Ruby Fortune Casino is an online casino operating out of Malta under the Palace Casino Group. Established in 2003 and winning an award for best new casino that same year, Ruby Fortune is one of the older and well-established casinos operating in the Canadian gambling market.

If you’re after a comprehensive review of Ruby Fortune and what they have to offer you as a new customer, you’re in the right place. We’ll look at what’s let Ruby Fortune Casino keep its high reputation over the last two decades and why it might be your next online casino.

Ruby Fortune Casino – Expert's Review

Our experts researched the Ruby Fortune Casino experience to understand what players can expect when signing up. Here’s what we came back with. The game library Ruby Fortune Casino was great overall, with many games and excellent variety for all player preferences. We love the range of games, from slots to bingo to poker. We were especially impressed with the quality of the live video games, and all worked well on the mobile platform, providing an equally high-quality experience on PC and on the go via your mobile device.

Beyond the main qualities, we found the site easy to navigate and our account simple to control. Sign-up was quick, and making our first deposits was a hassle-free process. While the payment methods are limited, they’re all well-trusted and safe, and the security on the website is top-notch. The biggest issue we could find surrounded the withdrawal process. Speeds are pretty slow; even processing your withdrawal request can take a few days. However, we’ve seen that other customers have had zero problems with their withdrawals. Overall, we were very pleased with Ruby Fortune Casino and can see why it’s been able to stand firm in the Canadian market for the past two decades.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Library of 450+ games

Multi-language interface

Large welcome bonus

Mobile app option

High-end security encryption across the site

24/7 customer service

❌ Cons:

No sportsbook

Slow payouts

Standout Features of Ruby Fortune Casino: What are the Public Saying?

We wanted to know what the consumers have to say about Ruby Fortune Casino, and this is what we found.

Game Variety

Customers had a lot of good things to say about the variety of games on offer at Ruby Fortune Casino, especially praising the Microgaming software on offer. Thanks to working with a trusted developer, customers know they have a good range of reliable games.

There is also particular praise for the live dealer games at Ruby Fortune. The video feed is clear and lag-free, which remains consistent across platforms and devices. The one drawback is that this is exclusively a casino, with no sportsbook to speak of. Ruby Fortune isn’t the service for you if you’re after a more comprehensive gambling experience.

User Experience

The user experience at Ruby Fortune Casino proved to be overall positive when looking at customer reviews. While the majority of players report that they like the modern, easy-to-navigate layout and design of the Ruby Fortune online casino, others players found that the website loading times can be slow at times. There’s a focus on the player experience at Ruby Fortune. Finding specific games is simple, and players can bookmark their favourite games across the site to find the next time they log on.

Mobile Compatibility

As always, customers are happy to have the option of mobile functionality at Ruby Fortune. This app is exceptionally well-designed and functions well on both Apple and Android devices. The mobile web page functions just as well as its desktop counterpart.

Customers are pleased that you can do everything on the mobile app that you can on the web browser, not limited to play. This includes managing your account, deposits and withdrawals, and claiming bonuses. All from the convenience of your mobile device. Ruby Fortune puts a lot of work into its mobile interface, and it looks like consumers noticed.

VIP Program

Customers always like to see a good loyalty scheme at their online casinos, and Ruby Fortune doesn’t let them down here. Upon signing up, customers are automatically entered into the loyalty program at the lowest level, bronze, and are awarded a complimentary 2500 points to get started.

Customers appreciate the custom bonuses the VIP service offers and how simple it is to get started. You can spend loyalty points on bonus credits, special perks and even withdrawal processing priority.

However, users note it’s much easier to gain points for players who like to play slots over table games, especially blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions

While some customers noted there is a lack of promotions at Ruby Fortune, the bonuses present were of high quality and rewarding. The sign-up bonus is large and hasn’t gone unnoticed, new new customers at the site can kick start their gaming experience by potentially gettin rewarded. Promotions and customer bonuses seem much more prevalent for customers participating in the loyalty program, a great way for loyal customers to get the chance to earn prizes. Customers would have liked to see a slightly lower wagering requirement.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

It’s the matter of payments that most splits the user base of Ruby Fortune. While plenty of players comment on how easy and fast their deposits and withdrawals were, several consumers also complain about how long cashouts take to process and reach them.

Consumers are content with the payment methods available, all of which are very secure and common to Canadian players, even if the selection is limited. But customers definitely want the process to be faster.

Customer Support

Customer support at Ruby Fortune Casino is available 24/7 through live chat and email, with a clean and easy-to-navigate FAQ page for more straightforward queries. Unlike its competitors, players appreciate that Ruby Fortune offers phone line support instead of just live chat.

Responses are reportedly prompt and helpful. However, finding the correct line of contact is a little tricky. This is obviously to encourage consumers to see if their issue is already in the FAQ before reaching out. Overall, the customer service at the casino is satisfactory.

