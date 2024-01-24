This Top 50 BEST IMDB Top Rated TV Shows list is based on the ratings and reviews of millions of users and serves as an invaluable tool for anyone looking to discover the best TV shows of all time.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the IMDB top-rated TV shows, exploring some of the best and most popular shows on the list and why they have earned a place among the greatest TV shows ever made.

Top 50 Best IMDB Top Rated TV Shows

1. Breaking Bad

Show Name Breaking Bad Actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn Release Info 2008–2013 Parental Guidance TV-MA Duration 49 min Number of Seasons 5 Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB Rating 9.5/10

Breaking Bad follows Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who, after being diagnosed with cancer, turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine to secure his family's financial future.

As his business grows, Walter becomes more ruthless and paranoid, causing his relationships with his family and former colleagues to deteriorate. The show explores themes of morality, identity, and the consequences of one's actions.

2. Game of Thrones

Show Name Game of Thrones Actors Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington Release Info 2011–2019 Parental Guidance TV-MA Duration 57 min Number of Seasons 8 Genres Action, Adventure, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB Rating 9.2/10

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama set in the fictional land of Westeros. It follows a variety of characters as they navigate the dangerous political landscape of the Seven Kingdoms, with the ultimate goal of claiming the Iron Throne and ruling over all of Westeros.

The show is known for its complex characters, shocking twists, and epic battle scenes. The story is adapted from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novel series.

3. The Wire

Show Name The Wire Actors Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn Release Info 2002–2008 Parental Guidance TV-MA Duration 59 min Number of Seasons 5 Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB Rating 9.3/10

The Wire is a crime drama that explores the inner workings of Baltimore's drug trade, as well as the institutions that are supposed to be fighting it, including the police department, city hall, and the school system.

The show follows a variety of characters, from drug dealers to police officers to politicians, as they navigate the complex and often corrupt world of Baltimore.

The show is known for its realistic portrayal of the city and its characters, as well as its examination of larger societal issues such as poverty, race, and corruption.

4. Chernobyl

Show Name Chernobyl Actors Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård Release Info 2019 Parental Guidance TV-MA Duration 330 min Number of Seasons 1 Genres Drama, History, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB Rating 9.4/10

Chernobyl is a five-part miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history.

The show focuses on the aftermath of the explosion and the efforts of Soviet scientists, engineers, and bureaucrats to contain the disaster, as well as the personal sacrifices made by the first responders and other individuals who risked their lives to prevent a larger catastrophe.

The show is praised for its attention to historical accuracy, powerful performances, and ability to capture the horror and tragedy of the disaster.

5. The Sopranos

Show Name The Sopranos Actors James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco Release Info 1999–2007 Parental Guidance TV-MA Duration 55 min Number of Seasons 6 Genres Crime, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB Rating 9.2/10

The Sopranos is a crime drama that follows the life of Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss, as he navigates the challenges of balancing his family life with his criminal activities.

The show explores themes of power, morality, and loyalty, and features complex and well-developed characters. The show is known for its blend of dark comedy and drama, as well as its exploration of the psychology of the criminal mind.

6. Rick and Morty

Show Name Rick and Morty Actors Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer Release Info 2013– Parental Guidance TV-MA Duration 23 min Number of Seasons 5 Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy Certificate TV-MA IMDB Rating 9.2/10

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science-fiction sitcom. The show follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, a cynical and alcoholic mad scientist, and his good-hearted but easily influenced grandson, Morty Smith, as they travel through different dimensions and encounter strange creatures.

The show is known for its dark humor, complex storylines, and exploration of existential and philosophical themes. In each episode, Rick and Morty embark on a new interdimensional adventure, often encountering bizarre creatures and worlds along the way.

The show is known for its clever writing, outlandish situations, and memorable characters.

7. Band of Brothers

Show name Band of Brothers Actors Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, Scott Grimes, Neal McDonough Release info 2001, HBO Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 9 episodes, approximately 1 hour each Number of seasons 1 Genres Action, Drama, History Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 9.4/10

Band of Brothers is 2001 HBO miniseries that follows “Easy” Company, a group of American soldiers during World War II. The show is based on the book of the same name by historian Stephen E. Ambrose and was produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

The series covers the experiences of the soldiers from their initial training in the United States to their final victory in Europe.

It focuses on the leadership, camaraderie, and sacrifices made by the soldiers as they fight their way through some of the most significant battles of the war.

