Players looking for an online casino experience purely consisting of fun, low risk and the potential to earn some top prizes should look no further. Social casinos are the way to go and are excellent for users not looking to partake in real money play. How does social gambling work, you may ask? In simple terms, social casinos are an excellent way to enjoy free games without risking your own money and still being in with a chance to win some top prizes.

There are further reasons why social casinos are so popular in the US, including being able to play against your friends, and it is an excellent way to practise online casinos without risking money. We have recommended the US best social casinos within this article for users to choose from. Keep reading to learn more about each site and how to choose your next site.







The Best Social Casinos in the US

Best Social Casinos 2023

Chumba Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

Launched back in 2017, Chumba Casino is one of the top social casinos in the US for players to enjoy. Boasting a fantastic range of games and a multi-channel gaming experience, it is no doubt that Chumba Casino is enjoyed by many. Our team of experts particularly favoured the excellent customer support service at the site, with contact options including email where users can receive high-quality feedback. Additionally, users at this casino can look forward to potentially earning some top rewards through Chumba's generous customer bonuses.

Pros:

Huge game library

Users can play on both desktops and mobile devices

Can be accessed in over 49 states

Large progressive jackpots

Cons:

Live chat customer support is not available

WOWVegas

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

WOWVegas is a fantastic online social casino that provides players with an exciting casino experience full of excellent customer features. There is a game title for everyone at the WOWVegas site, with over 350 slot games from the top providers, including Betsoft Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Additionally, our experts have highly rated this social casino site for its security and player trust, with valid licensing from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, players can rest assured that they will have a secure gambling experience.

Pros:

Great selection of over 330 slot games

Can access the site via your mobile device

Excellent customer promotions

24/7 customer support is available

Cons:

No social casino mobile app

Lack of live casino games

LuckyLand Slots

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Despite being a part of the live social casino scene for a few years, LuckyLand Casino has become a fan favourite amongst many casino users. LuckyLand is an excellent option for users not looking to play real money games but still enjoy a fun online casino experience. As well as the several generous customer bonuses available at the site, our experts particularly favoured the high-quality range of purchase methods. With popular options, including Visa, Skrill, and Paysafecard are available to players. All methods come with instant transaction speeds.

Pros:

Great selection of high-quality slots to choose from

Adequate customer support service

Can be accessed by all US states except Washington and Idaho

Generous customer bonuses

Cons:

Lack of table games

Global Poker

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

As one of the only online social casinos that allows US players to play online poker games legally, Global Poker is a well-established site with many loyal players. Global Poker provides new and existing users with a fun and safe social gaming experience. With valid licensing from the Malta Gaming Authority, Global Poker can be trusted by users to provide a secure gaming experience. Our team of experts favoured the Global Poker site for its ease of use, making it accessible to all players and the helpful customer support service.

Pros:

Valid and reliable Malta licensing

Operates in 49 states

Good range of poker tournaments

Prizes can be redeemed with no added cost

Cons:

No mobile app

Fliff

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Users looking for a top-rated sportsbook where they can enjoy a sweepstake gaming experience full of excellent customer features have come to the right place. Fliff operates in a large percentage of the US, making it easily accessible. Additionally, users will no doubt find their favourite sports market, as Fliff offers a range of popular sports, including basketball, hockey and soccer. Players who prefer to play on the go are in luck as Fliff provides a fully optimized mobile app for download on iOS and Android devices.

Pros:

Available in the majority of US states

Fantastic mobile app

Helpful customer support service

Excellent customer bonuses

Cons:

Can take time to build up XP at the site

Social Casinos Explained

Many casino users may have yet to encounter a social casino in their gaming careers, so we are here to provide an understanding for our readers. A social casino does not offer real-money gaming; its main priority is providing users with a fun and risk-free gaming experience. Users can still claim top prizes even though they are not required to play with real money. As users are not required to make any deposits to play at the best social casinos listed above, the sites will often use ‘coins’ as their currency, allowing users to play and claim prizes at their chosen casino.

There are various benefits to playing at a social casino versus a regulated online casino. These advantages include no risk of losing money at a social casino, and it is an excellent way for casino users to practise their skills before playing with real money.

Criteria for Finding the Best Sweepstake Casino

We will take this opportunity to explain that sweepstake casinos and social casinos are generally considered to be the same, only with minor differences. When it comes to searching for the best sweepstake casino, our experts use strict criteria to ensure they are recommending readers the top sites. With so many social casinos, choosing your following site can be difficult. Keep reading to find out what to look for when choosing your next sweepstake casino.

