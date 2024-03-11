Burger Alert: In-N-Out Eyes New States for Its Next Spots

Burger fans nationwide rejoice: one of the most iconic fast-food chains has announced its imminent expansion.

Since 1948, In-N-Out Burger has enjoyed a cult-like following throughout California and its neighboring states. Thanks to fresh ingredients, handsomely paid employees, and ridiculously tasty menu options, In-N-Out has earned its reputation as arguably the most beloved fast-food chain in the United States.

Take it from us; we here at Wealth of Geeks are intimately familiar with waiting in the chain's infamously long drive-through lines. Still, we're not ashamed to admit it's always worth the wait. If you think Chick-fil-A lines are long, you've obviously never experienced In-N-Out.

But that's about to change for millions of Americans.

The company recently announced expansions to introduce its signature Double-Doubles and “animal-style” French fries to even more discerning eaters! If your state is on the list to host future locations, consider yourselves lucky. You'll be in rare company.

In-N-Out is Planning to Open Locations in Three New States

Washington, Tennessee, and New Mexico have been selected as the states that will be the envy of most of the country. California (and its neighboring states) have exclusively enjoyed In-N-Out Burger for far too long, and we're happy to see that the chain is expanding its reach.

Washington's exact location is still to be determined, but Clark County's Ridgefield neighborhood is the front-runner thus far. (From the sound of it, it looks like a Costco is in the pipeline, too. Fun times ahead for Ridgefield residents, huh?)

A suburb outside Nashville is targeted for In-N-Out's expansion into the Volunteer State. Tennessee residents have long clamored for the iconic chain to open up locations in their state, and it looks like the dream will finally come true. In 2023, the company announced plans to open corporate offices and new locations in the greater Nashville area.

Late last year, Albuquerque was announced as the city that will also host an upcoming In-N-Out location. It makes sense to us; any town that served as the backdrop to classic television series like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul deserves as much In-N-Out as they can handle!

When Will These New In-N-Out Locations Open?

This is where the bad news comes into play. Fans of the fast-food chain will have to play the waiting game.

The first Tennessee location isn't slated to open until 2026, while burger lovers in New Mexico must wait even longer; the Albuquerque location won't open its doors until 2027. Curiously enough, the Washington location has no set timeline, leaving residents drooling in anticipation for a day that might not arrive anytime soon.

Stay strong, people. While you wait, feel free to whet your In-N-Out appetite elsewhere for now!

What States Already Have In-N-Out Locations?

Besides its original locations in California, In-N-Out boasts restaurants in seven other states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. (We don't want to brag, but we alphabetized the states ourselves.)

So, while potential customers in Washington, Tennessee, and New Mexico have to wait at least a few more years for the privilege of waiting in some of the longest drive-through lines they've ever seen in their lives, they always have the option to jump in a car or plane and experience In-N-Out Burger in eight other U.S. states.

Trust us; it's worth the journey. In-N-Out Burger is that good.