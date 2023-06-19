Live Casinos UK: The Ultimate Guide

Are you looking for the best UK live casino? If so, you are in luck, as we have curated a narrowed-down list of the best live casino sites in the UK. Using our strict criteria that look for sites with the best software providers and live casino promotions, the sites featured within this article can be trusted by players to provide a high-quality gaming experience. Free spins can be collected as part of the rewarding bonuses offered at the best live casino sites. Free spins benefit users by allowing players to try games without parting ways with their money. Keep reading to learn more about the best live casino sites and games.

Best Live Casinos

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Best Online Live Casinos UK

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

As one of the best online live casinos in the UK, MrQ Casino certainly lives up to this title. The site is highly rated for various features, including a fantastic live casino, of course. This is great for players looking for an exciting, immersive experience and the potential to win real money. Being awarded Slots Operator of the Year in 2021 has helped this site's reputation in the casino world, as well as the site's selection of over 900 high-quality slot games. Players can also expect to find generous promotions for new and existing players at the MrQ site.

Pros:

Over 1000 fantastic games

Fully optimised mobile app

Brilliant daily promotions

Cons:

Lacking a loyalty programme

Limited range of software providers

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

With a decade of experience within the casino industry, Leovegas Casino knows how to please its customers and offers frequent and rewarding promotions. New players can benefit from the live casino offer at Leovegas. Besides the site's fantastic bonuses, Leovegas is an award-winning site, being given the Best Online Casino reward in 2019 and 2020. Players who prefer to play on the go can download the fantastic Leovegas mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Additionally, users can visit the mobile site.

Pros:

Great range of software providers

Excellent daily promotions

Reliable customer support

Cons:

No live streaming on popular sports

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

As part of the Rank Interactive Gibraltar Limited organisation, Grosvenor Casino is undoubtedly one of the top live casinos. One feature that makes Grosvenor stand out is its wide selection of game variety, including slots, live casino and sports betting options. Evolution Gaming powers the live casino at Grosvenor, so users can expect a high-quality gaming experience. Customers can look forward to generous and frequent promotions, visit the Grosvenor Casino site and create an account to relish in all of its excellent features.

Pros:

Fantastic mobile app

Very reputable casino

Powered by great software providers

Cons:

Lack of live chat option

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Mr Vegas is a UK live casino that bettors can trust due to its excellent reputation and variety of excellent features. Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Mr Vegas Casino can be trusted by players to provide a safe and secure gaming experience. With over 3600 fantastic games on offer, there is an option for every player. Some games include slots, table games, live casinos, and Blackjack variations. To keep players enticed, Mr Vegas Casino ensures all users are frequently rewarded through customer promotions.

Pros:

Large variety of payment methods

Generous welcome bonus

Excellent mobile casino

Cons:

Lack of FAQ section

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Established in 2001, Pokerstars Casino is an elite brand with several years of industry experience. Players looking for an all-rounder site offering many fantastic games and generous customer bonuses should sign up for Pokerstars Casino. As one of the best online live casinos, Pokerstars is programmed by some of the best software providers, including Pragmatic Play, so users can expect a high-quality gaming experience.

Pros:

Variety of games available

Great loyalty programme

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

Slow customer support service

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Behind the magical medieval theme that players are greeted with when they enter the site is a fantastic online casino that offers a brilliant live dealer casino for users to enjoy. With a game library of over 1000 games from top software providers, there is something for every player. Duelz casino is highly rated for its generous welcome bonus and provides its users with a range of secure and reliable payment methods to use when depositing and withdrawing. These include PayPal, Neteller and Visa.

Pros:

Unique theme

Licensing from UKGC

Award-winning site

Cons:

Lack of mobile casino app

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Despite being on the gambling scene for over a decade, All British Casino upholds its reputation as one of the best UK live casinos. Players may struggle to choose from the wide variety of fantastic games and generous bonuses. Some of the game variety at this live casino includes slots, live casino games and Roulette, all from the top software providers. New customers looking for a generous welcome bonus have come to the right place. Create an account with this easy-to-navigate site today and enjoy all the fantastic features.