Game Portfolios

One of the main qualities we look out for when selecting the best social casinos is a large variety of games for players. Having an adequate game variety ensures there is something for every user; hence we only recommend online casinos that offer this. Additionally, the game variety at social casinos should rival that of a regular casino. Some titles on offer include slots, poker, Baccarat, live casino and more! All games at the top social casinos will be provided by the top software developers to ensure high-quality gaming.

Range of Available Promotions

Undoubtedly, the first feature users look out for when entering a casino site is the bonuses on offer. Nothing is better than being rewarded top prizes while playing at your favourite sites. Fortunately, all of the fantastic sweepstake casinos we have recommended above offer its players many rewarding bonuses for both new and existing customers. Social online casinos must offer the same calibre of bonuses, if not better than a regular online casino site. Some standard casino bonuses found at the best social casinos include welcome offers, no deposit bonuses and VIP promotions.

Software Developers

When our team of experts are selecting the best social casino sites to recommend to our users, a site must be powered by leading software developers. This will ensure users receive the best and highest quality gaming experience. Some top providers to look out for include Microgaming, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. All social casino sites recommended above provide high-quality games, excellent graphics and simple navigation. Leading software will overall improve user experience.

Customer Care & Support

Whilst the user experience at a site is extremely important and a main quality our experts look out for when choosing the best social casinos, ensuring a site supports customers should they come across any issues is crucial. Each social sweepstake casino featured above provides fantastic, multi-channel customer support services for users to confide in. Some queries customer support can aid with include payment issues, helping you choose the right bonus or game, and any site problems. The various ways to contact this support are 24/7 live chat, email and telephone.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

While social casino payments do not operate like a regular casino does, it is still important that social casinos offer reliable and secure payment methods to suit all users. Fortunately, all sweepstake casinos recommended above provide users with an excellent range of high-quality payment options. These include debit cards, e-wallets and bank transfers. Payments are not made as frequently as in a regular casino because US social casinos often use virtual currency. Payment methods can still be used to buy packages and top up a player's balance.

Licensing, Reputation & Security

One of the most critical aspects of finding your next best sweepstake casino is ensuring the site provides adequate safety and security measures. Additionally, a site's reputation must be high for players to put their trust in a site. All of the sites listed above recommended by our experts hold valid licensing from the top commissions in the casino industry, as well as adopting SSL data encryption technology to guarantee the security of user data. Additionally, the reputation of the top social casino sites is high and are rated highly by previous users.

Coin Purchasing

A quality of the best social casino sites that our experts ensure they check is the ease of purchasing coins. Additionally, it is important to make sure that a social online casino offers a good variety of promo packages. Players will favour sites with a simple coin purchasing process as it saves time and makes the gaming experience more straightforward. Coins are the currency used at social casinos to access casino games and redeem prizes. When purchasing coins, it is important that players are offered reliable and safe payment methods to do so. Top payment options to look out for include Visa, PayPal and Skrill.

Prize Redemption

Similar to the quality above, when choosing your next social casino site, players should inform themselves about how easy it is to redeem casino prizes. Casino prizes are redeemed using purchased social casino coins, and the simplicity of this process can often decide whether a player chooses a social casino or not. Fortunately, all the top sweepstake casinos recommended above make redeeming prizes extremely simple, and players can claim their hard-earned prizes in no time.

What are the Benefits to Playing at Social Casinos

Available in Over 45 States

There are several advantages to partaking in the best social casinos, the fun gaming experience and excellent rewards. Firstly, since social casinos are not legally considered as forms of gambling, social gambling is available in almost all US states, even those where gambling has not yet been legalized. This means players can still enjoy the thrill of an online casino while not risking their funds. Players at social casinos can also practise their casino skills before playing at a regular online casino.

Legal for Over 18s

While the legal gambling age in the US is 21 or over for regular online casino sites, social casinos offer a fantastic gambling experience for players 18 or over. This appeals to players as they can experience the thrill of an online casino earlier than expected. This means social casinos are more accessible to younger players seeking a risk-free gambling experience. While this is a benefit to using social casinos, younger players should ensure they keep gambling fun. The best social online casino sites have safe gambling resources available to players.

