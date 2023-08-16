Amp up Your Architectural Dreams: 26 Incredible Homes on Screen

We all have our dream homes and architectural styles we adore. As is often the case, we take inspiration from the residences we see in our favorite films and television shows. Truthfully, we fall in love with these homes so frequently that the list could go on forever. On a popular forum, the contributors share the fictional houses, apartments, and manors that take our collective breath away.

1- The Banks Home: Father of The Bride (1991)

The colonial-style home in the Nancy Meyers penned comedy is the ultimate dream home for many. The outside is lovely, with white siding, dark green shutters, and a picket fence. The inside is just as beautiful and is where George and Nina Banks have their daughter's wedding reception.

What's funny is that at one point in the film, the couple visits their in-laws, whose home is supposed to be impressive. But it's the Bank's house that is the genuine beauty.

2- Iris's Cottage: The Holiday (2006)

Nancy Meyers films are known for their gorgeous homes we drool over. Hence, it's no surprise that another one of her movies, The Holiday, is mentioned. Specifically, people adore Iris's cottage in the English town of Surrey. It's easy to understand why. The cottage is the epitome of cozy.

The interiors are warm and inviting. It's a place where you feel right at home with books everywhere, blankets, board games, and a cheery fireplace. Sadly, this cottage was constructed specifically for production and torn down afterward. It's a shame because the desire to visit is strong.

3- The Von Trapp Residence: The Sound of Music (1965)

Is it possible to watch The Sound of Music and not fall desperately in love with Captain Von Trapp's glorious estate? From the entrance that features three staircases to the exquisite ballroom, this home's architecture is grand and sumptuous.

As gorgeous as the interior is, the glorious grounds are the home's most spectacular features. With lakeside immaculate gardens and a gazebo made for musical interludes, the Von Trapp home is as dreamy as they come. Luckily for fans, you can visit the Austrian estate and live out your Sound of Music dreams.

4- The Stephens Home: Bewitched (1964-1972)

Samantha and Darrin Stephens live in a large Tudor-style house on the classic sitcom Bewitched. The outside is only seen sporadically throughout the series, but it's charming. The inside is what we really love. The floor plan with large rooms leaves ample room for entertaining and plenty of witchy shenanigans.

5- The Evers Ranch House: The Parent Trap (1961)

The original Parent Trap movie has many virtues, including the locations. None is more spectacular than Mitch's large ranch house in California. It starkly contrasts the traditional home in Boston with Spanish-Missionary style architectural elements, including ornate wood carvings, stained glass windows, stonework, and a color palette of neutrals, yellows, and greens.

It also features a visually appealing open-air style, a lake outside the living room, and a large patio suitable for musical performances. One person notes, “The dad's house in the original Parent Trap– Oh my, what a dream.”

6- The McCallister Residence: Home Alone (1990)

The Home Alone house is iconic. This red brick Colonial Georgian home is an actual location in Chicago. The exteriors are grand and proud looking, and the interiors are incredible. Who could not fall in love with the scope of the home? The massive kitchen alone is the stuff of dreams.

The production decorated the house with red and green elements everywhere to create a cheerful, warm holiday feel. It's a miraculous achievement to make such an ample space feel cozy. One individual states, “Everything about [the Home Alone house] just screams comfort and nostalgia for me.”

7- The Tanner Residence: Full House (1987-1995)

It's only natural that the home of such a loving and close-knit family would be warm and welcoming. Every Full House fan wanted to be a part of the Tanner family, and we also wanted to live in their San Francisco home. The decor is simple and suitable for a large family. But the best part is the large rooms, especially the living room, kitchen, and dining room combo, and converted attic.

8- Noah and Allie's House: The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is an unabashedly romantic film embracing familiar tropes we swoon over. One of these is Noah's promise to Allie to renovate a large traditional southern-style house. He takes her to the rundown structure when they are young. She tells him everything she wants: a white house with blue shutters, a room overlooking the water so she can paint, and a wraparound porch where they can drink tea and watch the sun go down.

And Noah keeps his promise. He makes the house bright and beautiful again with all of Allie's requests. This home is not only lovely but undeniably romantic.

9- Kathleen Kelly's Apartment: You've Got Mail (1998)

Much like Nancy Meyers, you can always count on a Nora Ephron film having beautiful sets. You've Got Mail has many, but Kathleen's apartment is a beautiful wonder. Her home is small but charming. It's bright and airy, a plus for a New York apartment. And the real seller is the built-in bookshelves with ornate carvings.

10- Green Gables: Anne of Green Gables (1985)

Most everyone who has read Lucy Maud Montgomery's books or seen the 1985 mini-series wants to live in Green Gables. It's one of the most iconic homes in all of literature. And the version we see on screen is as lovely as we imagined. It's modest but comfortable and so homey and welcoming. Who wouldn't want to live on the gloriously beautiful Prince Edward Island? Even today, it's a place that retains old-fashioned charm.

11- Monica and Rachel's Apartment: Friends (1994-2004)

So many things about Friends have become a seminal part of pop culture. One of these is undoubtedly Monica and Rachel's apartment. From the purple walls and yellow picture frame around the peephole to the open living space, this apartment is the kind any New Yorker would love to live in. And the best part- it is rent controlled and exceptionally affordable.

12- Pemberley Manor: Pride and Prejudice (2005)

When imagining the grandest fictional home, few can top Mr. Darcy's Manor, Pemberley, from Pride and Prejudice. The 2005 version is Chatsworth House, located in Bakewell in Derbyshire, England. This stately and regal location features exquisite art and architecture, such as a Sculpture Gallery and a grand staircase with paintings on the ceiling. The bust of Mr. Darcy remains in this gorgeous manor that is open for tours to the public.

