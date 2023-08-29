Founded in 2001 and known initially as Spin Palace, Spin Casino is a well-trusted online casino with more than 550 games in its library for customers to enjoy. With such a history and established reputation, you’re left to wonder what a business does to earn it — and maybe whether it’s earned at all.







Fear not, for you’ve come to the right place. We will take a comprehensive look and tell you everything you can expect from Spin Casino in this honest, expert review, so you can know if it’s the right one for you. In this review, players can find information on how to sign up, the mobile version of Spin Casino, public opinion and payment methods, among other details.

Spin Casino – Expert's Review

Off the bat, we can attest that Spin Casino is a legitimate, well-regarded casino for a reason. Those 20 years of business have done the casino good, ensuring it uses its experience to continually improve and maintain high play standards. Spin Casino has received licencing from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which ensures the casino is safe and operates fairly.

Spin Casino offers a well-varied library of games, including slots, scratch cards, blackjack, roulette and video poker, as well as a selection of live casino games. And while the number of games may be modest compared to competing casinos we’ve looked at, Spin Casino makes up for what it lacks in quantity with quality.

This is a casino you can feel safe playing at. Spin Casino consistently prioritizes its customers with excellent 24/7 customer service, reliable payment methods surrounded by top-notch security, and withdrawal speeds that put some of its competition to shame. Not to mention mobile options for play and plentiful bonuses on offer.

In our experience, Spin Casino is one of the better online casinos available for Canadian consumers. It provides a safe platform for all your gambling wants in a single, secure location.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Acclaimed game variety — including live casino games

Large progressive jackpots

Speedy payout times

Low minimum deposits

24/7 customer support in multiple languages

Mobile options in web browsers and iOS/Android app

Cons

High wagering requirements

Cryptocurrencies not accepted

Standout Features of Spin Casino: What is the Public Saying?

We wanted to know what word is on the street about Spin Casino, so here’s what our general consumer research told us about public opinion surrounding the core features on offer.

Game Variety

Spin Casino claims to have more than 550+ games in its library. The overwhelming opinion regarding this is that the variety of games is fantastic.

Spin Casino shines in what it offers over how much and from many different developers. Games don’t feel like copy-pastes of each other and provide a refreshing diversity. You’re well-fed on slots (including progressive jackpots), scratch cards, blackjack, roulette and poker, among others — not to mention the live casino games on offer.

Even better, while the lack of sports betting has been an issue with customers in the past, this was recently addressed. Now you can get out there and bet on anything from esports to the NFL.

User Experience

Consumers seemed more than pleased with the intuitive layout and attractive design of the Spin Casino website. Navigating the page is a breeze with clear page labels and dropdown menus, and the fun splashes of colour make the experience exciting all around.

Indeed, the Spin Casino branding is clean and nice to look at, the professional appearance lending an air of legitimacy to the website. Even better for French-Canadian customers, the website is also available in French, adding valuable accessibility.

Mobile Compatibility

Spin Casino’s dedication to mobile compatibility has not gone unnoticed by the consumer base, with a lot of appreciation spread around for how convenient it is to access your favourite games no matter where you are.

The official app is available on both Apple and Android, so consumers can access it from almost any device. However, the app isn’t mandatory for playing mobile, with the mobile webpage working just as well as the app or desktop.

VIP Program

The loyalty program at Spin Casino is another hit with its user base. With a free, automatic sign-up upon registration, consumers can start earning loyalty points from day one.

There are six levels to the loyalty program, each dictated by the amount of club points accumulated. Consumers gain 1 point for every $10 wagered, which can be traded for perks and rewards. There’s also a complimentary 2500 points gifted to new players.

With the highest level being invite-only, the loyalty program adds a feeling of exclusivity to excite the user base. Even at the lower levels, the ease of access and visible progress encourages players to return no matter their budget.

Bonuses and Promotions

Consumers are in almost universal agreement about the generosity of Spin Casino’s welcome bonus. Players also had a lot of positive things to say about the variety of bonuses on offer and the steady flow of bonuses and promotions even after the initial sign-up.

The $10 minimum deposit for these bonuses is also attractive to most consumers. However, it is mitigated by the steep wagering requirement. At 50x, players see it as a big commitment and a potential turn-off. Not to mention that many of the games at Spin Casino don’t contribute 100% to that wagering requirement. However, the generosity of these offers is second to none.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Most customers did have criticism for the limited options regarding deposits and withdrawals. While all of the primary methods you expect to see are accounted for, it’s still surprising how few payment methods are supported by Spin Casino. One of the biggest criticisms is the lack of support for cryptocurrencies, which are especially important in the current economic climate. However, the methods on offer are secure, easy to use, fast and well-liked by casino players worldwide.

Despite the small range of options, there’s a lot of praise for how legitimate and trustworthy Spin Casino is with transactions. The transaction speed is also commonly commented on, with deposits being immediate and withdrawals fast by the standards of online casinos.

Customer Support

Consumers are consistently pleased with Spin Casino’s customer support service. They mention friendly, high-quality aid from support assistants, quick response times and praise the variety of languages.

Spin Casino offers 24/7 customer support via email and online Live Chat options. Live Chat has instant response times, and email responses return within 24 hours, often under 12.

Of course, the glaring omission is the lack of a telephone support line, which is something noted in the few complaints about Spin Casino’s customer support. This could prove an issue for older customers but is ultimately an understandable choice for Spin Casino.

Bonus Features

One thing we haven’t commented on that consumers like to mention is how dedicated Spin Casino is to the health and loyalty of its customers.

