In-N-Out Burger Bans Employee Face Masks

Renowned national fast food chain In-N-Out Burger announced a new rule for this week to its employees. According to a leaked memo, beginning August 14, employees across five Southwest states will be banned from wearing face masks unless they have a valid medical reason.

In-N-Out Burger will soon prohibit employees at its locations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah from wearing a mask unless they obtain a doctor’s note, a company representative confirmed on Tuesday.https://t.co/2vtETRw2aX — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 19, 2023

Moving On

As an after-effect of the worldwide medical events between 2020 and 2022, mask-wearing remains common in public places for some people. However, In-N-Out Burger wants to move on from a difficult period for many businesses.

Stating in their updated policy that they value “the importance of customer service,” the driving force behind this move is to refocus the relationship between servers and clientele.

Medical Exemptions Only

The memo confirms that a worker can wear a mask only when presenting a medical note “exempting him or her from this requirement.” Furthermore, employees must use a company-provided N95 mask if exempt.

This company policy affects locations throughout the Southwest region, namely Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Texas, and Arizona; workers who fail to adhere may find themselves terminated.

Customer-Centric Store and Support Environments

Meanwhile, chains in Oregon and California will ask staff members to wear a company-issued N95 mask should they meet the same medical requirements.

“Our goal is to continue to provide safe and customer-centric Store and Support environments that balance two things that In-N-Out is known for — exceptional customer service and unmatched standards for health, safety, and quality,” a recent memo says.

Clear and Effective Communication

The memo elaborates further: “We believe this policy will also help to promote clear and effective communication both with our Customers and among our Associates.” The memo did state, however, that the policy's “effectiveness and compliance” would be subject to periodic review.

This decision makes In-N-Out Burger unique because no other restaurant chain has issued a similar decree. Even Chick-Fil-A, which gained attention during the pandemic for its open-minded approach to unvaccinated and maskless customers, still allows employees to wear masks if required.

As one can imagine, the Internet is talking about this sudden policy change.

One commenter believes there is a conspiracy at work.

Targeting Asian Workers?

Why do I feel this memorandum is targeting to their Asian employees? — Jedi Rich (@jedirich_) July 19, 2023

Wait, What?

Someone else finds that an odd accusation.

Interesting perspective. How many Asians work at fast food joints? — Mox (@MoxInTampa) July 19, 2023

Better for Hygiene

An honest contributor states they are against masks, too — though he will gladly make an exception for anybody touching his food.

I’m anti-mask, except for people who are breathing on my food — Mike Rein (@MokeRein) July 19, 2023

Defcon-1

This gentleman is not pleased; he is going to Defcon 1 on In-N-Out Burger: it's boycott time.

In-N-Out is out of my routine — permanently. @innoutburger — Terry J. Richard (@trichardpdx) July 19, 2023

Politically Motivated?

Another former fan ponders whether this may be politically motivated.

Weird. I have no problem with food service workers wearing masks. Not sure why the restaurant wouldn’t want them to … unless it’s a political thing (which makes no sense to me). — Amanda (@kywanderlust) July 19, 2023

What Is The Healthplan Like?

The next thread visitor has a scathing accusation; how will this affect workers' healthcare?

I’m guessing that In-N-Out doesn’t provide health insurance, so the employees would have to pay the full cost out-of-pocket for the doctor’s appointment; I’m also guessing that they are all hourly workers and would likely miss time from work to go to the doctor. — Charli (@CharliByrnes) July 19, 2023

Whatever Next?

Another member asks what is coming next.

What else will they forbid without a doctor’s note – washing hands, sanitizing cutting boards, wearing hair nets, not preparing food when actively vomiting? — Doomscrolling until rate limited (@jwolfe73) July 19, 2023

Out-N-Out for Me

Finally, one observer signals what some customers may end up doing.

One is about to open in my area for the first time and this makes me far less interested in giving them my business. — J.Stokes (@JohnFrancisStok) July 19, 2023

What are your thoughts? Is In-N-Out Burger out of line? Will the free market decide how this turns out?