In this article, we'll discuss why Pulsz Casino is among the best social casinos in the United States. In their search for the top US gaming websites, our team of experts came across Pulsz Casino, which they felt was particularly noteworthy.

Despite being in the industry for over 15 years, Pulsz Casino's recognition is escalating. This is attributable to a number of fantastic features, including games, promos, customer service, payment options, and speed, all of which will be covered in this review.







18+ Please Gamble Responsibly. T&Cs Apply.

Our Review of Pulsz

Pulsz Casino stands out from other social casino sites in the US in several ways, so much so that our team and many online bettors believe it to be among the top US casinos. Readers can find all the essential elements that distinguish this website from others in this paragraph. To begin with, gamers at Pulsz Casino have access to various casino games, including table and slot games. On this website, players can take advantage of some of the most well-known game titles produced by the best gaming software developers, like Starburst by NetEnt, Wolf Gold by Pragmatic Play, and Elven Princesses by Evoplay. These games are enjoyable, distinctive, loaded with fantastic features, and run smoothly. The entire user experience offered by pulsz.com is another thing we observed; the website looks beautiful and is quite simple to use; it even enables gamers to choose between light and dark modes for a more pleasant gaming experience.

The site's excellent qualities, such as usability, are carried over to the mobile versions of the Pulsz online casino, including the mobile app that can be downloaded from the respective app stores for iOS and Android devices and the mobile site compatible with mobile browsers. Players can access various customer care options on all website iterations, including an email address, a contact form, and a phone number for questions regarding payments. Players can use gambling help tools, including self-exclusions, time-outs, and wagering limitations.

Pulsz Casino Promo Code

Currently, no promotional code is necessary for users to sign up for an account on the pulsz.com casino website or to benefit from any of its bonuses or promotions. Instead, a player can get the welcome bonus when signing up with Pulsz Casino. It is essential to keep an eye out for promotional codes on this website because it has a history of giving out bonuses alongside them. But don't worry; the terms and conditions of the promotion will make these codes, if applicable, apparent.

Is Plusz Casino Legit?

Users shouldn't worry because Pulsz Casino is an entirely legitimate gambling website. One characteristic in particular that points to the validity of this website is that Pulsz Casino is owned by Yellow Social Interactive, which has gained licensing from the Government of Gibraltar, a highly recognized regulatory body that licenses thousands of betting sites worldwide. This governing board is in charge of ensuring that the website is operated fairly, securely, and safely in accordance with the law. Since social casinos aren't considered forms of gambling, this social casino has a license even though it doesn't require one; it does this to give its customers peace of mind.

How Did Pulsz Casino Rank Against Our Key Criteria?

To assess whether an online casino should be recommended or not, our expert team uses a long number of factors. You can discover this criterion below, along with Pulsz Casino's performance against it.

Bonuses and Rewards

Expert Rating: Great

The promotions at Pulsz Casino are more exciting and generous than those at other sweepstake (social) casinos. This website offers a variety of bonuses and awards, just like most social casinos do. These promotions, some of which are as follows: signup, social media, regular logins, mail requests, refer a friend, and coin packages, can be redeemed by both new and existing players. If you're looking for a website that provides some of the best bonuses and rewards, Pulsz Casino is a fantastic choice because these promos are distinctive, simple to redeem, and substantial. Even free Pulsz sweep coins are available on this website.

Banking Options

Expert Rating: Good

Numerous excellent payment options available at Pulsz Casino can be utilized to buy coins for games and withdrawals. These include Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, and Online Banking; there are no transaction fees with these methods, and they provide instant purchase speeds. Additionally, these payment options work with mobile devices and applications, making it simple for gamers who choose to gamble this way to do so.

Gaming Options

Expert Rating: Excellent

Players can choose from a selection of casino games at this social casino, all of which are high-quality, unique, and fun because leading gaming software companies produce them. Additionally, depending on your taste, you can play these games for fun only or with a chance to win real money. Elven Princesses, Starburst, Wolf Gold, 15 Dragon Pearls, Joker's Jewels, and Aztec Bonanza are well-known slot game titles. Additionally, bettors can play table games and alternative casino games, like Book Of Keno and Classic Dice.

Mobile Accessibility

Expert Rating: Great

For players who adore playing casino games on mobile, Pulsz Casino is the ideal option. In addition to making its website available on mobile internet browsers, Pulsz Casino has also created a mobile app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. When our experts used the mobile app, they found that it offered the same selection of games, payment options, and customer service and was quick and straightforward to use. The same high-quality games and payment methods are available on the app and mobile site, which operate without a hitch.

