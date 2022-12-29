Immunity Posed as Possibility for Trump, People Are Furious

If you ever want to know what people think of former president Donald J. Trump not going to prison over the January 6th riots, just as Twitter. When posed with the question of whether people would let Trump off the hook for January 6th for a promise not to run for president in 2024, the reactions were heavily one-sided.

Here's the tweet that started it all.

If Donald Trump agreed not to run for President again for prosecutorial immunity, would you let him off the hook? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 29, 2022

@chatham58 used a gif to make his thoughts on the matter clear.

@tomleykis was pretty sure someone would at least consider this a possibility.

Someone will. — Tom Leykis (he/hee/hee) (@tomleykis) December 29, 2022

@Zalman13934361 isn't after Trump alone, they want anyone involved to be indicted.

Every single lawmaker who contributed to the attempted coup should be removed from office and banned from ever pursuing public office of any kind. This is fraud and there is more than enough evidence to prove the intent of those involved. — A brave man acknowledges the strengths of others. (@Zalman13934361) December 29, 2022

@TPBlue4 sees only one possible solution in this situation.

No.



No deals.



No immunity.



Prison! — TPBlue💔 (@TPBlue4) December 29, 2022

@hb_surfer has a dream.

Absolutely not. This is a country of laws. If you do the crime, you should do the time. No free passes. He's gotten away with way too much even before he became President. Of course laws so be passed to keep criminals and insurrectionists from running. But punish the crime! pic.twitter.com/nMJLEq6uBb — HBSurferBoy (@hb_surfer) December 29, 2022

@upchuck66 doesn't mince words on what should happen to Trump.

Hell no! He needs to be indicted, successfully prosecuted, convicted & removed from society for the rest of his life. — belle (@upchuck66) December 29, 2022

@FlmnScott compared Trump to Osama bin Laden and called for the same treatment.

Hell no! He's a terrorist and needs to be prosecuted. He completed the one act Osama Bin Laden couldn't by storming our capitol building. He should suffer the same fate as that terrorist. — Scott Flmn (@FlmnScott) December 29, 2022

@DoctorHenryCT doesn't think Trump should be able to trade his presidential run for immunity.

No. We shouldn't let him trade trying to steal the office he lost in a fair election for agreeing not to try to steal an election to office for which he was impeached twice. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) December 29, 2022

@BlueRidgeBoy2 wanted to know if Biden should be let off for his alleged ‘stealing' of the election.

If Biden confessed he's been taking foreign bribes for decades, and that the Media, Party, and deep State helped him steal the election …



Would you let him stumble off the stage to eat ice cream at beaches — BlueRidgeBoy 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 (@BlueRidgeBoy2) December 29, 2022

Although most think Trump deserves to be indicted, some don't see what the former president did that's so bad.

@tbierly had this to say about Trump.

Off the hook for what?



Peace and prosperity? (up until COVID)



Exercising his right to challenge election fraud?



Asking people to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard? — T Bierly (@tbierly) December 29, 2022

@hazlema doesn't see a problem.

He didn't do anything — Frosty 🇺🇸 (@hazlema) December 29, 2022

While a panel investigated the January 6th incident at the capitol building, there have been no official charges levied against the former president. While that rubs plenty of people the wrong way, there are some who believe the former president is blameless. It'll certainly be interesting to watch his presidential bid leading up to 2024.