Pros:

Easy-to-navigate interface

Comprehensive game library

Brilliant customer support service

Cons:

No sports betting option

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

It is hard to believe that The Vic Casino is only two years old when looking at its excellent site features and high-quality game and bonuses. With providers such as Evolution and NetEnt behind the comprehensive game variety, users can look forward to an elite gaming experience. Users looking for a casino with live dealers should check out the live casino feature at the site for an immersive and exciting feel.

Pros:

Speedy withdrawals

Powered by reputable operator

Phone support available

Cons:

Lack of 24/7 customer support

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

This vibrant and easy-to-navigate casino site is perfect for all users, new or experienced. Established in 2011, Videoslots Casino has made a mark in the only gaming world since winning awards, including Best New Casino and Best Casino Award. The site is bursting with top software providers behind the extensive game library, with games including live casino, slots and Poker. Users can potentially earn some top prizes from generous bonuses on the site, including welcome bonuses and VIP rewards.

Pros:

Brilliant mobile site

Generous welcome bonus

Good customer support

Cons:

Lack of bingo games

Expert Ranking: 4.6/5

Casino users looking for a gaming experience that can be experienced on mobile and desktop should check out Rialto Casino. The site provides a fully optimised mobile site and app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. With licensing from the UK Gambling Commission, players can rest assured that they will receive a reliable and exciting gaming experience. Rialto Casino ensures that its players keep rewarded through generous bonuses. Create an account with Rialto Casino today to relish its excellent features.

Pros:

Good customer service support

Great selection of live casino games

Generous welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited range of slot games

Only one language supported

What is a Live Casino?

A live casino is where players can experience interactive and real-time games that feature real dealers to give the feel of an in-person casino. The live dealer is broadcasted to the casino site to give the players a live game of casino. This is great for players looking for a more immersive experience without visiting a real casino. Players can ask the dealer questions through a chat room and can place their wager from the comfort of their own homes. There are various benefits for players partaking in a live casino on one of the best casino sites featured in this article. Firstly, it provides a more authentic casino experience than just playing against a computer. Having a live dealer in a live casino also improves the community aspect for players as they can interact with the dealer in real-time. Check out the best live dealer casino sites listed above and create an account today.

How do we Rank Live Casinos?

With so many fantastic top live casino sites, deciding which site to place your wagers through can take time. All the sites featured in this article have passed our criteria to be the best live casino sites. Keep reading to learn more about what to look for when choosing your next live casino site.

Live Casino Software Providers

To ensure a live casino has a great range of high-quality games as well as excellent graphics, they must be backed by the top live casino software providers. Some big names to look out for when choosing your following casino site are Evolution Gaming, NetEnt and Playtech. All of these providers ensure users receive the best gaming experience with fast loading speeds and a secure experience. Fortunately, all of the best live casino sites featured in this article are powered by the best software providers in the industry.

Live Casino Games

The selection of high-quality games is one of the main features that make a live casino site the best. Sites with a limited library of live casino games to keep players entertained are not featured on this list. Therefore, the top live casinos will feature live dealer casino games, including Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker and Roulette. Having the best software developers behind these live casino games is also essential to ensure fast loading speeds and high-quality graphics. Visit one of the best live casinos featured above to try out the great selection of games.

Safety and Security Online

One of the most important aspects we look out for when choosing the best UK live casino sites is the safety and security of players when partaking in a site. A lack of security will undoubtedly put players off a site as they will not feel secure when playing. When finding a secure site, players should check the licensing. The UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority are top names to consider. A site with valid licensing shows that it has met all requirements to be trustworthy. The best live casino sites will also utilise SSL data encryption technology to ensure users' personal information is safe.

Mobile Compatibility

With an increase in the popularity of mobile gaming seeping into the online casino world, more of the top live casino sites will ensure they are catering for this demand. All sites featured in this article provide fully optimised mobile sites and apps for users to enjoy on the go. The live casino mobile apps can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. Mobile compatibility of a live casino site is an important feature that players look out for as it makes the gaming experience more convenient and versatile, allowing players to play anytime, anywhere.

