Are you a fan of online sports betting and of sites that reward their players for signing up? You’ve come to the right place because, in this article, we will discuss the BetRivers Ohio welcome offer promotion! This promotion sees BetRivers offer all new customers who sign-up for the first time the chance to claim a 2nd chance bet of up to $100 when they use the code “CANPLAY”. The BetRivers promo code is one of the best Ohio sportsbook promos currently available. To learn more about BetRivers and what their fantastic site offers to players in Ohio, read on!







BetRivers Ohio Sportsbook Promo Code: Second Chance Bet Up To $100

BetRivers Ohio is offering all new customers who sign up for the first time a generous welcome offer of a 2nd chance bet up to $100! This offer is a fantastic way for players to start their betting journey with one of the USA’s most trusted betting sites. Players must use the promo code “CANPLAY” to qualify for this promotion. Once this has been applied, you can place a qualifying bet on any sport you like! If your bet loses, you will receive 100% of it back, up to the value of $100. This adds an extra layer of insurance for the player, knowing it is a win-win situation for them. On the one hand, they win; on the other hand, they get their stake back!

Claiming the BetRivers Ohio Promo Code

Download the BetRivers Ohio app and sign up. Make your first deposit of $10-$100 after applying the promo code “CANPLAY” Make your first bet.

Following this process will ensure you apply for this fantastic welcome bonus correctly and be able to take full advantage of its benefits!

BetRivers Ohio Features

In this section, we will rate each of the features below out of 5 based on our experience testing this site. Read on to learn more about the BetRivers Ohio website's different features.

Promotions & Bonuses: 5/5

We first assessed the quality of promotions and bonuses on offer on the site and asked, are they worth taking? The answer was a definitive yes! The promotions and bonuses are of exceptionally high quality, and they are definitely worth checking out! Just one example of a promotion on offer, other than the generous welcome offer, is a promotion that sees BetRivers Ohio offer its customers MLB parlay insurance. This means that if a player places a 4+ leg parlay and one lets them down, they will receive a bonus! This is just one example of the excellent promotions on offer on the BetRivers site.

Range of Markets: 5/5

The range of markets on offer to customers of BetRivers Ohio is also of exceptional quality. This refers to the number of sports the site has for players to place bets on. Whether your favorite sport is Baseball, NBA, NFL, or even table tennis, you should check out the BetRivers Ohio site!

Payment Methods: 5/5

Having ample payment methods for depositing and withdrawing money on a betting site is crucial to creating a positive betting experience. BetRivers Ohio has several popular payment methods, which is bound to make customers of the site very happy! These include PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Debit Cards.

Mobile App: 4/5

Having a high-quality mobile app is crucial to creating an easier experience for betting fans and customers. BetRivers Ohio certainly has one of the best mobile-compatible apps in the US. our general thoughts on the app were positive when testing it. We found that it was user-friendly and exceptionally easy to navigate, as well as being aesthetically pleasing.

Live Betting: 5/5

Live in-play betting is a must-have in today's market, and BetRivers Ohio has this in abundance. In-play betting has grown exponentially in the last few years in Europe and has now become a staple piece in all online bookmaking sites.

How to Download the BetRivers Ohio App

In this section, we will discuss how to download the BetRivers Ohio app. Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn more.

Open the App Store (for Apple Users) or the Google Play Store (for Android Users) and search BetRivers in the search bar. Press “Install” Sign up by filling in your personal details like your name, date of birth, address, etc. Create a username and password combination that you will remember. Sign in and enjoy!

Popular Bet Types at BetRivers Ohio Sportsbook

In this section, we will discuss the different types of bets available to customers on the BetRover Ohio site and app.

Moneyline

A moneyline bet is the most simple form of betting. It is simply when you bet on a team or individual to win a race or game. An example of this is if the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Green Bay Packers, and the Steelers are +120, and the Packers are -120. If you bet on the Steelers to win, you win $120. However, if the Packers win, your bet loses.

Spread Betting

Spread betting, or betting against the spread, is essentially when a bookmaker sets a spread in the hopes of getting equal actions on both sides. For example, The Colts are a -3 point favorite against the Texans. The -3 is the spread, and this means the Colts would have to win by at least 3 points in order for players to be paid out as winners.

Totals (Over/Under)

An over/under bet is when a player bets on whether an event will occur more times or fewer times than the quoted amount. For example, players can bet on whether they believe LeBron James will score more or less than 30 points in a game or whether a team will score more or less a certain amount of touchdowns in a single game. If the player gets this right, they will be paid out as winners.

Parlay

A parlay is when customers are able to select multiple wagers (two or more) and place them under one bet. This enhances the odds and increases the potential winnings that the player can receive. However, each wager must come in in order for the player to be paid out as a winner; therefore, if a player makes a parlay of 4 wagers and 3 come in, but one lets them down, they lose the entire bet.

Props

This is when players wager something that does not have anything to do with the outcome of the game, such as the first person to score a basket in an NBA game or even the length of the national anthem at the super bowl!

Futures

This is rather self-explanatory in that a futures bet is when a player places a wager or a bet on an event that will finish in the future. For example, who will win the World Series or who will win the NBA Championship.

FAQs

What is the BetRivers Ohio promo code?

The promo code required to be eligible for their generous welcome offer is “CANPLAY”

Use this code when signing up to be eligible for their welcome bonus.

Is BetRivers legal in Ohio?

Yes! BetRivers is completely legal in Ohio and is regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Can I bet on college sports at BetRivers Ohio?

You are able to bet on both professional and college-level sports on the BetRivers Ohio site and app. These include football, basketball, and many more.

Does BetRivers Ohio pay real money?

Customers are able to wager and win real money on the BetRivers Ohio site and app.

Is there a BetRivers Ohio app?

Yes! Read above to learn how to download the betrivers Ohio mobile app. BetRivers Ohio has a great mobile-compatible app available to download on iOS and Android.