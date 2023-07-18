Boom in Immersive Art Experiences Underscores Art’s Impact on Travel 

As 90% of Americans plan to embark upon an adventure this year, destinations catering to tourists' ever-evolving tastes draw the biggest crowds.

And this year, travelers want immersive art experiences.

Why We Travel

Tourists wish to absorb local culture, marvel at historical wonders, and gaze upon masterpieces fashioned by the most creative minds in recorded history.

According to the 2023 travel outlook, nearly every American plans to travel in 2023, with 86% intending to venture out of state and 30% considering going on an international adventure.

The U.S. Travel Association provides up-to-date statistics highlighting the primary reasons people travel. Most American travelers (70%) take trips to spend time with friends and family. Many are also looking for cultural experiences. 37% are looking for new experiences, 28% are interested in urban sightseeing, and 18% travel for live entertainment.

The U.S. Travel Association’s data does not dive any deeper to determine the types of experiences, sightseeing, and entertainment travelers are seeking. But comparing top destinations with Google trends, ticket sales, and surveys from intrepid travelers reveals an apparent yet oft-under-reported reason: People travel to experience art.

Top Destinations

The world’s top tourist destinations abound with immersive experiences for art lovers.

France, the birthplace of the Impressionist movement, home of the Louvre, and renowned for its impressive architecture, consistently tops the list of the world’s most visited countries. Christina Bennett, Consumer Travel Expert for Priceline, says London, Paris, New York, and Rome, famed for their iconic art museums, all sit atop the company’s most popular destination list for 2023.

London hosts one of the most renowned contemporary museums in the world, the Tate Modern, while celebrating humanity’s artistic past in the National Gallery. Rome serves as a gateway to Vatican City, where tourists can gaze upon The Creation of Adam proudly displayed on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling and The Last Judgement, adorning its walls, both masterpieces by the Renaissance artist Michelangelo. New York features the largest art museum in the United States, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET), and a thriving contemporary street art scene.

Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to visit the world's most populous and famous cities, but it’s undeniable that the arts scene is a huge draw. The 100 most popular art museums in the world received a combined 144 million visitors in 2022.

Traveling to See Art

People often travel for artistic or cultural experiences. They flock to the world’s most renowned museums to admire works created by famed grandmasters.

Paris boasted nearly 20 million international travelers in 2022, while its most famous art museum welcomed 7.8 million visitors. New York City greeted more than 50 million guests in 2022, and 3.4 million people visited the MET.

Destination Analysts just completed a study titled The State of the American International Traveler. Director of Marketing Jennifer Griswold says that 27.5% of all American travelers cited a passion for visiting art museums while traveling. The number rose to 35.8% for American international travelers.

Not Just Art Museums

Although art museums housing the world’s greatest masterpieces are a significant draw, they’re not the only art experience travelers seek.

Travelers want to engage with regional arts. A 2022 survey conducted by Travel Agent Central found that nearly half (48%) of all respondents wanted to experience the local arts scene when they traveled.

Although the survey didn’t delve into what type of local arts travelers desired, many cities host art walks, festivals, and community events featuring resident artists and local galleries, often showcasing the best contemporary work from the region.

Travelers also want immersive art experiences. According to Google Trends, the Van Gogh immersive art experience in Washington DC was the most searched-for exhibit of 2022. The Van Gogh exhibit in various cities took six of the top ten spots, while a Jean-Michael Basquiat experience in New York City also ranked in the top ten.

Rise in Art Travel Represents Shift in How Travelers Engage with World

Bennett says, “The art scene is booming, and travelers are looking for unique experiences beyond the ordinary. There's strong interest in art-centric adventures, whether it's exploring world-class museums in Paris or Rome or immersing in an art festival.” She adds that Priceline Experiences, which offers customers a way to purchase these experiences while planning their trips, sells the most art-centric activities in the art meccas of the West – Paris, Rome, London, Amsterdam, and New York City.

“With demand for leisure travel still on the rise, art-centered experiences offer a chance to broaden horizons and have meaningful, hands-on encounters with creativity. It offers a respite from the non-stop fast pace of everyday life,” she explains.

Even Hotels Cashing in on Trend

In late 2022, Veranda predicted that travel-centered art would replace culinary tourism as a leading travel trend.

Luxury hotels worldwide noted the trend and worked to create immersive experiences for travelers to enjoy during their stay. Everything, from the installations on the grounds to room décor, lighting, and architecture, is designed to engage with the senses.

Art Experiences the Future of Travel

Though visiting iconic works such as the Mona Lisa and The Creation of Adam have long sat atop art lovers' travel bucket lists, the rise in immersive art makes exploring artistic expression more accessible than ever.

Tourists crave experiences offering human connection. Artistic and cultural activities provide the golden ticket.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.