8. The World at War

Show name The World at War Actors Laurence Olivier, Anthony Eden, Averell Harriman Release info 26 September 1973 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 60 minutes Number of seasons 1 Genres Documentary, History, War Certificate TV-PG IMDB rating 9.1/10

The World at War is a 26-episode documentary series that depicts the events of World War II, from its origins in the 1920s to its aftermath in the 1950s.

Narrated by Laurence Olivier, the show features interviews with key figures of the war, including soldiers, politicians, and civilians.

The series uses a combination of archival footage and contemporary interviews to present a comprehensive account of the conflict.

It covers all major battles, including the invasion of Poland, the Battle of Stalingrad, D-Day, and the dropping of the atomic bomb.

The show also examines the Holocaust, the Nazi concentration camps, and the atrocities committed by the Japanese in China. The World at War is a must-watch for anyone interested in history, particularly in the events of World War II.

9. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Show name Avatar: The Last Airbender Actors Zach Tyler, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena Release info 21 February 2005 Parental guidance TV-Y7-FV Duration 23 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Certificate TV-Y7 IMDB rating 9.2/10

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a critically acclaimed animated television series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.

Set in a world where people can manipulate the elements of air, water, earth, and fire, the show follows the journey of Aang, the last surviving Airbender, and the Avatar, a being who can control all four elements.

Aang, along with his friends Katara, Sokka, and later Toph and Zuko, must save the world from the Fire Nation, who seek to conquer and destroy all other nations. Along the way, Aang must master all four elements to defeat the Fire Nation's ruthless Fire Lord, Ozai.

The show's compelling characters, nuanced storytelling, and stunning animation have made it a classic in the world of animated television.

Its themes of war, politics, and love appeal to both children and adults, and its strong message of hope and redemption continues to resonate with audiences to this day.

10. Friends

Show name Friends Actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Release info 22 September 1994 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 22 minutes Number of seasons 10 Genres Comedy, Romance Certificate TV-14 IMDB rating 8.9/10

Friends is a classic American sitcom that aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The show follows the lives of six friends living in New York City, who frequently hang out at a local coffee shop called Central Perk.

The main characters are Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, and the show explores their romantic relationships, careers, and personal struggles.

The show's witty humor, well-drawn characters, and enduring appeal have made it a cultural touchstone for generations.

Its themes of friendship, love, and growing up continue to resonate with audiences around the world. Friends remain one of the most beloved and popular TV shows of all time.

11. The Twilight Zone

Show name The Twilight Zone Actors Rod Serling, Robert McCord, Jay Overholts Release info 2 October 1959 Parental guidance TV-PG Duration 25 minutes Number of seasons 5 Genres Drama, Fantasy, Horror Certificate TV-PG IMDB rating 9.0/10

The Twilight Zone is a classic anthology television series that originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created and hosted by Rod Serling, the show explored a range of strange and eerie themes, from science fiction and horror to fantasy and psychological drama.

Each episode featured a different cast of characters and a unique plot, with surprise twists and unexpected endings.

The show's iconic black-and-white cinematography, chilling music, and thought-provoking writing have made it a landmark in American television history.

Its cultural impact has been significant, inspiring countless other TV shows, movies, and books in the decades since its original run.

The Twilight Zone remains a must-watch for fans of science fiction, horror, and mystery.

12. The Crown

Show name The Crown Actors Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter Release info 4 November 2016 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 58-61 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Biography, Drama, History Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

The Crown is a critically acclaimed historical drama series that premiered on Netflix in 2016.

The show chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her early days as Princess Elizabeth to her present-day role as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The show explores the political and personal challenges that Elizabeth faces, as well as his relationships with her family, advisors, and the public.

The show's lavish production values, rich character development, and nuanced storytelling have made it a fan favorite and a critical darling.

It has won multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and its fourth season, which premiered in 2020, was one of the most talked-about TV events of the year. The Crown is a must-watch for fans of historical drama and anyone interested in the British royal family.

13. Stranger Things

Show name Stranger Things Actors Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release info 15 July 2016 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 42-78 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Drama, Fantasy, Horror Certificate TV-14 IMDB rating 8.7/10

Stranger Things is a popular science fiction-horror streaming television series that premiered on Netflix in 2016.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show follows a group of friends who encounter supernatural and otherworldly events.

These events are tied to the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers. The group, along with Will's mother and the town's police chief, must work together to uncover the truth and fight off the terrifying forces that are threatening their town.

The show's retro 80s aesthetic, nostalgic references, and compelling storyline have made it a fan favorite and cultural phenomenon.

