Like all other top gambling platforms nowadays, online gambling is transitioning to mobile gaming, favoured by players for convenience. Customers want their favourite services always at their fingertips, and Vegas Mobile Casino has met these demands. Founded in 2013, Vegas Mobile Casino aims to bring its customers quality entertainment in a safe, fair and fun environment wherever and whenever they want it.

In this review, our experts have provided a comprehensive rundown of the special features of Vegas Mobile Casino and how to create an account. Keep reading to find out more.

Vegas Mobile Casino – Expert's Review

We liked taking a look at Vegas Mobile Casino. While we were apprehensive when first visiting the site, which looked a little outdated, it was a delight to work with once we got through registration and onto the meat-and-potatoes gameplay. The main game library is expansive, with great titles from dozens of software providers. The user interface (past the main website) is attractive and easy to navigate, with everything important front and center without hindering the play experience. This all applied to the mobile webpage, which ran without any problems.

We were pleased by the secure payment methods on offer, although we would have liked a few more, and the deposit and withdrawal process was stellar. While the withdrawal limits were low, and the fee was an unwelcome surprise, our winnings reached us quickly. Of course, we wouldn’t recommend an online casino that wasn’t legit or didn’t exercise rigorous safety precautions. So we’re happy to see Vegas Mobile Casino is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission and tested for fairness by TST. The site is also fully SSL encrypted. We can’t say it’s perfect because nothing is, but Vegas Mobile Casino runs a great business that we’re confident you’ll enjoy.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Slick, mobile-first interface

Fast withdrawal times

Regular promotions and free spins

Considerable range of game providers

VIP program to reward loyal players

Sportsbook available

❌ Cons:

High wagering requirements

Withdrawal fees

Standout Features of Vegas Mobile Casino: What are the Public Saying?

We wanted to know what the general public had to say about Vegas Mobile Casino, and this is what we found!

Game Variety

Consumers love to see large game libraries at their online casinos, and Vegas Mobile is there to provide. With a collection of over 450 games, including slots, scratch cards, bingo and more, players aren’t going to run out of content any time soon.

Vegas Mobile Casino also hosts games from dozens of software developers, including Microgaming, Playtech, Play’n Go and ELK Studios. You can even sort games by their providers, allowing customers to find the best games from their favourite developers. This excellent variety of games and developers leaves Vegas Mobile Casino with a library of diverse and exciting games that keep their players endlessly entertained.

User Experience

There’s some conflict surrounding the actual Vegas Mobile Casino web pages. The main website isn’t the prettiest. While it recalls the neon lights of the Vegas strip and is easy to read and navigate, it looks like a webpage from the mid-aughts, not 2013, let alone 2023.

However, once you find your way to the game library, the experience changes completely to a slick, minimalistic interface that’s great for mobile devices and desktops. Canadian players were thrilled to see the website available in French, too. Consumers are overall happy with the experience of playing with Vegas Mobile Casino, but the unprofessional appearance of the main website is a turn-off.

Mobile Compatibility

Living up to their proud claims, Vegas Mobile Online boasts excellent mobile compatibility, which the public loves. There are no complaints about the website interface on mobile, with play just as smooth and intuitive as on desktop. There is, unfortunately, confusion over their mobile apps. Vegas Mobile does have apps, but finding them is a little tricky, with the iOS app unavailable in certain regions (including Canada). However, the Android app is easy to download through the Google Play Store.

VIP Program

Customers always love seeing a good VIP program at their online casinos, reminding them their continued patronage is appreciated. Vegas Mobile Casino has a fun and straightforward loyalty scheme where frequent deposits and interaction are rewarded, filling a gauge to climb up levels of VIP.

This program is only available to real money players, but at the higher VIP levels, you can expect additional bonuses, birthday gifts, exclusive games and more.

Bonuses and Promotions

Overall, players were satisfied with the welcome bonus that Vegas Mobile Casino offered, liking that deposits don’t have to be big to potentially net decent bonus funds. And you’ll never find people complaining about free spins. However, the minimum deposit was higher than average, and the wagering requirements are steep at 50x. Consumers were also pleased with the wide range of ongoing bonuses offered to existing players, including a bankroll booster and cashback bonuses, offering worthwhile incentives beyond the loyalty scheme to stick with the casino.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Customers were pleased to see a good range of trustworthy payment methods, but international players were disappointed to see how limited it was for them. While UK players had options like PayPal and PaybyPhone, this wasn’t the case for our Canadian players. And you have to read through the fine print to know this.

The withdrawal times were well received, with consumers appreciating how fast the transfers could be. However, there was a sticking point of the withdrawal fees. But these aren’t high and didn’t prove to be deal breakers.

Customer Support

Vegas Mobile Casino has a well-liked customer support service. Customers like their options for reaching out, with FAQs, email, live chat and a formal contact form. There’s also a blog with more in-depth information from the FAQ to ensure you can avoid reaching out unless completely necessary.

Finding their contact information is simple and available in multiple languages. With the live chat open 24/7, customers feel well cared for, although international users don’t have access to the UK-only phone line.

Bonus Features

No one wants to be playing at an online casino that leaves them worried about their safety. Vegas Mobile Casino customers are happy to note they feel safe using the website. Vegas Mobile’s firewall technology guarantees user privacy and security and the latest SSL encryption employed across their site (certified by Cloudflare Inc.)

Consumers also know that Vegas Mobile Casino cares about their well-being. They employ several responsible gambling measures, including deposit limits and timeouts, to ensure the safety of their players comes first and foremost.

