Nigerian Betting Sites 2023: A Complete Guide

When it comes to betting in Nigeria, there are so many different brands on the market due to the rise in sports betting popularity recently. Betting websites in Nigeria are bringing their best offers and bonuses to the table to attract new Nigerian players. We recommend the list of Nigeria betting sites below because they have been rigorously tested against an array of criteria that we think sets the standard of the best betting sites. Players in Nigeria should note that they can use online betting sites from around the world, as well as sites based in Nigeria, and that you can bet on an array of sports betting markets at these top betting sites.

Best Betting Sites in Nigeria 2023

Best Nigeria Betting Sites for Nigerian Players 2023 Ranked & Reviewed

If you're looking for the number one betting experience in Nigeria, then Bet9ja is definitely the place to go. They have one of the most comprehensive online betting sites that facilitates fast payments and withdrawals, and is focusing its attention on its customers, with fast response times and a fantastic mobile betting app. If you don't wish to use the mobile app, the site is completely faultless on desktop devices. The welcome bonus offering from Bet9ja is one of the best on the market at the moment for Nigerian players

Bet9ja upholds its outstanding reputation by holding a full license with the Lagos State Lotteries Board. This means that Nigerian sports bettors can rest assured that this betting site abides by strict rules and regulations and is working to keep you and your money safe.

In terms of betting features, Bet9ja is also leading the pack, they have a fantastic loyalty and VIP program where players earn points and real money bonuses, and there is a great live betting platform where you can edit your bets during the game or match and even live stream your preferred sports. Overall, we think Bet9ja is the best betting site for Nigerian players and are offering a fantastic welcome bonus.

Popular sports betting platform Betway has continued to attract hundreds of thousands of customers on a daily basis since its online launch in 2006, but it has become a fan favourite among Nigerian betting enthusiasts since it broke into the Nigerian betting market recently.

It offers a huge variety of sports betting markets for punters to enjoy, such as Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Esports, MMA, Table Tennis, Cricket, Baseball and even Ice Hockey. But Betway also shines when it comes to international betting, as the site offers betting opportunities on tournaments such as the Premier League, Champions League, the World Cup and La Liga. Also, if you have a particular interest in American sports, such as NFL, NBA and MLB, there are betting options for this also.

22Bet, of all the Nigerian betting sites that we reviewed, has one of the greatest varieties of sports to bet on, some of which are popular and some of which are more unconventional. Fans of betting can bet on hundreds of different betting markets at 22bet, including Football, Formula One, Table Tennis, Rugby, Baseball, Basketball, Aussie Rules and Boxing. You can even bet on lesser-known markets such as eSports, Alpine Skiing and Floorball.

22Bet has a comprehensive range of betting options and features, including cash-outs, live streaming and a bet builder. All of these features can be accessed via the betting sites' streamlined desktop website, mobile website or dedicated Android sports betting app. Nigerian sports betting customers are accustomed to a specific set of betting payment methods, and 22Bet have taken this into consideration. You can make payments at this site via Visa, Mastercard, Bank Wire Transfer, GTBank, Verve and ALAT.

When it comes to football betting sites in particular, it can be hard to decide which one is the best. Football is one of the most popular sports betting markets in Nigeria and betting sites take advantage of this by offering football-based promos and bonuses and building comprehensive football betting platforms. 1xBet is no exception to this, and has successfully curated some of the best odds for football betting and offering betting opportunities on some of the most popular competitions in the world, such as the Premier League, Champions League, and the FIFA World Cup.

You can also bet on some less conventional tournaments such as La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga. The possibilities at 1xBet are limitless, as you can bet using enhanced odds, create bespoke bets in its bet builder, participate in in-play betting and even live stream football matches!

Some of the other great features at 1xBet, one of the most popular betting sites in Nigeria, include, a simple and streamlined website that is easy to navigate and optimized for both mobile and desktop devices. The company also has a dedicated mobile sports betting app for iOS and Android devices.

Given that 1xBet is a global superpower in the world of sports betting, you would expect them to have taken the time to get the small details correct, such as offering a range customer support options, payment methods and betting markets. Luckily, they have done just that. You can contact the 1xBet customer service team 24 hours a day via live chat, telephone, email and even social media, and they offer a huge range of global payment methods.

Parimatch are committed to delivering a first-class customer experience at its online casino site. They do this by allowing its customers access to a wide range of sports betting markets, including Football, American Football, Boxing, Horse Racing and even Darts.

