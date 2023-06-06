Review Bombed? IMDb Sinks Negative Reviews of The Little Mermaid Under The Sea To Keep Their Rating System Afloat

Question: Where do you turn to when you want to know how much of a hit or flop a new film is? Some of you may be RottenTomatoes loyalists — others turn to the bastion of wisdom in Reddit threads. Me? I've treated the IMDb rating system as the gold standard for judging a movie's quality since I was about 14.

What happens, then, when that rating system is weaponized or manipulated?

The Little Mermaid Stewed Controversy Before It Was Even Released

Despite making about $118 million at the box office over Memorial Day weekend, a feat that made a conservative splash but not exactly a tidal wave considering the legacy of Disney princesses, The Little Mermaid reviews are mixed, to say the least. Ahead of its release, the film was already stirring up a storm on social media for its controversial casting of Halle Bailey, a black singer & actress, as Ariel.

Of course, this isn't the first time Disney has cast a black woman as a Disney princess who was originally depicted as white in the animated films.

Brandy was cast as Cinderella in the 1997 live-action adaptation of the fairytale (a film I watched repeatedly and loved as a child). However, people have accused Disney of white and ginger erasure for casting Bailey in the role that's “supposed to be a white woman with red hair.”

The Little Mermaid, a fictional story about a fish, isn't exactly the same as casting a black woman to play an actual historical figure who was white. Debate raged on social media about the importance of representation vs. staying true to the original character design.

IMDb Claims The Little Mermaid Is Being Review Bombed By Trolls

Now that the film has been released, the reviews are in, and while audiences had their criticisms with the film's cinematography, soundtrack, and performances, overall, it's landed a solid 7.2/10 rating on IMDb — but wait, how legit is this rating?

The film's rating page is being accused of being targeted by trolls who are review-bombing the movie, which many speculate is because of racism. IMDb put a disclaimer on the film's page that reads, “Unusual Activity: Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied.”

However, how is IMDb supposed to determine which ratings are legitimate reflections on the quality of the film and which are racist trolls mass rating the film negatively?

If you look into the rating breakdowns on The Little Mermaid, you'll find that the overwhelming majority of users (22,000) rated the movie a 1/10 (20.7% of votes). According to IMDb, this is a clear sign that the rating system is being weaponized.

IMDb explained, “Although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or ‘weight') on the final rating. When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system.”

How Legitimate Are These Ratings?

However, The Little Mermaid‘s second most common rating is 10/10 (17.7% of votes from 9.7k users). I wouldn't call the film a 1/10, but I wouldn't call it a 10/10, either. Does IMDb consider this an abuse of their rating system, as well?

If mass negative ratings from people who supposedly didn't see the movie (though I'm not sure how this information could be fleshed out), is it not just as suspicious for mass positive ratings to flood the site? The rating breakdowns also reveal some more context when you filter by country.

When you look exclusively at domestic ratings within the United States, you'll see extreme polarization: almost all the ratings are split between 1s (33.5%) and 10s (25.5%). You'll also find the highest proportion of 10's in the United States ratings. It's not clear exactly how IMDb alters its rating system to account for suspicious activity, but altering the rating system leaves its legitimacy up for question.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Little Mermaid has a 95% audience score, which many are using as evidence that trolls flooded IMDb ratings.

However, if you look closer, you'll realize this is the “verified audience,” which means that these users had to verify that they purchased a ticket before rating the movie. While this might sound like a more legitimate rating, you have to account that most people would only care enough to jump through hoops to verify their rating if they had some skin in the game (they fall on either side of the extreme spectrum).

When you filter for all audience scores, the rating drops to 56%. Ratings aren't much better on the critics' side, with 67% from critics and an even lower score from top critics (49%).

Should Film Database Rating Systems Maintain Neutrality or Maintain a Stake in The Culture War?

In polarizing times, people are counter-signaling each other more often. For every racist troll that downvotes The Little Mermaid purely for vitriolic reasons, there could be ten more that genuinely just hated the movie.

Likewise, some Disney superfans who merely want to support the push for more representation may be rating the movie a ten without ever having seen it, but we couldn't know what proportion of ratings these are. There are plenty of viewers who genuinely love the movie and believe this is an accurate reflection of its quality.

Whatever your opinion on The Little Mermaid is, you're entitled to that opinion. A film is more than its rating on IMDb, and you're only causing people to suspect that the movie's ratings are artificially inflated by people with vested interests in protecting its reputation. Citizens are suspicious enough of our major institutions.

Let's keep our hands away from art. Even if people leave inflammatory ratings, let the film speak for itself.