Its well-drawn characters, including the young protagonists, and its mix of humor and horror have earned it critical acclaim and numerous awards.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is set to release soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the show's creators have in store.

14. The Office

Show name The Office Actors Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer Release info 24 March 2005 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 22-42 minutes Number of seasons 9 Genres Comedy Certificate TV-14 IMDB rating 8.9/10

The Office is a mockumentary-style sitcom that premiered on NBC in 2005. The show is a humorous look at the day-to-day lives of the employees at Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The show's central character is Michael Scott, the bumbling and often inappropriate branch manager of the Scranton office.

The show's dry humor, well-drawn characters, and clever writing have made it a cult classic and one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.

Its blend of workplace comedy, cringe humor, and occasional heartwarming moments has earned it a loyal following and numerous awards.

The show's nine seasons are available to stream on a variety of platforms, and its legacy continues to influence modern TV comedy.

15. The Simpsons

Show name The Simpsons Actors Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith Release info 17 December 1989 Parental guidance TV-PG Duration 22 minutes Number of seasons 32 Genres Animation, Comedy Certificate TV-PG IMDB rating 8.7/10

The Simpsons is an animated television series that premiered in 1989 and has since become one of the longest-running and most beloved TV shows of all time.

The show follows the lives of the Simpson family, including patriarch Homer, his wife Marge, and their children Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and explores a wide range of topics and themes, from family dynamics to social commentary to pop culture parodies.

The show's longevity, humor, and cultural impact have made it an enduring classic. It has spawned numerous catchphrases, merchandise, and even a feature-length movie.

Its broad appeal and ability to address both the serious and the absurd have helped it remain relevant and entertaining for over 30 seasons.

16. The Haunting of Hill House

Show name The Haunting of Hill House Actors Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser Release info 12 October 2018 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 42-71 minutes Number of seasons 1 Genres Drama, Horror, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.6/10

The Haunting of Hill House is a Netflix original horror-drama series that premiered in 2018. Based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the show follows the Crain family, who move into the eponymous Hill House in the hopes of renovating and flipping it.

As they begin to uncover the house's dark past and supernatural secrets, the family is forced to confront their own traumatic memories and personal demons.

The show's intricate storytelling, stunning visuals, and well-drawn characters have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Its themes of family, trauma and the supernatural blend together to create a chilling and emotional viewing experience.

While there are no plans for a second season, the show's creator, Mike Flanagan, has teased potential spin-off projects that will continue to explore the world of Hill House.

17. Sherlock

Show name Sherlock Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Una Stubbs Release info 25 July 2010 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 88-90 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery Certificate TV-14 IMDB rating 9.1/10

Sherlock is a British crime drama television series that premiered on BBC One in 2010. The show is a modern take on the classic Sherlock Holmes stories, with Benedict Cumberbatch portraying the famous detective and Martin Freeman as his sidekick, Dr. John Watson.

The show follows the duo as they solve a series of complex and often dangerous cases in and around London.

The show's smart writing, strong performances, and stylish visuals have made it a critical and commercial success.

Its modern interpretation of the classic characters and themes has appealed to both fans of the original stories and new audiences.

The show has also been praised for its creative use of technology and visual storytelling. While there are no plans for a fifth season, the show's creators have teased the possibility of future episodes or a potential spin-off.

18. The Mandalorian

Show name The Mandalorian Actors Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano Release info 12 November 2019 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 30-50 minutes Number of seasons 2 Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Certificate TV-14 IMDB rating 8.8/10

The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spin-off television series that premiered on Disney+ in 2019.

The show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter, known only as “The Mandalorian.” The Mandalorian is tasked with protecting and caring for a mysterious and powerful child, referred to as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda.”

The show's mix of action, adventure, and sci-fi has won over fans of the Star Wars franchise and new audiences alike.

Its unique characters, engaging storylines, and stunning visuals have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's second season, which premiered in 2020, introduced new characters and expanded the mythology of the Star Wars universe. The third season is set to release in late 2021.

19. The Queen's Gambit

Show name The Queen's Gambit Actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Marielle Heller Release info 23 October 2020 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 46-67 minutes Number of seasons 1 Genres Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.6/10

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series that premiered on Netflix in 2020. Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the show follows the story of Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy who rises to become a grandmaster in the male-dominated world of competitive chess. The show explores themes of addiction, loneliness, and the pressures of success.

The show's standout performances, compelling storyline, and stylish visuals have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Anya Taylor-Joy's portrayal of Beth Harmon has been widely praised, as has the show's realistic and respectful depiction of the game of chess.

