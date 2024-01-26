Inappropriate James Bond Movie Moments That Make Viewers Cringe

James Bond may appear as a suave globe-trotting secret agent who can solve a crime, beat the bad guy, and get the girl, but he also, according to Judi Dench’s M herself, can act like “a sexist, misogynist dinosaur.” Over its six decades, not all moments from the James Bond franchise now seem appropriate to a 21st-century viewer.

Over its 27 movies, many inappropriate James Bond moments in the franchise appear misogynist, racist, and generally inappropriate to modern-day audiences.

James Bond Dances With A Dead Woman In Thunderball

In 1965’s Thunderball, assassin Fiona Volpe (Luciana Paluzz) tracks down Roger Moore’s James Bond on the dance floor. To try to blend in and distract the assassin, Bond grabs the woman, and the pair start to dance. When the British spy spots a gun from behind a curtain, he spins Volpe around and uses her as a human shield.

Bond keeps dancing with a dead Fiona Volpe. Instead of dumping the woman’s body out of sight, he places her corpse beside an unaware couple and asks them to look after her while she “rests.” He makes the inappropriate comment before walking away, leaving the young couple with a stranger’s corpse.

James Bond Hitting Tiffany Case In Diamonds Are Forever

James Bond regularly meets unsavory characters and villains, so his treatment of common gem smuggler Tiffany Case (Jill St. John) appears an over exaggeration. While searching for evidence in Diamonds Are Forever, Tiffany Case withholds information from Bond because he “sounds like a cop.”

Sean Connery’s James Bond doesn’t take kindly to Tiffany questioning his authority. He hits her across the face, a gesture inappropriate for Case’s small action of distrusting the undercover spy.

Fans of the franchise say Bond’s role as an undercover cop makes him resort to violence, but the look of shock on Tiffany’s face makes the whole scene incredibly uncomfortable. Today this inappropriate James Bond downright hurts to watch.

James Bond Compare A Chinese Woman To Peking Duck Only Live Twice

The Bond films and source novels frequently earn criticism for xenophobia, especially to a modern audience. One of these inappropriate James Bond comments comes in You Only Live Twice, a film set predominately in the Far East.

The movie opens with James Bond lying in bed with Ling (Tsai Chin). After a kiss, Bond wonders why Chinese women taste differently from other nationalities. He crassly wonders if “Peking duck tastes different to Russian caviar, but I love them both.” Ling doesn’t object to his comparison, remarking, “Darling, I give you the very best duck.”

When James Bond Shoos A Woman Away In Goldfinger

Another inappropriate James Bond moment of sexism that probably wouldn’t make it into a modern Bond movie occurs in Goldfinger. Sean Connery's James Bond enjoys a relaxing poolside massage from Dink (Margaret Nolan) until Felix (Cec Linder) appears.

James Bond condescendingly tells Dink it’s “time for man talk.” 007 smacks his companion on the rear end and shoos her away like an annoying child. It’s one of the many James Bond scenes that feel of its era.

James Bond Gets Surprised By The Gender Of The Doctor In Moonraker

One of the sillier Bond films, 1979’s Moonraker, sees 007 sent to space. Despite the space-aged themes of the movie, Moonraker’s treatment of women appears less than forward-thinking.

When James Bond meets Dr. Goodhead (Lois Chiles), he appears visibly surprised that she’s a woman. Roger Moore’s Bond questions the doctor's gender with his signature smirk, having only known her name and presumed her identity based on her doctor status.

When James Bond Strips A Woman In The Living Daylights

In The Living Daylights, Timothy Dalton's James Bond cruelly humiliates a helpless and visibly upset woman. Bond tracks down KGB boss Pushkin (John Rhys-Davies) to a hotel room, where the Soviet leader meets his mistress, Rubavitch (Virginia Hey).

Bond forces Pushkin to hide when he hears a gunman breaking in. He strips the clothes off the woman, using her to distract the attacker. Although he doesn’t make the inappropriate comments associated with 007 and acts a little more gentlemanly towards the woman, the whole scene comes across as unnecessarily inappropriate.

James Bond's Treatment Of Tracy in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

In 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, George Lazenby’s James Bond strikes his wife. The eternal lothario marries Tracy (Diana Rigg), but the film’s treatment of her and her mental health feels inappropriate to a modern audience.

James Bond finds a depressed Tracy in his hotel room. She points his gun at the spy and threatens to kill him just to feel “a thrill.” Bond quickly disarms her by gripping her wrists but doesn’t let go of her once the gun falls to the floor. While the original novel addresses Tracy Bond’s mental health issues, the movie glosses over them, with her romance with James helping cure any suicidal tendencies displayed at the start of the film.

