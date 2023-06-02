The best online casinos UK offer absolutely everything a player could want, from trustworthy payment methods to comprehensive customer support to an impressive collection of casino games. In this article, we have made finding the best online casino for you an easy task. We have compiled a list based on specific criteria that were made to match players’ requirements.

Best Online Casino UK

Best Online Casino Sites UK

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Mr Q is one of the best online casinos in the UK and is known for having one of the best promotional pages of any casino site out there, and after looking at the site, we can’t argue with this. Customers, both new and existing, can access a range of offers. For starters, new players can receive a top-notch free spins welcome promotions. On top of this, users can also claim refer a friend, jackpot, mobile-specific and roulette promotions. However, these promotions are constantly changing, which is both a good thing and a bad thing, so be sure to sign up and claim these offers before they’re gone.

Pros:

Won many awards for the best slots casino

Bingo options are on offer

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

Limited support compared to other sites

Expert Ranking: 4.6/5

A great thing about LeoVegas Casino that makes it one of the best online casinos is its huge range of table games, including a fantastic live casino platform. The games list consists of Roulette, Blackjack, Game Shows, Baccarat and Poker, which is a huge selection by anyone’s standards! All of these games come from the best software providers out there; Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, and LeoVegas exclusive games are all included here. On top of all of these live casino and table games, bettors at this casino can also enjoy slots, bingo and sports betting markets.

Pros:

Sports betting markets are on offer

Great promotional page

Good customer support options

Cons:

Fewer payment options than on other sites

Expert Ranking: 4.6/5

Grosvenor Casino is known for having the best in-person casinos across the UK, so it is not surprising that it is also a best online casino UK. Not only does Grosvenor Casino offer many games, including slots, jackpot games, table games and plenty of sports betting markets, but it also offers a top-tier live casino section. In this section, bettors can play alongside players in clubs around the UK, such as Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield. So players can experience the thrill of a Grosvenor location in the comfort of their homes.

Pros:

Many promotions which change monthly

Great sports markets and odds

Top-notch membership program

Cons:

Only four payment methods are available

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Mr Vegas Casino is one of the best online casinos for many reasons. Customers can enjoy the site’s huge range of games, including slots and jackpot slots, live casino games, and classic table games! Another great feature of Mr Vegas is its comprehensive sportsbook, where users can bet on a range of markets such as baseball, bowls, darts, football, table tennis, tennis and volleyball and many more here, all with specialised betting odds. Overall, when reviewing this site we found it easy to navigate and the user experience was great!

Pros:

Games from the best software providers

Many customer support options

Great jackpot games

Cons:

Not many bingo games on offer

Expert Ranking: 4.6/5

As you’d imagine, Pokerstars Casino has one of the best online Poker sections of any UK online casino. But don’t be fooled by the name, poker is not all that this amazing site is limited to; at this casino, players can also enjoy slot, live dealer game, instant win game and table game variants. At Pokerstars, bettors can also participate in races! First, players must join a race, then choose and play a game of their choice; next, spin to earn points. With every winning spin, points can be gained, boosting them up the leaderboard; those at the top of the leaderboard win top-notch cash prizes. Our experts rated the race games highly!

Pros:

Many instant win games

Poker and sports markets on offer

Loads of payment options are available

Cons:

Fewer promotions than in other casinos

Expert Ranking: 4.5/5

Duelz Casino has a huge selection of deposit and withdrawal methods available for players to choose from, making it a great online casino for UK players. This list consists of Trustly, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Paysafecard, Rapid Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, Ecopayz and Bank Transfer. All of these methods have no fees attached and deposits are completed instantly. The only exception to instant withdrawals is Visa and Mastercard, which take 2-4 banking days. From our research, we found bettors can withdraw up to £20,000 on Trustly and Bank Transfer and £10,000 from any of the others.

