Nintendo Showcases Exciting Slate of Unique Indie Games for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch fans got great news about highly anticipated sequels and exciting new games. A video showcase reveals a total of 21 upcoming independent titles and DLC updates launching to the Switch Console.

Kicking off The New Games for Nintendo Switch

Mineko’s Night Market is a narrative adventure simulator that requires players to prepare for the town’s weekly night market. You can join parades, enter cat races, and perform on stage.

Everything found on the island can be sold on the market. Secrets and puzzles await the player as well. Mineko’s Night Market is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26th, 2023.

My Time at Sandrock is an adventure/simulation/roleplaying game that features dozens of characters and side quests. Players are tasked with restoring a post-apocalyptic desert community to its former glory and can customize their home and city while managing its resources.

For those looking for more, apart from the simulation aspect, you can adventure through ruins and dungeons, as well as combat enemy monsters. My Time at Sandrock comes to Switch later this summer.

Restaraunt simulator Plate Up!, from Yogscast Games and It’s Happening, is a roguelite management simulator that plays similarly to the Overcooked series. You can play alone or alongside up to four players in total. Local and online play is supported. Plate Up! releases this October for Switch.

Quilts and Cats of Calico is an adaptation of the Calico board game. As you can imagine, there will be lots of cats to interact with as you stitch and style your quilt. Local and online ranked play is supported for players.

Don’t worry; you can customize your cats as well. Quilts and Cats of Calico comes to Nintendo Switch this fall.

A new standalone rhythm game from the Crypt of the Necrodancer creators, Rift of the Necrodancer, has a new musical twist. Instead of crawling through dungeons, the game’s musical tracks play out similarly to Guitar Hero or Rock Band. The game releases later this year.

DLC Announcements for Previously Announced Game

A new DLC update brings more puzzles to the puzzle game A Little to the Left. It launches in June.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon sees a new DLC pack as well. The free DLC update comes to the Switch this spring.

Cult of the Lamb is also getting a new update. The Relics of Old Faith update brings new items and remixed dungeons. New versions of the four Guardian Bishops, as well as a new unlockable quest, are added. In addition, a permadeath gauntlet and boss rush mode are part of the DLC. It launches for Switch on April 24th.

More New Games Are Announced for Nintendo Switch

Popular YouTuber Dunkey’s new publishing company Big Mode is next to discuss their first game: Animal Well. In addition to announcing a Switch version. Its release window is early 2024.

Crime O’Clock is a puzzle exploration game featuring 40 cases for players to solve. You’ll travel through space and time across various eras of history, but be careful; the actions you perform alter the space-time continuum. The game releases on Nintendo Switch on June 30th.

Teslagrad 2 is revealed for Nintendo Switch. Players will harness electromagnetic powers as they solve physic-based powers. Nordic folk tunes influence the soundtrack, and the Scandinavian environment inspires the landscape. The original is also remastered alongside the sequel.

Next in the popular Kingdom of Loathing series is Shadow of Loathing, taking place in the 1920s. It’s a “slapstick RPG” set to release digitally later today. A physical version is coming in the fall of 2023.

The sequel to Blasphemous, Blasphemous II, brings more brutal action platforming to its fans. The game will release on Switch later this Summer.

From the Netflix game studio, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals takes place five years after the first game’s events. This is one of 70 games Netflix currently has in development as the streaming service continues to expand into the gaming space. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals comes to Nintendo Switch on July 12th, 2023.

A Sneak Peak at More Indie Games

Before the end of the showcase, Nintendo offered a sneak peek at upcoming indie games coming to Switch:

Paper Trail is coming in August 2023.

Little Kitty, Big City is coming in 2024.

Chants of Sennaar will release on September 5th, 2023.

Brotato is set to release on Switch in 2023. Escape Academy: The Complete Edition is coming in Fall 2023.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will be available on Switch later today.

Finally, Bomb Rush Cyberpunk is coming on August 18th, 2023.

That’s all for Nintendo’s Indie World and their upcoming slate of independent games!

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.