Bonus Features

Ruby Fortune Casino provides customers with accessibility options globally, with countless currencies accepted and many language translations appealing to an international audience. For our Canadian consumers, this includes French; you can pick whatever caters to your ideal experience. They also provide a good selection of responsible gambling measures to ensure players enjoy a safe and fun gaming experience. This includes deposit limits and self-imposed exclusion tools. Customers always like to see a casino taking their well-being into account.

Payment Methods

Ruby Fortune offers its players several ways to make deposits and withdrawals. You can find your usual suspects like Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Trustly and Skrill on this list. However, not every payment method works for both deposits and withdrawals, so double-check before committing to just one.

Minimum deposits are $10, which is nice and low for newer players, and deposits are instant. However, while reliable, payouts seem to be a lengthy process and can take up to 72 hours to be processed, and then longer still to be sent to you — from 2–5 working days. Since they don’t operate in the US, Ruby Fortune also works with a range of global currencies, although this doesn’t include cryptocurrencies.

Bonuses and Promos

Like all good casinos, Ruby Fortune Casino offers a fantastic sign-up bonus for first-time players. This is a match bonus of up to $750 on your first three deposits with the casino, so you have some extra funds to play with.

Players can claim this promotion by signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10.

1st Deposit — 100% match up to $250

2nd Deposit — 100% match up to $250

3rd Deposit — 100% match up to $250

This bonus is subject to T&Cs, including a 7-day window from account creation to claim the bonus and an unfortunately steep wagering requirement of 50x.

Ruby Fortune also promises to deliver additional promotions overtime on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, plus custom match offers and a bonus wheel.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

As always, there are some things to note before you jump in and get signed up with Ruby Fortune Casino. Ruby Fortune has an extensive list of restricted countries. Of course, you're in luck if you are based in Canada. But if you travel a lot, this may not be the casino for you. Restricted countries include the USA, France, the UK, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

Also, Ruby Fortune has some notoriously tricky terms and conditions, particularly their steep 50x wagering requirements for claiming their bonuses. And their withdrawal times are frequently criticized, so if you’re looking for speedy payouts, you might want to find another casino. On the contrary, Ruby Fortune is a highly-rated casino site and flaunts several excellent customer features, such as a comprehensive game library and helpful customer support.

How to Sign Up to Ruby Fortune Casino

Signing up with your next online casino is easier than ever. Follow these simple steps to get you up and running with Ruby Fortune Casino today.

Find Ruby Fortune Casino on a web browser or through their app and click ‘create account.’ Follow the simple registration process — you’ll need to create a password and enter your name, age and address to prove your legal ability to play with Ruby Fortune. After registering, you must verify your account through an email. Enter your account and make your first deposit — make yourself aware of the welcome bonus beforehand. Get playing! You’re now set up and ready to use Ruby Fortune Casino.

Ruby Fortune Casino Mobile App

Ruby Fortune Casino is eager to let you know it’s compatible with mobile devices, announcing it at the top of their home page. And they aren’t lying; there’s a reason they advertise it front and center. You can use Ruby Fortune on your mobile device through the web browser or their dedicated app, downloadable on Apple and Android devices. The interface is slick and navigable, and all the games they host run without issue. With this excellent mobile compatibility, you can take Ruby Fortune on the go and access your accounts whenever you want.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does Ruby Fortune take to pay out?

Ruby Fortune can take up to 72 hours to process your withdrawal, and then, depending on your payment method, the withdrawal itself could take 2–5 working days.

What is the payout percentage for Ruby Fortune Casino?

The payout percentage at Ruby Fortune Casino changes between games and is listed on each one. The average RTP is about 95%.

Is Ruby Fortune Casino safe?

Yes. Ruby Fortune Casino has a legal gaming license, uses trustworthy payment methods and employs SSL encryption to protect customer data.

Is Ruby Fortune Casino Legit?

Ruby Fortune Casino is a legitimate, licenced gambling business that you can be confident operates above board and prioritizes player safety. Ruby Fortune is owned by the Palace Casino Group, operates out of Malta, and holds MGA and Kahnawake Gaming Commission licenses. Ruby Fortune is also eCOGRA-approved.

Ruby Fortune Casino has repeatedly proven itself trustworthy with its payments and will keep your funds safe while playing with them. They also implement high-end encryption security across their website to protect your information, so you can play knowing you’re in good hands.

Ruby Fortune Casino – Final Verdict

Ruby Fortune Casino is a professionally run, legitimate and easy-to-use online casino that we can confidently recommend to you. A few hiccups in the experience might be a turn-off for certain players, like the high wagering requirements and the notably slow withdrawal process. But there’s plenty else to attract you to Ruby Fortune, like the excellent game selection, high RTP rates and generous VIP scheme. If you’re looking for a new casino to play at, you could do a lot worse than Ruby Fortune Casino.