Pros:

Fun site with unique features

Tournaments are available

A vast range of games can be found

Cons:

Limited support methods

Expert Ranking: 4.5/5

This casino offers one of the most user-friendly sites out there; it has a fun ‘British-themed’ site where you can find everything you could possibly need quickly and easily. At the bottom of the home page, users can find a ‘Pick a Theme’ section which compiles all of the themed games in convenient spaces. For example, customers can choose ‘Something Fishy’, which will have all fish theme games, including Fishin Frenzy, or ‘Movies and Shows’, where they can find any game based on films or TV programmes, such as Game of Thrones and Jurrasic Park. This is just one of the many reasons our team ranked All British Casino so highly.

Pros:

Many gaming software providers

Loads of payment options

All popular games are on offer

Cons:

Complicated terms and conditions

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

One thing about Vic Casino that stood out to our team of reviewers, was its range of slot games, including all of the popular names; Starburst, Book of Ra, Immortal Romance and Gonzos Quest, to name a few. As well as this, bettors at Vic Casino can also enjoy a range of jackpot slot games, both fixed and progressive. Users of this online casino can also find Scratchcards, Arcade, Table, Card and Venue Games. Speaking of the Vic Casino Venue, customers can also play alongside those at the in-person casino with the Live Casino section. So if you’re looking for an immersive casino experience from the comfort of your own home.

Pros:

Good welcome promotion

An app is available

Decent payment options

Cons:

Fewer contact methods than other sites

Expert Ranking: 4.5/5

Fans of online casinos each have an individual set of preferences, and if one of yours is a range of jackpot games then Videoslots Casino could be the best online casino site for you. The range of jackpot games include some fixed and progressive, all of which are from the top gaming software providers in the industry, like Microgaming, Blueprint Gaming, Play N Go and Pragmatic. Users can find all of the popular games here; King Kong Cash, Piggy Riches and The Goonies Return are some you can find. Some of these games even have unique and fun bonus features.

Pros:

Top software providers

Good customer support

Many games on offer

Cons:

Few bingo games

Expert Ranking: 4.6/5

Rialto Casino is great for customer support; players can choose from a range of options. When trialling and testing Rialto Casino, we attempted to get in contact with the customer service team via live chat, email and phone number and all the results were positive. The site also has an extensive Frequently Asked Questions section that can be used for additional support and information. Users can also find tools to limit and control their betting, such as time out, deposit betting limits, reality checks, help options and links to gambling support sites such as BeGambleAware, GamCare and GamStop.

Pros:

Top-notch live casino section

Many games are available

Lots of promotions

Cons:

Fewer banking options than on other sites

How We Rank the Best Online Casinos

Deciding whether a casino makes it to our top 10 list of best online casinos is done using a list of criteria. These criteria and why they are so vital for online casino sites to feature can be found below. You can prioritise which of the following criteria is most important to you; this will make your decision easier as some sites cater to them more than others.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

It is essential that an online casino offers a range of promotions to both entice new players and keep existing customers interested and entertained. All of the sites on our list offer new customer promotions, which can only be claimed once, while creating an account. Some common bonuses that players should look out for are deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, free spins, tickets, chips, free bets, referral bonuses, multipliers, reload bonuses, VIP or loyalty programs and cashback bonuses. Each promotion will come with specific terms and conditions and will always only be available to claim once per customer.

Sign Up Process

Another important factor that online casinos should consider for an optimal user experience is a quick and easy signup process; and luckily all of the sites on our list offer exactly that. Players will always be required to create a username and password; they will also always have to enter their name, date of birth, age, gender, address, email, phone number and a form of identification. All of these details will need to be verified by the casino, under a KYC check; once this is done, players will be able to start betting with the login details they created previously.

Site Design and User Experience

Having a unique and exciting site can really set an online casino apart; the best casinos should have an individual theme, bright and stimulating colours and have top quality software and visuals. An example of a site with a great design is Duelz Casino. On top of having a well-designed website, it should also be easy to navigate and use, meaning everything is easy to find, there are guides on how to play and do certain things, and there is an extensive FAQ section.

Game Portfolio

An online casino should have a large game portfolio in order to be one of the best. Some online casino games that you should be able to find are bingo, slots, table games, live and jackpot, among others. These games should all come from the top gaming software providers as these create fair, trustworthy and fun games so players can feel safe and have fun. You should be able to find unique themed games on these sites as well, including ones based on movies and TV shows. All popular games should also be offered, Starburst, Gonzos Quest and Book of Ra, to name a few.

