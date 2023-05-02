Best Online Casinos Canada April 2023

Are you looking for an online casino to try out in Canada? Then you have come to the right place. Find out what some of the best online casinos in Canada offer, such as games, bonuses, and payment options. Read on to learn which online casinos in Canada provide a fun way to gamble online.

What is the legal status of online casinos in Canada?

Online gambling is legal in Canada, but each province has laws and regulations. It is legal for Canadians to gamble online at offshore casinos licensed by reputable regulatory bodies. However, it is illegal for online casinos to operate within Canada without Canadian government licenses. It's vital for players to research the legality of online gambling in the province and to choose reputable online casinos that are licensed by recognised regulatory bodies to ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

Best Canadian Real Money Online Casinos

Best Online Casinos Canada

Jackpot City is one of the best online casinos in the industry and has been in operation since 1998. The Malta Gaming Authority licenses Jackpot City, a respected regulatory body in the gambling industry. This makes Jackpot City a reputable and trustworthy online casino. The online casino is known for some of its extensive games, with over 500+ casino games and 430 slot games, but the site is more than just slot games. You can find table games, blackjack, poker and many more.

At Jackpot City, you can get help anytime through customer support. You can contact them via live chat, email, or phone; Jackpot City is always happy to assist you. The support team is friendly and helpful, so you can trust them to answer your questions and resolve any issues you might have while playing at the casino. At Jackpot City, you can play various games on both desktop and mobile. The games have great graphics and are designed to work well on mobile devices. This is why we found Jackpot City to be one of the best Canadian online casinos for all aspects of online gambling.

Leo Vegas is a top Canadian online casino with over 2,000 games, including 430 slot games, blackjack, poker, and more. Leo Vegas has been around since 2011 and are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, a trusted regulator in the gambling industry. The site offers various payment options for Canadian players, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers, with fast withdrawal times. They also have a helpful support team to assist you with questions or issues. With excellent graphics, you can play games on desktop and mobile devices without downloading anything. LeoVegas is one of the best Canadian online casinos, thanks to its game selection, customer support, and mobile compatibility.

Spin Casino is a top online casino in Canada, operating since 2001. It offers players a wide range of games, including over 400 slot games, table games, and live dealer games. One of the standout features of Spin Casino is its high payout percentage, which is regularly audited and verified by independent organisations.

Regarding payment options, Spin Casino accepts various methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. The sign-up process is straightforward, and new players can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000. The casino also has a loyalty program that rewards players with points that can be redeemed for bonus cash and other rewards. With its extensive game selection, reliable payouts, and attractive bonuses, Spin Casino is a top choice for Canadian players looking for an exciting and rewarding online casino experience.

Royal Panda is one of the best online casinos in Canada, and it's easy to sign up and get started. Royal Panda is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, which ensures a safe and secure gaming experience for players. You can make deposits and withdrawals using some of the most popular payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Signing up is a breeze; you can do it in just a few minutes, all whilst having a great selection of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games.

Betway is an online casino available in Canada, and it offers many exciting features that players can enjoy. For example, it has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, meaning it is a safe and secure place to play online casino games. Regarding payment options, Canadian players can choose from many different methods, including credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Sign-up is quick and easy, so you can immediately start playing your favourite games.

When you play at Betway, you'll find many games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. The casino's site is designed to be user-friendly, so you can easily find the games you want. And if you ever need help or have any questions, Betway offers excellent customer support through email, phone, and live chat. The casino also has generous bonuses and promotions and a loyalty program that rewards players for loyalty. Betway is an excellent choice if you're looking for a top-notch online casino in Canada.

Sports Interaction is an excellent Canadian online casino founded in 1997. The casino's website offers various payment options for Canadian players, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Sports Interaction has a high payout percentage, which means you have a good chance of winning when you play games.

