15 In-Demand Destinations Worth Braving The Crowds For

Tourist traps tend to get a bad rap as crowded, over-hyped, expensive, and not genuine places. However, the reality is that — in most cases — they became tourist traps for a reason. When traveling out of the country, I favor flights that go via San Francisco, simply so I can visit Boudin's Bakery and the sea lions down at Pier 39.

I always feel a little guilty because of its status as being too touristy. However, it seems I'm not alone. Contributors on a popular online forum suggested the places they'd happily return to, despite their touristy status.

1- Blue Lagoon, Iceland

With over 700k visits per year, it's easy to understand how this geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland gets its tourist trap status. For many, they simply can't resist the warm waters and beautiful scenery.

2- Hofbrauhaus, Munich

While this beer hall might have historical significance, it plays up to tourists and lacks an authentic experience. Still, sometimes the fun of it all renders the genuine part redundant. If you're looking to have fun and dance, this is the spot for you.

3- Venice, Italy

UNESCO is about to recommend that this ancient city goes on the endangered city list. It's rife with issues because of over-tourism, but history and beauty mean people keep returning. One person on the forum mentioned it's a beautiful city best seen at night when all the people are gone.

4- Pike Place Market, Seattle

I admit that I first heard of Pike Place on Frasier. I've often wanted to visit it just for that reason but have never had the opportunity. One contributor said this place is touristy, but also frequented by locals, and is a guaranteed place to grab genuine, locally-made products.

5- French Quarter, New Orleans

The French Quarter has a different vibe from the rest of the U.S. The history of it, the heat, and the atmosphere is incredibly enchanting. Locals may see it as a tourist trap but, as one resident says, its charm, shops, and architecture make it alluring.

6- Bruges, Belgium

After reading the descriptions of this place and looking it up, I'm adding it to my bucket list. Several people say it's a “fairy tale city.” A local who happened to stumble across the forum noted most of the tourists are friendly, and the other locals are happy to engage with them.

7- Coney Island, New York City

This well-known fun park takes about an hour via public transport from Times Square. One person noted it was filled with cheesy, classic fun. Others tended to disagree, suggesting the central area of interest is under the boardwalk.

8- Las Vegas

It's hard to ignore the flash and artificial glam of the city, but if you pay attention, you'll see this place is full of history, especially from the 50s and 60s.

9- Times Square, New York

Time Square is one of those places that's fun to visit for the experience. Being surrounded by all those flashing lights is pretty surreal, not to mention you can act like you're in a blockbuster movie or music video.

10- Mini-Europe, Belgium

Mini-Europe can be found within the Bruparck amusement park. This miniature park showcases scaled-down replicas, at a ratio of 1:25, of various landmarks from the European Union and other nations across the continent.

11- Solvang, California

This place seems random because it feels like you've wandered into a Danish city in the middle of California. The Danish-style architecture represents the town's heritage and association with Denmark. A forum member says their family would stop there every time they were driving through the California coast.

12- Niagara Falls, Canada/USA

While not on the official list of world wonders, Niagara Falls is on many people's bucket lists. However, the tourist traps and overpriced places nearby put many off. Unfortunately, Niagara Falls, USA, has a high crime rate despite the natural attraction the city is named for.

The breathtaking beauty of this natural phenomenon, though, meant many people on the forum had this as a place they'd visit despite its touristy status.

13- Banff, Canada

This stunning area of lakes, mountains, and ski resorts is in the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over four million individuals from various corners of the planet journey to Banff National Park annually, so, understandably, some might consider it a tourist trap.

14- Covent Garden, London

Located in London's West End, Covent Garden dates back to the 17th century. It is a bustling focal point for shopping and entertainment. Its main area is the elegant Piazza, hosting fashion boutiques and the Royal Opera House.

15- Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg holds the title of Virginia's “Colonial Capital” and has gained global recognition for its endeavors in restoration, faithfully recreating 18th-century American life through Colonial Williamsburg.

Understandably, it might have tourist trap status, but people felt it was worth the visit.