Mobile Compatibility

A top online casino site should offer a mobile-friendly website or a mobile app in order to keep up with player preferences. The mobile betting market has rapidly increased in popularity in recent years, and to keep up with this, brands have adapted sites so they can be used on mobile browsers or have created apps which can be used on iOS and Android devices. Some sites even offer mobile-specific promotions for players who use the app or mobile site and play on the go.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

As we’ve established, having a lot of options is vital to every customer choosing an online casino site. Another feature that should have an array of options is deposit and withdrawal methods. Bettors should be able to use e-wallets, prepaid cards, bank transfers, cryptocurrencies and mobile payment options; some examples of these include PayPal, Visa, Bitcoin, Pay By Phone and Apple Pay. These methods should all be secure and offer fast deposit and withdrawal times. For more information on each site’s deposit and withdrawal times, check out the website itself.

Customer Support Options

Feeling safe and supported at an online UK casino should be of utmost importance to every casino player. The site you choose should have numerous support options, including live chat, email, post and phone number. As well as this, it should also provide a detailed Frequently Asked Questions section for common enquiries. There should be options to time out, set betting limits, self-exclusion and contact gambling support bodies as well for any problems controlling gambling habits.

Loyalty and VIP Programs

Bettors love to be rewarded for being loyal to an online casino. The way these programs work is in levels/tiers; players move up these by betting set amounts on games around the site; as they move up the levels, they are rewarded with a range of online casino bonuses. These bonuses include multipliers, free spins, bets, tickets, chips, cashback and deposit bonuses, among many others. Some programs can be for certain games, such as slots or poker, which means to move up the tiers user must wager on these games. VIPs can even benefit from dedicated account managers!

Licencing and Security

All of the sites on our list have received licencing from the UKGC (UK Gambling Commission) or the MGA (Malta Gaming Authority), which means they are legally allowed to operate in the UK. This Governing body regulates the site to ensure that it offers a fair and safe environment for bettors. On top of this, every site on our list uses SSL Encryption data which protects the data of all users, such as personal information and banking details, so users can feel safe and secure while betting on any of our suggested sites.

Customer Reviews and Feedback

To make sure we are definitely suggesting the best online casino sites to players, we will check customer reviews and feedback, as these are unfiltered and unbiased. We read reviews on how easy the site is to use and sign up for, how quick withdrawals are, how the site runs and how good the promotions are. If the reviews are mainly positive, as some sites are not always going to be for everyone, then we feel comfortable suggesting them to players.

How to Sign Up for an Online Casino

It is quick and easy to sign up for an online casino; we have listed the step below to make the process even easier.

Click the link to your chosen site(s) at the top of this page. This will take you to the home or offer page of the site. Click the ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Create Account’ button at the top of the page. This will take you to a registration page. Create a username and password and enter all required information. This may include a promo code, so keep an eye out for it. Once all details have been verified, log in to your account with the details you created earlier and start betting with your bonus, whatever it may be.

Casino Bonuses and Promos

There are many types of promotions available at online casinos; we have covered some of these and what they involve below.

Welcome Bonuses

These are used to entice new customers into signing up for and betting with an online casino. They can consist of a range of promotions; free spins, free chips, no deposit bonuses, match deposit bonuses, cashback bonuses and free tickets can all be found; some of these are discussed below. These can either be claimed by just signing up or by signing up and depositing.

No Deposit Casino Bonuses

An online casino no deposit bonus is exactly what you’d imagine; it's a online casino bonus that can be claimed without the need to make a deposit. These will more often than not be welcome bonuses. They can be claimed one of two ways; either by simply creating an account with them or by creating an account and registering a valid debit card. Once all this information is verified, the bonus will become available in the player's account.

Deposit Casino Bonuses

Also known as a match deposit bonus, these are when a casino matches a player's deposit a certain amount of times. For example, if you chose a deposit offer with a 200% match up when you deposit £10, this will be matched twice (x 200%), meaning you will have £30 to play with – your initial £10 plus the additional £20. Additionally, this is usually capped at a certain value, so it is common to see bonuses advertised as “100% match bonus up to £100” for example.

