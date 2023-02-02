Racism Alleged as House Republicans Remove Ilhan Omar From Committee Obligations

It's been a busy day on Capitol Hill, despite Congress not passing a single piece of legislature.

House Republicans unanimously voted to strip Ilhan Omar of her obligations to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, much to the dismay of House Democrats. Republicans have primarily cited alleged anti-Semitic comments Omar made in the past as the reason for her swift ejection.

Omar's Democratic colleagues were quick to protest her removal. Impassioned speeches given by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib only served to further divide the House, and cause both sides to dig their heels in even further. Interestingly enough, it seems that both Republicans and Democrats are accusing the other side of racism.

Upon hearing of this news, Twitter users rushed to the social media platform where political pundits and ordinary citizens collided in an epic discourse over the surprising turn of events that transpired on the House floor.

Republicans Are United in Supporting Omar's Removal

This Twitter user goes for the jugular in a direct verbal attack, calling the three-term Representative an “anti-American piece of trash.”

Ilhan Omar is an anti-American piece of trash, good riddance. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 2, 2023

Plenty of reactions around Twitter are clearly visceral and emotional, like this user who proudly boasts she “gets a warm glow” when watching one of Omar's colleagues passionately defend the Congresswoman after she was removed from her committee:

I get a warm glow watching Rashida Tlaib break down in tears over Ilhan Omar being removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) February 2, 2023

This particular Twitter user points out the hypocrisy of the Democratic party, accusing them of “doing the same thing” to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar in the past:

Sooo… Democrats are crying that Republicans are doing the exact same thing to Ilhan Omar that they did to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar… got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 2, 2023

Twitter user ACTBrigitte puts it plainly, professing that Omar “got exactly what she deserved.”

Ilhan Omar got exactly what she deserved. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 2, 2023

Cries of Racism Emerge Throughout the Democratic Party

This user points out an interesting point in proving his “GOP is what white nationalism looks like” argument. Today, the entire House GOP was united in stripping Omar of her committee obligations yet struggled to come to a consensus when choosing their speaker earlier this month:

Kevin McCarthy could not unite Republicans to support him for speaker until 15 ballots. But today when it came to stripping Rep ilhan Omar -a Black, Muslim, immigrant woman-of her committees the GOP easily united. Todays GOP is what white nationalism looks like. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 2, 2023

Accusations of outright racism have been lobbed towards the GOP as a result of Omar's committee dismissal. Twitter user ksorbs believes that racism is “the only reason” the Congresswoman was removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee:

Ilhan Omar has been removed from the foreign affairs committee. Not because she’s incompetent, but clearly because she’s a woman of color. That’s the only reason. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 2, 2023

Twitter user Victorshi2020 has condemned the House's decision, labeling Omar's removal as something “absolutely shameful.”

BREAKING: Republicans just voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Nothing but political vengeance & Republicans still won’t do anything about their own members who openly promote political violence. Absolutely shameful. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 2, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.