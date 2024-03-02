Illinois Judge Removes Trump From Ballot, Cites ‘Insurrection Ban’

If there was ever a doubt that Donald Trump is a polarizing political figure, those doubts no longer exist. As the 2024 election draws closer, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley remain head-to-head in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

That doesn't mean that every state is welcoming the former President. Most recently, Illinois booted Trump from the primary ballot, citing an “Insurrection ban.”

Fourteenth Amendment

The Washington Post reports that Illinois' Cook County Circuit Court Judge Tracie R. Porter initially granted the request to keep Trump from appearing on the March primary ballot.

Under the Constitution, particularly the Fourteenth Amendment, insurrectionists are banned from holding office. That being so, a group of electors from the Centennial State have cited the amendment in their bid to keep Trump's name off the primary ballot.

January 6th Fallout

With Super Tuesday right around the corner on March 12th, more and more state delegates are up for grabs as Trump and Haley continue to fight for that magic number that will see them become the next Republican nominee for President. As such, the fallout from the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol continues to weigh heavily on each state's ballot measures where Trump's running for office is concerned.

Specifically, Colorado, Maine, and Illinois cite Section 3 of the amendment that bars anyone “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Stay of Ruling

When Judge Porter decided to stay her ruling in the case until after the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Trump's team put in a request, saying, “Staying the judgment until the Illinois appellate courts finally decide this case would reduce the great risk of voter confusion and logistical difficulties for election officials.”

Judge Porter immediately stayed her ruling to allow Trump time to appeal. She's also waiting, like Maine and Colorado, to learn the results of the U.S. Supreme Court Case, Anderson v. Griswold, 2023.

Immediate Appeal

As Trump isn't one for taking decisions lying down, his team put out a statement immediately following Illinois' decision to keep him off the ballot on March 19th when the state holds its election. Campaign Spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal.”

Election Consequences

With the election season heating up, state primaries are becoming increasingly important, especially in the GOP, where Nikki Haley is still running against Donald Trump. If Trump can't appear on the ballots in these battleground states where the delegate counts are higher, his campaign would have to rely on write-in votes.

However, there is a caveat here for Haley as Michigan holds a two-part voting system. With Trump's win on February 27th, he gained an additional 16 delegates. On Saturday, March 2nd, the final vote for the remaining 39 delegates will occur.

If they go to Trump, he'll increase his lead considerably over Haley and solidify his stance as the choice of Republicans nationwide to battle President Biden come November 5th, 2024, when the general election to choose the 47th President of the United States will take place.