Free Spins

These are the most common type of promotions; this is likely because there are so many slot games out there. These can be either used on spin-the-wheel promotions where players have a chance to win numerous prizes such as multiplier and slot free spins, or they can be used as slot free spins. Players do not have to wager to use the free spins, which have a set value. Some online casino free spins offers are specific to games, such as Starburst free spins.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are a common bonuses across the best online casinos. These are when a player deposits a certain amount of money over time, usually per month, and receives a set amount in credit from the online casino to use around the site. They can either be from general deposits or from deposits made using a certain payment method.

Mobile Bonuses

A mobile bonus is rewarded to any player who uses the mobile site or app of a casino, much like welcome promotions; these can include a range of online casino bonuses such as free spins, free chips, free bets, free tickets, cashback, multipliers and more. These are typically very generous, so be on the lookout.

Loyalty/VIP Bonuses

This is when bettors at a casino are rewarded for continuing to bet at the site. These are collected over time by making deposits and moving up the program levels. Players can win many bonuses, such as multipliers and free spins. The best programs allow the deposit requirements to be met on all games around the site.

Referral Bonuses

A referral bonus is when a player shares a unique referral link or code with another person, and that person then creates an account with the casino. In these bonuses, either one or both players are rewarded; these can be numerous bonuses. The more people you refer, the more bonuses you will receive.

Best Casino Deposit and Withdrawal Options

As we mentioned before, players want a variety of options when it comes to their casino experience, and payment methods are one thing, in particular, they expect options on. Whether you are depositing or withdrawing big or small amounts of money, you should be able to use the best methods out there. Some might only be valid to use for one or the other, but we have listed the types of payment methods below.

Debit Cards:

This includes payment methods such as Visa Debit, Mastercard, Maestro, Visa Electron and Switch; it has become one of the most used deposit and withdrawal methods. This is partly due to the fact that they usually don’t have any fees attached to them. If they do, this might be down to the UK online casino. Although deposits are instant, withdrawals can be much slower.

E-wallets:

This payment method is another one of the most popular; it covers methods like PayPal, Neteller and Skrill. These are favoured as you do not actually have to enter your banking details. You just enter the details of your prepaid card, which is attached to your bank account. They are also preferred because withdrawals are much quicker than other methods.

Prepaid Cards:

These work by topping up funds at physical retailers and then using them on the casino securely, making them ideal for bankroll management. The most well-known prepaid card is Paysafecard, so if this interests you, why not check out this method today?

Pay-By-Phone:

This is one of the most convenient payment methods for players who prefer to use a mobile casino online or an app. Some examples include Apple Pay and Google Pay. These are great as you attach them to your phone's wallet and they can be quickly and easily accessed with just a few clicks.

Cryptocurrency:

A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is designed as a way of exchanging money online; you purchase the currency online, and it can then be used as a form of payment as it can be exchanged for real money by the casino. Some popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

UK Casino Laws and Licensing

Laws on gambling in the United Kingdom state that operating an online casino, and therefore playing at one, is fully legal so long as they have appropriate licencing from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and or the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). These licencing bodies ensure that the casinos adhere to the player and safety standards set by law. No casino on our list lacks a full licence. Both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission protect players by ensuring the fairness of gameplay, personal data protection, responsible gambling and crime prevention and complaints and license enforcement. Each site applying for a licence from either licensing authority has to undergo a rigorous testing and checking process from them to ensure that the site is safe and fair for players. These checks also take place continuously, even after the license has been given.

On top of this, there are plans for the gambling laws to be reformed to protect vulnerable users during the smartphone era, which includes a statutory gambling operator levy, a new online stake limit, player protection checks, new powers for the Gambling Commission, restrictions on bonus offers, horseracing levy and other measures; such as removing loopholes, reviewing fees and reviewing game design rules.

Live Casinos

Another feature that makes an online casino the best is to have live casino online; live casino games are games that can be played against other players and a real-life dealer from the comfort of your own home. It follows a live stream structure and means that players can feel like their betting at an in-person casino from wherever they may be. It is great for a casino to have this as it makes a bettor's experience more interactive.