Signing up for Sports Interaction is a quick and easy process, and you can create an account by providing basic information in a few minutes. Once you've signed up, you can access various games, including slots, table games, and sports betting. Sports Interaction also offers a mobile app that allows you to play your favourite games on the go. With its high payout percentage, convenient payment options, and easy sign-up process, Sports Interaction is a top choice for Canadian players.

Casino Tropez is an online casino that offers players various games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. The casino also offers bonuses and promotions to new and existing players. These include a welcome bonus, a VIP loyalty program, and regular daily, weekly, and monthly promotions. Casino Tropez has a high payout percentage. The casino offers a variety of payment options for deposits and withdrawals, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Customer service is available 24/7 via live chat, phone, and email. The Malta Gaming Authority licenses the casino and operates a mobile site and app for players who prefer to play on mobile devices. The sign-up process is straightforward and can be completed in just a few minutes.

Powerplay Casino is an online casino platform that offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. Players can enjoy bonuses, including welcome, reload, and cashback offers. The casino offers a high payout percentage, giving players a better chance of winning.

Regarding payment options, Powerplay Casino supports a range of methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. The casino offers excellent customer service through live chat, email, and phone support. Powerplay Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, ensuring it adheres to strict rules and regulations for fair gameplay and player protection. The platform has a mobile site and app, making it accessible to players on the go. The sign-up process is straightforward, with simple steps to create an account and start playing.

How Do We Rank the Best Online Casinos Canada

Here is how we ranked the casinos where you can find what to look for when picking the best casino site. You may have different reasons why a casino is the best for you, but the following are the most popular reasons.

Game Variety

It is important to pick a site with various games; the more games, the more fun it will be and the more entertained you will be. The kind of games you will want casinos to offer are games like roulette, poker, blackjack and slot games. Most casinos now offer some of these games as live versions.

Payouts and Return to Player Percentages

It's essential to consider casino payouts and return to player (RTP) when choosing an online casino in Canada. When looking at a casino's payout, the percentage of money is crucial, as this is how much the casino pays the players back winnings. RTP is a percentage of the money a player has wagered and is paid back over time. The higher the payout and RTP are essential when choosing an online casino, it will ensure a positive and enjoyable gaming experience.

Welcome Bonuses

This is an offer or promotion which casinos offer to new customers. New customers may be provided bonuses like no deposit, no wagering requirement, free spins or match deposit. This is to let new customers explore the casino games and offered features. If you have found your preferred casino welcome bonus, it's essential to read the terms and conditions. You will notice different restrictions within each offer, so you must familiarise yourself with them.

Mobile Compatibility

For Canadian players, having an excellent mobile app or mobile-compatible site is essential. Players want to play on the go or be able to play where they want. To have a good mobile casino site or app, users will want the casino to adapt to different screen sizes and operating systems. The top casinos in Canada can see why having good mobile compatibility is important, so brands have made it easy to navigate and seamless to play casino games.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Deposit and withdrawal options are important factors when choosing an online casino in Canada. The best online casinos offer a variety of payment methods to ensure that players can quickly deposit and withdraw funds. These methods include credit and debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and prepaid cards. Players should also consider the processing times for each payment method, as well as any fees that may be associated with them. An excellent online casino will have quick processing times and minimal fees. Choosing a casino with deposit and withdrawal options that suit your needs and preferences is important.

Sign Up Process

When signing up for a new account, you don't want to be it to be long and hard to do. The best online casino in Canada will offer a straightforward process. When signing up, you must provide personal details like name, date of birth, address and even a verified card account. Online casinos have made the process easier for players as brands know you just want to get on and play. You may be asked to provide more information to verify your account.

Customer Support

Customer support is essential when choosing a good online casino to play at. You will want to know that the support is there when needed. The best casinos will offer various ways to contact the casinos: via email, phone and live chat. Most of the best sites offer live chat, which has a quick response time; if the site doesn't have a live chat option, you should look for a helpful FAQ section. Good customer support will give players a positive experience and make playing at the casino more enjoyable.