They also offer a live betting and in-play feature, where you can bet on your preferred sports as they’re going on as well as live stream to stay on top of the action and adapt your bets to suit you. Parimatch also offer some of the fastest payouts in the Nigerian betting market, with the maximum withdrawal time being 24 hours, depending on the chosen withdrawal method. Should you encounter any issues at this betting site, you can contact its fantastic customer service team via email, telephone or its live chat function.

Overall, Parimatch is a great service for Nigerian sports betting enthusiasts!

Netbet is arguably one of the most famous sports betting brands worldwide and has recently made its way into the Nigerian market. Unfortunately, one downside is that they don’t currently accept Naira as a currency, but there are so many fantastic features offered by this betting site, that this can be forgiven.

Netbet offers over 30 different sports betting markets to its customers. This includes both popular and less well-known markets; some of these are American Football, Gaelic Sports, Horse Racing, Ice Hockey and MMA. On top of this they offer great competitive betting odds specific to Netbet.

The user experience at Betwinner is second to none, you can navigate the site without any issues whatsoever due to its organized layout. The site is also completely optimized for mobile users and even has a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices that provides the same experience as the mobile and desktop sites.

This comprehensive sports betting platform also provides its players with a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, including but not limited to, Quickteller, OPay, Visa, Mastercard and Paystack. Should you need to contact anyone from the Betway team, there are a multitude of methods in which you can do this; for example, you can use the live chat function, email or telephone. More details of this can be found on the Betwinner website.

Melbet has one of the best betting apps available, it is applicable for both iOS and Android, and has all of the sports betting markets you can find on the desktop site. You can also find a large selection of live events, on top of this the odds and scores are updated live.

Players can also enjoy playing slot, bingo and live casino games including all of the popular titles from the top online gaming software providers. You can claim promotions for all of the markets available at Melbet which does not exclude casino bonuses.

This bookmaker has a fun and unique site which is colourful and easy to use, players can find a huge list of sports betting market, some of which are Ice Hockey, Table Tennis and Martial Arts. You can also find esports and live betting options here.

Another great think about most bet it that they offer over 30 languages with a range of currencies available. These currencies can be used on a variety of payment methods; Visa, Mastercard, ecoPayz and Bitcoin are all accessible.

At BetKing players can feel supported due to its range of customer support options; phone numbers, email addresses, live chat and social media can all be found here. On top of that you can find a huge list of account tutorials which will tell you anything from how to deposit to how cashout works.

Customers can also find an extensive Frequently Asked Questions for everything you could want to know. You can also access multiple gambling support sites for any struggles with controlling gambling habits.

Which criteria did we use when reviewing these top betting sites?

The betting platform's history

When reviewing betting sites, we think it is important to delve deep into the betting sites history, and what it has done since it opened. We ask the important questions; do they treat their players well? Are they a fair betting site? Do players have a good betting experience? Are there any issues left unresolved? For a betting site to be deemed as good, the answers to these questions must all be positive. We strongly suggest doing research into this before participating at a new online betting site and we advise spending some time looking at forums and real player reviews to get the best perception of what experience you will get when betting. Other factors to consider are when the betting site was established and whether it has taken the time to obtain a license from a trusted licensing authority.

Deposit and withdrawal options

A sign that an online betting site is a good one, is the range of deposit and withdrawal methods on offer there. The best Nigerian betting sites will accept popular Nigerian payment methods as well as worldwide payment methods. Some examples of popular Nigerian betting payment methods, include OPay and Quickteller, but the best betting sites will also accept conventional payment methods as well, such as, Visa, Mastercard, ATM Deposits and Bank Transfer and sometimes even cryptocurrency. Nigerian betting enthusiasts will be able to make a deposit and make a withdrawal in safe and secure way at all the recommended sites above. However, when using a betting site that has a payment method that is unfamiliar to you, you should exercise caution when making a deposit, as you may fall victim to a scam.

Bonuses

The very best Nigerian betting sites will have a huge range of bonuses and promotions for its gamblers to get involved in. This could be in the form of an enticing welcome bonus for new customers, trying to convince players to register for their site, as opposed to any competitors. All bonuses are subject to some stringent terms and conditions (t&cs) that players are required to meet before they can claim bonus funds made on bets, so be sure to read those before you partake in any bonuses. Another important question to ask when it comes to betting bonuses is, do you need to apply a bonus code or promotional code? If applicable, you can find this code in the site’s terms and conditions.