Exciting & Entertaining Games

When playing at the best social casino sites, players can look forward to a plethora of exciting casino games to choose from. Having a large range of game variety is certainly a quality that players look for as it ensures there is a game for everyone. Some game varieties players can expect to find at the best social casino sites include table games, live casinos, slots and much more! All games are developed by the top software providers in the industry, so users can expect a high-quality gaming experience.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Another brilliant benefit of playing at top social casinos is the excellent range of customer bonuses and promotions. Nothing is better than being rewarded while playing at your favourite online casino. The amazing sites listed above provide generous bonuses for new and existing customers. Some of these promotions include free coins, leaderboards and VIP promotions. These bonuses may differ slightly compared to real money casinos, which players should bear in mind. Users can win some top prizes from social casino bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility

With an increase in the popularity of mobile gaming, many of the top social casinos will be catering to this demand. Fortunately, all the casinos recommended by our experts in this article are mobile-compatible. Therefore, users who prefer to play on the go can visit the online social casinos mobile site or dedicated social casino app available to download on both iOS and Android devices. A benefit to sweepstake casino mobile platforms is that they offer all the same excellent features as customers would find at the desktop versions.

Sweepstake Casinos vs Social Casinos

Users may come across the terms ‘social’ and ‘sweepstake’ casinos in the same setting, and distinguishing the two can be tricky. Overall, the two casino types are generically the same and can be used to label each other. The only slight difference between a social and a social sweepstake casino is the coins used as the player's currency. At a social casino, users will use gold coins; in sweepstake casinos, sweep coins are the currency. Gold coins do not redeem users any prizes and are simply for fun and to practise casino skills. On the other hand, when playing with sweep coins, players can redeem these coins for real money prizes, also known as sweepstake prizes, while keeping the casino experience fun.

Online Casinos vs Social Casinos

When it comes to playing at a social casino versus an online casino, players must know the key differences to find the right site. Unlike online casinos, the main difference is that social casinos are purely about having fun and are not playing with real money. Additionally, players cannot redeem prizes unless playing at a sweepstake casino, meaning they are not risking any of their own money and can use the site to practise their casino skills.

At an online casino, players play with real money while potentially earning real money prizes. There is, however, a large risk of losing money at online casinos. Rather than real money, social casinos use virtual money, also referred to as gold coins or sweep coins. Another factor that comes with social casinos is that users can play and enjoy a fun gambling experience at social casinos in states where regular online casinos are not legal.

Social Casinos and Legality

Players can legally enjoy social casinos in the US and enjoy a fun gambling experience through their desktop or mobile devices. While various regular online casinos are yet to be legalized in certain US states, players can utilize social casinos that operate in almost all states. The reason for the legality of social casinos is the nature of gambling that is involved at a social casino. Since players are not gambling real money and instead use virtual coins, social casinos are often not considered gambling sites. While social gambling is still illegal in some states, including Washington and Idaho, users aged 18 and over can enjoy all the excellent features of the best social casinos listed above.

What are Gold Coins and Sweep Coins?

Due to the top social casinos not using real money, the sites use coins as the currency. The two types of social casino coins players will encounter are gold and sweep coins. It is important to identify the difference between the two. Firstly, gold coins are used at social casinos to access casino-style games without spending real money. Additionally, players are not required to purchase gold coins as the casino often gives them out. On the other hand, sweep coins are either bought at social casino sites or won. Unlike gold coins, players can redeem real prizes such as cash and gift vouchers using sweepstake coins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you win real money at social casinos?

Players can not technically play for real money at a social casino, however, players can earn real money through prizes redeemed using sweepstake coins. These coins can be purchased or won at a social casino.

What are social casinos?

In social casinos, players can play at an online casino purely for fun, and real money cannot be used to play at a social casino site. Players use virtual credits known as coins to play casino-style games and redeem prizes. The premise of the site is to partake in social games for free.

Are social casinos legitimate?

Social casinos are legit. While social casinos do not hold the same licenses that regular online casinos hold, they are still in line with US lottery laws, so they are legal and legit.

What is a sweepstake coin?

Sweepstake coins are a type of virtual currency used at social casino sites. The other type of coin found at social casinos is gold coins. Unlike gold coins, sweep coins are purchased or won, allowing players to redeem real prizes using them.

What are sweepstake casinos?

This is another name to refer to a social casino and is where players can enjoy casino-style games for free. Players can also access sweepstake coins at sweepstake casinos.

Are social casinos legal in the US?

Yes, social casinos are legal in almost all US states, so players can enjoy a fun gambling experience even if online casinos are not legal in their state. Social casinos operate under US lottery laws and can be played if you are 18 or over.

Summary

Users looking for a fun casino experience with low risk and the chance to win some fantastic prizes should check out the best social casinos. Social casinos do not offer real money play, and therefore it is all about fun and players practising their casino skills. Social casinos use their currencies, which are gold coins and sweepstake coins. These allow players to access casino-style games and redeem prizes. Our group of experts has found the best social casinos and recommended them in this article. The best social casino out there currently is Chumba Casino. This is down to the customer features on offer and the awesome bonuses on offer. Create an account with the best social casinos today to get started!

