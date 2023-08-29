TonyBet is one of the fast-growing sportsbooks in the world, dating back to 2009; We, as a team, felt that TonyBet could be a significant player in the industry, provided it keeps doing what it is doing. At TonyBet, players can receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to C$350. Players must make a minimum deposit of C$15 to claim this promotion.

TonyBet also has many other top-tier features, such as quality payment methods, customer support options, and generous new and existing customer promotions. In this review, we have covered everything you could want to know, such as pros and cons, how to sign up, customer opinions, and information on site features.







TonyBet – Expert’s Review

When we tried this site, we were surprised to find out it's one of the oldest brands on the market; like all good brands, TonyBet has some top features for customers to experience and have fun with. Registration is a very straightforward process that takes minutes. TonyBet customer service is efficient and courteous, genuinely interested in the customer and caring for their needs. Another factor that struck a chord with us was the live casino games, plus the variety of table limits that suited several players’ budgets.

Banking options at TonyBet are great; there will be few occasions when you need to wait for any payments to come through, and the deposits are also free of charge, unlike many other casino sites. So, you get precisely the amount you want credited to you within minutes. TonyBet’s experience shines through on the security and fairness side of things; TonyBet understands the importance of customers' security and data and ensures that all its customers are protected according to the highest standards, no matter who's playing.

Pros and Cons

Pros✅: Impressive range of sports betting markets.

Accepts Deposits by Interac, Visa, Bitcoin, and more.

VIP program with many levels for extra rewards.

Fast payouts.

Accepts Cryptocurrency. Cons❌: The casino lobby doesn’t have tabs for table games.

Customer support by phone is not available.

Standout Features of TonyBet: What is the Public Saying?

When our team of experts reviewed this site, we were impressed that ToyBet has done the most fundamental elements of the site well; However, TonyBet is a very experienced operator, it has changed hands several times over the years, but it keeps to its values and promises that its priority is the customer.

Below are the key features players mentioned in the customer reviews of the site.

Betting Market Variety

Irrespective of the main focus of this site is a sportsbook, there is still a fantastic casino waiting to be played. An impressive 300 games are available here for players to enjoy and get involved in. What we liked about the assortment of games was the fact there was a variety of software developers. Many customers loved the assortment of slots. There are forty table games, which is impressive due to the size of the site. On top of this, users enjoyed the vast range of sports betting markets and competitive odds offered by TonyBet.

User Experience

In general, customer feedback with TonyBet was upbeat; many of the feedback responses were predominately about the sports markets it has for some of these sports and how simplistic the site was to navigate around and find different areas within the site. Graphic design was also a significant feature for customers who used the site; very crisp, clear and vibrant. The stand-out feature for many customers was the brand itself, which was very professionally organised and operated efficiently and fluently.

Mobile Compatibility

One of the stand-out features for many players was the compatibility of TonyBet’s app, which is very compatible with iPhone and Android. No matter where you're situated, you can still enjoy a game of your choice. What we loved about this app is that the site has been optimised to fit perfectly onto a smaller screen. The app was tested on several smartphones, and everything went smoothly. The games load very quickly, and most slot games have individual mobile controls; the graphics especially are top-notch second to none, and the overall experience is just as much fun when on the desktop.

VIP Program

TonyBet loyalty program will benefit almost anybody who registers with TonyBet, loyal customers who play regularly and have been playing for some time can claim additional prizes in the VIP program. Soon as you place any bet, you can collect points and exchange them for rewards (Get free Bets). As soon as you have registered with the sportsbook website, you must ensure you place many bets, as you will accumulate more points and increase the chances of winning free bets.

Bonuses and Promotions

When trawling for an online sportsbook, many players have particular needs in mind for what their betting experience wants to look like. One of the main features players love to see is a site's bonus and promotion section. Regarding TonyBet, its promotions and bonuses fairs well and are very enticing when looking for a site; with Tony Bet, there's a 100% welcome bonus of up to $350.

With all online sportsbooks, it is important that all terms and conditions (T&C) are read and understood; when you first arrive at any online site to get to grip with these and understand the bonuses/promotions section, look out for wagering or small hidden print etc.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

One of the most significant drawbacks and low downs with online sportsbooks is the withdrawal process and the time it takes to wait for your money once the withdrawal process is underway; however, the deposits and withdrawals at TonyBet are quick and easy to use. Listed below, we have compiled several banking options to suit your needs. The depositing process with TonyBet is fast and straightforward. The Minimum withdrawal period can be from 2-5 working days or banking days.

Skrill

PayPal

Neteller

Giropay

Paysafecard

+10

Customer Support

One of the most vital attributes many online betting sites are opening eyes to is the section on customer support. It is the glue in many circumstances that many online sportsbooks exist due to the reliability of players and customers alike. Much of the customer feedback on customer service was outstanding and a shining example of how to treat many issues concerning customer needs. TonyBet realizes the importance of such matters since it offers 24/7 customer support via live chat. You can also email the TonyBet team at info@Tonybet.com for help. Before opting for these options, you can find up-to-date answers about common issues in the FAQ.