Licensing and Reputation

With any casino site in Canada, brands will need to be licensed. It's crucial to pick a licensed online casino in Canada with a good reputation. A licensed casino means the site must adhere to specific guidelines and be fair and secure. If a site isn't, then it will get a bad reputation. A casino with a good reputation will ensure that the casino has few complaints and a history of quickly fixing any issues. It's wise to do your research before choosing a casino to ensure it's safe and fun to play there.

Best Online Casino Games

The best online casino games offer great entertainment and the chance to win big prizes. Popular games include slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and video poker. Some casinos offer live dealer games, where players can interact with real dealers and other players in real-time. Some popular online casino games we recommend taking a look at:

Baccarat

In Baccarat, players aim to have a hand total closest to 9 by betting on either the Player's or Banker's hand. Players can also bet on a Tie. Cards have point values, with the Ace worth 1 point, numbered cards worth face value, and face cards worth 0 points. If a hand's total exceeds 9, the score is adjusted by subtracting 10. The game is played with a standard 52-card deck, and a maximum of three cards can be dealt to either the Player's or Banker's hand. The hand closest to 9 wins.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a popular card game aiming to beat the dealer's hand without going over 21. Each player is dealt two cards and can choose to “hit” to receive additional cards or “stand” to keep the current hand. Aces are worth 1 or 11 points, face cards are worth 10 points, and all other cards are worth face value—the player with the highest hand value that does not exceed 21 wins.

Roulette

Roulette is a casino game where players bet on where a ball will land on a spinning wheel. Players can bet on single numbers, combinations of numbers, or colours. Once all bets are placed, the dealer spins the wheel and drops the ball. A player has to bet on winning if the ball lands on a number or combination of numbers. The game is simple and offers various betting options, making it popular among casino-goers.

Poker

In poker, players bet on the strength of their hand. The game starts with each player receiving a certain number of cards, depending on the variation. Players can then place bets or choose to fold based on the quality of their hand and the cards on the table. The objective is to have the most substantial hand and win the pot, the total amount of money or chips bet by all players. There are various types of poker, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven-Card Stud.

Slots

To play slots, you first need to select your preferred game and adjust your bet amount. Then, spin the reels and wait for them to stop. If matching symbols line up on a payline, you win a prize. Different games have various bonus features, such as free spins or bonus rounds, which can increase your chances of winning.

Craps

Craps is a dice game where players bet on the outcome of a roll or series of rolls. The player (shooter) rolls the dice, and other players can bet on the result. The first roll is called the come-out roll, and 7 or 11 wins for the shooter, while a 2, 3, or 12 is a loss. If the shooter rolls any other number, it becomes the point number, and the player must roll it again before a 7 to win. Players can also make additional bets on different outcomes during the game.

Live Dealer

Live Dealer is an online casino game that lets you play with a real dealer in real time. You'll be connected to the dealer via a live stream where you can place your bets on your computer or mobile device. The dealer will then deal the cards or spin the roulette wheel, and you can watch the action unfold. You can interact with the dealer and other players through a chat feature, making the game more interactive and social.

Sports Betting

Sports betting involves placing a wager on the outcome of a sporting event. First, you must choose a sportsbook or bookmaker that offers the sports and markets you're interested in. Then, you can place your bet by selecting the event, the type of bet you want to make, and the amount you wish to wager. The bet odds will be displayed, and you can confirm your bet before it's processed. If your bet is successful, you'll receive your winnings based on the odds and the amount you wagered.

Casinos with Best Payout %

Our experts have identified Canada's top 10 highest-paying online casinos for 2023. These casinos offer the best payouts.

Casino: Payout Percentage: Jackpot City 97.8% Leo Vegas 98.9% Bet365 Casino 97% Spin Casino 97.4% Royal Panda 96.% Betway 97.3% Sports Interaction 95% Casino Tropez 97.9% Powerplay Casino 96.3%

Popular Casino Payment Methods

Most casinos offer a variety of payment methods. The most popular payment methods are credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers and prepaid cards. It's essential to choose a payment method that is convenient and secure for your needs.