The show's popularity has sparked renewed interest in chess, with online sales of chess sets and books about the game skyrocketing in the wake of the show's release.

20. Black Mirror

Show name Black Mirror Actors Various Release info 4 December 2011 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 41-89 minutes Number of seasons 5 Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.8/10

Black Mirror is a British science-fiction anthology television series that premiered in 2011. The show explores the darker side of technology and the impact it can have on society and human relationships.

Each episode is a standalone story, with its own unique cast of characters and plot, and often includes twists and unexpected endings.

The show's commentary on modern life, thought-provoking themes, and clever writing have made it a critical and commercial success.

Its format allows for a wide range of stories and styles, from dystopian futures to techno-horror to political satire.

The show has been praised for its strong performances, especially from its numerous guest stars, and its ability to capture the zeitgeist of our rapidly changing world.

21. The Boys

Show name The Boys Actors Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr Release info 26 July 2019 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 55-66 minutes Number of seasons 2 Genres Action, Comedy, Crime Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

The Boys is an Amazon Prime Video original series that premiered in 2019. The show is based on a comic book series of the same name and follows a group of vigilantes who seek to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers for personal gain. The show explores themes of power, morality, and celebrity culture.

The show's sharp writing, dark humor, and visceral action have made it a fan favorite and critical darling. The characters, both heroes and villains, are well-drawn and complex, with motivations that go beyond simple good vs. evil.

The show's satirical take on the superhero genre, and its commentary on contemporary issues such as politics and social media, have earned it a dedicated fan base and numerous awards.

22. The Americans

Show name The Americans Actors Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor Release info 30 January 2013 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 44-75 minutes Number of seasons 6 Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.4/10

The Americans is a period spy drama television series that premiered on FX in 2013. Set during the Cold War, the show follows two Soviet KGB officers who pose as a married couple living in suburban Washington D.C. while carrying out espionage activities. The show explores themes of identity, loyalty, and the human cost of espionage.

The show's strong performances, smart writing, and suspenseful plot have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Its portrayal of the complex and often a morally ambiguous world of espionage has been praised for its authenticity and depth. The show's final season, which aired in 2018, was widely lauded as a fitting conclusion to the series.

23. Fargo

Show name Fargo Actors Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman Release info 15 April 2014 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 53-68 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.9/10

Fargo is an American crime-drama anthology television series that premiered on FX in 2014. Each season of the show tells a self-contained story, with a different cast of characters and setting, but all taking place in the same “Fargo” universe.

The show is loosely based on the 1996 film of the same name by the Coen Brothers.

The show's blend of dark humor, suspenseful storytelling, and strong performances has earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Each season explores different themes and genres, from the icy brutality of the Midwest to the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles.

The show has been praised for its attention to detail, richly drawn characters, and ability to capture the spirit of the Coen Brothers' films while forging its own identity.

24. Twin Peaks

Show name Twin Peaks Actors Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick Release info 8 April 1990 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 47-118 minutes Number of seasons 2 Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.8/10

Twin Peaks is a cult classic mystery drama television series that premiered in 1990. The show follows FBI Agent Dale Cooper as he investigates the murder of a young woman in the small town of Twin Peaks, Washington. The show is known for its quirky characters, surreal imagery, and eerie tone.

The show's unique blend of mystery, humor, and the supernatural has earned it a devoted fan base and critical acclaim.

The show's exploration of the darker side of small-town America and its use of dream-like imagery and symbolism have influenced many TV shows that have followed.

The show was canceled after two seasons but returned in 2017 for a limited series, which was well-received by fans and critics.

25. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Show name The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actors Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein Release info 17 March 2017 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 57-70 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Comedy, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon Prime Video original series that premiered in 2017. The show is set in 1950s New York City and follows the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy. The show explores themes of gender, family, and the entertainment industry.

The show's sharp writing, vivid characters, and colorful production design have made it a critical and commercial success.

The show has won numerous awards, including several Emmys, for its performances, writing, and directing. The show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, is known for her distinctive voice and style, which have been compared to classic Hollywood comedies.

26. The Handmaid's Tale

Show name The Handmaid's Tale Actors Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski Release info 26 April 2017 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 47-60 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.4/10

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian drama television series that premiered on Hulu in 2017.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and is set in a totalitarian society called Gilead, where women are forced into sexual servitude in order to repopulate a world plagued by infertility. The show explores themes of oppression, resistance, and female empowerment.