Live Casino Promotions

Nothing is better than being rewarded whilst playing at your favourite live casino site. Players can be confident that all of the top live casino sites featured in this article offer a vast selection of generous offers for new and existing customers. Some live casino promotions at our recommended sites include welcome bonuses, no deposit bonuses and VIP promotions. Players can expect various prizes from these bonuses, including free spins, bonus funds and cash! Claiming live casino promotions are a great way for players to boost their bankroll at a site.

Payment Options

In order to make a live casino site more accessible for all players, a site must offer a wide variety of secure payment methods. All of the top live casino sites recommended in this article offer users a great selection of safe payment options when depositing or withdrawing at a live casino. Some reliable payment methods to look for include PayPal, Skrill and Neteller. The top live casinos' payment methods offer speedy payouts so users do not have to wait unnecessary times to access their winnings.

Customer Service Options

Regardless of how new or experienced you are in the world of live casinos, all players will face an issue at some point in their gaming time. Therefore, all of the top live casino sites must offer adequate customer support services to solve all user queries quickly and efficiently. All the top-rated live casinos we have recommended to our readers provide excellent customer service. Customer support can be contacted in several ways, including 24/7 live chat, email and telephone. It can help with queries such as payment issues, picking the right game or bonus for you and general site problems.

Live Casino Payouts

The payout quality at a live casino can be the decider in whether or not a player wants to partake in a site. The best live casino sites will offer fast payouts so players can access their winnings quickly. Additionally, the best live casino sites will provide high payouts to give users a chance to win big. The return to player rate should also be above 95% for it to be a good live casino. All the top live casino sites listed above offer excellent casino payouts to make the user experience great.

About the Author

In recent years I have grown my expertise in the online casino industry through extensive research and reviewing hundreds of online casino sites and have been able to translate this passion into a growing career.

I am a published journalist, with my articles featured on websites such as MSN, Yahoo, NewsDirect, BusinessManchester, Wealth of Geeks and the Mirror. These articles range from comprehensive reviews of online casino sites to top 10 lists of best online casinos, slots sites, bingo sites and even poker sites! My interest in the subject didn't stop with the UK, I am also an expert in online gambling in Canada and other countries!

Throughout my career, I have signed up to and personally tested hundreds of casino sites and scrutinised each based on a list of criteria that, in my opinion, are important for the making of a top casino site! I have also conducted hours of consumer research and scoured review sites for real customer reviews. This helps me to create unbiased and truthful content, that is trusted by many readers!

For more information, check out my Linkedin and Twitter profiles.

Live Dealer Casino Games

Players can participate in various live casino dealer games at this article's top live casino sites. With such a large variety, it can be challenging for players to choose the best one. Keep reading for further information on each game type and what it offers.

Live Dealer Blackjack

As one of the most well-known live dealer casino games, Blackjack can be found at all the best live casino sites. The aim of live dealer blackjack is to beat the dealer's hand whilst not going over the total value of 21. The player and the dealer will both get two cards that are face up; one of the dealer's cards will be face down. Using the value of their cards, a player must aim to beat the dealer.

Live Dealer Online Roulette

Roulette is another well-known and classic casino game that has existed for many years. Live dealer online roulette mirrors the real live version except on a digital screen. The rules of roulette are simple to understand, where players must simply bet on a figure that the ball will land on after the wheel has been spun. There are 36 numbers in a roulette wheel, and the game is great for users looking for high payout rates and betting opportunities.

Live Dealer Baccarat

Live dealer baccarat is a game that offers decent payout rates and simplistic gameplay for users looking for some fun. The premise of baccarat is that players must bet on whether the banker or player will win the following hand or draw. The winner will be the one with the hand closest to nine. If the total of the player's or dealer's hand goes over ten, then the single digit will determine who is closest to nine.

