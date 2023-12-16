Important Digital Artists Breaking New Ground with Retro Gaming Styles

Video games have a history that goes back around four decades now—long enough to inspire multiple generations of digital artists.

Since gaming undergoes a technical revolution every half decade or so, the medium's history gets littered with art styles the hardware outgrows. Many of these defunct styles now get taken up by people working in the digital art scene, where an emerging underground puts them to good use.

Most of these digital artists work pseudonymously in the non-fungible token (NFT) world. Many mint their works on the Tezos blockchain, which plays home to a central core of dedicated craftspeople who continue to sell their art, often as individual pieces, independent of market headwinds.

These digital artists come from all over the world but take inspiration from a shared love of retro gaming.

Sabato

Sabato Visconti, AKA Sabato, has worked in just about every visual art field, with a special emphasis on glitch art—corrupting digital files to create a vast range of artistic effects. Often playing with social and political themes of systemic malfunction, Sabato's art incorporates '80s and '90s gaming aesthetics, 3D scanning, animation, photography, artificial intelligence (AI), and many more fields and techniques into a vast body of digital artwork. His glitch animations of Sega Genesis game Ecco the Dolphin, in which Sabato uses a method called ROM corruption, come with the caption, “The journeys and travails of Ecco the Dolphin through corrupted, unstable, and liminal ecologies.”

Silvasantuz

Silvasantuz, an extraordinarily prolific pseudonymous digital artist from Brazil, uses ROM corruption, among other glitch art techniques, to take scenes from the era of early Nintendo and Sega and fashion them into super slick animated GIFs. Taking classic side scrollers such as The Legend of Zelda as a jumping-off point, Silvasantuz fashions loops that seamlessly glide around in circles like snowflakes in a pixelated blizzard.

Stipinpixel

Pseudonymous Argentine artist Stipinpixel has a background in interior and furniture design. However, his online reputation stems from his mastery of short-form animation techniques, often featuring neighborhood scenes of children playing or couples dancing. He pursues his work with an eye trained by many hours spent in front of retro computer games that have seeped into his art style. He references adventure titles like Maniac Mansion, Alley Cat, Monkey Island, and Gobliins, as particular influences, emphasizing graphic adventures from Sierra On-Line and LucasArts.

“Video games arrived a bit late in my province, during the '90s and 2000s,” he explains. “I even played titles dating back to the '70s and '80s; the technological revolution reached me a bit later, but I consider it fair.”

“I'm very interested in the behind-the-scenes work to conceive the drawings,” he continues. “What I do is like a process of abstract decomposition. I observe the spaces between characters, lines, and certain parts of compositions that interest me and that I can extrapolate to my art. I use the CGA color palette, which helps me combine within a specific range.”

Element Lee

Chinese-born, Vienna-based pseudonymous artist Element Lee has slowly drifted from using high-performance computers to his phone to create art over the years. These days, he churns out elegantly crafted pixel artworks at a rapid clip. These range from noirish representational images of men brooding in cars late at night to abstracts that resemble glitches in maps of Nintendo levels, and sometimes, he even impresses the pixels into clay to create physical works.

“Retro games are one of the main sources that I use to build my style,” he says. “I played many during the 90's and studied a huge amount of them in recent years. If someone wants to really master pixel art, it's highly necessary to go through these retro games. And there are still lots of hidden gems to dig out.”

Martín Bruce

Chilean artist and Portugal-based artist Martín Bruce creates ethereal digital glitch canvases that shimmer and buzz in GIF form. Sometimes, he uses characters from retro games as a kind of stamp brush that he drags across his images. Bruce works with paint and mixed media when not creating on the computer, often involving metalwork in his physical output. He cites video games as a critical influence in his art:

“My aesthetic realm draws inspiration from video games, nature, and the vast expanse of internet imagery. These sources undergo exposure, multiplication, distortion, and threats in various formats and temporary renditions. This transformative process, both digital and analog, adds new depths and dimensions to my creations.”