Bonus Features

Much of the comments and feedback by customers were uplifting and positive for the site, namely how user-friendly it was to navigate, how the platform is always up to date, and the variety of casino games it also offers players. The graphics are top-notch, and the rewards program is fantastic. The website is very well designed and a dream to navigate. Additionally, it also has some excellent live-action casino games.

Payment Methods

Regarding payment, methods Deposits are free of fees, so you get credited the exact amount you send. TonyBet offers a range of payment methods which are all quick, secure and easy to use. The variety of deposit and withdrawal methods can be found below. The great variety of methods is perfect for all player needs.

Visa

MasterCard

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

EcoPayz

Trustly

Euteller

Sofort

PayPal

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum)

Withdrawals are similar to the deposit methods-plus bank transfer, the withdrawal process taking 2-5 days for this last one. Card withdrawals take the same time frame, while the other methods take a lot less time, up to 12 hours.

Bonuses and Promos

With the first deposit bonus, players can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to $350 when they make a minimum deposit of $15. Players can also enjoy a range of alternative sports promotions on top of many casino bonuses.

Another great incentive for players who want to make big money; players will go forward automatically in the lucrative VIP Program; this involves accumulated points in the amount spent placing bets, thus determining your level. There are six levels to attain and C$8,000 every month in the lucrative program.

TonyBet Mobile App

Mobile apps are the way ahead for those who are always on the go and only have a little time to play on a desktop. Since the migration of gambling from desktops to mobile sports and casino apps, the surge in gambling has rocketed. You can download the TonyBet app for both iPhone and Android, the site has been optimized, so it would not be an issue on a smaller screen. The configuration is very similar to the desktop version, so nearly all the games and markets are available on both.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

With most brands, there will be several countries blocked from using its site. TonyBet is no exception, with TonyBet countries which are restricted are the USA, Australia and Germany.

With TonyBet offers, it has different bonuses that require using bonus codes to claim them. Before claiming the offer, you must understand the terms and conditions (T&C).

Your first deposit must meet the minimum deposit of $10 and the correct currency. Wagering requirements: You must wager the deposit amount 10x within thirty days before withdrawing. Additionally, you can only put bets on at odds of at least 1.65/ 7/4 or higher.

How to Sign Up to TonyBet

Registering for any online sportsbook account is very straightforward and quick. There are just some simple steps to follow. These are listed below. Providing you keep to the script, you will have access to your account, be betting, and also utilise your welcome bonus in under ten minutes.

Step 1: Click any offer link on this page to visit TonyBet.

Step 2: Hit the green “Sign Up” button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the registration form, providing your name, age, address, and email.

Step 4: Create a unique username and password.

Step 5: Verify your account by SMS or email.

Step 6: Log in to your account and enjoy the many benefits.

Betting Options

TonyBet is unique because it's a top-rated sports betting site representing many sports games. Ranging from soccer, American football, tennis, ice hockey and Basketball, betting options available at TonyBet’s site are limited to each-way betting and in-play betting.

In horse racing, you can boost other places 1-4 and 1-3 places less than twelve runners.Over/Under is a very popular bet amongst bettors in American football. In-play betting has become popular amongst bettors; during this review, we found an in-play betting link on the site, which takes you to another that shows all the in-play sports. Regarding its specials, there are bets on current affairs, politics, entertainment, weather, etc. TonyBet Betting Markets

With TonyBet, there is no doubt there are plenty of sports to choose from, including specials; coupled with the sports are hundreds of markets to select from those sports. You can expect at least two hundred plus different markets and variants in football alone.

Soccer

Due to soccer's many variable markets and outcomes, it can take time to pick the correct market for you. Soccer betting options are endless; the average game can have at least two hundred and fifty markets for gamblers to bet. Listed below, we have compiled just a few betting options:

The first goalscorer.

A particular player to score any time.

Total yellow cards.

Predict the scoreline at the end of ninety minutes.

Will there be a penalty scored?

Will there be a headed goal anytime during the game?

Basketball

Basketball in Canada is one of the most popular sports. Starting in 1946, it now commands 30 professional teams in the national league! In basketball, you can have a point spread bet, which means scoring is usually relatively high due to the sport's dynamics and explosive movement. Over/Under is the most popular betting strategy.

A basketball team has a maximum of five players per team. Player substitutions can be made at any time. The team is deemed the winner by the number of hoops scored at the end of four fifteen-minute quarters.

