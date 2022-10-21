10 Beautiful Images To Remember Carrie Fisher on Her Birthday

Today would have been the 66th birthday of the legendary and beloved Carrie Fisher. Fisher contributed much to Hollywood but is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise. Here are some heartfelt posts celebrating the Queen.

Star Wars Archives shared, “Happy Birthday to the Legendary and Iconic Carrie Fisher!! Forever our Princess, General, and so much more. Thank you for everything. You “are greatly missed. Born: October 21, .1956 Passed away: December 27, 2016.”

Happy Birthday to the Legendary and Iconic Carrie Fisher!!

Forever our Princess, General, and so much more..

Thank you for everything. You are greatly missed..

Born: October 21, 1956

Passed away: December 27, 2016 pic.twitter.com/aeOmrE7kB0 — Star Wars Archival (@SWArchival) October 21, 2022

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

Wookieepedia share images captioned, “Today would have been Carrie Fisher's birthday, so let us take a moment to remember her. What about Carrie Fisher did you love most? #happybirthday #maytheforcebewithyou #RestInPeace.”

Today would have been Carrie Fisher's birthday, so let us take a moment to remember her. What about Carrie Fisher did you love most?#happybirthday #maytheforcebewithyou #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/UsbHHVPsuu — Wookieepedia (spooky era) (@WookOfficial) October 21, 2022

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

Nathan Francis quoted Fisher, “Stay afraid but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it, and eventually, the confidence will follow.” – “Hollywood legend #CarrieFisher, actress and writer (Postcards from the Edge).”

“Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.” 🎭 Hollywood legend #CarrieFisher, actress and writer (Postcards from the Edge), was #BOTD 21 October 1956. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/jogcZ7SDm8 — Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) October 21, 2022

Another user quoted Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, “No one's ever really gone,” before sharing, “Happy birthday to the legendary Carrie Fisher, who would've turned 66 years today. I still miss you, everyday space mom.”

“no one’s ever really gone” happy birthday to the legendary carrie fisher who would’ve turned 66 years today 🤍✨ still miss you every day space mom <3 pic.twitter.com/ephLlxhwcP — spooky tanja ♡ CARRIE DAY (@brucexnat) October 21, 2022

Another user quoted Fisher, “I don't want my life to imitate art. I want my life to be art,” stating, “Happy Birthday to Carrie Fisher! (1956 – 2016).”

“I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art.” Happy Birthday to Carrie Fisher! (1956 – 2016) pic.twitter.com/D4rUvnTBjV — Classic Hollywood(GP) (@CHC_1927) October 21, 2022

One user shared, “Today would have been Carrie Fisher’s 66th birthday today, and this is my all-time favorite picture of her,” while sharing a picture of Fisher with George Lucas flipping the bird.

Today would have been Carrie Fisher’s 66th birthday today and this is my all time favourite picture of her. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j66k2g1mGY — “Super” Molly Cullen (@CullenMolly_Pup) October 21, 2022

“Carrie Fisher would’ve been 66 years old today. She lives on forever in the Force,” stated one commenter.

Carrie Fisher would’ve been 66 years old today. She lives on forever in the Force. pic.twitter.com/oVJgcj2LKt — Eric 🎃 (@SpiderWhill) October 21, 2022

Marshall Julius reminded us that this wasn't her only bird-flipping moment, “Missing Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 66th birthday, but better to have loved her and lost her, you know, than never to have had her flip us off a thousand perfect times. “If my life weren't funny, it would just be true, and that is unacceptable.”

Missing Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 66th birthday, but better to have loved her and lost her, you know, than never to have had her flip us off a thousand perfect times.

“If my life wasn't funny it would just be true, and that is unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/fLknLRRmue — Marshall Julius 🎃 (@MarshallJulius) October 21, 2022

Michael Warburton shared a superb picture: “The Star Wars gang in 1977. Harrison Ford, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Kenny Baker, and Mark Hamill.”

The Star Wars gang in 1977. Harrison Ford, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Kenny Baker, and Mark Hamill. pic.twitter.com/D22b2IKmp4 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 18, 2022

Finally, a user expressed, “Happy Heavenly Birthday to our Princess/General, Carrie Fisher, aka Leia Organa.”

Happy Heavenly Birthday to our Princess/General, Carrie Fisher, aka Leia Organa. pic.twitter.com/U9mmDreWLP — Antonio Bunny (@mcqueen_mando) October 21, 2022

We hope you enjoyed celebrating Carrie Fisher's memory with us today. Check out these cool facts and stunning images of Princess Leia in the gold bikini from Return of the Jedi.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.