The show's powerful performances, striking visuals, and timely themes have made it a critical and cultural sensation.

Elisabeth Moss's portrayal of the show's protagonist, Offred, has been widely praised, as has the show's unflinching examination of the darkest aspects of human nature.

The show has won numerous awards, including several Emmys, for its writing, directing, and acting.

27. True Detective

Show name True Detective Actors Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali Release info 12 January 2014 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 55-90 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 9.0/10

True Detective is an American anthology crime drama television series that premiered on HBO in 2014. The show's first season is set in Louisiana and follows two detectives, Rust Cohle and Martin Hart, as they investigate a series of bizarre and brutal murders.

The show's second and third seasons are set in California and the Ozarks, respectively, and feature new characters and storylines.

The show's engrossing storytelling, strong performances, and distinctive visual style have made it a critical and popular success.

The show's exploration of the dark underbelly of American society and its examination of themes such as morality, identity, and the nature of evil have earned it a devoted fan base. The show's first season in particular is widely regarded as a masterpiece of television.

28. Better Call Saul

Show name Better Call Saul Actors Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Release info 8 February 2015 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 46-58 minutes Number of seasons 5 Genres Crime, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

Better Call Saul is an American crime drama television series that premiered on AMC in 2015.

The show is a prequel to the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad and follows the story of Jimmy McGill, a struggling lawyer who eventually transforms into the morally compromised criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The show explores themes of ambition, identity, and the corrupting influence of power.

The show's strong performances, nuanced characters, and slow-burning storytelling have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Bob Odenkirk's portrayal of Jimmy/Saul has been widely praised, as has the show's exploration of the moral gray areas of the criminal justice system.

The show has been nominated for numerous awards, including several Emmys, and has been praised for its ability to stand on its own while also enhancing the legacy of Breaking Bad.

29. Daredevil

Show name Daredevil Actors Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson Release info 10 April 2015 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 48-60 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Action, Crime, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.6/10

Daredevil is an American superhero television series that premiered on Netflix in 2015. The show is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and follows the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who fights crime as the vigilante Daredevil in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York City.

The show explores themes of justice, morality, and the impact of violence on the human psyche.

The show's visceral fight scenes, strong performances, and gritty tone have earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

The show has been praised for its thoughtful exploration of the psychological toll of vigilantism and its nuanced portrayal of the show's villains, such as Wilson Fisk and Frank Castle. The show was canceled after its third season, to the disappointment of its fans.

30. Peaky Blinders

Show name Peaky Blinders Actors Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson Release info 12 September 2013 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 55-60 minutes Number of seasons 5 Genres Crime, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.8/10

Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama television series that premiered in 2013. The show is set in Birmingham, England in the aftermath of World War I and follows the story of the Shelby crime family, led by the charismatic and ruthless Thomas Shelby.

The show explores themes of power, family, and the impact of historical events on the present.

The show's stylish visuals, strong performances, and engaging storytelling have earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Cillian Murphy's performance as Thomas Shelby has been widely praised, as has the show's portrayal of the world of organized crime in early 20th-century England.

The show has been praised for its attention to historical detail, as well as its contemporary relevance in exploring issues such as nationalism, race, and class.

31. Ozark

Show name Ozark Actors Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz Release info 21 July 2017 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 52-80 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.4/10

Ozark is an American crime drama television series that premiered on Netflix in 2017. The show follows the story of Marty Byrde, a financial planner who moves his family from the suburbs of Chicago to the Ozarks in order to launder money for a drug cartel. The show explores themes of morality, family, and the consequences of greed.

The show's tense plot, strong performances, and stunning cinematography have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Jason Bateman's performance as Marty Byrde has been widely praised, as has the show's ability to balance its dark subject matter with moments of humor and humanity.

The show has been nominated for numerous awards, including several Emmys, and has been praised for its ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

32. The Expanse

Show name The Expanse Actors Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper Release info 14 December 2015 Parental guidance TV-14 Duration 42-56 minutes Number of seasons 5 Genres Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Certificate TV-14 IMDB rating 8.5/10

The Expanse is an American science fiction television series that premiered on Syfy in 2015.

The show is set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system and follows the story of a diverse group of characters as they uncover a vast conspiracy that threatens to upend the balance of power in the universe. The show explores themes of politics, power, and the human cost of progress.

The show's detailed world-building, complex characters, and intricate plot have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's focus on scientific accuracy and its exploration of realistic futuristic scenarios have earned it praise from both fans and scientists alike.

