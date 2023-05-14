Indestructible Dog Toys That’ll Keep Your Wallet and Pup Happy!

As a pet owner, I know firsthand the struggle of finding suitable toys for your furry friend. Not only do you want them to be entertained, but to stay safe. It's also nice if they do not destroy the toy within minutes of playing with it(!)

After testing numerous dog toys with my pitbull, I have compiled a list of dog-tested indestructible dog toys that will provide hours of fun, save you money, and withstand the toughest chewers.

Why Do Dogs Like Chewing?

According to the experts, chewing is normal behavior for dogs. “Dogs chew for a variety of reasons: because it's fun, it's available, sometimes it tastes good, it satisfies their instincts, and some studies suggest that it may relieve boredom and stress,” says Dr. Jo Myers, practicing veterinarian on Vetster. “Puppies especially are notorious chewers, using their mouths to explore the world around them just like toddlers, and chewing also provides some relief when they're teething.”

How To Manage Your Dog's Destructive Chewing

Dealing with destructive chewing behavior can be difficult, especially with puppies. “The root cause for destructive chewing behavior is allowing your dog unsupervised access to things you don't want them chewing on,” says Dr. Myers. “To your dog, anything within reach is a potential chewing target. It's up to you to keep things out of reach, even when that's difficult.”

Vets like Myers can provide a few strategies to manage and reduce destructive chewing, including distraction techniques, providing them with objects they are allowed to chew on, and preventing access to things they shouldn't be chewing on. Speaking with a licensed veterinarian online is a great way to address any behavioral concerns you may have with your dog and learn the most effective strategies for making it a little easier to share your life with a canine companion.

What Types of Toys Can Prevent Destructive Chewing Behavior?

Boredom and anxiety can trigger destructive chewing behavior in dogs. However, despite knowing the cause behind this impulse, it can still be aggravating when our furry friends shred their new toys in a matter of minutes. Fortunately, there are ways to address this issue.

“The types of toys for preventing destructive chewing behavior are the ones that your specific dog finds appealing and interesting enough to keep them from searching for alternatives (like your table legs or shoes),” says Dr. Myers.

Some dogs lose interest in indestructible toys and prefer something they can tear apart. The type of material used to make the toy may also influence a dog's preference, and genetics may play a role in what kind of chew toys a dog enjoys.

For instance, a terrier may prefer toys that look like critters, while a hound may enjoy toys that feel like bones. The key is trying different chew toy styles to discover your dog's favorite toys.

Dog Toy Industry Statistics

According to PRNewswire, the global market for pet toys was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. The pet toy market is estimated at $668.2 million in the U.S. alone. These numbers indicate that the pet toy industry is growing, and more pet owners are investing in toys for their furry friends.

As the market expands, pet owners need to consider not only the fun and entertainment aspect of a toy but also its durability and long-term value. Indestructible dog toys can offer both, providing hours of enjoyment for pets and savings for their owners.

A Guide To Indestructible Toys for Dogs

Indestructible dog toys are designed to withstand biting, chewing, and other destructive behavior. They benefit dogs who tend to destroy their toys or enjoy playing with them frequently.

When selecting an indestructible dog toy, it's essential to consider your dog's size, chewing behavior, and activity level. For instance, a large dog will require a larger indestructible toy than a small one, and a gentle chewer won't need a toy as robust as a hard chewer.

Before purchasing indestructible dog toys, read reviews from other dog owners to select the best toy for your furry friend. When considering their review, ensure their dog is of similar size and breed.

Finally, don't get too caught up in marketing hype. Dog toy companies often use various labels and terms to designate their toys as indestructible. Some of the standard terms used include “tough dog toys,” “heavy-duty dog toys,” and “chew-resistant dog toys.” These phrases are to attract owners who have dogs that are aggressive chewers.

How To Choose The Right Indestructible Dog Toy

When choosing an indestructible dog toy, there are a few things you need to consider:

Size: Make sure the toy is the right size for your dog. A toy that is too small could be swallowed, while a toy that is too large could be challenging to play with.

Material: Choose a material that is durable and will not easily break. Nylon and rubber are suitable for tough chewers, while polyester and vinyl are good for gentle chewers.

Activity level: If your dog is very active, you will need a toy that can withstand a lot of wear and tear. A hard plastic or rubber toy is a good choice for active dogs.

Type of chewer: If your dog is a heavy chewer, you will need a toy made from a durable material. A toy made from nylon or rubber is a good choice for heavy chewers. If your dog likes to gnaw on toys, avoid those with sewn areas where the dog can rip apart the stitching.

Look for companies who conduct rigorous testing on their toys to ensure their durability, and use phrases like “tested for toughness” or “vet-approved” to further emphasize their products' durability.

Tip: While not a hard rule, if more than 50% of the toy fits in your dog's mouth, it may be time to upsize it.

What Is The Toughest Material for Dog Toys?

There is a wide range of indestructible dog toys available on the market. Popular materials include nylon, rubber, polyester, vinyl, and hard plastic.

When shopping for soft and plush dog toys, consider the following factors to prevent destructive chewing behavior.

Double Layer Design: choose toys with a double layer of nylon material to make it harder for your dog to puncture.