Live Dealer Sic Bo

Sic Bo is a type of dice game found at live casinos for players to enjoy and potentially win big. Popular in Asia, Sic Bo has made its way over to UK live casino sites and is enjoyed for the simplicity and speed of each game. In Sic Bo, the players must predict the value of three dice that are rolled. Players can place multiple bets in a game of Sic Bo. Visit one of the top casino sites in this article to try out this brilliant game.

Live Dealer Three Card Poker

Online poker is extremely popular with all casino players, new or existing. There are several variations of online live dealer poker to choose from, one being 3-card poker. The premise of 3-card poker is that players should aim to make the best 3-card poker hand out of their opponents. Unlike other poker variations, players cannot draw or exchange cards; they must simply use what they are originally dealt.

Live Dealer Caribbean Stud Poker

Live dealer Caribbean stud poker is another variation of online poker that is enjoyed by many. The aim of this variation is to beat the hand that the dealer has using your own five-card poker hand. The rules for Caribbean stud poker are simple players must begin by placing an ante bet to start the game. Once the dealer has dealt their cards, users must decide whether they want to place an extra bet.

Live Dealer Casino Hold’em

Hold’em is one of the most popular poker variations out there, meaning all of the top live casino sites featured above will offer it. This is a fast-paced game that gives users the potential to earn some top prizes. The aim of live dealer casino hold’em is to beat the dealer by making the best five-card poker hand out of the combination of community cards and hole cards the players are dealt.

Live or Traditional Casino Games?

With the advancements in online casino technology, many users now have the option between live casino games or traditional online casino games on the best live casino sites. Both offer users a high-quality and exciting gaming experience, it is merely down to player preference in which they prefer to partake in. Read below to find out more about the advantages and limitations of both casino game types.

Firstly, traditional online casino games have been around for much longer than live casino games, and therefore many players may find these more comfortable to play. A traditional casino game can also be viewed as a computer game due to its random generator used to produce numbers and images on the games. This is suited to players who do not wish to interact with players or dealers and like the randomised aspect of traditional casino games. The downside to this type of casino game is that it does not provide a community aspect and can feel less personal. There are many types of traditional casino games, including blackjack, baccarat and poker variations.

On the other hand, live casino games are taking the online gaming world by storm, as they provide an immersive feel to casino sites. Players looking for the same in-person casino experience from the comfort of their own homes should try out a live casino. There are several benefits to this type of casino game, including the interactive aspect where players can chat with real dealers and players can play with cards that are dealt in real-time rather than computer generated. Players can also see every step of the casino game as it happens. Overall, there are benefits to both live and traditional casino games; it is down to the player to decide which they prefer.

Live Dealer Casino Bonuses

All players, new or existing, can look forward to enjoying fabulous live dealer casino bonuses at the best live casinos UK featured in this article. In order to claim casino bonuses, players must ensure they are meeting all requirements. Further detail on each bonus type is provided below.

Welcome Bonus- Primarily for new players at live casino sites, welcome bonuses are extremely popular and are a great way for players to boost their bankrolls. These can be claimed upon signing up to a live casino site, and the casino will match a player's bonus amount up to a certain amount. An example of a welcome bonus is 100% up to £100. Prizes from a welcome bonus range from free spins to bonus funds.

No Deposit Bonus- Another sought-after bonus, the no deposit bonus, can be found at the top live casino sites. As the name suggests, players are not required to make an initial deposit in order to claim the bonus. This means players can be rewarded without parting ways with their own money. Bonus funds and free spins are often rewarded.

Cashback Bonus- This type of bonus allows users to receive a certain percentage of their losses back from the casino site. The percentage you will receive back depends on the site and bonus, so it is important to check this. This can be seen as risk-free, as users can receive funds even if their wager is unsuccessful.

No Wagering Bonus- Wagering requirements are prevalent at most casino sites and refer to the number of times a player must wager their winnings before they can withdraw them. These are often unwanted, so no wagering bonuses are very popular. This means that winnings will come with no wagering requirements meaning users can access and withdraw their winnings instantly.

Live Casino Software Providers

All of the top live casino sites featured above are powered by the best software providers in the casino industry. These providers ensure fast site speeds and high site and game quality. Further information on each provider is detailed below.

