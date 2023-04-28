Incredible Cityscapes: The East Coast’s Most Instagram-Worthy Destinations

Do you love scrolling through your Instagram feed and getting inspired by stunning travel photos? If you're a travel enthusiast and a social media lover, you're in luck! A new study by New Jersey Real Estate Network has revealed the most Instagrammable cities on the East Coast, and these cities are sure to make your wanderlust soar.

From sun-soaked beaches to historic landmarks, vibrant street art to picturesque parks, these cities offer endless opportunities for that perfect Instagram shot. So, get ready to explore the most Instagrammable cities on the East Coast!

1. Miami, Florida: Sun-Kissed Vibes

With a whopping 85 million posts using the hashtag #miami, this vibrant city takes the top spot as the most Instagrammable city on the East Coast. And it's no wonder why! its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and iconic art deco architecture make for picture-perfect backdrops.

Miami's Most Instagrammable Spots

The trendy South Beach and the colorful Wynwood Walls make it a paradise for Instagrammers looking for that perfect blend of sun, sea, and style. But it is not just about beaches and nightlife; the city also boasts a rich cultural scene with historic sites, colorful marketplaces, and diverse neighborhoods that offer unique photo opportunities.

2. Atlanta, Georgia: Rich Culture and Urban Charm

As the capital of Georgia, Atlanta is a city steeped in history and culture, and its Instagram hashtag #atlanta has a whopping 40 million posts. Its iconic skyline and vibrant street art offer a treasure trove of Instagrammable spots.

And if you're a fan of movies and TV shows, it is also known as the “Hollywood of the South,” with numerous filming locations that make for great Instagram shots.

Atlanta's Must-Visit Instagram Spots

Pose in front of the famous Varsity restaurant, explore the Atlanta BeltLine with its art installations and scenic trails, or capture the beauty of the city's historic neighborhoods like Inman Park or Old Fourth Ward.

3. New York City, New York: The City That Never Sleeps

No list of Instagrammable cities would be complete without the Big Apple! New York City, with its iconic landmarks, world-famous skyline, and vibrant street scenes, is a dream destination for Instagrammers.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New York City has a population of over 8.4 million people, making it the most populous city in the United States. This diverse population creates a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions.

Don't Miss These NYC Instagram Hot Spots

The hashtag #newyorkcity has a staggering 34 million posts, featuring everything from the bright lights of Times Square to the tranquility of Central Park. Capture the hustle and bustle of the city streets, the grandeur of the Empire State Building, or the diversity of neighborhoods like SoHo, Greenwich Village, or DUMBO in Brooklyn.

4. Boston, Massachusetts: Rich History and Vibrant Culture

If you're a history buff and a lover of charming streetscapes, Boston is the perfect city for you! With 25 million posts under the hashtag #boston, this city is a treasure trove of Instagrammable moments. Stroll along the cobblestone streets of Beacon Hill, capture the beauty of the historic brownstone buildings, or explore the famous Freedom Trail with its historic sites and landmarks.

Boston Is A City Full of Perfect Backdrops

Boston's rich history, vibrant street art, and picturesque parks provide ample opportunities for that perfect Instagram shot.

5. Orlando, Florida – Where Dreams Come True

Orlando is a city that needs no introduction. With its world-famous theme parks, it's no surprise that Orlando tops the list with a staggering 24 million posts under the hashtag #orlando on Instagram. From the magical kingdom of Walt Disney World to the thrilling rides of Universal Studios and the marine life wonders of SeaWorld, Orlando is a dream destination for theme park lovers.

Instagram Yourself in New Worlds in Orlando

Capture your excitement as you meet your favorite Disney character, scream your lungs out on a rollercoaster, or indulge in a butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. With colorful backdrops, dazzling fireworks, and a sense of wonder around every corner, Orlando is a treasure trove of Instagrammable moments that will make your followers wish they were there with you.

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: A Blend of History and Foodie Delights

Philadelphia, also known as the “City of Brotherly Love,” offers a perfect blend of history and foodie delights that are sure to impress your Instagram followers. With 12 million posts under the hashtag #philadelphia, this city is a treasure trove of photo opportunities.

Strike a pose with the iconic Liberty Bell or run up the famous “Rocky” stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, just like Rocky Balboa did in the movie. Indulge in the city's most famous food — the Philly Cheesesteak — and capture a mouthwatering shot of the gooey, meaty goodness.

Philly is a Secret Instagram Hotspot

Wander through the colorful murals of the Mural Arts Program or explore the trendy neighborhoods of Northern Liberties and Fishtown for some hipster vibes. Philadelphia is a city that offers a perfect blend of history, culture, and culinary delights that are sure to make your Instagram feed pop.

7. Washington D.C, District of Columbia: The Power of History and Monuments

As the nation's capital, Washington D.C. is a city steeped in history, politics, and grandeur, making it a prime location for Instagram-worthy photos. With 11 million posts under the hashtag #washingtondc, this city offers a plethora of iconic landmarks and monuments that are sure to wow your followers.

Capture the majestic beauty of the White House, the grandeur of the U.S Capitol Building, and the solemnity of the Lincoln Memorial.

Visit These D.C. Landmarks For the Best Instagram Shots

Explore the world-class museums of the Smithsonian Institution, such as the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of American History, and the National Gallery of Art, and capture stunning shots of art, culture, and history.

Stroll along the picturesque Tidal Basin during cherry blossom season and capture the beauty of the blooming cherry blossoms against the backdrop of the Washington Monument.

8. Tampa, Florida: #TampaBayLife

With 11 million posts under the hashtag #tampa and an additional 4 million under #tampabay, Tampa is a haven for Instagrammers seeking beautiful waterfront shots and exciting city vibes. The city is recognized for its pristine beaches, and the turquoise waters of Tampa Bay provide a stunning backdrop for those perfect beach selfies.

Whether you're lounging on the sandy shores or exploring the vibrant downtown area, there are endless photo opportunities in Tampa.

9. Baltimore, Maryland: #CharmCity

Known as “Charm City,” Baltimore has a unique and vibrant personality that is sure to captivate your Instagram followers. With 9 million posts under the hashtag #baltimore, this city is a treasure trove of Instagrammable spots that offer a blend of history, culture, and art.

One of Baltimore's most iconic landmarks is the historic Inner Harbor. With its picturesque waterfront, stunning skyline, and vibrant atmosphere, the Inner Harbor is a perfect spot for capturing those postcard-worthy shots. Take a stroll along the promenade, snap a selfie with the USS Constellation in the background, or capture the colorful reflections in the water as the sun sets over the horizon.

10. Charlotte, North Carolina: #QueenCity

Boasting a population twice the size of the state's capital city, Charlotte is a dynamic city that offers a blend of modernity and Southern charm. With 4 million posts under the hashtag #charlottenc, this city has quickly become a hotspot for Instagrammers seeking a mix of urban and natural beauty.

The city is surrounded by lush greenery, parks, and lakes that provide endless opportunities for capturing stunning nature shots. The picturesque Freedom Park, with its scenic walking trails and tranquil ponds, is a favorite spot among locals and visitors alike.

And if you're looking for panoramic views of the city skyline, a visit to Romare Bearden Park, with its striking fountains and modern design, is a must.

Grab Your Camera

So, grab your camera or smartphone, put on your most fashionable outfit, and get ready to embark on an adventure. Don't forget to use those hashtags and geotags to share your adventures with your followers and connect with other fellow travelers and photographers. Who knows, your photos might just inspire others to add these cities to their travel bucket list!

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.