Payment Methods

Vegas Mobile Casino has a decent range of payment options for deposits and withdrawals. Their list of methods isn’t as extensive as some other casinos, but they’re all solid and secure, so you know your money is safe while you play. Payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Neteller and Skrill. You can find a list on their website with details for the various minimum deposits. The lowest is $10, but they vary between regions, and the welcome bonus requires a minimum deposit of $25.

Vegas Mobile Casino also boasts fast withdrawal times. Withdrawal processing can take as few as 6 hours (although you’re asked to allow up to 72), and if you’re using a net banking method, you could have your winnings within a day. Of course, technical difficulties could delay this or if you haven’t verified your account. Speeds will also vary between payment methods. On the downside, the weekly and monthly withdrawal limits at Vegas Mobile are low, $3k and $6k, respectively. Also, Vegas Mobile Casino has withdrawal fees of 1% up to $3. This isn’t a problem for those huge cashouts, but a bummer nonetheless.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

There are a few points you should consider before deciding to sign up with Vegas Mobile Casino. Vegas Mobile is a UK-centric business that only recently started operating on an international market. As such, most of its features and tools have a UK audience in mind, and our Canadian players will need to read through the fine print to know whether they’re eligible for whatever they come across. For instance, there are more payment options for UK players than Canadians.

Also, if you’re signing up based on bonuses, you should look at the T&Cs again because they’re strict. The wagering requirements are high at 50x, and you can only use the free spins on one slot. Plus, there’s a withdrawal limit on winnings from bonus funds.

How to Sign Up to Vegas Mobile Casino

If you want to sign up with Vegas Mobile Casino, the process couldn’t be more straightforward. Just follow these simple steps, and you’ll be playing in no time.

Click ‘register’ — Find the website through our link and hit that register button to get started. Account creation — Enter your email address, phone contact, and personal details like your name, age and billing address. Verify your account — After signing up, you’ll receive a verification email and need to complete a KYC check by sending in your ID. Doing this early on could speed up withdrawals later. Make your first deposit — This is also when you redeem your welcome bonus; you’ll need a minimum deposit of $25 and enter the deposit code “VMC500” when you do. Time to play! — With funds and an account, you’re ready to get stuck in.

Bonuses and Promos

For Canadian players, you can claim a welcome bonus when signing up with Vegas Mobile Casino. It’s a C$1000 Welcome Bonus and 50 Free Spins! This bonus is only available if you use and register through our link. You’ll need to make the minimum deposit required by the brand, and you can find this information in the bonus terms and conditions.

You’ll have to meet a steep 50x wagering requirement to claim any winnings, though, and only up to 3x the bonus amount. Bonuses don’t stop at the welcome, however, with regular bonuses added to the promotions widget, including free spins, cashback and high roller bonuses.

We absolutely loved Vegas Mobile Casino's free spins bonus available on signup! But they're not the only brand to offer such a fantastic welcome offer of free spins. Our experts have collated a list of the best free spins no deposit casinos in Canada and you can find this article here.

Vegas Mobile Casino Mobile App

Users can enjoy the excellent Vegas Mobile Casino site on mobile via the dedicated app and fully optimized mobile site. Users must visit their device's app store to download the app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. To access the fantastic mobile site, search for the casino in your mobile or tablet web browser; there is no need to download an application. Users will find brilliant features, including a comprehensive game library, friendly customer service and generous promotions. Create an account with Vegas Mobile Casino today to relish these qualities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Vegas Mobile Casino Legit?

Yes. Vegas Mobile Casino is a legitimate business operating under MGA and UK Gambling Commission licenses.

Why Should I Use Vegas Mobile Casino?

Vegas Mobile Casino is a legit, top-quality casino with hundreds of games, a great user interface and excellent security employed site-wide.

Does Vegas Mobile Casino have a Good Game Collection?

Yes. Vegas Mobile Casino hosts over 450 games from dozens of game providers, including Microgaming, Playtech and Evolution Gaming.

Can I get Vegas Mobile Free Spins?

Vegas Mobile Casino does offer free spin bonuses. You can grab them as part of the welcome bonus and earn free spins from weekly promotions.

Is Vegas Mobile Casino Accessible on Mobile?

Yes. Vegas Mobile Casino is fully optimized for mobile gaming, both through the mobile web browser and its dedicated apps.

Is Vegas Mobile Casino Legit?

Vegas Mobile Casino has operated since 2013 and is licenced under the MGA and UK Gambling Commission, holding casinos to high standards. Their games are also independently tested for fairness by TST, so players know they aren’t being scammed.

Vegas Mobile Casino is also here to care for its patrons. They adopt plenty of responsible gambling tools for players to use and ensure their well-being. These tools include limits on deposits, losses and wagers, short-term timeouts and long-term to indefinite self-exclusion. Vegas Mobile also provides links to several helplines so you know where to go if you need help.

Our experts have spent hours and hours researching, trying and testing the best and most legit casino brands available to Canadian players. If you're interested in finding out what they had to say about Royal Panda Casino, check out their latest review by following this link: Royal Panda Casino Canada: Full Review of Canada’s Best Live Casino

Vegas Mobile Casino – Final Verdict

In all, we were impressed by Vegas Mobile Casino. After an iffy starting foot, it proved to be a worthwhile service we are happy to recommend. Vegas Mobile boasts a sizable collection of games from many software providers, a clean and easy-to-use interface, and fantastic incentives for keeping players returning to their casino. There were hiccups, like the unfortunate withdrawal fee, but none should stop you from checking out Vegas Mobile Casino. You can’t go wrong when you choose Vegas Mobile.