Security & Licensing

Expert Rating: Good

Aring about Pulsz Casino’s strong reputation, our team of experts decided to check it out. In its 20 years of experience, Pulsz Casino has boosted its reputation in several ways. For instance, this site has received a license from the Government Of Gibraltar, which licenses thousands of sites operating worldwide. On top of this, players can make use of top-quality customer support services, games, and payment methods.

Customer Support Channels

Expert Rating: Good

As mentioned above, Pulsz Casino has a range of top-quality customer support services. These services are available for any player queries and issues; for example, users who may have issues with payments can use the payment inquiry phone number, which will be answered by a helpful and quick customer support team. Bettors can also use social media accounts for site updates, support email, contact forms, and gambling habit restrictions such as time-outs, wagering limits, and self-exclusion.

Site Look, Feel & Design

Expert Rating: Great

To provide players with a top-notch user experience, Pulsz Casino offers a selection of the greatest casino games that are entertaining, unique, simple to play, of the highest caliber, and quick. Additionally, bettors can benefit from a quick and easy user experience that makes finding anything they want or need simple. Finally, gamers can benefit from the Pulsz Casino mobile site and app, which is quick, attractive, and easy to use.

VIP/Loyalty Program

Expert Rating: Good

A top-notch feature of Pulsz Casino is that each time a player makes a coin purchase, they can earn VIP points. The amount earned will depend on how many coins a player purchases. As users earn points, they can move up tiers; as they move up these levels, various bonuses and prizes can be achieved. Popular prizes from the loyalty rewards are Pulsz free sc (sweep coins), free spins, and multipliers. The loyalty program on this site is one of the best our experts have seen.

Software

Expert Rating: Great

The collaboration with top software providers has significantly improved the entire user experience at Pulsz Casino. Whether or not a website properly supports all devices, including mobile, desktop, laptop, and tablet computers, depends on these software providers. The games on a website will also be significantly enhanced depending on the software developers they come from. The best game developers, including Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming, offer quick, enjoyable games that are simple to play. Knowing that Pulsz Casino partners with the greatest software developers, including Pragmatic Play and NetEnt, gives players peace of mind.

What is a Sweepstake Casino?

A sweepstakes casino requires users to deposit and wager real money, they earn or purchase coins, which they can then use to play games on the platform. Since there is no requirement for real money wagers, these websites are not regarded as forms of gambling and are accessible throughout the US. The fact that bettors may experience the thrill of online gambling without having to incur any risks is a significant factor in why US gamers prefer sweepstake casinos. Like those at traditional casinos, the games at sweepstake casinos are of the highest caliber and are enjoyable. As a sweepstakes casino, Pulsz Casino is accessible to many players in the United States.

How to Sign Up to Pulsz Casino







You may sign up at Pulsz Casino with the help of the procedures listed below; once done, you can start playing right away.

Step 1: Click the site link on the page to see the Pulsz Casino page.

Step 2: In the top right corner, click the sign-up button.

Step 3: Register by providing your name, age, date of birth, address, email, phone number, nationality, and country.

Step 4: Make a username and password that you can remember.

Step 5: Verify your identity, as well as your email and phone number.

Step 6: Wait for the casino to confirm your account information.

Step 8: Start playing!

Pulsz Casino Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Multiple social media accounts.

Jackpot, slot, and table games on offer.

24/7 customer service.

Range of customer support options.

Offers a mobile app.

❌ Cons:

New players may find the site difficult to use.

Is Pulsz Casino Legal for US Players?

Since Pulsz Casino is a social casino that doesn't require players to use real money to bet, it is not regarded as a form of gambling and is permitted in many US states. Instead, users choose to earn or buy coins. Although legally, Pulsz Casino does not require a license to operate in the US, it does due to the fact it is owned by Yellow Social Interactive Limited, which holds a license from the Government of Gibraltar, ensuring the site is safe, secure, and fair. As a social casino does not need a minimum age of 21, Pulsz Casino requires that players be at least 18 years old to sign up.

How to get Coins at Pulsz Casino?

There are many ways in which users of Pulsz Casino can get coins to use around the site. These methods can be found below. The paragraphs below explain each method of claiming coins and how they work, so be sure to give them a read before signing up for Pulsz Casino.