Stuffing-Free: opt for stuffing-free toys to eliminate the risk of your dog swallowing the filling if they do manage to pierce the toy.

Minimal Stitching: look for toys with minimal sewn areas, preferably with double stitching around the exterior and reinforced with nylon to provide additional durability. This way, your dog will have fewer opportunities to gnaw on the toy's construction and damage it.

What Dog Toys Cannot Be Destroyed?

Dog toys made of durable rubber, nylon, and hard plastic are less likely to be destroyed. Avoid toys made of soft materials like plush or fleece, as aggressive chewers can easily tear them apart.

Start your search by looking at toys labeled “tough chewers” or “chew-proof.” While these may not be the most formidable option, they will give you a head start on your decision.

No dog toy is completely indestructible. And while some plush toys are more durable than others, rubber or plastic toys will generally last longer. Yet a common mistake owners make is to only purchase “cute” soft dog toys.

Tip: if you are going to purchase soft plush dog toys, look for those with stitching on the inside. Dogs often gnaw on the stitching, which ultimately leads to toy destruction.

Can a Dog Destroy a Kong?

Kong is a famous dog toy brand designed to withstand even the toughest chewers. The Kong toy is durable rubber and can be filled with treats, making it an excellent option for dogs who love to chew and play. While some dogs may be able to chew through the Kong toy eventually, it is much more durable than other toys on the market.

For instance, our pitbull could rip through a non-tough-rated plush toy in seconds. Whereas with a classic Kong, it might last anywhere from one to three months.

Top-Selling Indestructible Dog Toys

Here are a few top-selling indestructible dog toys on the market:

KONG Classic: The KONG Classic is one of the most popular indestructible dog toys on the market. It is durable rubber and can withstand even the most aggressive chewers.

Goughnuts Ring: The Goughnuts Ring is made from a proprietary material that is said to be indestructible. It is a good option for dogs that are active or prone to destroying toys.

JW Pets Outlast Dura Chew Ring: The JW Pets Outlast Dura Chew Ring is made from durable rubber and has a unique design that helps to prevent dogs from swallowing it. It is a good option for dogs who are gentle chewers.

West Paw Toppl: The West Paw Toppl is made from durable rubber and has a hollow interior that can be filled with treats or food. It is a good option for dogs who are food motivated.

Indestructible Fetch Dog Toys

Tennis balls won't last long for dogs that love to fetch but are always a classic choice. A twist on the traditional ball, try more indestructible options such as the ChuckIt ball and Kong frisbees that can provide hours of fun.

Indestructible Interactive Dog Toys

When finding the perfect toy for your furry friend, there are a few factors to consider. Dogs love toys that satisfy their instinct to chew while providing entertainment and stimulation.

Interactive toys, such as the classic KONG toys or the newer Outward Hound Wobbler, can keep your dog busy and mentally stimulated.

What To Do if Your Dog Destroys an Indestructible Dog Toy

To ensure safety and prevent future incidents of a dog destroying an indestructible toy, here are a few things to consider.

First, check that the dog has no toy pieces in their mouth and that all torn or chewed-up parts are accounted for.

Next, evaluate the playtime routine, including how long the dog played with the toy and if it was replaced with a fresh one. Additionally, observe the dog's play habits and intervene if they play too rough.

Finally, put on your sleuth hat and investigate the toy construction to determine the weak points. Did they gnaw away at sewing or latch on to a small portion of the toy?

It's important to supervise your dog while they play with toys to ensure that they are not at risk of choking or ingesting any parts of the toy.

When selecting a toy for your dog, consider its size, chewing habits, and preferences. Look for natural rubber; these materials are durable and safe for dogs to chew on. Avoid toys made from rawhide or other potentially hazardous materials.

How To Prevent Dog Toy Destruction

Dog toy destruction comes down to two aspects – the toy itself and how your dog plays with it.

To prevent a dog from destroying an indestructible toy, ask yourself:

How long were they playing with that particular toy?

Did you switch it out with a “fresh toy” sooner rather than later?

Was your dog left alone to play with the toy?

Did you warn them when they played too rough?

These questions can help assess their behaviors and give insight into how to adjust playtime.

Did your dog tear the toy apart?

Were they able to gnaw on the seams of a sewn toy?

Were they able to chew on the seams of a sewn toy?

Was there a portion of a rubber toy that could latch onto and rip away from the remainder?

Identifying these construction issues can help you take steps to prevent future purchases.

Tip: Walking the dog before playtime can reduce anxiety and aggression. Studies have shown that walking a dog can help reduce stress, leading to less destructive behavior.

Say Goodbye To Shredded Toys, Save Money, and Invest in Indestructible Dog Toys

Selecting the right dog toy can be challenging, but it is essential for keeping your furry friend entertained and healthy. Choosing toys made of durable materials and free of small parts ensures your dog stays safe and entertained for hours.

When searching for a new indestructible dog toy, keep in mind pet owners need to consider the dog's size, chewing behavior, activity level, and material of the toy.

Pet owners can use the tips and strategies mentioned above to find the right indestructible toy for their furry friends that will provide hours of entertainment and save them money.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.