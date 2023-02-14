7 Incredible TV Shows Fans Wish They Could Watch Again for the First Time

I love re-watching my favorite TV series. It's so fun to watch something for the second or third time and notice something you never caught before.

That being said, there are a few shows that I love so much I wish I could erase my memory and start it over with a blank slate.

Redditor u/halfshot asked r/television for people's takes on the TV shows they wish they could wipe from their minds and watch again.

1: Westworld (2016-2022)

When Westworld premiered in 2016, the internet was aflame with references and memes about the show.

When a large corporation invents an intense real-life action-adventure game with life-like robots instead of actors, their rich customers get to live in a world with no rules.

That is until the AI in the game begins to think for itself.

2: Succession (2018-)

This HBO series follows the incredibly wealthy Roy family as the patriarch grows old and looks to his four children to potentially pass his massive corporation down.

But intense personalities and interpersonal conflict steps in the way of success as the deranged and unhealthy family dynamics of the Roy family and all its members unfold.

3: Station Eleven (2021-2022)

This post-apocalyptic miniseries made a massive impact on its viewers. It's about a group of people trying to survive and rebuild after a flu-like plague wipes out the majority of humans on earth.

“It really was one of my favorite television experiences in a long time,” shared u/BaconDwarf.

“Same,” added u/ingloriousbaxter3. “That show impacted me in ways that most media can’t.”

4: Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

This groundbreaking sci-fi series is known for its incredible ensemble cast and nerdy references made by Dwight Shrute in The Office.

The show is about a group of survivors who escape the annihilation of the earth to fend for themselves on a spaceship called the Battlestar Galactica. The ship's crew must figure out how to sustain themselves in space while also fighting off the ever-present threat of the Cylons: robots created by man long ago who came back to destroy their creators.

5: Fringe (2008-2013)

Fringe is a sci-fi crime drama about a team of FBI agents who investigate unusual crimes and occurrences in the Fringe department. When they realize these strange happenings are connected to parallel universes, they find it hard to keep their own lives out of the investigation.

6: The Good Place (2016-2020)

When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) dies and wakes up in a version of heaven called the Good Place, she soon discovers that something went wrong and she's not supposed to be there. With the help of her appointed soulmate, she uncovers the real reason why she is meant to be in the Bad Place after all.

“I really appreciated how the series changed itself each season so that it was not just the same thing over and over. Then it REALLY nailed the landing with the finale and left me a total wreck emotionally,” said u/Krinks1.

7: Dark (2017-2020)

Dark is a story filled with mysteries and twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This German sci-fi thriller follows the disappearances of two children and the four families connected to them as they attempt to bring the kids home.

“I get so jealous when I hear people say they’ve started watching the show and were blown away by the concept. Let me experience all that again please,” another Redditor added.

