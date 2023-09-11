Royal Vegas Online Casino has been in operation since 2000, and therefore, they have decades of experience and a proven record for legitimacy and treating their customers well. Along with their attractive website and great range of games, it’s easy to see how they’ve hung around for so long.

But how far is this business being carried by their reputation? Are they legit, and what can you expect from the Royal Vegas experience? We’re here to provide our readers with a comprehensive overview of all this and more.

Royal Vegas Online Casino – Expert's Review

You can set your expectations high when reviewing casinos as experienced as Royal Vegas. We were happy to be looking at a legit casino, both e-COGRA certified and with licenses from the MGA and iGO. Royal Vegas Casino is SSL encrypted, and we felt we were in secure hands the entire time. Using the site itself felt as slick and professional as we’d hoped. The website is well-designed and easy to navigate, complete with that attractive VIP feel we want from a quality casino website. The sign-up was hassle-free, and we made our first deposit quickly. Our only complaint is that registration was mandatory before we could explore the site, stopping new players from getting a feel for the business before committing.

The game selection was excellent, with hundreds of games from various publishers, predominantly Microgaming, which is always a staple favourite. The game library was easy to navigate, and the games played well on desktop and mobile. However, getting the app on our Android device took some work. Overall, Royal Vegas Online Casino met our expectations, and we can confidently recommend it to consumers.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Large selection of games

Responsive customer service

Withdrawals as quick as 24 hours

Excellent VIP program

Convenient mobile app

❌ Cons:

Can’t browse or demo games before registration

Steep wagering requirements on bonuses

Standout Features of Royal Vegas Online Casino: What are the Public Saying?

We wanted to know what the general public had to say about Royal Vegas Online Casino. Here’s what we found.

Game Variety

Consumers were pleased with the library of games at Royal Vegas Online Casino. They love the plethora of choices, with hundreds of slots to pick from alongside the list of other casino games, including baccarat, poker, roulette and blackjack. It’s also always lovely to see games provided by Microgaming, such a highly regarded casino game developer, so consumers always know that no matter what they choose to play, the experience will always be quality.

The most significant criticism comes from players having to be signed in to view the library, so you can’t browse or play demos before committing your personal information to the casino.

User Experience

The general user experience with Royal Vegas Online Casino is well-regarded. Customers like the attractive, slick look of the main website, which lends to the classy feeling we want from using a casino, and the same goes for the game library itself. You can search for specific games and favourite others to find later.

There have been a few complaints of lagging and glitches surrounding the Ontario-specific website, but overall, the games work smoothly and navigating your account is issue-free.

Mobile Compatibility

Players always appreciate a mobile option from their online casinos, and Royal Vegas Online Casino is here to provide. The mobile website works just as well as the desktop site, with the game software porting well onto the new format.

There’s also the app for players who prefer a dedicated mobile experience, which you can find free to download on the Apple App Store. Players should note that the Android app isn’t available through the Google Play Store but instead on the Royal Vegas Casino website.

VIP Program

Of course, players love seeing a VIP/loyalty scheme at their casinos. Continued patronage must be incentivized and rewarded, and a good VIP program keeps players happy and returning for more.

Royal Vegas Online Casino has this covered, signing all players up for the loyalty program upon registration and a complimentary 2,500 points upon making their first deposit. Players are pleased with the VIP rewards, including additional promotions, exclusive games and special competitions/tournaments.

Bonuses and Promotions

Promotions and bonuses are present at the Royal Vegas Online Casino, and new or experienced players can enjoy a variety of them, including free spins, deposit bonuses and lotteries. Players like the continued rewards for staying with the casino, and it’s even better when coupled with the VIP program.

Customers were delighted with the number of deposit-free bonuses, with regular free spins and wagers popping up across different games, encouraging players to diversify and discover new titles. However, a slight drawback is the steep wagering requirements. The Royal Vegas Online Casino T&Cs state all free spins and deposit bonuses must be wagered 70x before withdrawal. Players should ensure they are reading bonus terms before claiming to ensure they are happy.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Players were blown away by how many payment options they had. This freedom of choice lets players feel more in control of their money and deposits, allowing them to control their accounts however they choose.

The minimum deposit of $10 was attractive too, meaning customers don’t have to spend a fortune to get started. There was also general praise for the speed of withdrawals, taking, on average, between 1-3 days, which is pretty fast by online casino standards.

Customer Support

There was plenty of high praise for the customer support service at Royal Vegas Online Casino. They have two FAQ sections, one specifically for the website and another for the broader customer support network.

Beyond the FAQs, the support is 24/7 through live chat on desktop or WhatsApp/iMessage for mobile users. There’s also an email contact for older or more remote customers who don’t get along as well with the newer communication technology. Add that this support is prompt and available in multiple languages, and there was little to find issue with.

Bonus Features

We always want to feel secure with our gambling experiences, and Royal Vegas is here to deliver. Customers are happy to know Royal Vegas Online Casino employs a high-standard SSL encryption across its website and mobile app. With this, players always know their funds are safe and personal data is kept private.