Credit and Debit Cards

Visa is one of the most popular payment methods as it is convenient and familiar. You may find that some casinos charge gambling fees when using a credit card.

Mastercard is a preferred payment option for players when choosing a payment method for gambling. This is a security deposit and withdrawal option; with many payment methods, transactions may incur charges.

American Express (AMEX) is one of the most reliable and secure online payment methods for Canadians. Although high rollers usually prefer it, it is available to all players. With AMEX, you can make deposits in a few minutes, along with being able to withdraw funds at any time.

Interac is an online banking method for funding online accounts in Canada. Online gamblers use it due to the ease and speed of transactions. When using Interac, you can transfer funds into your account, which offers greater control over your casino bankroll.

E-Wallets

PayPal is a popular e-wallet used for online transactions, including online gambling. It operates like a checking account, and users can deposit funds using a bank transfer, debit card, or credit card. Although its use in online casinos is gaining momentum, its acceptance in Canada still needs to be improved.

Another popular e-Wallet is Skrill. While it is gaining in popularity, like PayPal, you may encounter difficulties using it for online casino transactions.

Prepaid Cards

Players can make payments using Play, a prepaid card you can reload when gambling. This is a secure and intermediate way to handle transfers between financials.

Bank Transfer

Bank transfer is one popular method as this lets you transfer funds from your bank account to the casino bank account. It's also known as a wire transfer, and this saves going through third-party technology, making this a popular gambling payment method.

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has become one of the most popular options online for many people and is just as popular among casino players. It is anonymous and not connected to your bank account. Some casinos even offer bonuses for using Bitcoin. Many people use Bitcoin, and more businesses are accepting it too. Bitcoin is a faster option than other payment methods because it doesn't involve banks.

Mobile Casinos in Canada

Casinos have gone from accessing casino sites online via desktop to now being accessible on smartphones or tablets, which players love as they get the flexibility of playing on the go. Most mobile sites will have the same features and games as the desktop, and the best casinos will offer a mobile version adapted to screen size. Some casinos in Canada will have adapted even more and created an app that can be downloaded and played anywhere.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best online casino in Canada?

When looking for an online casino, you want to find the best that suits your requirements. Some of Canada's best online casinos; are Jackpot City, Spin Casino and Royal Vegas. There are so many more casinos in Canada, which is why we have listed the top 10 online casinos in Canada in this article above.

Can I play casino games for free?

You can play casino games for free through demo games or free spins. Many casino sites offer demo games to try, and some offer new customers free spins to play the games for free.

What is the best online payout casino in Canada?

You can find some of the high-payout casinos in Canada in this article. When looking for the payout, you will need to check the game's T&Cs, as some of the payout percentages will vary from game to game based on the amount wagered.

Can I play at mobile casinos in Canada?

Yes, you will find that most casino sites in Canada have either a mobile app or you can play on your mobile device on the browser. The best casinos online will offer services on mobiles and desktops.

What is the safest online casino in Canada?

Choosing a trustworthy online casino ensures your personal and financial information is safe. Look for ones that use advanced encryption technology and have a good reputation for fair gaming. In this article, we've listed some of the safest online casinos in Canada. Online casinos are licensed by respected regulatory bodies and are known for providing reliable and secure gaming experiences.

Summary

Overall, the best online casinos in Canada should offer various games and bonuses whilst being licensed and trustworthy. We have chosen the above sites that reflect this based on their vast selection of games and their outstanding reputations. Players can deposit and withdraw funds using the payment methods discussed in this article, and we have handpicked those online casinos offering a good mobile and site experience. Whatever online casino you decide to pick, always ensure you study and check out the terms and conditions of the site and that you always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.