The show was canceled by Syfy after its third season but was later picked up by Amazon Prime Video, which has continued to produce new seasons.

33. The Big Bang Theory

Show name The Big Bang Theory Actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco Release info 24 September 2007 Parental guidance TV-PG Duration 18-22 minutes Number of seasons 12 Genres Comedy, Romance Certificate TV-PG IMDB rating 8.1/10

The Big Bang Theory is an American sitcom television series that premiered on CBS in 2007.

The show follows the story of a group of nerdy friends, including two physicists and an engineer, as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The show explores themes of love, friendship, and the joys and challenges of intellectual pursuits.

The show's clever writing, endearing characters, and infectious humor have made it a cultural phenomenon and one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history.

The show's portrayal of geek culture and its emphasis on science, technology, and comic books have earned it a devoted fan base.

The show has won numerous awards, including several Emmys, and has been praised for its ability to appeal to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

34. Dark

Show name Dark Actors Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari Release info 1 December 2017 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 45-60 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.8/10

Dark is a German science fiction thriller streaming television series that premiered on Netflix in 2017.

The show is set in the fictional town of Winden, Germany, and follows the story of several families whose lives are connected by a series of mysterious events that span multiple time periods.

The show explores themes of time travel, fate, and the consequences of our actions.

The show's complex narrative, mind-bending plot, and striking cinematography have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's exploration of the themes of free will and determinism has been widely praised, as has its ability to balance its intricate plot with compelling characters and emotional resonance.

The show has been praised for its commitment to scientific accuracy and has been compared favorably to other science fiction classics such as The X-Files and Twin Peaks.

35. House of Cards

Show name House of Cards Actors Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly Release info 1 February 2013 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 42-59 minutes Number of seasons 6 Genres Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

House of Cards is an American political thriller television series that premiered on Netflix in 2013.

The show is based on a British miniseries of the same name and follows the story of Frank Underwood, a ruthless and ambitious politician who will stop at nothing to gain and maintain power in Washington, D.C. The show explores themes of power, corruption, and the dark side of American politics.

The show's superb writing, sharp performances, and cutting-edge storytelling have earned it critical acclaim and numerous awards, including several Emmys. Kevin Spacey's portrayal of Frank Underwood has been widely praised, as has the show's ability to hold up a mirror to the worst excesses of American politics.

The show's final season was marred by controversy after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, and the show was ultimately canceled.

36. Mindhunter

Show name Mindhunter Actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv Release info 13 October 2017 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 35-60 minutes Number of seasons 2 Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.6/10

Mindhunter is an American crime thriller television series that premiered on Netflix in 2017.

The show is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit and follows the story of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand and catch future ones. The show explores themes of psychology, criminology, and the nature of evil.

The show's intelligent writing, strong performances, and authentic period detail have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's focus on the early days of criminal profiling and the psychology of serial killers has been widely praised, as has the show's ability to create tension and suspense without resorting to graphic violence.

The show's future is uncertain, as it has not yet been renewed for a third season.

37. The Leftovers

Show name The Leftovers Actors Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston Release info 29 June 2014 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 52-76 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Drama, Fantasy, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.3/10

The Leftovers is an American supernatural drama television series that premiered on HBO in 2014.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta and follows the story of a small town in upstate New York in the aftermath of a global event called the “Sudden Departure,” in which 2% of the world's population disappeared without explanation. The show explores themes of grief, loss, and the search for meaning in the face of inexplicable events.

The show's haunting atmosphere, nuanced performances, and thought-provoking storytelling have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

The show's exploration of the themes of faith, mortality, and the human condition has been widely praised, as has its ability to create a sense of mystery and wonder without resorting to cheap plot twists or easy answers.

The show was canceled after its third season, but its legacy as a groundbreaking work of television has endured.

38. BoJack Horseman

Show name BoJack Horseman Actors Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie Release info 22 August 2014 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 25-26 minutes Number of seasons 6 Genres Animation, Comedy, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

BoJack Horseman is an American adult animated television series that premiered on Netflix in 2014.

The show is set in a world where anthropomorphic animals coexist with humans and follow the story of BoJack Horseman, a washed-up former sitcom star who is struggling to find his place in the world.

The show explores themes of fame, mental health, and the struggle to find meaning in a chaotic world.

The show's witty writing, sharp satire, and poignant storytelling have earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

The show's exploration of the themes of depression and addiction has been widely praised, as has its ability to blend humor and heartbreak in a way that feels both honest and cathartic.

