Ignition Guards Are Kia’s Latest Theft Deterrent

After years of dealing with the numerous ramifications of “Kia Boys” thefts, the South Korean automaker is still trying to offer customers solutions to this issue. The latest fix is installing ignition cylinder guards in vulnerable cars for free. It’s the solution Kia recommends for owners whose vehicles do not have immobilizers and who cannot install the security software update the automaker issued in 2023.

Kia's Latest Attempt to Tackle Their “Kia Boys” Issue

Motor1 has described the free ignition cylinder guard Kia offers customers as “a bank vault for the ignition cylinder.” The goal is for the guard to stop potential “Kia Boys” thefts by protecting the ignition cylinder in the steering column from being “hacked,” like in the viral “Kia Boys” social media posts that have been popular on platforms like TikTok since 2021.

Greg Silvestri, Kia America’s VP of service operations, made a statement last month about his company’s latest theft deterrent. “Vehicle security is a top priority for Kia, and we continue to take action to support our customers by helping to protect their vehicles from thefts, which have been encouraged by content spread across social media,” Silvestri said. “Reinforcing the ignition cylinder body is the latest step to help guard against these methods of theft, and we strongly encourage owners of vehicles that don’t have engine immobilizers and are not able to receive our security software upgrade to have this free security measure installed.”

According to a report from Car and Driver, Kia installed the security software upgrade in over 900,000 vehicles last year. One of the automaker’s previous “Kia Boys” theft deterrents was giving customers free steering wheel locks, which they began doing last year. However, upon announcing this solution, a YouTuber posted a video demonstrating how easy it is to pick those steering wheel locks. Kia has since distributed over 325,000 locks, which it says it will continue to do for as long as they are needed.

The previous chapter in the “Kia Boys” saga saw a U.S. District Judge reject the South Korean automaker’s attempt to have a billion-dollar lawsuit against them dismissed from court. U.S. District Judge James Selna of Santa Ana, California, found Kia and Hyundai to be at fault for failing to install immobilizers, which would have kept their vehicles from starting unless a specific key was present (which is why they could be “hacked” with a USB-A plugin.) It’s a decision that puts the South Korean automaker on the hook for $1 billion that hundreds of insurers claim they owe drivers who have been the victim of “Kia Boys” thefts.

Over 14 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured from 2011 to 2021 did not have immobilizers that would have easily prevented these thefts from happening.

Kia owners who believe their car is eligible for a free ignition cylinder guard can go to the automaker’s website and enter their vehicle’s VIN for verification.