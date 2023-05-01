Football & Betting: A Turbulent But Intrinsic Journey

When it comes to 3 pm on a Saturday, the though of football brings a few things to mind. The smell of stale lager is on people’s breath from a few hours in the pub, the sizzles of hot dogs, and puff of steam as the essence of gravy is drizzled onto pies.

There’s the chatter of the starting line-ups, catching up on the week, and who’s lining up. The banter of fans debating on who's better, worse, or sure to continue to be a disappointment.

But the chests adorned with colorful, sponsor-laden jerseys will now lack a few major corporate benefactors.

Football and betting have long had a close relationship. Some people will think that’s a good thing. Some will think it’s bad. But one thing is sure: their relationship is at a bit of a crossroads.

The news that Premier League clubs will no longer accept betting company subsidies has largely been met with positive sentiment. Charities like GambleAware have seen it as a big step forward. However, that doesn’t mean gambling’s association will cease to exist from football. There will still be roles for an “official gambling partner” and even shirt sleeve sponsorship, with the statement only reading that gambling companies will be banned from the “front” of the shirt.

Six years ago, Premier League clubs removed alcohol sponsors on their shirts, yet we no less associate football with going to the pub or having a few cans on the train. Recent football culture has even more closely aligned with it, creating a significant problem around anti-social behavior on a matchday.

Football Sponsorship: Trends Over Time

Premier League clubs have voluntarily taken the step to remove gambling sponsors from their shirts, and while this is a more forced move, over time, we have very much seen trends come and go.

In more recent years, gambling sponsors have been more lucrative for clubs. This season, 40% of clubs in the English top flight have gambling sponsors for this season, down one from the previous year. However, 2021/22 was up a staggering 45% on the previous season, as gambling became more ingrained in the beautiful game.

Gambling isn’t the only trend to come and now go, though. Again, going back to alcohol brands, think of many classic kits from the 1990s and early 2000s, and breweries will have a prominent space on them. Think Newcastle Brown Ale, Carlsberg, Coors, Strongbow, etc.

It’s the same with electronics. In the early ‘90s, as technology became more accessible, we saw JVC and Sharp taking center stage. Likewise, the rise of mobile phones welcomes O2, Vodafone, and One2One into the fold. Gambling is no different, as the number of people enjoying the likes of LeoVegas mobile casino becomes bigger and bigger, and the number of people betting on football through their smartphones continues to rise.

Of course, that isn’t quite the same as a surge in telecommunications brands sponsoring football teams, which is why there is such controversy around it.

Football Gambling Continues To Grow

You can trace the rise of betting in football to six years before England lifted the World Cup and the 1960 Gambling Act. That's when bookies began to hit the high streets and stopping off at a bookmaker on the way to the game became part of the pre-match routine.

During this period, gambling had a subtle and understated existence alongside the beautiful game. Even in the 1980s, it was relatively regulated. It wasn’t until the 1990s, when football became increasingly televised, that having a punt on the match became front and center.

Advertisements became big fixtures on live TV matches and betting on football saw a boom, albeit a small one compared to what was to come.

It’s no surprise that the internet and smartphones brought football and betting closer together, but not just betting on the game, casino games too. So while many football clubs are backed today by bookmakers, many online casinos have got in on the action too, keen to push things such as BetUK casino’s £100 free bet offer or Mr Play’s £200 bonus. With such an active audience, it’s no wonder.

And that’s the thing. Football is an active audience for a gambling brand to target. Typically, football is a working-class game that people head to on a weekend afternoon to release some steam. They love the highs of a goal and the jeopardy of a last-minute scramble on the goalline. That’s the same person that would enjoy free spins on Pink Casino, or a game of blackjack sitting in front of the television after toiling through the nine-to-five.

Interestingly, many casinos, or bookmakers with integrated casinos, specifically advertise their casino offering during major sports events, particularly big betting events such as Cheltenham and the Grand National, as it proves to be a lucrative period for them.

Of course, advertising is already restricted in football. In recent years the government and Gambling Commission have stepped in to reduce the amount of advertising shown on television during live games.

Previous investigations found around 95% of adverts during football games were gambling adverts. Think Ray Winstone’s floating head or the wealth of casino offers that come at us with bright lights and alluring jackpots. This led to a review of gambling advertising, with them no longer allowed on television before the 9 pm watershed. In addition, brands like Sky have introduced limits on how many advertisements they show during live sporting events.

Over the last few years, more regulation has been introduced, including no longer allowing celebrities or sports stars to promote bookmakers or casino brands. That rule kicked in last October, and the sponsorship agreement in the Premier League will begin next season.

What Does It Mean for Football Clubs?

While gambling advertising will be limited in the top flight, it won’t eliminate it from society. Gambling has long been engrained in British culture. However, it is hoped that it will encourage responsible gambling a lot more, with people using their online casino welcome bonuses more wisely.

What is interesting, though, is what exactly it means for football itself. Few industries have become as closely associated with football as sports betting and online casino has. For Premier League clubs, it will have very little effect. They already have huge revenue streams from TV deals, and finding another brand to emblazon on their shirt won't be difficult.

It becomes a little more complex in the lower divisions, where gambling sponsors are also prominent, if not more so than in the top flight. These clubs don’t have TV deals. They don’t have the 50,000-plus capacity stadiums. They rely on shirt sponsors as a key revenue stream, and gambling companies have provided that for a long time, whether it be mfortune at Championship club West Brom or Betting. Bet at League Two’s Stevenage.

Remove that, and do we risk losing even more clubs, just as we have done through bad ownership in recent times?

It’s an interesting question, and while many people will call for Football League clubs to follow the Premier League, that could prove a dangerous prospect. Sponsorship in such divisions has often relied upon local businesses. And in a sport where money is more vital than ever, particularly with rising running costs, can Dave’s Caravans offer the same kind of support an online casino or bookmaker can? Unfortunately, the answer is a resounding no.

Which, today, leaves football and gambling at a bit of a crossroads.

What Next?

There will always be a space for gambling in football and British culture. Enjoyed responsibly, it can enhance the matchday experience and provide entertainment in people’s day-to-day lives, just as social media or Netflix does.

The responsibility element is starting to be questioned by the government, gambling charities, and fans, though, and whether gambling companies’ relationships with football clubs and league divisions have become too close.

It will be interesting to see how gambling’s relationship with the sport develops over the next few years and what it looks like. Of course, people will always look to place a bet on the match if they want to. After all, we have hundreds of betting apps within a few taps of our smartphones. But the question will be, will the move to restrict gambling sponsors on the front of shirts help reduce problem gaming? And, if it does, will it be rolled out more blanketly?

Should that happen, questions around finance in football will undoubtedly arise.

Gambling’s relationship with football is far too interwoven to strip every form of advertising and sponsorship beyond the Premier League. It could see dozens of clubs struggle financially, completely changing the fabric of the game. Is that a good thing? Probably not.

But one thing is for sure. It’s an interesting crossroads, a moral dilemma, and one in which we will see many headlines made over the next few seasons.