Ice Hockey

Ice Hockey in Canada is the Crem of de Crem of all the sports played in Canada; Canadians have adopted ice hockey as their number one sport. Ice hockey is a highly varied game. The most popular betting option is the money line bet; simply put, you are wagering on the team to win.

Other betting options are;

A puck line bet is a form of spread; you're predicting a team to win by 1.5 goals, in other words, the prediction team to win by a set number of goals.

Over/Under or the total bet, the sports book will set a total of goals for both teams, let's say, six goals in a game combined with both teams. You can wager if the goals will be over six or below six.

Baseball

Baseball in Canada was established in the 19th century and is one of the most popular sports in the country; the country has only one major league.

Many traditional sports bets are available within baseball betting, such as the money line, total over/under, point spread and prop bets. Prop bets are prevalent due to the fact the outcomes are endless. An excellent example of a prop bet is that you can bet on a particular player hitting a home run or a pitcher to get someone out.

Tennis

Betting options in tennis are different because there is no draw; you can select some betting markets, a match bet similar to a money line or an outright bet; in this instance, you are selecting a player to win the tournament. Set betting is another popular bet, selecting the player who wins and by what margin of sets. Like this:

‘BLANK’ to win 3-1

‘BLANK’ to win 3-2

‘BLANK’ to win 3-0

You need to score four points to win a game of tennis, and there are six games to win a set. In the men's game, it's first to three sets, and in the women, it's first to two.

Esports

Esport is a virtual reality game with either individual or team play; in each case, rules must be followed, players must wear official uniforms if obliged to, logos must be displayed at all times, and no headwear is allowed. There are additional rules regarding esports; due to their number, please refer to the rules of your chosen esports online.

You still can bet traditionally with esports, like an outright winner(s), pre-match betting, and in-play betting or live betting, which is becoming extremely popular. Players can do several other surprising bet types with esports, unique as the sport sounds.

Boxing

Canadian boxing began its climb to prominence in the 1890s; present day, it still draws large crowds in the majority of Canadian cities. Betting in boxing is pretty varied and straightforward; we have the money line bet where you can predict a boxer to win. Most bettors prefer to avoid betting on their favourites due to the low payout. Another betting type is the total rounds bet; predict the round your nominated boxer will win.

Boxing fights are generally twelve rounds, traditionally known as Over/Under, and are set at 8.5; in essence, you are betting that the fight will go over eight rounds. You can also bet if a fight goes until the end, meaning both fighters will stand at the end of the twelve rounds. A prop bet is another popular bet amongst bettors, typically with higher odds. An example of a pro bet is that you predict the boxer you want and if they will win by a knockout.

Other Sports in Canada

Canadians generally love their sports, Canada has approximately one-third of its population actively involved in professional sports, and that’s not counting the 1.3 million Canadians who participate in recreational ice hockey games; the culture of this North American nation is a very proud and upstanding culture who thrive in the international scene and competing for their flag and country’s honour. Listed below, we have compiled a list of several sports also available at TonyBet:

Volleyball

MMA

Cricket

Formula 1

Rugby

Cycling

Golf

Darts

American Football

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Is TonyBet Legit?

Yes, TonyBet is fully legit. It has received licencing from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and uses encryption data to ensure players' data security.

Does TonyBet Work in Canada?

Yes, users can safely and legally use TonyBet in Canada; it has even received a betting licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

How Long Do TonyBet Withdrawals Take?

At TonyBet, if you use digital payment options like PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller, the withdrawal can be completed within 24-48 hours. Mastercard, Visa debit, or credit cards can take two to five working days.

How Do I Deposit Money at TonyBet?

The minimum amount an online bettor can deposit with TonyBet is $10 for all the payment methods available; this process is immediate and involves no bank charges; This is also the same process for much higher deposits.

Can You Do Parlays on TonyBet?

At TonyBet, you can bet as many combinations as you wish and can win some great prizes if your bets come through.

Is TonyBet Legit?

Judging by honest reviews of TonyBet, it is considered one of the better choices for online betting and casino play. The bet-in-play betting alone is worth a visit. When we discuss the importance of security to the site, we almost instantly recognize the Kahnawake Gambling Commission that TonyBet holds.

The TonyBet brand was first established in 2003 under Omnibet; however, between 2003 and 2008, the site underwent many changes.

As well as holding a legit licence, TonyBet also has an excellent app compatible with iOS and Android. When you think of the number of developers that help develop the games and the magnificent graphics involved, you start to think what a platform TonyBet is! We love this site, and it is a trusted site to play on and a very safe online casino to play and have that experience.

TonyBet- Final Verdict:

When our team of experts reviewed this site, we found it was outstanding in so many elements, so we gave it a big thumbs up and a big recommendation for future players to sign up and play on this site. TonyBet does well because it covers all the fundamentals professionally and aesthetically superbly. This site keeps the basics simple, efficient, and easy to understand, which is what we loved about the site as a team.