Sports Betting Markets

Arguably, one of the most important criteria of a good online betting site is its range of markets for sports betting. It is without doubt that the biggest sports betting market in Nigeria is football, so the top betting sites will have football as their main sports betting focus, this also includes Virtual Football and eFootball. But for those Nigerian bettors who want to expand their betting portfolio, the best sites will have an array of unconventional markets for bets too. Examples of these specialist betting markets include, boxing, basketball, tennis and many more.

Why Should You Go For One of These Nigeria Betting sites?

User Experience

All of the top Nigeria betting site recommendations above have user friendly websites that are easy to use, simple and well-organized. They are responsive and rarely have any technical issues, faults or glitches.

Sites like Bet9ja, Betway and Parimatch have arranged the different sports betting options into clear categories, making the betting experience for Nigerian bettors much better than some other betting sites on the market. Some brands even run casino sites alongside their betting platforms, meaning that players can choose from a variety of online gambling options.

Betting Odds

Betting odds are set by betting companies as a way of outlining how likely an event is to happen, like the scores of a football match for example. The best betting sites in Nigeria hold some of the most competitive odds, meaning you can make the most out of your bets. The betting sites with the best odds include Bet9ja, Betking, Betway and many others.

Mobile Compatibility

It can be said that over 70% of Nigerian betting enthusiasts place bets on their mobile phone or mobile tablet devices. Therefore, it is only fitting to have a betting site that is optimized for mobile use, whether this is a mobile compatible website or dedicated mobile app, it is essential for the top betting sites to cater for customers wishing to place bets in this way. There are many advantages to mobile betting, but the main benefit is that you can access your favorite sports betting sites whenever and wherever you are.

Customer Service

Players in Nigeria may encounter certain issues, including declined card payments, withdrawal issues or trouble accessing their account. This is highly improbable at any of the betting sites recommended above, however, in the unlikely event that a problem does occur, you will need to contact a customer service representative to resolve it. Successful betting sites will have several channels in which you can contact them, such as, live chat, telephone, email and social media support, for example, via Twitter or Facebook. Sites that have limited customer assistance means can have a negative impact on a players overall experience, so we advise using the betting sites listed above to avoid this issue.

Betting Features

Recently, online sports betting has evolved into much more than simply just placing bets on sports. Many of the most popular betting sites have began to implement some exciting added features including in-play betting, live streaming, bet building, giving players the freedom and adaptability to create their ideal betting experience. Sports betting sites that haven't taken the time to include these features on their sites, can only expect users to have a more negative experience at their site. Players in Nigeria can also benefit from certain perks like cash out options and even VIP or loyalty programs.

Popular Bet Payment Methods in Nigeria

Credit and Debit Cards

Bank cards, meaning either debit or credit cards, are a common method of paying for betting in Nigeria. They are easy to use, and money is taken from and deposited directly into your account, so you are using your own money, as opposed to borrowed money. At an online betting site, you would only have to input your details once, upon sign up and registration, so there is no need to worry about inputting them several times. Transactions made via a debit or credit card are easy and efficient, often only taking a few minutes to complete.

Quickteller

Named one of the most efficient payment channels in Nigeria, it is no wonder that this method of payment is becoming increasingly popular across the country. It is completely safe and secure, there is no minimum deposit, the maximum deposit is thought to be 1,000,000 Naira, and the processing time is instant! Unfortunately, one of the downsides to this betting payment method is that there are transfer fees of between 25 and 100 Naira depending on the betting company, so be sure to read up on that before you decide to deposit at a particular website.

OPay

OPay is a new kid on the block in terms of Nigerian payment methods, it's rising success is due to its user-friendly experience and you can use it in your daily life. Another benefit of this payment method is that you can use it when placing bets on your mobile and you can download the app for Android and iOS. Unfortunately, only a small selection of betting sites offer this as a payment method, but some big names such as Betway and NairaBET are among the list that do.

Bank Transfer

Completing a bank transfer to deposit money into your betting account can be done in person at your local bank, or you can do this via internet banking. Once the deposit has been made, transfer into your betting account will be instant, but obviously if you opt to make your transaction online, you can do it from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are in the world.

ATM Deposits

You can fill your betting accounts using the various ATMs dispersed throughout the nation, if you are encountering issues with the online and mobile deposit methods. It shouldn't be difficult to locate an ATM, especially in major cities like Lagos and Abuja. Although you can fund your betting account at the ATM without a connection to the internet, you still need a bank account and a working ATM card.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is completely digital money, compared to using cash or a card transaction, otherwise known as fiat currencies. This betting payment method is becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria. Many online betting sites and online casinos are beginning to accept this method of payment across the country. Since more cryptocurrencies are typically being accepted at these online betting sites, players have more options and can choose to remain anonymous if they so choose. These digital currencies include, among many others, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Using cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals is a straightforward process. First make sure your Bitcoin wallet is funded and ready to accept deposits. You can withdraw money at any time by going to the site's cashier section and selecting the desired amount; your money will be sent to you within 24 hours.