Spin Casino offers a range of responsible gaming measures for customers, including deposit limits for daily, weekly and monthly time frames and self-imposed exclusion on short and long-term scales. Spin also provides contacts for gambling support lines like Responsible Gambling Council, proving its priority lies with you and your well-being.

And finally, Spin Casino maintains high-security standards, with customers claiming they felt safe using the site and confident that their data is in good hands.

Payment Methods

Spin Casino boasts a modest range of options by which its customers can make deposits and withdrawals. This includes all of the major payment methods we expect, like Visa, Visa Debit, Mastercard, iDebit and Interac, along with instant transfers from Canadian online banking.

These options are all trustworthy and easily accessible to a Canadian customer base; however, the range is limited. And notably, cryptocurrency is absent from this list which is a bit of a disappointment.

On the bright side, deposits are instant, and withdrawals are surprisingly fast, with most methods taking an average of 1-2 working days. Not only this, but there are no deposit or withdrawal fees tacked on, and the minimum deposit requirement of $10 makes play accessible for players on even the smallest of budgets.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

It’s possible that after reading our review, you’re ready to get started and sign up with Spin Casino. But before you do, there are a few things you need to know.

Spin Casino isn’t available all across the globe. While our Canadian customer base can be confident in signing up, this might not be the online casino for you if you travel a lot. Most notably, Spin Casino does not operate within the UK, Australia or France.

The minimum deposits are pleasantly small at $10. However, wagering requirements are a steep 50x. So be sure you’re in a position to commit to this kind of condition before signing up.

Finally, Spin Casino doesn’t support cryptocurrency options. If you want to play with crypto, you’ll have to look elsewhere; however, it is a possibility that Spin Casino will offer this method in the future to keep up with player demand.

How to Sign Up to Spin Casino

It’s easier than ever nowadays to get signed up and started with online casinos, and Spin Casino is no different. Even so, to make the process as easy as possible, here’s a quick step-by-step guide to getting signed up today.

Visit Spin Casino using the promotional link on this page, and start the registration process — the shortcut is at the top of the website. Fill out your personal information — including your name, age, and email address. Verify your account — find the verification email in your inbox (check your spam folder if you can’t find it) and click through to verify your new account. Make a deposit — this is also where you’ll input any bonus codes if you need them. And you’re ready to go! — now you’re up and running, ready to start playing.

Bonuses and Promos

Spin Casino offers a generous three-part welcome bonus of up to $1000, redeemable within the first 7 days of signing up; no bonus code is required.

This welcome bonus functions through three deposits. Each bonus will match 100% of your deposit — up to $400 for your first deposit and then up to $300 on your second and third. If you make full use of this bonus, you could receive up to $1000 total.

It’s an attractive bonus, but you should know about the heavy 50x wagering requirement. However, that’s the trade-off for such an offer.

Beyond the welcome bonus is the promise of regular promotions for returning customers on daily, weekly and monthly bases, as well as an appealing, free-to-join loyalty program.

Spin Casino Mobile App

Spin Casino outdoes itself in how accessible its services are on the go. Spin prides itself on making its library of games easy to play on both desktop and mobile and lives up to its promise.

Not only is the mobile website streamlined for the different platforms, but it boasts the option of an official mobile app available for iOS and Android. The design of the app itself might leave something to be desired, with a cluttered interface, but it still does its job and is reliable depending on your internet service.

As such, Spin Casino caters to you whenever and wherever you could want to play.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Spin Casino trustworthy?

Yes, Spin Casino is an established online casino with over 20 years of proven legitimacy and licences from the MGA and Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Does Spin Casino payout?

Yes, Spin Casino is a secure and reliable online casino that pays winnings to its customers, as long as they wager with real money.

How long do payouts take at Spin Casino?

Payouts from Spin Casino are surprisingly fast for an online casino, with customers saying they received their winnings within 1–2 days.

What is the best slot game on Spin Casino?

The best slot game at Spin Casino will come down to personal preference and playstyle. However, popular games include 9 Pots of Gold for regular slots and Wheel of Wishes for progressive jackpots.

Is Spin Casino safe and legit?

Yes, with good safety standards, more than 20 years of service under its belt, and two highly regarded gambling licences, you can be sure that Spin Casino is safe and legit.

Is Spin Casino Legit?

Before signing up with a new casino, you always want to know if the business you’re signing up with is trustworthy. So what about Spin Casino?

Well, if there’s one thing you can say about Spin Casino, it is undeniably a legitimate business.

Since its founding in 2001, Spin Casino has built up a consistent reputation as one of Canada's best, most reliable online casinos.

Boasting licences from the Malta Gaming Authority and Kahnawake Gaming Commission, Spin Casino has a lot of official bodies backing up its authenticity. Not to mention its commitment to trustworthy payment methods, even at the expense of option variety.

Spin Casino also has plenty of player safety and responsible gaming measures that prioritize the customer and let you play without worry.

Spin Casino – Final Verdict

So we reach the end of our review and have to reach a conclusion. Ultimately, we can safely say that Spin Casino provides a high-quality service that you can be confident in.

The variety of games is excellent, accompanied by a generous welcome bonus and consistent offers for returning players. The user experience is satisfying and seamless. Spin Casino is responsible for your money, using reliable payment options, and has impressive withdrawal speeds.

Spin is also dedicated to looking after its customer base with high-end security and accessible responsible play measures. If you’re looking to sign up with a new online casino, you can’t go wrong with Spin Casino.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 19 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: