If you are a fan of bookmakers offering new and existing customers free bets and would like to know where to go to receive some of the best free bets and betting offers? Well, you have come to the right place! We have compiled a list of the best free bet sites, and in this article, we will go through them and see what makes them so great, the types of free bets and discuss what they actually are. So, if all that interests you, then read on!







Free Bets Betting Sites

Below is our curated list of the best free bet offer sites, along with a brief explanation about what makes them so good!

Betfred

One of the most recognisable names on this list, Betfred are a leader in the world of online gambling and bookmaking. Their exceptional range of betting options and markets make them a great way to kick-start this list of the best free bet sites.

Fans looking for free bets should definitely check out the welcome offer from Betfred, which sees a whopping £40 in free bets deposited into players’ accounts in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet. T&Cs Apply.

William Hill

Betting fans are sure to recognise the name William Hill. They are among the most prominent gambling institutes in the UK and the world! Founded in 1934, they have plenty of history and practice at making punters happy and offering them the best promotions and bonuses.

William Hill offers all new customers who sign up for the first time the chance to claim £30 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is staked. T&Cs Apply.

BetVictor

Another well-respected and revered name in the gambling and bookmaking industry is BetVictor. BetVictor boasts a comprehensive range of sports betting markets as well as exceptionally competitive odds.

New customers signing up for the first time are given the opportunity to claim £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet. T&Cs Apply.

Betway

Another well-respected name in the gambling and bookmaking industry is Betway. The name Betway is instantly recognisable to fans of online betting and free bets, and with a fantastic range of promotions to both new and existing customers, this is no surprise! Nea customers looking to sign up for the Betway site can claim a £30 Matched Free Bet if their first accumulator bet loses. T&Cs Apply.

BetUK

One of the newer brands in this article, yet one of the best, is BetUK. Founded in 2012, BetUK’s age should not deter potential new customers as they are one of the most popular betting brands in the UK, as its plethora of markets and selections makes countless customers happy across the UK.

BetUk also offers all new customers a generous welcome bonus of bet £10, get £30 in free bets. T&Cs Apply.

Virgin Bet

A sub-company of the British giant Virgin, Virgin Bet has quickly become one of the UK’s favourite online betting sites. This is thanks to their exceptional range of markets and competitive odds. New customers of Virgin Bet can claim up to £20 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is staked. T&Cs Apply.

LiveScore Bet

Another one of the newer names in our list of the best free bet sites is none other than LiveScore Bet. The Gibraltar-based betting site has climbed towards the top of the online gambling industry at an unprecedented pace. With less than four years of experience, it quickly became one of the UK’s favourite sites for free bets. New customers who sign up for the first time for the LiveScore Bet site are given a generous welcome offer of Bet £10 and get £20 in free bets! T&Cs Apply.

What Are Free Bets?

Free bets can come in many different shapes and sizes and are a widely used and prevalent bonus used by almost all bookmakers to either reward players or entice new players to sign up for their site! Free Bets are a fantastic way for first-time bettors to start their betting journey.

Players need to bear in mind that some bookmakers and betting sites have T&Cs attached to their free bets. This can be a minimum odds requirement or minimum qualifying bet requirement. Or, for example, you may have to use your free bets within a certain amount of time or have a limited amount of time to qualify for free bets after signing up. Either way, reading the T&Cs and bet requirements is essential to understand your requirements.

Overall, free bets are a fantastic way for new bettors looking to start their betting journey to get started and allow them to win some fantastic prizes without having to stake their own money!

Types Of Free Bets

New Customer Offer

This is the most common type of free bet used by countless betting sites to entice new players to sign up for their site. A New Customer Offer is when a site offers a player free bets in exchange for a qualifying bet or just as a reward for signing up! This is a fantastic asset to customers and one they should look to take advantage of fully. An example of a new customer offer is bet 365’s offer of Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets.

Matched Deposit

A matched deposit-free bet is when the site matches your deposit and gives you up to 100% of this through free bets. For example, if a player stakes £30 on a specific selection, they will receive £30 back in the form of free bets.

Deposit Bonus

A deposit bonus means a player must make a qualifying bet to receive their free bets. These are probably the most common type of free bets offered to new and existing customers. This can either be as part of a welcome bonus or as part of a loyalty bonus.

Money Back As Cash Bets

This simply refers to when a bookmaker refunds players’ losing stakes if a specific event occurs. For example, some bookmakers will offer players their money back if their horse in a race finishes 2nd.

Stake Not Returned (SNR Free bets)

A stake not returned, or SNR, free bet is a popular way for sites to entice new players to join their site. With SNR bets, the player will keep the winnings but won't keep the free bet stake. This is also referred to as a “free bet token.”

Loyalty Bonus

A loyalty bonus can come in many forms. This is used by sites to reward existing players and is a fantastic way to create brand loyalty, and it also entices players to stick with the brand. These can come as no-deposit-free bets, among many other things.

How To Use Free Bets

The process of finding, claiming and placing free bets is a straightforward one. Below, we have listed an easy-to-follow guide on how to go about using your free bets. The process is the same whether you are using betting apps

It is essential to remember that the T&Cs may differ from site to site, and the requirements may change.

Find the market you wish to bet on.

Add the bet to your betslip.

Add your stake/select “use free bets. ”

Place bet.

Enjoy!

Can Free Bets Be Withdrawn?

Free bets that are rewarded to customers can not be withdrawn. Like an SNR bet, the free bet or the stake itself cannot be withdrawn. It can only be placed on a particular market. However, any winnings made from the free bets can be withdrawn as real money! Free bets may also expire after a certain amount of time. For example, some sites may require you to claim your free bets within seven to fourteen days of registering your account. Therefore the T&Cs should be read to understand best how long players must claim or use their free bets.

Advantages and Disadvantages Of Free Bets

There are some fantastic advantages to free bets, and they are an excellent way for players to test out a new betting site before depositing their money. Anything players win from staking a free bet can be withdrawn as real money, which is an excellent way for players to increase their bankroll.

However, there are some disadvantages to free bets which include the requirements. For example, some betting sites require players to claim their free bets within a set number of days of registering their account. Other sites may require players to place an initial bet of their own money to qualify for free bets.

Football Free Bets

Football is one of the world's biggest and most popular sports and one of the world's biggest sports betting markets. With this comes lots of potential free bets for football betting fans. Competitions like The Premier League, The Champions League and the World Cup are fantastic markets where players can try out their free bets and start their betting journey betting on the beautiful game. Football betting sites will regularly offer free bets to their customers, and bet365 is one such site. bet365 is a fantastic option for players looking for free football bets, and it is effortless to claim them through their site.

Horse Racing Free Bets

Another of the most popular betting markets, not only in the UK but worldwide as well, is horse racing! Betting sites often offer free bet promotions for events such as Royal Ascot, Cheltenham and The Grand National. William Hill is our tip for those looking for horse racing free bets. They are a fantastic option for players looking to start their betting journey with a well-trusted brand and for those with a passionate love for horse racing!

William Hill offers exceptional selections and competitive odds for Cheltenham and The Grand National. They may also offer free bets for punters to use on selected races at these events either as a no-deposit-free bet, a deposit-free bet or any of the aforementioned types of free bet! These are fantastic ways for players to have greater customer experiences and perhaps entice them to consider William Hill as their go-to horse racing betting site!

Free Bets FAQs

Some people reading this may still have some unanswered questions. With this in mind, below we have listed a few FAQs in the hope that we cover everything and make sure no one leaves confused.

Can you use cash out on free bets?

A must-have feature for all betting sites is cash-out. So naturally, the question of whether players can use cash out on free bets comes to mind. The answer is no. A lot of sites will also not offer free bets if a player chases out their qualifying bet, hence why it is important to read all of the T&Cs of different sites.

What are the best free bets?

What people think are the best free bets is entirely subjective because some players may prefer one type of free bet over another and vice versa. The best sites for free bets are listed in this article, and all links will take you straight to their sign-up page!

Can you win real money from free bets?

Yes! While you may not be given your free bet stake back, any winnings you get from a free bet are entirely yours! This is why free bets are a fantastic way for sites to entice players to join, as it allows players to potentially win some great prizes!

What does paid in free bets mean?

When a player is paid in free bets, this means that instead of being paid out in cash, they are rewarded with free bets or free bet tokens. In some instances, players may be paid in cash up to a certain point and then have the rest paid as free bets. Essentially meaning the bookmaker won't pay you your winnings in cash in some select instances. This, again, is a great reason why all customers should read the T&Cs of the free bets in order to fully understand what they are getting into.