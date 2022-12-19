10 Incredible Movies That Will Rip Your Heart Out

Redditor u/sequosion posted, “Movies that will tear you apart? Hey, y'all! I'm kind of in a weird spot in life mentally, so I'm looking for movies that will make me bawl my eyes out. Movies like Call Me By Your Name or Her. But it doesn't necessarily have to be romance, just sad. Thanks!” Redditors responded, and these films are what they decided would rip your heart out.

1. Blood Diamond (2006)

Available to watch on Netflix.

Blood Diamond is a political war action thriller film. The title references diamonds mined in war zones, then sold to finance conflicts that profit diamond companies and warlords globally. The movie centers around the Sierra Leone Civil War of 1991–2002.

2. The Color Purple (1985)

Available to watch on HBO Max.

The Color Purple is a coming-of-age period drama following a young Black girl transformed while discovering her self-worth with the help of two strong women. The film highlights the struggles of Black women during the twentieth century, including poverty, racism, domestic violence, and pedophilia.

3. The Green Mile (1999)

Available to watch on HBO Max.

The Green Mile is a fantasy drama set during the Great Depression based on Stephen King‘s novel. It tells the story of an enigmatic death row inmate with supernatural gifts and the correctional officers who witness it.

4. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Available to watch with VOD.

Grave of the Fireflies is a Japanese anime war tragedy film based on Akiyuki Nosaka's semi-autobiographical story. It follows two siblings trying desperately to survive in the final months of World War II.

5. A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

Available to watch with VOD.

A Woman Under the Influence is a classic drama following an unstable woman with volatile behavior leading to her husband committing her to an institution for six months. He raises their trio of children, which holds various surprises while awaiting her return.

6. Dear Zachary (2008)

Available to stream free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father is a documentary chronicling the story of the writer, director, and producer Kurt Kueene's friend Andrew Bagby. Sadly, Andy ended a relationship with a woman, and she murdered him. She then fled to Canada, where she walked free on bail.

She revealed she was pregnant shortly after and named the child Zachary. So Kueene created this cinematic scrapbook filled with interviews with loved ones and associates of Andrew honoring Zachary's father. At the same time, the family fights for custody.

7. House of Sand and Fog (2003)

Available to watch on Paramount+.

House of Sand and Fog is a sad psychological drama regarding the battle between a young woman and an Iranian immigrant family over the ownership of a house in Northern California, eventually leading to the destruction of four lives.

8. About Time (2013)

Available to watch on Starz.

About Time is a sci-fi comedy-drama following a time traveler who falls in love, and through his charm and time travel abilities, she falls in love with him. However, he soon discovers that he can't change history or protect himself or his loved ones from life's daily problems.

9. Sophies Choice (1982)

Available to stream free on Tubi.

Sophie's Choice is a drama film following a Polish immigrant in America living with a dark secret from her past. She lives with her lover and a young writer in Brooklyn who soon learns she's a Holocaust survivor. The story flashes between her pre-war prosperity to Auschwitz and the present day.

10. Titanic (1997)

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Titanic is a romance-disaster story with historical and fictionalized accountings of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. James Cameron did a phenomenal job ensuring the historically accurate details surrounding the fictional love story between Jack and Rose. The tragedy is much more devastating when you understand everything outside of them happened, and in the way, it is told.

Did Reddit get it right? Are these the movies that come to mind when you think of films ripping the heart right out of your chest? Check out these classic movies guaranteed to make you ugly cry.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.