The Treatment Of Nick Nack in The Man With The Golden Gun

Nick Nack (Hervé Villechaize) solely exists in The Man With The Golden Gun to provide moments of humor rather than a genuine threat. The comedy around the diminutive henchman of Christopher Lee’s Scaramanga comes at his expense, with numerous slurs used to describe Nick Nack throughout the movie.

The joke heads in an inappropriate direction when Roger Moore’s James Bond locks Nick Nack in a suitcase. To his credit, Hervé Villechaize's performance manages to scrape back some of the character's dignity, but any character development of the sidekick due to the actor more than the script.

James Bond Offends North and South Korea In Die Another Day

Die Another Day sparked controversy in Korea after its 2002 release. While North and South Korea remain bitterly divided, the two sides found common ground with their dislike of this 007 outing. Many Koreans quickly pointed out the inaccuracies of the casting choices and accents.

North Korea lambasted the Pierce Brosnan movie, in which their nation appears as a villain, accusing it of dirty slander. South Koreans became angered after a scene depicted their seemingly inferior army taking orders from the American military. Another controversy in Die Another Day occurred when James Bond and Jinx (Halle Berry) inappropriately consummate their relationship in a Buddhist temple.

The Master/ Servant Dynamic In Dr. No

The relationship between James Bond and his local Caribbean contact Quarrel (John Kitzmiller) in Dr. No becomes awkward when the spy asks Quarrel to fetch his shoes. The fisherman always wears the same outfit and answers to inane orders, doing minute jobs Bond could easily do for himself and chauffeuring the spy around the island.

Released in 1962, the same year as Jamaica’s independence from the UK, the dynamic between characters feels incredibly awkward and inappropriate. Despite the Jamaica setting, Dr. No frequently gets called out for lacking substantial black characters with speaking roles.

James Bond Lies To Solitaire in Live and Let Die

James Bond manipulates Solitaire (Jane Seymour) into going to bed with him in 1973's Live and Let Die. For an international lothario, Roger Moore’s Bond uses a dirty tactic to woo the psychic medium. In the movie, the villainous Tanaka holds Solitaire captive and uses her psychic powers to help him make decisions, but he believes she will lose her powers if she loses her virginity.

James Bond hand glides into her chambers to rescue her, but not before he tries to manipulate the slave into bedding him. He stacks the tarot cards with nothing but The Lovers card, so no matter which card she picks, it will lead her to spend the night with the British spy. Not only does he manipulate a young woman held captive by using her beliefs, but he jeopardizes her life to fulfill his own needs.

James Bond’s Treatment Of Ms. Galore in Goldfinger

James Bond’s not known for his respectful treatment of women, but his actions toward Ms. Galore (Honor Blackman) feel especially inappropriate. Despite using his famous charm on her, she makes it very clear she doesn’t want him. In the book and the film, she’s written as a lesbian, although it’s more implied than clearly stated in the narrative.

Sean Connery’s Bond physically overpowers Ms. Galore in a barn, pestering her until she finally submits to him. It clearly crosses the line, especially as it appears to promote the idea a man can turn a woman straight. Even worse, the film makes it appear like Ms. Galore enjoys the incident.

Blaxploitation in Live and Let Die

Many consider Live and Let Die the most racially charged James Bond movie in the franchise’s history. In the eighth Bond film, the spy gets sent to Harlem to stop a drug lord, Mr. Big (Yaphet Kotto). The film came out during the height of the Blaxploitation era of cinema and takes much inspiration from the genre.

CIA operative Rosie Carver (Gloria Hendry), the first woman of color to sleep with Bond but soon dies after the reveal she’s a double agent—the writing of her character earned criticism for lacking substance or agency. Live and Let Die depicts Louisiana and the fictional Haiti-like island of San Monique as locations filled with nefarious voodoo and jazzy funeral processions.

The film regularly earns criticism for featuring many stereotypes and derogatory caricatures of black characters. While Blaxploitation looks to empower African Americans, Live and Let Die regurgitates the tropes in the worst way possible.

James Bond Disguises Himself As An Asian Man in You Only Live Twice

James Bond wears many disguises over the franchise, but not all are appropriate. In You Only Live Twice, the British spy disguises himself as a Japanese villager. This inappropriate disguise involves Sean Connery painting his face and taping his eyes into a squint.

The Scottish actor’s disguise came about as he hoped to go undercover as a fisherman and marry a local woman. The attempt to change race, which mainly involves wearing a toupee, seems wildly misjudged by today’s standards.