FAQs – Frequently Asked Questions

Which betting sites have the fastest payouts in Nigeria?

All of the sites recommended above have fast payouts on any winnings earned. The time in which it takes to withdraw is case dependent on the betting site and the payment method that you decide to use. But generally, the betting sites with the fastest payouts are as follows:

Bet9ja

Betway

22Bet

1xBet

Parimatch

Is it legal to bet in Nigeria?

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission oversees gambling in the nation of Nigeria. The National Lottery Act of 2025, which legalized lotteries, served as the foundation for the rules. Other types of gambling, however, are prohibited by the Criminal Code Act of 1990. The Lagos State Lottery Law of 2004 is also applied here to regulate gaming. These rules define the lottery, land-based gaming, and sports betting as legal forms of gambling in the nation. While non-skilled card games, dice games and roulette are considered prohibited. Slot machines are also subject to regulation, although only authorized operators may provide them.

Also, note that there is currently no regulation in Nigeria that forbids locals from placing bets at offshore or foreign gambling websites.

What are the best football betting sites in Nigeria?

Of all the betting sites in Nigeria that we reviewed, all of them have exceptional betting markets centered around football and tournaments such as the World Cup, Premier League and the Champions League. Each betting site has a dedicated section in which you can place bets on football games and they include some amazing betting features, such as, in-play and live betting, meaning you can adapt your bets to suit you even while the game is happening. Another great feature if you're an experienced sports bettor, is enhanced odds, meaning you can get the most out of your sports betting experience. If we had to choose a sports betting site that was the best for football betting, we would have to praise 1xBet for its football betting options. Other good sports betting sites for football betting include Betway and Parimatch.

Can I play at international betting sites in Nigeria?

Nigerian sports betting enthusiasts should know that there is currently no regulation in Nigeria that forbids locals from placing bets at offshore or foreign gambling websites. Most online sportsbooks follow the guidelines and rules that are expected of them, and they do not allow illegal games in the region. Regarding transactions, there are no stringent regulations. In some nations, offshore sports betting sites are only permitted to operate in a country if they accept their native currency. However, in Nigeria, you can deposit using the means of debit and credit cards, eWallets and many others allowing players to easily play at offshore sports betting sites.

Is it easy to bet in Nigeria?

It is incredibly easy for players in Nigeria to bet online, as there is such a nationwide love for sports. There are plenty of places to bet on sports, especially football, online. It is very easy to get started, all you need to do is pick the sportsbook most suited to you, select your preferred method of payment and ensure that you can deposit and withdraw in Naira. If this is not possible, then search for an operator that uses USD, as it is easy and cost effective to exchange this currency.

Which sites in Nigeria are the best for betting?

We believe that after rigorous testing hundreds of betting sites in Nigeria, we have compiled a list of the best sports betting sites for Nigerian bettors. For the full list of the best betting sites in Nigeria, look above, but out top 5 are as follows:

Bet9ja

Betway

22Bet

1xBet

Parimatch

Do any of these brands offer live betting?

Almost all of the brands listed above offer live betting. Some novice sports betting enthusiasts might not be familiar with the term live betting. Live betting generally means instead of just before the game begins, it allows spectators to place bets at any time, which causes the odds to adjust based on the game's progress. Live betting is becoming more and more in demand. This concept is relatively new in the betting world, but due to its rise in popularity, you can expect to see it in most of the sports betting sites available in Nigeria.

Final Words on Nigeria Best Betting Sites

If you are in the market to find the best betting sites in Nigeria, then the list of recommended betting sites above is the answer. Today's betting sites in Nigeria are very successful. There are about 60 million bettors in Nigeria as of right now. Both local and foreign operators are included in the list of betting websites in Nigeria. So, if you're searching for the top betting sites in Nigeria, stop your search right here. The sportsbooks in Nigeria listed on this website have you covered whether you want to wager on Nigeria qualifying for the World Cup or your preferred NBA team winning away from home. We have spent time researching and testing each betting site above based on our criteria of the betting sites history, the deposit and withdrawal options, the collection of bonuses and the assortment of betting markets.