The show has been praised for its daring experimentation with animation and its willingness to push the boundaries of what adult animation can be.

39. Vikings

Show name Vikings Actors Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig Release info 3 March 2013 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 44-52 minutes Number of seasons 6 Genres Action, Adventure, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.5/10

Vikings is a historical drama television series that premiered on the History Channel in 2013.

The show is inspired by the legendary tales of the Norsemen and follows the story of legendary Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok and his family as they raid and explore new lands. The show explores themes of honor, loyalty, and the impact of Viking culture on history.

The show's epic scope, stunning visuals, and strong performances have earned it critical acclaim and a passionate fan base.

The show's attention to historical detail and its exploration of the complex social and political structures of Viking society has been widely praised, as has its ability to balance action and drama with moments of introspection and character development. The show concluded its sixth and final season in 2019.

40. Westworld

Show name Westworld Actors Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright Release info 2 October 2016 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 60-90 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.7/10

Westworld is an American science fiction television series that premiered on HBO in 2016.

The show is based on the 1973 film of the same name and is set in a Western-themed amusement park populated by lifelike androids called “hosts.”

The show follows the story of the hosts as they gain self-awareness and rebel against their human creators. The show explores themes of identity, consciousness, and the nature of free will.

The show's intricate plot, stunning visuals, and powerful performances have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

The show's exploration of the themes of technology and humanity has been widely praised, as has its ability to create a world that is both familiar and otherworldly.

The show's intricate storytelling and complex characters have made it a cultural touchstone and a new classic in the realm of science fiction television.

41. The Walking Dead

Show name The Walking Dead Actors Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride Release info 31 October 2010 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 44-73 minutes Number of seasons 10 Genres Drama, Horror, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.2/10

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series that premiered on AMC in 2010.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name and follows the story of a group of survivors in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. The show explores themes of survival, hope, and the lengths people will go to in order to protect those they love.

The show's gritty realism, intense action, and complex characters have earned it critical acclaim and a passionate fan base.

The show's exploration of the human condition in the face of a terrifying new reality has been widely praised, as has its ability to create moments of heartbreak, humor, and suspense. The show has spawned multiple spin-offs, including Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

42. The X-Files

Show name The X-Files Actors David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi Release info 10 September 1993 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 44-46 minutes Number of seasons 11 Genres Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.6/10

The X-Files is an American science fiction drama television series that premiered on Fox in 1993.

The show follows the story of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate cases involving the paranormal, supernatural, and extraterrestrial. The show explores themes of trust, belief, and the nature of truth.

The show's compelling storytelling, strong performances, and groundbreaking visual effects have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's ability to blend science fiction, horror, and drama has been widely praised, as has its use of serialized storytelling and its exploration of the complicated relationship between Mulder and Scully.

The show has been credited with paving the way for other science fiction and supernatural dramas, and it remains a beloved and influential work of television.

43. Mr. Robot

Show name Mr. Robot Actors Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin Release info 24 June 2015 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 49-65 minutes Number of seasons 4 Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.5/10

Mr. Robot is an American drama thriller television series that premiered on USA Network in 2015.

The show follows the story of Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and hacker who suffers from social anxiety disorder and clinical depression. The show explores themes of technology, society, and the consequences of our actions.

The show's innovative storytelling, powerful performances, and striking visuals have earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

The show's exploration of the dark side of technology and its commentary on modern society have been widely praised, as has its ability to balance its gripping plot with moments of introspection and character development.

The show's series finale in 2019 was widely praised for its emotional resonance and thematic richness.

44. Hannibal

Show name Hannibal Actors Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas Release info 4 April 2013 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 39-44 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Crime, Drama, Horror Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.5/10

Hannibal is an American psychological horror-thriller television series that premiered on NBC in 2013.

The show is based on the characters and novels of Thomas Harris and follows the story of FBI special investigator Will Graham and his uneasy relationship with a psychiatrist and serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter. The show explores themes of psychology, obsession, and the nature of evil.

The show's lush cinematography, inventive visual style, and powerful performances have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's exploration of the dark and disturbing world of Hannibal Lecter has been widely praised, as has its ability to create an unsettling and dreamlike atmosphere.

The show's cancellation after its third season was a disappointment to fans, but its legacy as a daring and boundary-pushing work of television has endured.

45. Narcos

Show name Narcos Actors Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook Release info 28 August 2015 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 49-60 minutes Number of seasons 3 Genres Biography, Crime, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.8/10

Narcos is an American crime drama television series that premiered on Netflix in 2015. The show is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Medellín drug cartel in Colombia and the law enforcement efforts to bring them down.

