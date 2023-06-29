14 Shockingly Incredible Movies That Completely Gaslight the Viewers

Have you ever watched a movie that made you doubt your intelligence? 100% of the time, It’s the movie, not you! The manipulative effects of some movies leave audiences questioning their sanity and reeling from unexpected plot twists, deliberately distorting their sense of reality.

Here are 14 of the finest films selected by an online jury that are guilty of gaslighting viewers.

1. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

A terrible and savage homicide from the 1920s has marred the beautiful carpets of a classy London home. Emily French, who is gorgeous and wealthy, is the victim. All the evidence pointed to Leonard Vole, the young gambler who received the heiress's enormous inheritance and brutally murdered her.

2. The Conversation (1974)

The stern assistant of a mysterious client hires surveillance specialist Harry Caul (Gene Hackman) to follow young couple Mark (Frederic Forrest) and Ann (Cindy Williams). Following the couple across Union Square in San Francisco, Caul and his friend Stan (John Cazale) can record a secret discussion. Caul becomes fixated on the resulting tape to ascertain whether the marriage is in danger due to his tormenting memories of a past case that went wrong.

3. Soylent Green (1973)

NYPD investigator Robert Thorn (Charlton Heston) is looking into the killing of an executive of a ration manufacturer, Soylent Corporation, in a future New York City that is overcrowded and famished. Thorn starts to make considerable headway with the assistance of seasoned scholar Solomon “Sol” Roth (Edward G. Robinson). Still, the governor inexplicably cuts the power. Thorn emerges from the badge and starts his inquiry into the case because he is obsessed with the mystery.

4. A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Hiking through a remote area of Hawaii is how newlyweds Cliff (Steve Zahn) and Cydney (Milla Jovovich) spend their honeymoon. When they encounter a group of terrified hikers, who allege that another couple has been brutally killed, their picturesque journey becomes tragic. Cydney and Cliff soon find themselves embroiled in a terrible struggle for survival while separated from civilization and unsure of whom to trust.

5. Gaslight (1944)

After the passing of her well-known opera singer aunt, Paula (Ingrid Bergman) is sent to Italy to pursue her dream of becoming a great opera singer. She meets the attractive Gregory Anton (Charles Boyer) and falls in love. Paula starts to observe odd occurrences as soon as they get back in London, including lost photos, eerie nighttime footsteps, and dim gaslights that dim without being touched. Her new husband's motives are questioned as she struggles to maintain her sanity.

6. Hitchcock's Stage Fright (1950)

The police have him under surveillance because they believe actor Jonathan Cooper (Richard Todd) is a murderer. He claims that the victim, who happened to be her husband, was slain by his lover, the well-known actress Charlotte Inwood (Marlene Dietrich). He looks for shelter with his former girlfriend, Eve (Jane Wyman), a rising actress. Eve plays detective and dons several guises because she believes Jonathan is innocent. She worries that everyone wears a mask after she becomes entangled in complex lies.

7. Machinist (2004)

Trevor Reznik (Christian Bale), who works in a factory, deals with acute insomnia that affects his body weight and mental health. This is aggravated after he unknowingly causes a workplace mishap that gravely injures a coworker (Michael Ironside). Trevor continues to spiral into paranoia while dating the attractive prostitute Stevie (Jennifer Jason Leigh), attributing his issues to the mysterious Ivan (John Sharian).

8. Memento (2000)

Guy Pearce's character, Leonard, is looking for the person who molested and killed his wife. However, his incurable form of memory loss makes it more challenging to find his wife's killer. Leonard can recall specifics of his life before the accident. Still, he cannot recall what happened fifteen minutes ago, where he is going, or why.

9. Infinity Chamber (2016)

Frank Lerner is subjected to an interrogation technique while being held in an automated prison, where he is made to relive the same day again. He needs to figure out how to get out of a computer system that won't allow him to leave when a battle breaks out outside.

10. Adaptation (2002)

Charlie Kaufman, played by Nicolas Cage, is a bewildered screenwriter from Los Angeles who is plagued by feelings of inadequacy, sexual frustration, self-loathing, and the screenplay ambitions of his scrounging twin brother Donald (also played by Nicolas Cage). Kaufman's life spirals from pitiful to weird as he tries to adapt Susan Orlean's “The Orchid Thief,” played by Meryl Streep. The characters' lives in Orlean's novel Kaufman are curiously entwined as each person's pursuit of passion runs afoul of the interests of the others.

11. La Moustache (2005)

On a whim, Marc decides to remove his mustache, which he's had for his whole adult life. He carefully awaits his wife's response, but neither she nor his companions appear to be bothered. Even stranger, everyone insisted he had never worn a mustache when he finally admitted it to them. A viewer calls this “an excellent movie exploring mental illness/gaslighting where reality is all but clear.”

12. The Wicker Man (1973)

To look into a missing child complaint, Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) travels to the little Scottish island of Summerisle. The devout Christian policeman witnesses the locals' sleazy sexual antics and odd paganism, especially the temptations of Willow (Britt Ekland), the daughter of Lord Summerisle, the island's magistrate (Christopher Lee). Sergeant Howie gets closer to finding the lost youngster as he learns more about the peculiar customs of the islanders.

13. Shutter Island (2010)

U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner (Mark Ruffalo) are sent to Ashecliffe Hospital, a fortress-like mad institution on a far-off, windswept island, after the improbable escape of a clever female killer. There are indications that awful acts were possibly carried out inside the hospital's walls, and the woman appears to have disappeared from a closed chamber. As the investigation progresses, Teddy realizes that if he wants to survive on the island, he must face his dark fears.

14. The Village (2004)

A group of people who live in an Amish-style hamlet are blocked off from the outside world by the woods, where they contend that frightening creatures dwell. They have an ambiguous agreement with the monsters; they are safe if they avoid the forests. The boy who loves her disregards the advice of the local elders to go to the next town and get medicine for one of the community's young residents who falls ill.

Source: Reddit