Casino Software Providers

There is a vast range of casino software providers out there, all with hundreds or even thousands of online casino games under their belts; here, we have listed some of the top providers and what makes them so good.

Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play has taken the gambling industry by storm; they have won a huge range of awards for being the best gaming software provider of specific years. They have created titles from slots to live casino games. The games it offers are available on mobile, desktop, in 33 languages and in all currencies. Some popular slots are Gates of Olympus and John Hunter & the Tomb Of The Scarab Queen.

Netent

This Swedish company has established itself as a pioneer in game creation, which has contributed to the massive success of many of its slot games, including Starburst and Gonzo's Quest. Due to its excellent quality, distinctive features, and, of course, popularity, Starburst has actually grown to be a slot game that is regularly chosen for slot promotions.

IGT

Due to the wide selection of unique themed games it offers, this software supplier is well-liked; some of its popular titles include Ghostbusters, Cleopatra, Family Guy, Wheel Of Fortune, and Baywatch. Both physical and online casinos offer IGT slots; all of its games are updated frequently to reflect changes in software and player preferences.

Play’N GO

Rich Wilde, Rally 4 Riches, and Troll Hunters 2 are just a few of the high RTP slots that Play'N Go offers. The most significant feature of games from this Scandinavian developer is that each of their titles has a distinct and captivating plot that players can follow while playing while also unlocking entertaining bonus rounds.

Microgaming

This software provider has been setting the quality standard for innovation and entertainment for over 20 years. They have won multiple awards and have all of the appropriate licensing that is required to operate its games. Famous slot titles include Game Of Thrones, Lara Croft Temples and Tombs and Mega Moolah.

Things to Look Out For at the Best Online Casinos

Players should always look out for the following thing when they sign up for an online casino or claim a casino promotion.

Terms and Conditions

You have probably heard it before, but it is vital that you always read the terms and conditions of every promotion before you claim it, as you do not want any nasty surprises. Two things you should look out for are explained below. However, you should also be aware of the fact every offer can only be claimed once per person, household, shared computer and payment method.

Restrictions

There are many restrictions that players should keep in mind. First are age limits, you must be aged 18 years or older to gamble in the UK. Next are time limits, every offer will have an expiry date, but on top of this, bonuses must be used or claimed within set periods of time. Players should also look out for geo-restrictions; some sites or offers will not be available in certain countries or regions. Other restrictions to note are game and payment restrictions; these will mean that bonuses can only be used on a specific game (e.g. Starburst) or can only be claimed using set payment methods.

Wagering Requirements

Most online casino bonuses will come with wagering requirements attached unless specifically stated otherwise; what this means is that players have to wager their bonus winnings a set amount of times before they can be withdrawn. An example would be if you won £10, but they had 10x wagering requirements attached, you would have to wager £100 before you could withdraw.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best online casino?

The best online casino is up to you, as it will depend on your priorities; however, all of the sites on our list are great options, so try checking them out today.

What is the best payout online casino?

All the sites on our list are the best for payouts; this is because they offer top-notch payout games and provide the best payment options available at the moment.

Is it legal to play at online casinos in the UK?

Yes, as long as the online casino you are playing at has been licenced by the UKGC or the MGA, it is fully legal to play at them.

Is it safe to play at online casinos in the UK?

Yes, all of the sites on our list have the appropriate gambling licencing, offer safe and secure payment methods, fair games and use SSL encryption data to protect all personal information.

Can I win real money at online casinos?

Of course, so long as you are betting with real money, you can win real money at any online casino across the world.

Can I get online casinos on mobile?

Absolutely, if the casino you are playing at offers a site that is compatible with mobile browsers or has a personalised app for iOS and or Android, then you are able to play at enjoy gambling via your mobile.

Summary

Overall, the sites on our list are definitely the best online casinos to play at in the UK; they meet all of the specified criteria, offer a range of games from top software providers, have the best payment methods available, have a live casino online, are fully licensed and ensure customer safety and security.