SV3ZR

SV3ZR, a Brazilian artist from the Campo Grande region in the country's northwest, has exhibited in several countries since he began his professional digital art journey in the last decade. As a diligent student with degrees in both art practice and art history, SV3ZR weaves his work with a vast trove of symbolism drawn from many corners, including classicism, his surroundings in Brazil, and retro video gaming, the last of which, on first glance might weigh heaviest in his output.

“My approach to retro video games develops entirely in the conceptual and aesthetic investigation field,” he says. “My idea has always been to revisit these games and based on a specific image, deconstruct certain elements of a scene I find interesting. In doing so, I seek to understand, even if in a limited and superficial way, how artists from the recent past dealt with the technical limitations of the technology.”

GOGOLITUS

Pseudonymous artist GOGOLITUS worked as a web designer for 20 years, which shows in his animations that almost seem to have a user interface, but then one clicks and realizes it's not a Flash game but a GIF. Some feel like playing Tetris in a disco full of windshield wipers; others feel like a recursive candy cane apocalypse. He begins his labors in pixel art software Aseprite, crafting his works for dozens of hours to get them under the strict file-size limits of the format.

Polishing an idealized past of retro game aesthetics may even bring with it a sort of giddy terror in the age of artificial intelligence. “When I was little, we played on cathode-ray tube screens with rudimentary controllers. Things have evolved so quickly,” according to the artist.

Cap'n

“Pixel art, for me, is the eternal cool kid. Just put the visuals of a SNES against an N64 game, and you'll get what I mean,” says pseudonymous artist Cap'n, whose work often features white silhouetted figures engaging in various extraterrestrial rituals. The artist also digitally paints computing artifacts like floppy discs as well as pastries, pies, and ice creams.

“My creative process draws heavy inspiration from the 16-bit era, embracing the challenge of limited color palettes and canvas sizes,” the artist adds. “I spice things up by fusing the retro vibes of Deluxe Paint II and Telepaint with the modern wizardry of GIMP, creating animated color cycles and seamlessly merging frame-by-frame animations.”

hAyDiRoKeT

Turkish artist hAyDiRoKeT, one of the most prolific glitch-makers to draw inspiration from retro gaming styles, has sampled so many titles from the early console era that probably not even the editors of Nintendo Power magazine would stand a chance at identifying half the games. As a practitioner of the glitch-ROM technique, hAyDiRoKeTs' GIF works feel like forgotten worlds falling apart at the seams and then coming back together again just in time for the next loop.

Ivan Hugo

It may surprise some that digital artists have already begun painting in oils in virtual reality; indeed, they hold the palette in one hand, the brush in another, and apply digital paint to a canvas. Brazilian artist Ivan Hugo does it all the time. When he's not painting in his virtual garret, he designs isometric boxes, rooms, and worlds in a style pitched between Minecraft and Legos. At other times, he makes sprite-based characters that might make a Nintendo designer blush with envy.

Bombadil

Bombadil, one of the few digital artists to consistently engage in world-building on Tezos, has a style that feels like a cross between Tales of the Crypt and Scooby-Doo, with a garnish of Batman: The Animated Series. The pseudonymous artist extensively uses blues in his depictions of the adventures of an unnamed skeleton character who travels through historical eras in his pixelated world.

“I began my creative journey quite a while ago,” says Bombadil. “I am a designer by education, and my inclination and desire to draw have been with me since childhood. I've always loved pixel art and retro games because they have the power to transport us back to our early youth.”

“As a creator of GIFs,” he continues, “I bring my works to life by animating and capturing movement. I aim to bring joy with my retro-style game-inspired artwork and evoke a warm sense of nostalgia.”

Ed Marola

“Video games mean more than just what meets the eye,” says Brazilian artist Eduardo Pollitzer, who releases digital art under the moniker Ed Marola. “They've had a big impact on how entire groups of people, like those of us born in the 1980s, think and imagine.”

Pollitzer has a hand in many artistic fields, releasing tutorials in addition to making art on a consistent schedule. His NFT work crosses many digital disciplines, from painting to animation to even point-and-click mini-adventure games on occasion—his pixel art style rates as iconic on Tezos.

“Pixel art reminds us of the past and makes us feel nostalgic,” he explains. “But it also shows us a future where digital tech is a huge part of how we live our lives.”