potential concerns players may have about their information being kept safe and secure. It is also supported by the trusted lineup of safe and secure payment methods available at the casino.