Evolution Gaming- One of the industry leaders in the live casino world, Evolution Gaming is an expert on live casinos and provides fast site speed and excellent game variety and quality for users to enjoy. Evolution Gaming has provided some awesome game variations, including Lightning Roulette and XXXtreme Lightning Roulette.

Pragmatic Play- This software provider is widely recognised for their brilliant slot games all with high volatility. Sites powered by Pragmatic Play are of the utmost quality and are a great name to look out for. Some games from this provider include Sweet Bonanza Candyland and Power Up Roulette.

Playtech- Playtech has certainly started from the bottom and built up a fantastic reputation for itself. Experts in the world of slots and casinos, Playtech is an excellent name to look out for when choosing a live casino site. Some brilliant titles that are products of Playtech include Ultimate Blackjack, Baccarat Squeeze and Speed Roulette.

How to Sign Up for a Live Casino

Creating an account with the top live casino sites is extremely straightforward and can be completed within a number of minutes. Players should ensure they are meeting all requirements before signing up. Follow the guide below to get started.

Choose Live Casino

The first step of signing up is to choose one of the best live casinos featured in this article. All sites have been expertly picked by us and have passed our strict criteria. Follow the link to access your chosen site's sign up page.

Sign Up

To begin the sign up process access the registration page by selecting the ‘join now’ button at your chosen live casino site. Next, enter all required information, including full name, address and bank details. All private information is protected by the site. Once you have completed all required steps and entered all required information, press ‘confirm’ to validate your casino account.

Make a Deposit

Once you have successfully created an account with your chosen best live casino site, players can now begin funding their account in order to make deposits. Players should choose a valid and accepted payment method and transfer the funds from their bank account to the live casino site. To make a deposit, players should select the amount they wish to deposit and select ‘enter’.

Choose a Live Game

Once your deposit has been made, players must choose one of the many live casino games to partake in. This is where players can use their initial deposit previously made. Some live games you will find at the top sites include poker, roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Place Bets

Once players have chosen a live casino game to participate in, they must begin placing their bets to potentially earn some top prizes. As players have already deposited, their funds should be available to place a bet instantly. Players can now select the amount they wish to bet and begin playing!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a live casino?

Live casinos offer the same great features and games as that of a traditional online casino site, except all games feature live dealers that are broadcasted for players to see and interact with.

What is the best online live casino?

All of the top live casino sites are featured in this article and players can choose the one most suited to them. Read our reviews of each site at the top of this article.

What is the best live casino game to win?

When choosing a live casino game with the best winning benefits, it depends on the player's preference and the site they are choosing. Look for games with large payouts and fair requirements.

Which online casino is the best in the UK?

Check out all of the best live casinos featured in this article to experience high-quality games and bonuses.

What casino is the best for payout?

All top casinos listed above offer high payout rates as well as good return-to-player rates for users to enjoy. Create an account with one of the sites in this article today.

Are live casinos safe?

Yes, all of the top live casinos are extremely safe and are licensed by reliable authorities to ensure user security. Additionally, sites adopt SSL data encryption technology to protect user data.

Are live casinos fair?

All live casinos in this article and its games are fair. With valid licensing from authorities like the UKGC, there are strict regulations around a site's fairness and validity, so brands would not risk unfair live casinos.

Can I get live casinos on mobile?

Yes, players who prefer to play on the go can visit the fully optimised mobile site or apps from the top live casinos featured in this article. The live casino apps can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices.

Can I play at live casinos for free?

Yes, players can access some live casino games for free, meaning they can potentially earn some prizes without parting ways with their own money. Ensure you check the terms to know what to expect.

Summary

Now that players are clued up on the best live casinos available for UK players, they can begin placing their bets and potentially earn some top prizes. When picking the best live casino sites, we use our strict criteria, including the licensing and security of a site and its range of games and bonuses to recommend the best sites to our readers. With so many types of live casino games to choose from, there is an option for every player. Visit one of our recommended live casino sites and create an account today to relish in all of the amazing features and bonuses available.

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.