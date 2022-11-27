10 Inappropriate Books People Read When They Were Way Too Young

Did you ever read something well before you should have age-wise? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “What books did you read at a young age that you definitely shouldn't have?” Did it screw you up or disturb you in any way? If so, how?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz

One user confirmed, “The answer is Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, not because of the stories, but those pictures. Some of those were so traumatizing.” “YES! I'm 42 and can't even look at those book covers without getting creeped out. That illustrator scarred a whole generation. Do you remember the story about the scarecrow who skins someone and nails it to the roof? I mean, WHAT?”

2. Interview With The Vampire by Anne Rice

“I read Interview With The Vampire by Anne Rice when I was around 11, and someone in the book was smoking a cigarette, turning it into a long, cylindrical ash'. So I spent my later teenage years trying to turn cigarettes into long, cylindrical ashes because of that one. It's weird how you can read something, and it just sticks with you.”

3. Stephen King Books

One person joked, “A bunch of 10-year-old Stephen King readers about to speak up” before several did. “In grade 2, I bragged about how I could read an adult book. A friend randomly pulled a book off her mom's nightstand—Salem's Lot. I slept with a crucifix made of popsicle sticks taped together beside my bed until well into high school.”

“Yes! I was about eight when I got my precocious little mitts on IT. I made it to like chapter 2 and scared the absolute crap out of myself. I was 30 before I read another Stephen King book,” shared one user. A second said, “I read IT when I was nine. I made my sisters go with me when I needed the bathroom for months afterward.”

“Reading Gerald's Game at that age has probably messed me up in many ways,” another commented. “I've read everything I could of King's, and nothing messed with me like Gerald's Game. Not the story but the click at the end that he was real. I was a grown woman, but this one terrified me in my own house.”

4. 100 Strokes of the Brush Before Bed by Melissa Panarello