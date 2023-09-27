Increased Manual Transmission Sales Point to a Second Life for Old School Gearboxes as Nostalgia Steers Consumers in New Direction

My dad once told me that everything old is new again. As I age, I find that notion becomes more encompassing each year. It essentially taps into, or at least gives an illuminating phrase to, the gravitational pull and power of nostalgia.

To see nostalgia gravity in action, look at shifting sales trends in the automotive industry as it transitions from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

For example, manual transmissions should be all but extinct; however, according to J.D Power, a recent uptick in manual transmission vehicles shows these automobiles are becoming a niche consumers are yearning for.

While conventional wisdom dictates that people only buy a manual car because it's cheaper – that's actually not the case here.

Driving With a More Focused Touch.

According to the car research website Edmunds.com, nostalgia is crucial to why manual sales are picking up again.

Going by the numbers, manual vehicle sales were falling below one percent in 2021. But those numbers have rebounded over the past two years.

America's largest used car chain, CarMax, reported manual sales as only 2.4 percent in 2020 but saw sales rise to 2.8 and 2.9 percent in the years since.

While this is not exactly a booming business, it shows enough consumer demand to keep manuals off the chopping block and on the menu. One of the directors at Edmunds.com, Ivan Drury, believes there's renewed interest in manuals because buyers are looking for a “throwback experience.”

Speaking of getting thrown back, my first and only experience where I attempted to drive a manual was in a weathered 1988 Honda Civic that belonged to my friend's dad.

I was 17, and the graying, steely blue hatchback had fascinated my friend and me since his father started carting us home from school in it when we were 10. Though we didn't know how to describe it at that age, it drove differently than any other vehicle we'd ever been in.

Both our moms drove minivans (this was the early 2000s, after all), which were higher off the ground and had automatic transmissions. Riding in them was unremarkable. All I remember about them was that my mom drove a Dodge Caravan and his mom a Ford Windstar.

However, when my friend's dad drove us around – we were riveted by the ride. We could feel the road beneath us like we were gliding just off the ground. Each time the Civic's momentum changed when his dad shifted gears, we could feel ourselves moving with it.

It's like we were traveling with something instead of just being transported in it.

So when we were both old enough to drive, we took the aging hatchback over to a deserted section of the mall parking lot a few blocks from his house so I could experience my first rodeo with this mythic (to us) steed.

My friend explained how to use the clutch properly as he drove us to the mall without a hitch. Then we arrived at the mall, and it was finally my turn to drive the vehicle that had fascinated me so much as a kid.

And expectation and reality turned out to be two very different experiences. Let's just say I've had smoother rides on a mechanical bull.

Vehicle control was just not my forte at 17.

But for many car enthusiasts, that unique sense of vehicle control is the point of the driving experience. Experience is the keyword because when both hands and feet are fully involved in operating a vehicle, drivers have to be fully present in what they're doing.

For some parents, their teenagers being fully present while driving isn't possible in an automatic. So they're electing to have their kids learn to drive in manual transmission cars to prevent them from texting while driving.

Manual Enthusiasm.

Though the sales numbers mentioned earlier in this article are not indicative of a cultural resurgence akin to vinyl record sales or a Christopher Nolan-sized interest in seeing movies projected on celluloid, they do indicate that the passion of the people who do love the manual driving experience is as strong as ever.

Unsurprisingly, models like the Honda Civic (Yeah!), Jeep Wrangler, Subaru WRX, and Ford's lauded Mustang are the top-selling manuals – sportier driving benefits from more precise driver control.

People like engaging experiences, and driving is no exception. Some car manufacturers, like Toyota, are catching wind of this and offering a manual option for popular vehicles. The option is reportedly available for both the 2024 Tacoma and the Supra.

If there's to be a takeaway from this, I'd say it's that if we want old things to become new again, we must keep demanding them. It's not build it, and they will come. It's buy something repeatedly, and sellers will meet your demand.