13- The Catalog House: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The remake of Miracle on 34th Street has a glowing Christmas sheen. The home at the end of the film, which young Susan calls “the catalog house,” has that same feeling. The Normandy farmhouse style with white siding and many windows is lovely, as are the interiors. The film shows a living room that looks like a Christmas wonderland.

14- Erica Barry's Home: Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Another Nancy Meyers film makes the list; this time, it's the beach house where Diane Keaton's character resides in Something's Gotta Give. The shingle-style home located a stone's throw away from a Cape Cod beach has “dream house” written all over it. The large kitchen is divine, the built-in cabinets and shelves are fit for books and tchotchkes, and the windows let in lots of sunlight. Although the interiors were a set, that does not stop us from imagining living in a house this breathtaking.

15- Polly Harrington's Home: Pollyanna (1960)

The early 1900s architecture in Pollyanna is a feast for the eyes, none more so than Aunt Polly's grandiose Victorian house. The style of the house and the furnishings are rich, opulent, and elegant. It's the type of home with more rooms than anyone could need- something Pollyanna and the maid Angelica discuss. Homes like this are rare today but would be a treat to visit and a dream to live in.

16- The Thrombey Mansion: Knives Out (2019)

In the film Knives Out, police lieutenant Elliott describes the imposing Thrombey manor as something straight out of the game Clue. His assessment is spot on, and that is part of the appeal. This Gothic Revival mansion is for anyone who loves a home with an aura of mystery. There are plenty of secret entrances and hideaways to satisfy the likes and desires of those who love a good thrill.

17- The Vandamm Residence: North by Northwest (1959)

One of the most iconic classic film homes is the mid-century modern masterpiece in North by Northwest. The modernist house is designed in the style of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and is a character in itself. Sleek and sophisticated, the home features that modern feel with horizontal lines, stone, and woodwork. The most striking feature is the cantilever supported by two beams at the front of the house.

18- The Brady Residence: The Brady Bunch (1969-1972)

The Brady Bunch house is arguably classic television's most iconic and recognizable house. The interior and exterior are mid-century modern in style but also scream the 1970s. The inside decor is very much of its era, especially the open slat staircase, orange kitchen countertops, and Mondrian stained glass window. Even though it's not my favorite style, living in the Brady home sounds genuinely appealing.

It's notable to mention that HGTV bought and renovated the California home to duplicate the sets from the sitcom. They did a remarkable job, and the house is once again on the market. Here's hoping a Brady Bunch fan buys the house and turns it into a tourist attraction.

19- Doc Brown's Residence: Back to The Future (1985)

“Doc” Emmett L. Brown's home is strikingly beautiful and the epitome of the Craftsman style. His home is large and has a mid-century modern aesthetic because it's 1955- the year Marty travels back to. While the beautiful interior furnishings were a set, the exterior is the famed Gamble House, located in Pasadena, California.

20- Emma and Killian's House: Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Once Upon a Time was known for its creativity and surprising family tree and relationships. Case in point- the show's protagonist Emma, Snow White and Prince Charming's daughter, marries Killian Jones, a.k.a. Captain Hook. Non-traditional as this couple is, their Victorian home is very old-fashioned.

The home is lovely, with blue siding, a small porch, a white picket fence, and a striking turret to give their residence that fairy-tale feel. The inside is lovely, as well. I speak from personal experience, as I had the opportunity to visit the sets for the series in 2017.

21- Lorelai and Rory's House: Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

The lovely home where Lorelai and Rory reside in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, is more modest than the opulent home of Richard and Emily Gilmore. But it's full of charm and quirkiness. It's unassuming and light blue with a small porch. Inside, the furniture and knick-knacks are eclectic and mismatched. Their personalities are on full display. The house looks authentic, lived in, and homey, making this Gilmore residence very appealing.

22- The Spellman Residence: Sabrina, The Teenage Witch (1996-2003)

The large Victorian home to teenage witch Sabrina, her two Aunts, and fellow witches Hilda and Zelda has an old-fashioned and whimsical feel. It's the ideal home for the three magical women. The house is in New Jersey and is as beautiful as they come.

23- Allison's House: Hocus Pocus (1993)

Spooky season and Hocus Pocus fans trek to Salem every year to soak up the Autumn atmosphere and visit the filming locations. The high school and Max and Dani's house are priorities. But tops on the list is Allison's Colonial Revival style home. The magnificent house transports us back to early America and has a mysterious and beautiful aura. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Properties and turned into a museum for all to visit.

24- The Robinson Treehouse: Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

In the 1960 film, Father Robinson asks his wife, “Haven't you ever dreamed of having a house up in a treetop?” Indeed, living in a treehouse is like a childhood dream come true. The home that the Robinson family constructs is spectacular. It's innovative, lovely, and still practical, with some enclosed rooms to keep out the natural elements.

You can explore the house in Disney's Magic Kingdom park.

25- Downton Abbey: Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Much like Pemberley Manor, Downton Abbey has an unmistakable beauty and grandeur. The home to the Crawley family and its staff is richly decorated and elegant, with simpler and more understated rooms for the staff. The grounds are also exceptionally lovely and vast, with lush and meticulous gardens. The real Downton, Highclere Castle, is located in Hampshire, England, and is open for tours year-round.

26- Bilbo and Frodo Baggins Home: Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit Franchises (2001-2003, 2012-2014)

When we watch the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, no other location is as inviting as the Shire. Hobbit homes are sweet, small, and comforting. Living in the Shire appeals to many people, from the round front doors and cherry gardens to the earthy color palette. One fan says, “The Baggins' house is so cozy, and who doesn't want a cheese room?” Who doesn't, indeed?

