15 Indoor Plants That Won’t Break the Bank

Plants bloomed (get it?) in popularity when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Now, with more plant enthusiasts than ever, people are constantly searching for new floral friends to add to their collections. Whether you have a green thumb or you've never cared for a houseplant before, you can add some green while saving some green.

1. Manjula Pothos

With its unique green and white swirling on each of the huge heart-shaped leaves, the Manjula Pothos adds a touch of elegance to any indoor space. It also has wavy edges that give it extra personality. This beautiful plant is low maintenance, making it a slam dunk for those just starting. The trailing vines match well with modern hanging planters, bookshelves, or macrame hangers.

2. Marble Queen Pothos

The Marble Queen Pothos is similar to the first pothos variation, but the leaves have more of a speckled appearance, and they're broader and flat as opposed to wavy and frilly. This plant complements vintage-style interiors, creating a charming contrast against darker furniture or wooden accents, making it an affordable and stylish decor addition. If you want more of a uniform look, consider the Marble Queen for your home or office space.

3. Parlor Palm

The Parlor Palm features delicate, feather-like leaves, creating a lush and tropical look. It complements boho or mid-century modern interior design, and it pairs well with vintage-style pots. It's rather compact compared to other palm varieties, and it's a safe, non-toxic option for anyone with pets. The simple care regimen makes it one of my favorites, as I'm a sucker for anything that has easy upkeep and reminds me of the beach!

4. Coleus

Coleus' vibrant foliage comes in a lovely array of colors, patterns, and shapes. Some of the more popular options are light purple, dark purple, green and pink, and other shades of violet. The color selection alone makes it a versatile choice for eclectic and bohemian-inspired decor. The leaves brighten up dull corners and work well with colorful interiors, making a plain room more visually stunning.

5. Zamioculcas Zamiifolia

Also known as the ZZ plant, it boasts glossy, dark green, slender to broad leaves, and a striking appearance. The ZZ looks terrific in a large vase on the floor or a smaller vase perched on the windowsill or a table. It goes perfectly with a modern or industrial style, bringing lush, tropical vibes to your place while requiring little effort to maintain.

6. Monstera Deliciosa

For starters, I love the name of this plant! The Monstera Deliciosa, or the Swiss cheese plant, has an iconic leaf pattern that resembles the popular dairy product. It looks beautiful and is another plant that makes you feel like you just stepped into a tropical rainforest. The foliage complements rattan furniture or wooden accents, plus it doesn't cost much to acquire or maintain it.

7. Rex Begonia

Rex Begonia's eye-popping textured leaves come in various colors and patterns, like shades of green, silver, purple, and red. They are an excellent choice for adding a pop of color to contemporary decor. Consider pairing this budget-friendly option with sleek, modern planters or glass containers, elevating your room with artistic charm.

8. African Violets

You know what's amazing? African violets! They're like the rock stars of houseplants. These little beauties are super popular, and it's not hard to see why. They stay small, have lovely flowers that pop up multiple times a year, and come in a bunch of leaf shapes and colors like purple, pink, or white.

9. String of Pearls

With its trailing succulent vines resembling a string of tiny pearls, this little guy is the epitome of cool and quirky houseplants. It's like nature's bling, plus it's super easy to care for, so no worries if you're not a green thumb. Plus, it's perfect for hanging pots or perching on a shelf.

You can easily add hipster vibes to your home, but it also suits modern, minimalist design. I would say it's the most unique in appearance but not worth it if you have cats or small children because they may ingest its toxic pearls.

10. Orchids

Orchids are elegant, exotic flowers that come in a variety of patterns. You can find pink, purple, yellow, white, red, orange, blue, and a few other colors that look amazing in any space. They perfectly complement a sophisticated and luxury-inspired decor, especially when placed in stylish ceramic or crystal vases.

11. Tradescantia

Tradescantia offers beautiful trailing foliage in various colors. This plant is like the free-spirited friend you've been looking for in your indoor garden. The leaves come in shades of green, purple, or even a mix of both. A few respondents on the thread said it's an underrated beauty that easily matches their boho style. Grab hanging baskets or wall-mounted planters, and add some whimsy to your home.

12. Peace Lily

The Peace Lily is the queen of serenity in the plant world. This gorgeous plant presents an element of tranquility with its glossy green leaves and delicate, pristine white flowers. This affordable plant is the best option if you're going for Zen vibes. On top of that, it's very low maintenance. Just keep her in indirect light, water her moderately, and she'll keep gracing you with those beautiful blooms. Plus, it has air-purifying properties!

13. Hibiscus

The Hibiscus plant is like a tropical vacation right in your living room. It has big, vibrant flowers in all kinds of colors—red, pink, orange, yellow—you name it! It's like a fireworks display on a plant! It also features those glossy green leaves that complement the blooms wonderfully. Placed in decorative ceramic or terracotta pots, they add a burst of color and exotic flair to your indoor space without being overly expensive.

14. Raindrop Peperomia

The Raindrop Peperomia is a cute, modern art masterpiece in plant form. Its leaves are like tiny raindrops, shiny and dark green with silver stripes. It complements modern or Scandinavian decor, especially when displayed in geometric or concrete planters. Aside from being cost-effective for plant lovers who want to sprinkle a few of these around the home, you don't have to be a pro gardener to keep them lush.

15. Snake Plant

The Snake Plant is a trendy option for any indoor space. It has these striking, sword-shaped leaves that come in various shades of green and yellow. You can't help but fall for its modern and minimalist vibe. Plus, it's a champ at surviving, even if you forget to water it for a while. Talk about low-maintenance goals!