We would also like to mention the responsible gaming measures on offer. Consumers are comforted to know when an online casino keeps their health as a priority. Royal Vegas lets you set a few player limits (including loss limits) and self-exclusion measures, along with providing self-assessment tests and helplines.

Payment Methods

Royal Vegas Online Casino has an excellent selection of payment options for players to deposit and withdraw funds. Their list is quite a bit longer than is standard for online casinos. We see classic options like Visa, Mastercard and Interac on top of less common ones like Apple Pay, MuchBetter and even Bitcoin.

Deposits are instant and start at a minimum of $10, keeping the bar to entry nice and low for players on a budget. Withdrawal methods are more limited but can be very fast. Credit and debit options can take 3–7 working days, but net payments can be as quick as 24 hours. The one drawback is the minimum withdrawal limit of $50, which is slightly high for some players.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

Before jumping into registration, consider a few things before deciding if this is the right casino for you. Royal Vegas Online Casino is unavailable in many countries, including France, Australia, the UK and the USA. Royal Vegas might not be for you if you travel a lot or intend to play internationally.

Also, we want to call attention to these wagering requirements again. While steep wagering requirements shouldn’t be a deal-breaker at a quality casino, it’s important to remember that most come with a 70x wagering requirement if you're basing your commitment on the bonuses. It is always crucial to check all bonus terms and conditions before claiming.

How to Sign Up to Royal Vegas Online Casino

If you want to sign up with Royal Vegas Online Casino, you’ll be pleased to know it’s easier than ever. Just follow these simple steps to get playing today.

Start the sign-up process at the Royal Vegas website — You can find the ‘Sign Up’ button in blue at the top of the page. Pick your province — Royal Vegas has to check whether you’re in Ontario. If you are, the casino will redirect you to their sister website for Ontarians. Fill in your details — This includes your email, mobile contact, name, age, and billing address and will require you to make a secure password. Verify your account — You should receive a confirmation email to verify your account; you might have to submit ID. Make your first deposit — To play, you’ll have to add funds to your account. For your first 4 deposits, you can claim up to $1200 in the welcome bonus. You’re all set! — With that, you’re ready to get stuck in. Don’t forget to meet those welcome bonus wagering requirements.

Bonuses and Promos

Royal Vegas Online Casino has a fantastic welcome bonus for new players upon sign-up! A maximum of $1200 bonus funds over your first four deposits, claimable within the first 7 days after registration. The bonus is broken up like so:

1st Deposit — 100% match up to $300

2nd Deposit — 100% match up to $300

3rd Deposit — 100% match up to $300

4th Deposit — 100% match up to $300

You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to claim this bonus and meet the 70x wagering requirement. Also, not all games equally contribute to the wagering requirement. This is mainly dependent on RTP rates. Beyond this generous welcome bonus, Royal Vegas Casino offers plenty of additional bonuses daily, weekly and monthly, both game-specific and in general. You’ll also receive exclusive bonuses if you engage with the VIP program.

Royal Vegas Online Casino Mobile App

Royal Vegas Online Casino has brilliantly adapted its web page to mobile screens, with the same look and feel as its desktop counterpart. Royal Vegas also brings us a plethora of Microgaming content, which we know has excellent mobile compatibility, with no interruption to play between platforms.

There’s also a mobile app for players who prefer the dedicated experience. The app provides a more streamlined experience with quick load times and excellent game functionality. You can find the iOS app on the Apple App Store, but Android users will need to download the app directly from the Royal Vegas Online Casino website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does Royal Vegas take to Withdraw?

Royal Vegas asks that you allow up to 7 business days for withdrawals to come through, but web withdrawals can take as little as 24 hours.

What is the Best Slot to Play on Royal Vegas?

The best slot at Royal Vegas will depend on personal preference, but some of their most popular slots are 9 Masks of Fire, Amazing Link Zeus and the Mega Moolah progressive jackpots.

What is the Minimum Withdrawal at Royal Vegas?

The minimum withdrawal at Royal Vegas Online Casino is $50, which is a little higher than average.

Is Royal Vegas Online Casino Legit?

Royal Vegas Casino has been in operation since 2000 and is a fully licensed and legit casino. It holds gaming licenses from the MGA and the iGO, so anyone in Canada can play with them. Royal Vegas is also e-COGRA certified, proving that all their games are fair.

Royal Vegas Online Casino also values player safety and well-being. Their website is fully SSL-encrypted to protect user data, and they also have a range of responsible gaming measures at your disposal. These include deposit and loss limits, as well as self-exclusion. Royal Vegas also has a self-assessment test and links to numerous gambling addiction helplines. Royal Vegas Online Casino proves its legitimacy by proving it cares about you. You can trust a casino that prioritizes the customer.

Royal Vegas Online Casino – Final Verdict

We’re happy to say that our experts are pleased with the gaming experience at Royal Vegas Online Casino. Fantastic qualities were prevalent across the site, from the attractive interface and wide range of games to the extensive range of payment options and fast withdrawal speeds. Customers who prefer to play on the go can visit the dedicated Royal Vegas mobile app or site for a convenient gaming experience. Royal Vegas Online Casino could be right up your alley if you’re looking for a new casino to play in Canada.