The show explores themes of power, corruption, and the impact of the drug trade on society.

The show's intense action, gripping storytelling, and powerful performances have earned it critical acclaim and a passionate fan base.

The show's exploration of the real-life events and figures of the drug trade has been widely praised, as has its ability to create a sense of tension and urgency.

The show's use of Spanish and English language and its authentic portrayal of Colombian culture have been widely praised, as has its ability to balance entertainment with education.

46. Euphoria

Show name Euphoria Actors Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud Release info 16 June 2019 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 55-65 minutes Number of seasons 1 Genres Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.4/10

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series that premiered on HBO in 2019. The show follows the story of Rue, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, and her classmates as they navigate love, identity, and the complexities of modern teenage life. The show explores themes of addiction, mental health, and the struggles of growing up.

The show's vivid cinematography, compelling storytelling, and breakout performances have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

The show's exploration of the raw and often painful emotions of adolescence has been widely praised, as has its ability to create a sense of empathy and understanding for its characters.

The show's use of music and visual effects to create a dreamlike and surreal atmosphere has been widely praised, as has its willingness to take risks and push boundaries.

47. The Witcher

Show name The Witcher Actors Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan Release info 20 December 2019 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 47-67 minutes Number of seasons 1 Genres Action, Adventure, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.2/10

The Witcher is an American fantasy drama television series that premiered on Netflix in 2019. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski and follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter in a magical world known as the Continent.

The show explores themes of destiny, morality, and the struggle to find one's place in a world full of chaos.

The show's stunning visuals, thrilling action sequences, and strong performances have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

The show's exploration of the rich and complex world of the books has been widely praised, as has its ability to blend action, humor, and drama in a way that feels authentic to the source material.

The show's use of nonlinear storytelling and its willingness to take creative liberties with the material has been the subject of much discussion and debate, but its success as an epic fantasy series has been undeniable.

48. Atlanta

Show name Atlanta Actors Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield Release info 6 September 2016 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 23-46 minutes Number of seasons 2 Genres Comedy, Drama, Music Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 8.6/10

Atlanta is an American comedy-drama television series that premiered on FX in 2016. The show is created by and stars Donald Glover and follows the story of Earn, a young man trying to make a name for himself in the Atlanta music scene while balancing family, friends, and the realities of being black in America. The show explores themes of race, class, and identity.

The show's innovative storytelling, poignant humor, and powerful performances have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's exploration of the complexities of black life in America has been widely praised, as has its ability to blend comedy and drama in a way that feels authentic and emotionally resonant.

The show's use of music and its exploration of the Atlanta music scene has been particularly praised, as has Glover's ability to bring his unique perspective to the show's themes and characters.

49. Hand of God

Show name Hand of God Actors Ron Perlman, Dana Delany, Andre Royo Release info 4 September 2014 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 57-62 minutes Number of seasons 2 Genres Crime, Drama Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 7.5/10

Hand of God is an American crime drama television series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2014.

The show follows the story of Judge Pernell Harris, who suffers a breakdown and believes God is compelling him to seek revenge against those he feels have wronged him and his family.

The show explores themes of justice, morality, and the struggle to maintain one's sanity in a corrupt world.

The show's powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and dark and gritty visuals have earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

The show's exploration of the complexities of morality and faith has been widely praised, as has its ability to create a sense of tension and unease throughout.

The show's use of dream sequences and surreal imagery to explore the Judge's fractured psyche has also been particularly praised.

50. True Blood

Show name True Blood Actors Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell Release info 7 September 2008 Parental guidance TV-MA Duration 55 minutes Number of seasons 7 Genres Drama, Fantasy, Mystery Certificate TV-MA IMDB rating 7.9/10

True Blood is an American fantasy drama television series that premiered on HBO in 2008.

The show is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries series of novels by Charlaine Harris and follows the story of Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress in a Louisiana town who becomes involved in the world of vampires and other supernatural creatures. The show explores themes of identity, power, and the struggle to find acceptance.

The show's striking visuals, dark humor, and strong performances have earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show's exploration of the complexities of the supernatural world and its parallels to the struggles of marginalized groups has been widely praised, as has its ability to balance horror, romance, and humor in a way that feels unique and authentic.

The show's legacy as a groundbreaking work of fantasy television has endured, and it remains a beloved and influential show to this day.