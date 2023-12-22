Indian Versus Pakistani Cuisine: What Westerners Need To Understand

The historical and highly controversial Partition of India in 1947 did more than create the modern countries of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It also contributed to cultural and culinary divisions between India and Pakistan that exist to this day.

The Partition of India transferred political power to the newly recognized Indian government after years of British rule, but in the process, divided the region into two religious camps: the primarily Hindu Republic of India and the largely Muslim Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Understanding the fundamental differences between these two religions is also the key to understanding the differences between Indian and Pakistani cuisine.

Indian cuisine is noticeably more vegetable-based because Hinduism encourages practitioners to follow a vegetarian lifestyle. Islam does not place restrictions on meat consumption, except for foods considered unclean, such as pork. While many Indian dishes do contain meats such as chicken, goat, or mutton, they do not contain beef since cows are considered sacred beings. Pakistani dishes may include beef, often prepared in a spiced sauce or a grilled kebab.

A Different Staff of Life

Agriculture plays a major role in any region’s cuisine, whether the dominant crop is wheat, rice, corn, or other grains. Wheat is one of the dominant grain crops in India, so Indian-style breads are commonly made from ground wheat flour. The tandoori-baked bread naan is common in both countries, although there are regional variants.

Lentils are also more common ingredients in Indian dishes because they are a source of protein. Lentils are also found in many Pakistani recipes, but meat is a more likely protein source.

Since rice is the staple grain of Pakistan, many Pakistani dishes incorporate it as a neutral base for highly seasoned meats and sauces. This is one difference diners will notice when visiting Indian and Pakistani restaurants in the United States. Indian restaurants typically include wheat-based breads as appetizers or starches, while Pakistani restaurants present customers with rice bowls.

Dairy Products

Another noticeable difference between Indian and Pakistani dishes is the inclusion of dairy products. Several well-known Indian dishes, especially paneer and tandoori, incorporate cheeses and yogurts into marinades, sauces, or even in the entree itself. A popular Indian dessert, Gulab Jamun, is a milk-based fritter sweetened with simple syrup and rose water. The marinade for tandoori dishes includes cultured yogurt. Lassi is a popular beverage with a yogurt base.

Dairy products are also common ingredients in Pakistani dishes, but there are noticeable differences. The Indian cheese paneer, for example, does not have an equivalent in Pakistani cuisine. Pakistani recipes often use oils in place of butter, although there are a few exceptions, such as tandoori and lassi.

Vegetables

For diners seeking vegetarian-friendly offerings, Indian cuisine is perhaps the better choice. The influence of Hinduism has created numerous vegetable-forward recipes. Vegetables are commonly breaded and deep-fried as side dishes on Indian menus. Peppers, onions, and garlic are popular aromatics in Indian dishes. Even casual or fast-food eateries in India offer vegetarian alternatives to meat-based sandwiches or snacks.

Vegetables are generally viewed as side dishes in Pakistani restaurants and home meals. Onions and garlic still play a major role in terms of flavor, but there are very few if any, main courses that are vegetable-forward in Pakistan.

Meats

For meat lovers, Pakistani cuisine has the advantage. Islamic food laws (halal) control the manner in which meat is prepared but put very few restrictions on which meat adherents can consume. Chicken, goat, mutton, and seafood are often integrated into both Indian and Pakistani dishes, but only Pakistan includes beef on a regular basis.

Because meats are often marinated in oil or grilled in Pakistan, consumers may notice a difference between Indian and Pakistani meat dishes. Pakistani meat dishes tend to be greasier or oilier than Indian versions, which some diners find preferable. Pakistani starters and appetizers are often meat-based, commonly in the form of grilled kebabs.

Spices

Because the entire region was part of the ancient Spice Route, both Indian and Pakistani cuisine has a reputation among Western diners for being exceptionally spicy or heavily seasoned. While some dishes contain ingredients such as cayenne pepper, black peppercorns, and chili powder, both cuisines aim to create a balance for diners. Many Indian spices, such as turmeric, are prized for their healing properties as much as their flavor profiles.

Indian chefs tend to use a larger palette of spices to form their sauces, marinades, and curries. A dish’s heat level is often controlled by the addition of cayenne pepper or black pepper, not anything higher on the Scoville scale.

Pakistani dishes can also be highly spiced and well-seasoned, but Pakistani chefs tend to use a smaller selection of spices. Cumin and turmeric, two spices closely associated with Indian cuisine, are used more sparingly in Pakistani dishes, for example.

Which Cuisine Reigns Supreme?

“Pakistan and India both share the same dishes by nature,” said Saad Muzaffar, a Pakistani-born journalist at Wealth of Geeks. “Both of them have a Biryani, a Nihari, kebabs, and so on and so forth… Usually, individuals that belonged to a certain state would come up with a dish, which would then move its way across the sub-continent, changing according to the palettes and ingredients commonly used within that state.”

“For example, Hindu majority states tend to have more vegetable-focused variations of Biryani (since Hindus are vegetarian), while Muslim-majority areas (such as Pakistan) tend to have beef variations of the same dish.”

The decision to patronize an Indian or Pakistani restaurant is still subjective for some Western diners. Pakistani food would be the better choice for those seeking a more meat-forward dish with fewer vegetable options. Vegetarians and curry lovers often find Indian food more satisfying. There are enough similarities between the two menus to find common ground at either establishment. India and Pakistan represent the best South Asian cuisine, and American diners should enjoy the challenge and reward of Spice Route dishes.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.