Signup Bonuses

When new players register with Pulsz Casino, they are first rewarded with coins that can be used to play casino games anywhere on the website. The only people who can take advantage of these incentives are brand-new players of Pulsz Casino. You can use the coins you earn through this promotion to play free casino games on the website. Players may presently check out a very large Pulsz sign up bonus by clicking the site link at the top of the page.

Consistent Logins

The majority of social casinos in the United States offer this promotion, and Pulsz is no exception. Every day, players can win coins, which can be claimed by just checking into their accounts once daily. Don't worry; if a player misses a day, they can still receive this reward.

Via Social Media

Pulsz Casino offers players promotions that may be claimed via social media, just like various other social casinos online. Pulsz Casino has social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram as of the time of writing this article. These accounts are capable of offering a variety of promos that award players with free coins. The social media post will clarify how these freebies are claimed; some will require players to enter social media competitions by following the account and entering their name, and other offers will simply provide a unique code.

Request Coins in the Mail

Additionally, players can request coins through mail. This request must be made using a unique code your online casino will offer. There must also be a message from the rules provided. The card must be ready and mailed to the Pulsz Casino address before you may access your bonus coins.

Referring Friends

Pulsz Casino has a refer-a-friend program that gives players free coins for persuading a new player to register an account. This is done to attract new players. Users only need to share their unique account link or code with other players for them to utilize it to create their accounts. Once finished, one or both players will receive free coins to use around the website.

Coin Packages and Promos

At Pulsz Casino, users must buy sweep coins to be eligible to win real money. These coins come in packages with predetermined values, and players can choose whichever one they prefer. Following their purchase, users receive Pulsz coins from Pulsz Casino, which can only be used to play the games there for fun and cannot be utilized to win actual money.

Withdrawing and Redeeming Prizes

Redeeming prizes at Pulsz Casino is so easy that even a novice player can do it. There are a few ways for users of the Pulsz Casino website to cash out their winnings or coins. But first, they must redeem some coins, which can be done in one of three ways. First, players who register for an account with Pulsz will receive a welcome bonus. Players must be at least 18 years old to receive this offer; social casinos have a lower minimum age requirement because they aren't viewed as gambling options. The next chance to receive rewards is through daily logins. To take part in this campaign, gamers simply need to log in once every day for the coins to appear in their accounts. The final options are to purchase coins from the Pulsz store, request coins through mail, or earn coins via social media competitions.

A player must show identity each time they want to withdraw money from Pulsz Casino; acceptable forms of identification include a passport, driver's license, or proof of insurance. The payout processing periods at this social casino vary based on your chosen withdrawal method, but they are usually quick.

Pulsz Casino on Mobile

There are several ways to play at this online casino. Customers can use an app, a desktop browser, or a mobile device to access Pulsz Casino. Thanks to the mobile site and app, players can bet on their favorite games whenever and wherever they want, as long as they are connected to the internet. Users will find the same features on these mobile versions, such as games, payment methods, promotions, and customer care. The main difference between the two is that, while the mobile app uses storage, it can save data, while the mobile site does the exact opposite. The site's mobile and tablet versions also aced our experts' performance, usability, and quality tests.

To download the app, adhere to the steps listed below.

Enter “Pulsz Casino” in the app store on your phone.

After finding the app, click “install/download.”

Wait for the app to install.

After installation, open it and log in to your pulse.com account. If you haven't already, you can create one right here.

You can place your bets after purchasing some coins if you'd like. If not, you can get some free coins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pulsz really pay?

Yes, you can convert your sweepstakes prizes into real money winnings if you wager and win using those coins.

How fast does Pulsz payout?

The processing time for cash prizes and gift cards at Pulsz Casino can range from 3 to 4 business days, while some customers have reported that it only took a few hours.

How do you win money at Pulsz Casino?

You can earn actual cash by using sweepstakes coins to play casino games at Pulsz Casino. Winnings won't be converted to actual money if Sweep Coins aren’t used.

In what states is Pulsz Casino legal?

Due to the fact that Pulsz Casino is a social casino, it is accessible in practically all states in the US; Nevada, Washington, Idaho are the only states where it is not.

Is there a Pulsz Casino bonus code?

No bonus code is necessary to register for Pulsz Casino or to take advantage of their welcome offer at the time this article is being written. Keep in mind that this could change, so be sure to sign up today using the link at the top of this page.

What is the best game at Pulsz Casino?

Slot machines, poker tables, and other casino games are available in this social casino. However, the Starburst slot machine game NetEnt created is one of the most well-liked and well-known games offered at Pulsz.

